The Reality Of Facebook's F8, Why Lam Research Is Rocking Semiconductors (Podcast)

Last week, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) held its annual F8 Developer Conference, where it touched on AR (Augmented Reality), AI (Artificial Intelligence), Bots, and how it would like to harness brain power (perhaps augmented by Elon Musk's neural mesh) to translate thoughts into words.

While a few items were grounded in the here and now and directly targeting developers, many were targeted at the future, with an eye toward investors. More importantly, everything Facebook discussed requires processors and memory, and that's where Lam Research comes into play.

Last week, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released a stellar 3Q FY2017 earning report that propelled the stock up to a record $136.17 close on Wednesday (+6.86%). Pacific Crest reacted to the earnings announcement by raising its price target from $163 to $180.

Industry peers KLA-Tencor (KLAC, +3.16%), MKS Instruments (MKSI, +3.39%), Veeco Instruments (VECO, +6.51%), Teradyne (TER, +1.95%), and Applied Materials (AMAT, +3.15%) all traded up on Wednesday as a result of Lam-inspired increased sector confidence.

Interestingly, Lam can be thought of as a bit of a canary for the larger product and chip manufacturers. If Consumer Company A is feeling optimistic about demand, it will increase commitments to Chip Company B, which in turn looks to Lam Research for additional manufacturing capacity.

In our latest Perspectives on the Tech podcast, we discuss the essence and promise of Facebook's F8 Developer Conference and dive deep into the semiconductor manufacturing sector and detail our thoughts on Lam Research:

