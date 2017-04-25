Rocket Internet's (RCKZF) Oliver Samwer on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Oliver Samwer - CEO

Peter Kimpel - CFO

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sarah Simon - Berenberg

Peter Kimpel

Good morning everybody and welcome to our fiscal year 2016 results call. We will do it as in the past. We will first focus on the results of our selected companies. And we will then speak also a briefly about the results of Rocket Internet SE on a consolidated basis.

Overall, if you go to page four of the results presentation, overall, 2016 as we had predicted in 2015, has been characterized by continued growth of our selected companies whilst improving profitability significantly. Aggregate, gross merchandise value improved by 28% to €2.4 billion and revenues grew from €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion, which represents a growth of nearly 30%. So, continued attractive growth, driven by pretty much all companies, which has been accompanied by significant improvement in profitability. So, if you look at it on a margin level on an aggregate basis which excludes Delivery Hero, we improved profitability from negative 31% to roughly about negative 15%, so percentage point improvement of 16%. And as we’ve said also in the first half and the nine months results, what is important, not only is it a margin improvement on a percentage basis but it’s in particular also significant improvement in absolute losses. So, going from roughly about €600 million in losses in 2015 to roughly about €360 million in losses which represents an improvement on absolute basis of €235 million.

If you go to page five, you see -- it’s graphically issue very well that clearly there is some cyclicality in the businesses but overall the trend since the first quarter of 2015, so over the last two years, over the last eight quarters, we’ve seen a significant improvement on quarterly revenues from roughly about €350 million to now in Q4 to about €650 million, so nearly a doubling of the quarterly revenues from Q1 2015 to Q4 2016.

At the same time, as we had again said in September 2016, we improved profitability greatly, on page six, from roughly about negative €150 million in Q4 2015 to just below €50 million in loss of Q4 2016. So, overall, a significant improvement over the last years.

Key drivers on page seven, clearly on a revenue basis have been our Food & Groceries businesses, again this only includes HelloFresh. In our Fashion business, General Merchandise, we will talk about it little later, has been driven also from --by a shift in the business model to a more marketplace model as well as impacted by significant FX impact. And our Home & Living business have been focused much more on profitability improvement and on revenue growth. But again overall, significant improvement in the overall revenues from €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion, so roughly about a €500 million improvement in the last year.

Overall on page eight, growth clearly in Food & Groceries, HelloFresh with nearly a doubling up the revenues going to nearly a €600 million in revenues for 2016 coming from €300 million roughly in 2016. Global Fashion Group is now an over €1 billion revenue business. The growth has been driven by all of the businesses, so Lamoda in Russian and Eastern Europe; Dafiti, in Brazil and Latin American; Namshi in the Middle East; and Zalora and The Iconic in Southeast Asia and Australia, respectively. So overall roughly about 27% improvement.

As I said, Home & Living, Westwing Home24 still attractive growth but clear focus on profitability and General Merchandise Jumia, a decline simply again driven by the two factors which are FX movements in particular in Nigeria and Egypt as well as then the impact also moving the business away from the inventory based business to the marketplace business. But overall, again across the group, very, very attractive growth.

On page nine and page ten, you can see the improvements on a Company basis off the profitability. Again, overall very, very attractive with an over 16% percentage-point improvement. All of the businesses have been improving and more than happening pretty much except for Jumia, their negative margin. So, we are very happy with the overall performance across the board.

On an absolute basis, a similar picture. Again, HelloFresh is still in growth mode, so not that big an improvement but Global Fashion Group has gone from negative €217 million to €130 million; Jumia also significant improvement by about €70 million; Westwing which was already profitable in Q4 has been an overall losses of €14 million; and Home24 also nearly hopping after a negative result to € 40 million, so that overall as we said about before, an improvement of more than €230 million in absolute EBITDA losses, which we have improved.

Let’s go first into our Food & Groceries businesses. Again, HelloFresh has had a very strong year as we had indicated that we expected the business to roughly double, which they’ve achieved, having gone from just over €300 million to just shy of €600 million for the fiscal year 2016. So, on an overall growth of [96 million], Q4 has been somewhat more difficult, slightly lower growth and revenue of a €160 million but the business is on a very, very good track. And what is impressive is that whilst maintaining a very significant growth rate, the business has significantly improved the profitability. Again, in Q4, they’ve already reached a negative EBITDA amount of only 10%. So, overall, again, a big improvement and business is on track and has done a terrific job also from operational perspective, 2016 having characterized in particular in terms of the investment into fulfillment and warehousing centers, in particular in the U.S. and also in the UK. And those moves have been finalized and also again big improvement in terms of just operational scaling of the business and then also further geographic expansion into Canada and Switzerland as well as in Europe and Wallonia, so the part of Belgium.

