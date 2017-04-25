Is The Trump 15% Corporate Tax Rate Target Realistic?

Source: ConservativeHome

The major question for investors concerning the proposed corporate tax cut of President Trump from 35 percent to 15 percent is whether or not 15 percent is only a low base to work from in order to give legislators some room to negotiate or it's a serious attempt to lower taxes to that level.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Fox News said Trump isn't as concerned about the implications of the lower tax rate on the federal budget as he is on getting a tax deal done.

When included with his trade and infrastructure initiatives, it's the foundation of his promise to the American people to "make America great again." This is why he is accelerating the process and moving quickly to get things on the table and approved if he can.

Another catalyst would be the lowering of the tax rate to repatriate cash held overseas by corporations.

Since the president apparently isn't as concerned about presumably running higher deficits as a result of the tax cuts, it's not a guarantee he'll get the type of support he may assume from the Republican Party, which may go along with some type of corporate tax cut if it's a temporary and not permanent one.

Is it really tax cuts versus larger deficit?

In the past, President Trump and Congress have suggested the corporate tax cuts, at least in large part, could be paid for by the repatriation of cash from overseas by lowering the tax rate to a range of 8 percent to 10 percent.

Not only could that help alleviate some of the pressure on a presumed increase in the federal deficit, but also it would further provide a lot of capital that could be used in a variety of ways to strengthen the balance sheets of companies while increasing shareholder value.

So while financial media is spinning this as a tax cut versus increases in deficit, the reality may be there will be a tax cut while maintaining the budget at close to existing levels; at least in regard to the corporate tax cuts and its affect on the budget.

I don't think this is a matter of the President and Congress simply shrugging their shoulders on the deficit; I think it's more about getting the tax cuts in place to stimulate the economy, and then working on ways to reduce the effect on the budget afterwards.

Repatriation is probably going to be one of the main ways it'll offset the tax cuts.

A current model being used by the government suggests:

"Each percentage point cut in the corporate tax rate would lower federal revenue by $100B over a decade, so the 20-point cut the president hopes for means $2T less in government coffers over the next 10 years."

Under that scenario and without more visibility on the details, that would be difficult to reach an agreement on.

This is why it has yet to be proven that this is a legitimate proposal or more of a starting place to work from.

Also important is whether or not there could be some offsetting cuts in government spending, which, from my point of view, would be a very positive catalyst as well. I won't hold my breath on that one.

Implications for investors

The implications of the tax deal and assumed repatriation of cash from overseas are potentially staggering for investors, depending on how the extra capital is used by corporations.

Without a doubt some would use it to pay down debt and give some back to shareholders by buying back shares and, possibly, boosting dividends, or maybe offering a one-off dividend of some type.

Most important will be the economic environment the companies face if and when all of this is done. A lot more available capital doesn't mean it would be spent if conditions are favorable for growth.

Remember all the capital available when the Fed launched its quantitative easing program during the Great Recession? Companies help back on accessing the capital for some time because they had few places to effectively deploy it to grow the top and bottom lines.

Keep in mind, for investors, it's all about future earnings, and if companies don't have obvious and visible growth catalysts to invest in, they'll sit on the capital until they do.

Conclusion

Where corporate tax cuts could have an immediate impact on companies would be to strengthen balance sheets and increase earnings while also buying back shares. If part of the deal is to also lower taxes on capital overseas, that is where I would see the additional capital being used for growth initiatives if they are available to specific companies.

At the macro level, the tax tide would raise all ships, so a lot of companies would get an immediate boost, but the fundamentals over time always take back over, and eventually that will bring share prices down to earth. There will be short-term money to be made, but to what degree and for how long will be determined by the details of the tax cut and whether or not they're temporary or permanent.

If President Trump were to win his 15 percent tax cut, or close to it, most likely it would be put in place for a decade, and afterwards be adjusted. If it is higher than 15 percent, it could potentially be permanent. My thought in knowing Washington is whatever tax cut is put in place will be temporary because it'll refuse to cut spending in conjunction with the cuts.

All companies will benefit from the tax cut, but those getting even more benefit will be those that are able to repatriate their overseas capital while also getting the cut. That's where I'm looking first to look at how I want to play it. Those companies should get a major boost going forward.

