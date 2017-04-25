Jana Partners: Goes Full On Organic

Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund, has an 8.8% activist stake in Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). The hedge fund says it'll push WFM to speed up a turnaround, which includes possibly getting WFM sold. Jana will likely have to get this done by shaking up the board and has already nominated three members. As I mentioned in February, WFM is a prime activist target for cutting store growth, and possibly, a new CEO.

WFM is still run by co-founder John Mackey, but the chain, which does $16 billion in revenue each year, might have outgrown Mackey's capacity. Whether Jana agrees remains to be seen, but one thing looks certain - the activist will look to curb WFM's store growth and possibly look into reshaping its store portfolio.

But the key thesis that WFM shareholders are looking at is whether Jana can spur WFM to sell itself.

Hoping for a buyer is not an investment case, however

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) looked at buying, but passed. Kroger (NYSE:KR) buying WFM seems unlikely, as it's doing a fine job of taking market share from WFM on its own. Private equity is the more likely buyer. Jana helped get another grocery, Safeway, bought out by private equity firm Cerberus Capital in 2014. A private equity buyer could add plenty of leverage to WFM's balance sheet, where it currently carries little debt. Still, WFM is a bit too expensive to expect a buyout - trading at 26 times forward earnings, versus Kroger's 12 times. Even for private equity, it'd take at least $13 billion to get the deal done, which is a rich price for any PE firm - and would likely require a consortium of PE funds. Cerberus spent $9 billion on Safeway, but only because it could merge it with fellow grocer Albertsons - which it already owned - and reduce cost redundancies.

WFM doesn't fit the typical PE model either, i.e. the answer isn't to lever it up nor drastically cut costs. WFM isn't a low-cost operator like Safeway, where customers would be interested in corporate cost cuts that lead to cheaper groceries. With WFM, it's much more about improving efficiency and catering to its affluent customer base.

The competition is a big headwind, with the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger becoming bigger players in the organic and natural foods markets. WFM has a strong brand, but the growth thesis for WFM no longer lies in store footprint growth. Just like Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), store growth will only get you so far.

The opportunities for WFM

WFM has seen six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales, so it's not an easy overnight fix. Now, WFM will have to slow down store development, hope that its 365 concept is a success (which has glowing reviews), and introduce a loyalty/rewards program. This includes pushing WFM to become more tech savvy. This goes beyond a loyalty program and includes improving efficiencies like the way it schedules employees.

Another activist play could be to readjust some of its real estate and store footprint. This includes not only curbing growth, but shutting down some stores. About 25% of its stores (outside of NYC) are located within five miles of another store. As well, some 20% of its stores are in areas that aren't necessary beneficial to WFM - i.e. areas that are below the 50th percentile for median household income.

But what I think Jana will ultimately angle for is a more experienced CEO to usher in a turnaround at WFM.

One of Jana's three nominees for the WFM board could well end up being a prime CEO candidate. Glenn Murphy, the former Gap (NYSE:GPS) CEO, personally owns nearly $50 million in WFM stock. Murphy is a big name CEO with turnaround experience and was also previously CEO of Shoppers Drug Mart.

With that said, there's not much to like about WFM's current price. At $35 a share and 26 times forward earnings, the stock has gotten ahead of itself. The chances of a buyout are slim, but the chances of a 3-5 year turnaround is much more likely. So much so, that I'd be interested in WFM when we see more of a commitment to some turnaround initiatives. Buying WFM at $35 a share with a new CEO, however, is intriguing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.