So, overall, business has improved, not only from a financial perspective but also operationally has made significant investments, has improved choice for customers, so improving the customer proposition significantly. So again not only strong financial performance but also in particular a lot of investment in infrastructure as well as product, which should also be part of this for further growth in 2017.

Delivery Hero, who announced their financials yesterday also with a very strong performance, so the business process more than €170 million orders last year, which represents GMV, so, the value of the food which has been sold over the platform of more than €2.3 billion. So it’s definitely a huge player in the market, very well diversified geographically, in particular post the acquisition of Foodpanda, on a revenue basis business grew very strongly on the base business with close to 80% growth from roughly about €170 million to nearly €300 million in revenues. Again, this is just the commissioned revenue. And if you were to include Foodpanda on a pro forma basis, also Foodpanda improved significantly in 2016. We are talking the business with now roughly about €350 million in revenues. So overall, very strong performance. And again, very satisfied with the business performance and also strategically having sold Hungry House to Just Eat and having acquired Foodpanda also quite a bit of work has been done in terms of further diversifying the business at the same time also divesting a business which has been the number two business in UK.

So strong business with significant revenues and we can talk a little bit about it late as well in the Q&A, but very, very good performance over 2016.

Our Global Fashion Group on Page 13. Now moving to the Fashion segment continues to perform well despite challenging macroeconomic environment continued in Russia as well as in Brazil and Latin America, but for the first time reached annual revenues of over a €1 billion. So, it’s a very, very sizeable business, not only on an aggregate basis or consolidated basis, but also when you look at individual businesses, now l Lamoda and the Dafiti have more than €300 million in revenues; Zalora and Iconic €260 million; Namshi is close to €140 million. So, we are talking about business which previously like Namshi was -- those double-digits now grown into triple-digit revenue business. So, a very impressive performance on a top line basis, in particular when considering the macroeconomic challenges.

Page 14, on a consolidated basis what is impressive, businesses not only grew despite challenging macro environment but also from operational perspective we’ve seen improvements also on a gross margin basis. In Q4, GFG across the board improved gross margins and has average now of about 43.5% that also translated into significant reduction in adjusted EBITDA, both on the margin as well as on absolute basis. So, the business is now on Q4 single-digit negative margin, 8.9%, so a significant improvement from last year where we are still at 17%.

Business remains very well funded as a result of funding round as well as the divestiture of Jabong in 2016 and operationally has been very successful to turning the business also in a much more curated fashion marketplace platform, which means that they have been able to complement the assortment with also showing significant growth rate. So, we are quite happy with the performance. Businesses has also done some strategic moves like the strategic partnership in the Philippines with Ayala, resulting in a completely new positioning of Zalora in the Philippines, which is positive. The business on a day-to-day clearly focuses and is successful in further leveraging the scale but also acquiring some very attractive brands which is also a result of the fact that these businesses are among the largest in the respected markets and the overall again €1 billon revenues has become a very significant play in the overall international fashion markets.

spending a bit of time just briefly on the individual businesses. On the Fashion side, again Lamoda still continues to grow attractively, despite the difficult macroeconomic environment; continues to have strong margins in Q4, 41% despite again competition and again difficult macroeconomic environment and despite again those negative factors still improved adjusted EBITDA by roughly about 3 percentage points in Q4. So, again, overall, very strong positioning in the overall Russian and Eastern European markets, still significant growth having reached significant scale and operationally the business is focused too again on optimizing the delivery which based on -- so in combination with their own delivering infrastructure as well as third-party infrastructure, as well as then the acquisition of further brands and building out the brand and product platform for the Russian customer.

So, again, overall, very, very positive development, despite challenging environment. And similar picture for Dafiti, which again from growth perspective, given the macro environment, was a more challenging year, in particular in Brazil and Argentina. At the same time, the business used the time to improve further margins, so are now at 43.4% gross margin, and in Q4 2016 were close to profitability with a negative EBITDA margin of only 3.7%. So, business performs as well; they’ve been successful in integrating and realizing the synergies on the integration of the acquisitions since the end of 2015 of Kanui and Tricae. And we have been successful in really turning the business much more towards profitability than in for example 2015. So, overall, very positive development, in particular when it comes to profitability improvements despite again also very difficult macro environment.

