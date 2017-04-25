The 35-Year Bond Bull Market Rally Is Dead; Long Live The Bond Bull Market Rally

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates in the United States. Across the pond, in Europe, the ECB is still embroiled in their late-to-the-party Quantitative Easing (QE) program. Currently, the bank is purchasing some €60 billion a month in assets, down from €80 billion a month. The ECB meets this week and will announce their intentions looking forward. This will have sharp ramifications for the United States government bond yields. Foreigners are already net sellers of bonds. If the ECB were to signal that they may lower their purchasing levels, this will dramatically shift money out of the United States and into European bonds. Couple this with the Federal Reserve beginning to shrink their balance sheet while raising interest rates and the great bond bull market may be done with.

Economic data out of Europe has been improving over the past many months. Both Markit Manufacturing PMI and Markit Services PMI for the Euro Area are pushing positive. Here are both charts, PMI and Services PMI, respectively:

While still below levels prior to the financial crisis, both of these charts are pushing into higher areas. At the same time, wage growth and inflation are moving positively as well:

Wage growth has some more room to move on the upside. Inflation is pushing to the 2.0% level. However, this is the headline number; core inflation rates are benign at 0.9%. While the inflation numbers are not to the point where a central banker would need to panic, the levels are high enough that a central banker would not need to panic on the downside, either. There is room to move to the upside with inflation without causing concern. But, the entire purpose of the bond purchasing program was two-fold, to prevent deflation and to stimulate economic growth.

Considering that deflation seems to be no threat at all at this point, and considering the positive data coming out of the manufacturing and services sector, I do not see a warrant for excessive bond purchasing from the ECB.

The ECB is fairly committed to pursuing its program going through to the end of the year. However, the central bank has already moved to drop its bond purchasing program; the bank moved from €80 billion a month in purchases to €60 billion a month. I feel comfortable that the bank can move to drop its purchasing program more, perhaps down to about €40 billion. They may make some kind of announcement, or at the very least drop a hint letting markets know they are considering this.

But, some believe that the ECB will not mention anything and may even state that any inflation gains are temporary. Inflation gains may very well be temporary, but are those temporary gains going to drop to the point that the ECB needs to be purchasing €60 billion in assets in order to promote economic growth and inflationary prices? I think not.

The main point is that the end of the ECB purchasing programs is near. This does not mean the European bonds will be moving higher any time soon, however. But, it bodes poorly for bond rates in the United States. Right now, German government bond yields are at 0.33%. In the United States, the same bond rate is yielding 2.27%. But, if the ECB ends its bond purchasing program, there is room for that bond rate to move higher. Still, the differential is a long way from favoring Germany.

However, and this is something that I have been covering over the past several months, foreigners are already bailing out on United States Treasuries, as the TIC data shows:

More and more, foreigners want to own American bonds less and less. If there is another option for foreigners, such as increasing interest rates in Europe, there will be significant diversification to those bonds. The ECB's meeting may very well be the first step towards this becoming a reality.

But, when you couple the fact that the Federal Reserve is beginning the process of shrinking its balance sheet then you see very choppy waters ahead. Keep in mind what the Federal Reserve did in a very short period of time. The Federal Reserve increased its balance sheet by purchasing assets from member banks. Their balance sheet moved from about $800 billion to $4.5 trillion in short period of time. They did so forcefully and purposefully. They wanted to push interest rates down to near zero across the board and inject massive amounts of liquidity into the system.

Now, the Fed is considering the steps to undo those two things. I will restate them: They pushed interest rates all the way down to the floor. They injected a massive amount of liquidity in order to stimulate the economy. The Fed is now going to remove those mechanisms. That would mean there is no more mechanism keeping interest rates near zero, which at this point interest rates have already moved higher. And, the liquidity they injected into the system is going to be removed.

I see no formula where interest rate movements are moderate in an environment like this. It is going to be difficult enough to keep interest rates from moving dramatically higher with removing liquidity. On a short-term basis, the Fed is raising interest rates, albeit at a modest pace. But, allowing the assets they have in their balance sheet to evaporate will also choke out liquidity driving interest rates higher.

But, you also have to factor in to the market the net sellers of foreigners. The ECB may spark a small fire that turns into something a lot bigger.

The Great Bull Market in bonds has run a great deal from its lows of the 1980s. Perhaps the interest rates of those levels were so unrealistic that all we have done over the past few decades is get back to normal with interest rates. But, we are now in another type of extraordinary time, that being the removal of the policy accommodation during the other extraordinary time, the Great Recession. The removal of this policy is going to be a nightmare, at best. And, there are outside forces that are going to make this very difficult.

The past couple of days has seen a drop in the 10-year from disappointing retail sales. There has been a bounce from those levels. Going forward, the economy may be in a soft spot. But, I think this is going to be temporary and small, at least considering the data we have now. Beyond the short term, however, the long term, bigger picture is quite different. The American economy, along with Europe and other parts of the world, will see their economies move forward. And, the bond market will be selling over the next several years as we get back to a new normal with interest rate.

I am not predicting a move of interest rates back up to 1908's levels of 19% in the Federal Reserve short-term interest rate, and the subsequent longer end of the yield curve with a higher arc. Instead, I think from this point on the bond market rally for the past 4 decades now moves into a sideways mode. But, that sideways mode is going to oscillate between a very lower interest rate environment, like our present state, into a very high environment, perhaps 6.50%-8.50% short-term interest rate levels. Then, we will likely moderate back down lower, depending on the future economic landscape. I simply do not see the bull market continuing from this point forward; the mathematics of the market forces are simply too extraordinary for that to happen.

Higher interest rates are going to be the next direction until the shrinking balance sheet is played out. Then, lower rates. Then more of the up-and-down. But, not more long-term, perma-bull. Those days are over.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.