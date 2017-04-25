Qualcomm Is A Buy

Thesis

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has had a rough start in 2017, the stock slumped about 25% from its high. Reasons for this were the legal issues with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) and legal issues in China. I do not believe the legal issues to be adversely material for the company in the long term. The company produces plenty of free cash flow to cover its dividend payment and the $1.85 billion it owes Apple and BlackBerry. I believe these events have caused investors to undervalue the company's dividend stream.

Qualcomm's revenue shows a decent five-year uptrend. The company's revenue grew by an average of 6.3% annually in that period. If we zoom in on the years separately, we can see that the revenue has been decreasing since 2014, effectively creating a downward trend. This means the company's value is likely based on the value of the dividends rather than on the value of its future cash flows. While this might sound similar since dividends are paid through free cash flow, the difference is material. We can also observe the low growth rate by looking at the 2 segments of Qualcomm: QCT and QTL.

Source: 10-K

The table above displays the latest results of the two segments of Qualcomm. Revenue of QCT grew 10% YoY to $3.7 billion in fiscal Q2 2017. QTL's revenue grew 5% YoY to $2.2 billion. The table clearly shows that the revenue of the segments are not increasing significantly. On the bright side, Qualcomm released its 5G network, which is supposed to boost the revenue. The caveat here is that products do not support 5G yet according to Steve Mollenkopf, CEO:

"We expect commercial products to be available to support the first large scale 5G NR trials and commercial network launches starting in 2019."

Another release will be the Snapdragon 835 platform; however, the contribution to the company's revenue remains unclear:

"We have an opportunity to disrupt the existing suppliers of the PC and the datacenter. Our Snapdragon 835 is expanding into Mobile PC designs running Windows 10, which are scheduled to launch in the fourth calendar quarter this year. In the data center, we announced the collaboration with Microsoft and demonstrated Windows Server Running on our 10 nanometer Qualcomm Centriq processors, the first 10 nanometer server processors in the industry."

Management does not break down the growth expectations per product, but perhaps the company's overall outlook will shed some light on the expected revenue growth. Let's look at the table below for the 3Q17 outlook.

Source: company presentation

Let's compare that with the FY Q316 results below:

Source: 10-K

So the expectations for 3Q17 are $5.3-$.6.1 billion versus a revenue of $6 billion in 3Q16. A 3Q17 revenue of $5.3 billion would reflect a YoY decrease of 12%, while a 3Q17 revenue of $6.1 billion would translate to a small increase of 1.67%. The conclusion that follows is that investors shouldn't expect much, if any, growth in the near-term future. Like alluded to earlier, we have to take a look at the value of the dividends.

Dividend



Source: my excel sheet

The chart above demonstrates the dividends paid and the FCF for the last five years. The company generates enough free cash flow to cover its dividend. This fact remains unchanged if we assume that the FCF doesn't increase from current levels. However, Qualcomm was sued by Apple and BlackBerry and the company is also facing legal troubles in China. In order to really assess whether the dividends are safe and will remain safe, we must recognize the impact of these lawsuits. Qualcomm was ordered to pay $1 billion and $815 million reflecting rulings in favor of Apple and BlackBerry, respectively. You can read about these lawsuits here and here. The company's FY2016 FCF was $6.8 billion and its dividend payment was $3 billion which means there's $3.8 billion left to pay a combined fine of $1.9 billion. In other words, this is not a problem for the company. The dividend remains safe even in the face of arduous looking fines.

The dividend discount model

The company is not able to grow its revenue by double digits in a consistent matter, which means investors can't look forward to meaningful increases in cash flow. This is not a bad thing in and of itself. Any successful company will eventually reach this point. However, this does mean that the company's attractiveness is judged mostly on the cash it returns to its shareholders. In other words, the company is judged mostly on the attractiveness of its dividends. There are a couple of things that define the attractiveness:

The safety and thus sustainability of the current dividend stream The sustainability of the historical dividend growth rate The total value of future streams as compared to the current stock price.

Sustainability of the historical growth rate

We already completed part 1 in the previous paragraph. To assess the sustainability of the dividend growth rate, we need to contrast the growth in free cash flow with the dividend growth. First, let's take a look at the historical dividend growth and calculate the historical dividend growth average.

The average dividend growth rate turns out to be 16.75%. The caveat here is that 2012 is having a disproportionate effect on the average since the dividend increased by 42% year. If we exclude this year, we get an average of 15.71%. We'll be plugging both these numbers in when calculating the value through a dividend discount model. Before we get to that, we need to assess if this growth rate is sustainable. To understand what I mean by that I have an analogy.

Imagine you have a barrel which you fill with water. The barrel holds 42 gallons and you start by adding 1 gallon to the barrel. Each month, you add a gallon to the barrel. At this rate, the barrel will be full after 41 months and you won't be able to add any more water to it. To apply this to the dividend growth rate, you replace barrel with free cash flow and water with dividend. In other words, the dividend can only grow at a finite pace. The only difference with this analogy and the real word is that the free cash flow fluctuates. On average, though, the free cash flow tends to grow, which allows the dividend to grow even more. In QCOM's case, the free cash flow tends to fluctuate quite a bit.

The FCF came in at $7.4 billion last year, while the company generated $5.5 billion in free cash flow in the previous year. This is a growth rate of 35%. This is not a normalized growth rate for the company. The two previous years before that recorded $8.8 and $8.9 billion in free cash flow. The point here is that it's perhaps more realistic to conclude that the company is trying to get back on track, rather than deducing that the company can grow its free cash flow by 35% in a sustainable matter. We'll be accounting for this in our model.

The different scenarios are:

1) The company's cash flow of $5.5 billion grows by 2% and the company grows its dividend by 16.75%. This is a somewhat pessimistic scenario. I'm taking the lowest free cash flow of the last five years. The point here is to theorize what would happen in the event that this scenario proves itself realistic.



Source: my excel sheet

If the company grows its $3 billion dividend by 12.75%, the dividend payment will total $12.1 billion after nine years. In fact, the company would only be able to keep up this growth rate for four more years until dividends would have to be financed through other means that free cash flow. Luckily, this is not a realistic scenario. Changing the growth rate from 16.75% to 15.71% changes the numbers a bit but doesn't change this conclusion.

2) The company grows its $7.7 billion in free cash flow by 2% a year. At year 8, the company will produce $9 billion in free cash flow, while the payment would amount to $10.4 billion. This means that the company could keep up this growth rate for seven years. Keep in mind that this assumes that the company is willing to have a payout ratio of close to 100%. There is no evidence to indicate this.

3) The company grows its $7.7 billion free cash flow by 2%, its dividend by 15.71% for the next 4 years and by an annual 5% the next five years before leveling off to a 2% growth rate. At year 9, the free cash flow would be $9 billion and the dividend payment $6.9 billion. This scenario does not seem too far-fetched, since the payout ratio is decent.

Source: my excel sheet

This scenario gets to a fair value of $64 per share, which represents a 17% upside from the current share price.

Conclusion

The dividend is safe. While the company cannot keep up its dividend growth rate without significantly accelerating the growth of the free cash flow, there is still value to be had in the dividends. Some might consider the 17% upside potential to be conservative, but I am hesitant to go beyond that since it would require the company to prioritize paying and increasing dividends. This is not a common approach of tech companies.