Namshi, still very attractive business but clearly also impacted by the overall macro environment in the region, which has been predominantly driven by the oil price development and also further competition in the market. Nevertheless, business continues to grow attractively, and we’re talking still about a very, very high gross profit margin of over 50%, which then also translated into overall, roughly about a breakeven in Q4 2016 and overall a positive result in 2016 overall. So, continued positive performance despite a much more difficult environment, both from a macro and the competition point of view.

Southeast Asia and Australia, so Zalora and The Iconic on page 18, also probably along with the more significant improvement in terms of profitability whilst maintaining an attractive growth of roughly about 25%. And so, the business has gone also from €200 million roughly in revenues to €260 million in fiscal year 2016. Significant improvement in margin when you look at Q4 2016 on the gross margin basis of going over 43%, which has translated also into a very much improved adjusted EBITDA margin of minus 12%, which is about a third of where it was a year ago in 2015. So, overall, a very positive development . As I said, they entered into strategic partnership in the Philippines, they’re predominantly operationally focused on improving their logistics and warehousing, consolidation of their warehouse in Malaysia. And so, also not only again on the financial basis had performed but in particular also from an infrastructure point of view, put the right steps in place for further growth as well as further cost efficiencies.

So, from a fashion perspective to sum it up, not an easy year from a macroeconomic perspective but with the really strong positioning in the respective markets and the overall focus also on improvement and profitability, business has done very well, remains very-well funded and should be poised for further growth in 2017, in particular if we were to see some macroeconomic improvements in the market in particular, again South America, Russia but also in particular the Middle East.

On page 19, Jumia, our General Merchandise business or overall business, predominantly General Merchandise but overall business in Africa, which was rebranded, was formerly Africa Internet Group and operationally the business has now all been rebranded under the Jumia name, so, which has a led to positive traffic and brand awareness. Business again also has been impacted clearly by a much more difficult macroeconomic environment, in particular in Nigeria and Egypt, which are the largest markets for Jumia. Secondly, the business also characterized from having moved and focused on -- I mean moved away from less focused on inventory based business and it’d be much more focused on shifting the business to marketplace, which led to a significant improvement in the gross margin but at the same time also had a significant impact clearly on the revenue base, as you know on a marketplace basis. We only account for the commission revenues and not for the revenues of the actual product itself.

So, again, we’ve seen a very solid improvement in the gross margin of about 90% in 2016, which has also resulted overall in Q4 2016 significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA, having gone from absolute basis negative €63 million in Q4 2016 to minus €16 million in 2016, which represents now roughly about 52% of the negative EBITDA margin, which is a significant improvement from the year before. So overall, again, also tough overall macroeconomic market but at the same time very much focused on operations and shifting the business to marketplace and again looking for a further improvement in 2017.

Our Home & Living businesses, as we have always spoke about in the last earnings calls as well, we focused the businesses predominantly or the business has focused predominantly on improvement in profitability whilst maintaining some growth but not aggressively growing, so being much more focused on cost efficiencies and infrastructure improvements. Westwing overall in fiscal year 2016, still attractive growth having gone into €250 million revenue base business, so very attractive, has improved not only EBITDA margin but in particular has also improved the absolute losses and for the first time has in Q4 2016 actually shown positive adjusted EBITDA, again driven also by the strong impact of cyclicality of the business. Q4 is always the strongest quarter for the business and for the first time has been showing a positive EBITDA with the positive EBITDA margin of roughly about 3%. In 2016, annually, clearly that has translated and also in a significant improvement from making that EBITDA margin 2015 of 23% to only about 5.5% in 2016 overall.

So, business continues to be focused on products as well as improving efficiencies and focusing the business on mobile. By far the largest part of the orders are now coming in via mobile and tablets apps, and business again continues to be performing well. But keep in mind that Q4 is not necessarily representative, given the fact that Q4 with the Christmas season to be -- is the strongest quarter in the year before the Home & Living businesses.

