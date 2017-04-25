Cloudera Finalizes Terms For $195 Million IPO

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

While Cloudera is chasing large and growing markets, as a public company, management needs to show a path to profitability, not mounting losses and cash burn.

The company is growing revenues and gross margin smartly, but is paying for it with high and increasing cash burn and net losses.

Data management software firm Cloudera aims to raise $195 million in gross proceeds from its IPO.

Quick Take

Data software company Cloudera (Pending:CLDR) wants to raise $195 million by selling 15 million shares of its common stock for a midpoint price of $13 per share (Source: Cloudera S-1/A).

Cloudera’s software and services address several data management, cognitive/AI and analytics market needs, which are forecasted to grow rapidly in the next five years.

However, management has not shown a reasonable path to profitability, with large and increasing cash uses from operations and widening net losses.

My opinion is NEUTRAL on the IPO.

Company

Palo Alto, California-based Cloudera was founded in 2008 by CTO Amr Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, and Mike Olson.

The company has developed an Apache Hadoop-based system and related training services offering for companies wishing to utilize data for decision-making purposes.

Management is headed by CEO Tom Reilly, who has been with the firm since June 2013. Reilly was previously VP and GM at HP Enterprise Security Products (NYSE:HPE) and CEO at ArcSight.

Major investors, which are not selling shares as part of the IPO, include Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (22% ownership pre-IPO), Accel Partners (16.3%), Greylock Partners (12.5%), and others.

Technology

Cloudera has created a suite of data management and analytics technologies built on the open source Apache Hadoop technology stack of frameworks for scalable and distributed computing and data storage.

Below is a brief company overview video:

(Source: Cloudera)

Cloudera offers a number of products:

Enterprise Data Hub

Analytic DB

Operational DB

Data Science & Engineering

Essentials

Notable customers include Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY), and MasterCard (NYSE:MA).

Cloudera says it had 500 Global 8000 customers as of January 31, 2017, and seeks to market its system primarily to this customer cohort, with 73% of its FYE 2017 revenue coming from these constituents.

Interestingly, only 18% of its Global 8000 customers run its platform in the cloud, leaving 82% running it within their own private environment.

Market and Competition

Cloudera management says that its platform solutions address three major markets:

Dynamic Data Management

Cognitive/AI Systems and Content Analytics

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Although management cites IDC estimates for all three markets growing from "$8.7 billion in 2015 to $22.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%", I was not able to confirm those figures.

However, according to a 2016 report by IDC quoted in the Information Age, the growth for just one of the three major markets, Cognitive Systems and AI, is forecasted to explode from $8 billion in 2016 to more than $47 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 55.1% during the period.

Furthermore, Cloudera management states that its total addressable market size will exceed $65 billion by 2020.

Of course, on its face, the markets for data management and analytics are growing rapidly, as organizations of all sizes and types seeking a competitive advantage are continuing a trend toward digitizing and analyzing their operations and related data.

Cloudera hopes to operate at the nexus of three major technology convergence points: data management, machine learning, and advanced analytics.



Major competitive vendors that provide related systems and services include but are not limited to:

IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Informatica (NASDAQ:INFA)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Adaptive

Cambridge Semantics

Innovative Systems

Solix Technologies

Phasic Systems

Financials

Cloudera’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenues

Steadily increasing gross margin, now at 66%

Increasing use of cash in operations; $116.7 million cash used in 2016

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Cloudera S-1/A)

Revenue

FYE 2017: $261 million, 57% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $166 million, 52% increase vs. prior

FYE 2015: $109 million

Gross Margin

FYE 2017: 67%

FYE 2016: 55%

FYE 2015: 54%

Cash Flow from Operations

FYE 2017: $116.6 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $90.5 million cash used in operations

As of January 31, 2017, the company had $235 million in cash and short-term securities and $199 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Cloudera intends to raise $195 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 15 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $13 per share.

At this price, post-IPO the company would have a public market cap of $1.6 billion; fully diluted of $2.2 billion if you count stock options, RSUs, and various equity incentive plans.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes.

Notably, it also says:

1% of the net proceeds will be used to fund the Cloudera Foundation, a California non‑profit public benefit corporation formed by us to engage in charitable activities.

This is highly unusual, although laudable. In fact, I’ve never seen it in hundreds of S-1 filings that I’ve reviewed. Listed underwriters of the IPO include Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, and six other firms.

Commentary

Cloudera is another in a recent group of enterprise software companies to go public, given the slightly warmer but by no means white-hot reception for software technology companies in the public markets.

Valuation is an issue since the company last raised private investment from Intel at a valuation of $4.1 billion, as the below graphic states:

(Source: WSJ Startup Tracker)

Furthermore, other late stage investors acquired shares at higher prices than the IPO’s proposed pricing, including Hartford, Vanguard, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Principal.

To say the least, a post-IPO valuation of $2.2 billion is quite a come down from what Intel paid for the company’s stock during the go-go years of 2014 and 2015.

The question is whether Cloudera will be required to make Intel (and other investors in that round) whole in the event of a down-round transaction such as the IPO by issuing additional shares to those investors.

If so, public market investors could face a significant and painful dilution in the process.

On the financial performance side, Cloudera is growing its top-line revenues strongly, and gross margin is also growing well. However, it is burning through cash at an increased rate.

While the market opportunities are large and require meaningful cash investment to pursue those opportunities, ballooning cash burn and net losses don’t impress me as showing a path to profitability as a public company.

Accordingly, even at a lower than last round valuation, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.