Home24, as we said, very much focused on improving cost efficiency, on page 21. Business has improved across the board from a cost and efficiency perspective. Gross margin has gone up to more than 55% now in Q4, which has also then translated in a significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA in Q4. Home24 lost only about 5.5 million which translated into a margin of only just over negative 8% having come from minus 31% in Q4 2015. So, overall, a very much improved business, which has spent most of the time an effort on efficiency improvement, making the rebranding of the Home24 brand, which has been successful. So overall, very much focused on the operational side of things whilst again this has been translated into from a financial perspective, in lower growth but at the same time significantly improved business from a profitability perspective.

So, when you sum it up, pretty much all the businesses have been according to plan or above the plan and have been delivering as expected. So, the businesses are very much on track to enter into a good 2017. They are on track in Q1. So, we are very satisfied with the performance of the business and we haven’t had any negative surprises in Q4. It’s been rather sort of supporting the developments, which we’ve seen in the first three quarters of 2016.

Let me briefly speak about the Rocket consolidated financials, again, they are on page 23. No, huge surprises, we have spoken about the negative impact of the result of the GFG funding round which has been having by far the largest impact from -- on the consolidated results. So, for the year, we are now showing a lot of €741.5 million, again which has been predominantly driven by the effects of the GFG funding round. So, no news. We have communicated this already as part of the half year and the nine months results, so no new surprises in Q4. And so overall, very good as expected results for the year.

Page 24 just a quick word on the balance sheet. Again, there’re also no surprises. The major impacts we’ve seen have been the investments in associates and joint ventures, which declined mainly due to the impairments as well as the partial disposal of Lazada. The non-current financial asset consists mainly of Delivery Hero, which now also for 2016 includes Foodpanda. So, that’s why you’ve seen increase in the non-current financial assets, given the transaction i.e. the acquisition of Foodpanda by Delivery Hero. And on the non-current financial liabilities, those have been reduced, predominantly as a result of the buyback of the convertible bond.

So, from a balance sheet perspective and from capital structure perspective, we remain very strong with both strong position of cash at the operating companies, so $0.8 billion of cash at the selected companies and the regional internet groups and cash at the Rocket Internet level, at the SE level we maintain a strong cash position with €1.5 billion of gross cash. And if you deduct the convertible, we have about net cash of €1.2 billion. So, we remain very-strongly capitalized, which is important to be able to capitalize on further opportunities, which will be about coming all the way over the next year or so.

What is important again to highlight, the cash at Rocket Internet SE does not include the cash of the selected companies and regional internet groups as we do not fully consolidate them but account for them at equity, and hence the €1.5 billion of gross cash does not include the €0.8 billion of cash, which is sitting at the companies and regional internet group level.

So, overall, as I said in my opening remarks, 2016 has been characterized by a very positive trends, both on a revenue basis but in particular has been characterized by the improvement in profitability in 2016, as we had laid out in our strategic plan at the end of 2015.

So, with this, I will conclude that was the update and overview of the presentation and open up for any questions, which you may have.

Oliver Samwer

May be let me say a few words. It’s Oliver. I think if you look at 2016 but also I think if you could look at Q4 because I think given that you make improvements every quarter, I think it’s more important to look at the quarter. And I think if you go into individual companies, I think you clearly see that HelloFresh is making tremendous progress; it keeps on going very fast; it has path the profitability under control. I think Delivery Hero is growing very fast and is managing also its path to profitability. I think you see also on Global Fashion, I think that the companies continue to grow and continue to make continuous progress on path to profitability. Home & Living, Home24 and Westwing are both like managing their business also to their path to profitability by keeping reasonable growth. And I think Jumia is basically after having cap losses by almost 40% to 45% compared to the year before, despite a very difficult macro environment has been making very good progress and continues to be the largest African internet player outside South Africa.

And so, I think overall, I think we told investors in September 2015 at our last Capital Markets Day that we want to engage on four things on growth; we’re committed to path to profitability; we’re committed to having a very strong balance sheet. I think Peter pointed out on €1.5 billion cash, and I think as you know we still have some Lazada shares also; so I think we’re making progress there. And the fourth is on the increasing transparency wherever we can, basically emerging companies like Delivery Hero and Foodpanda to even bigger entities or kind of like in Africa, merging Africa eCommerce to Africa Internet Group. So, I think we’re going into 2017 with a focus on progress along those four I mentioned. I think as you see in all our communications, we want to focus on continuous progress, not quarter-on-quarter surprises and we also continue to invest in young companies to incubate in best. We’ve made in total in last six months, over 25 new investments. And I think we’re building also pipeline for the future, while we that in mind, our core businesses are still, as Peter pointed out, growing 30%. So, I think we’re standing for those four dimensions and we’ll be focused also in 2017, without surprises -- focus on continuous progress.

I think maybe we can open up for questions. If you have any, please feel free to ask.

Thank you. Now we’ll begin our question-and-answer session. The first question comes from Andrea Ferraz.

Andrea Ferraz

I have three questions, if I may, please. The first one is on HelloFresh, clearly very strong growth still in Q4, but decelerating over time. How do we think about the growth in 2017? And also the -- and also the losses, it seems like this year has been a year of investment. So, should we expect an improvement in profitability in 2017? And the second one is on Jumia. It says on the text that it has cash of €365 million but then on the table it says they have cash of closer to €230 million. Can you explain the difference there please? And then, finally, with €1.2 billion of net cash, how do we think about sort of your -- how do we think about sort of investments in new ventures versus M&A versus the convertible buybacks or cash returns?

Oliver Samwer

So, I think that’s basically related to HelloFresh. I think it’s been growing very strongly in Q4. And 2017, I think the company primarily speaks for itself but let me make differing comment. I think the company continues to invest in growth in its market and I think the company was on the -- it’s on a good start also for 2017. With regard to Jumia to cash, the company has binding commitment, investment commitment from all its shareholders, from the shareholders that like Orange, MTN, Rocket, Goldman Sachs, Axa. And so, those in total are the numbers that you find in the presentation. This money is drawn when the company needs it. Therefore, basically, it’s real commitment, so built this business for many years to come. And that’s why you don’t find at the same time because it’s not already put on the company’s balance sheet but those are binding commitments.

And third, €1.2 billion net cash, I think we continue to look forward for good opportunities and remember we’re lifecycle [ph] investors, so we invest in some early and when the company is good, we invest over and over again. We feel our net cash position gives us the strength to make lifecycle [ph] investments as well as to be opportunistically -- to also do opportunistically deals. At the same time, I would not expect this year to have big M&A transactions, at least this is as of the today not our intention. As we said, our focus is on growth and we have a lot of growth in our companies of half of our, to be bearing very strong balance sheet and driven transparency.

Andrea Ferraz

Thank you. Can I just follow up on Jumia then?

Oliver Samwer

You can always have a fourth question.

Andrea Ferraz

Thank you. As those commitments come through for Jumia, will your shareholders in the company change as in re all the shareholders investing pro rata or will you get dilute or increase your shareholding in the company?

Oliver Samwer

In the cap table that you know that’s already included. So, you have to look at it on the moment and make the investment, they got the share but also the binding commitments are there. And only if they would scale on their binding commitments, which given diversification of partners and the binding agreement is I think close to deal with that risk; only in that other case, they would chose a share. So, no, they are not going to come more dilution from those investments.

John King

Good morning. Thanks very much for taking the questions. The first couple were around the cash, actually follow-ups really to Andrea’s. So, I do note the footnote where you are now including the commitments from other investors, the point of clarity I guess is I think the footnote has changed, but has your way of calculating the net cash position changed or is it just that you’ve decided to add that clarification? That was the first one. And maybe, Peter, if you have it, what would be -- if you think about the commitments, in order to avoid a double count, what is your proportion of commitments as Rocket Internet which we should basically consider as committed capital that maybe we can strip out of your Rocket Internet net cash?

Oliver Samwer

So, Peter has to comment on the footnote, I can just make -- so that don’t feel double counting this on. Our only commitment is around more or less €20 million plus or minus, so not really relevant.

John King

Okay, understood.

Peter Kimpel

So, on the footnote, just a clarification, we haven’t changed methodology.

John King

Got it. Then, on the capital deployment, obviously, it does seem like that’s slowed down a little bit this year. And you’ve also got quite a lot of capital in the Rocket Internet Capital Partners Fund, I think. So, I guess I’m just wondering what’s the plan in 2017 in terms of deploying capital. And also specifically related to the fund. Are you expecting that to co-invest with Rocket or would the fund -- the Rocket Internet Capital Partners Fund invest first and then you’d follow up with Rocket money? Just explain the trade-offs there.

Oliver Samwer

So, basically we are making continuously investment, so we have been making, as I said last six months alone, over 25 new investments. And we are co-investing with the funds. As you know, the economics, apart from some [indiscernible] which does not include myself, everything or the economics go to the public entity, to the public shareholders. And I think basically everything which are financial investments we are basically making together if there would be something that we want to be strategic, we could do that also via Rocket and I think this partnerships works really well and we are able to leverage our own capital base and generate additional returns to the carry that we potential get when our investments turn profitable.

So, I think we are making -- I think we’re making most clear statement of how much exactly we are going to invest in 2017 because I think we are looking at many deals, and those are early companies and sometimes late stage. I think what you will unlikely see as I mentioned to Andrea before is some very big exhibitions like we did for example in 2015 when we made our first investment in deliveries Delivery Hero or very large investments in other companies.

John King

Okay. But, you wouldn’t consider the cash that you have -- the quite substantial cash balance you’re comfortable with that; there’s no thoughts around the fact that you might want to return any of that at this stage?

Oliver Samwer

I think at this point of time, we feel there are enough opportunities and I think we are very long-term in this business.

John King

If I could just squeeze, sorry, and a final follow-up on the operating businesses on the HelloFresh side. I guess still pretty good growth year-on-year, clearly, but it does seem as though that if you like, the customer acquisition cost has gone up a decent amount year-on-year. Maybe just comment on that trend and what you might expect into 2017, if you can get that back down or is there a new normal there in terms of what you’re spending to acquire the customers?

Oliver Samwer

I think I will not make a comment on customer acquisition in 2015-2016. I think in general if you look at paybacks, at growth, at path of the profitability, we expect kind of like good progress in 2017. I think 2017 should be another very exciting year for HelloFresh. We feel very positive about the company. In five weeks, we will get Q1 results.

Sarah Simon

I’ve got three different questions. First one -- sorry, two. First one was Global Founders Capital. We don’t really hear anything about it, but it looks like you have done an enormous number of investments there. And I recognize they’re all early stage. But I wonder if you could give us any color on maybe how much you’ve invested there through 2016, if there’s any particular assets you could call out that you think are particularly interesting? And the second was on the convertible. Can you just update us on how much of that you’ve acquired and whether that process has now stopped or whether you’re going to continue? Sorry, the third one was on the Lazada stake which you highlighted. Do you feel more or less inclined to hang onto that at the moment? And I recognize you’ve got a lot of cash anyway. But, what’s your thought around disposal of that? Thanks.

Oliver Samwer

I missed the disposable of what company?

Sarah Simon

The stake in Lazada.

Oliver Samwer

Okay. So, I can answer one and three and then Peter answer on convertible. I think Global Founders Capital, we use two brands when we incubate a company, we use Rocket Internet; when we invest in a company started by someone else, we use Global Founders Capital. We’ve invested around €50 million in the last nine months through Global Founders Capital. We have made, historically, with the predecessor, European Founders Fund and so on, very successful investments and I think they are number of companies that we feel very excited about. Do we want to today basically already talk about those young start-ups? I think it’s a little bit too early, as much, as we don’t want to talk a lot about the very young integrated ones because I think we feel our large companies should -- basically should focus on them. I think during a Capital Markets Day, I think it’s a very good idea to talk more about that. Most of those investments are all in the range between €1 million and €10 million. So, they are for younger companies and we just as with the incubate, we want to own larger stakes over time and support those companies that have operational platform and with investing in the [Indiscernible].

With regard to Lazada, I think it’s too early to talk about. There is, as we announced when the deal was happening a call and put option infrastructure. So, I think it’s a very, very good company. And I think most likely at some point of time, the asset will be disclosed through a call of such structure. In the convertible, I think Peter, you could maybe update us how much has been purchased.

Peter Kimpel

Yes. So, what we had announced was that we will invest basically initially €150 million plus and we did €85 million, so amount of capital invested. We have bought back nominal, so we are not commenting at what prices we have bought back, but we have roughly about still 325 million outstanding of the 550 million. So we brought back on a normal basis roughly about 225 million.

Sarah Simon

Okay. Thanks.

Peter Kimpel

Yes. So, we have got until September -- end of September 2017 to conclude that.

Oliver Samwer

Okay. Thank you very much. I think we look forward to 2017 of progress and as I said continuous progress more than surprise progress, and looking forward to giving you Q1 update in roughly five weeks from now. Thank you very much.

