Microsoft Earnings Preview: One - Maybe The Only - Of 1990's Tech Leaders Trading Above Early 2000 Highs

The stock is fairly valued on most metrics - not exceptionally expensive or cheap, though.

Never was wild about the LinkedIn acquisition - that adoption will be interesting.

The core PC (Windows/Office) could see some improvement this quarter.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now - like so many other large-cap technology companies from the 1990's - trying to make the transition from the old PC/server model to the Cloud and next major generation of Technology, which includes Cloud, mobile, social, as well as virtual reality, augmented reality, and so-called cognitive solutions.

The software giant has a very good start to completely reforming the company to the Cloud.

Start with Technicals:

The above chart (compliments of Worden TC2000) is a "monthly" chart of Microsoft originating with its tech IPO in the mid-1980's.

So, what's the point?

The point is that in 2016, Microsoft took out (or traded above) its early 2000 highs of $52, $53. (Some technicians have written to tell me that they have a print at $57-$58 for Microsoft, but I couldn't find it on the above technical analysis software.)

Either way, the stock is now trading above this important resistance level and - if the tenets of technical analysis are to be believed - the probabilities are that the stock runs higher.

From a technical perspective, and in my opinion, Microsoft looks very good. (Perhaps other technicians will weigh in.)

Fundamentals:

Q3 '17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2019 EPS est $3.67 $3.67 $3.56 $3.50 2018 EPS est $3.27 $3.26 $3.24 $3.24 3017 EPS est $2.98 $2.97 $2.96 $2.90 2019 exp EPS gro rt 12% 13% 10% 8% 2018 exp EPS gro rt 10% 10% 9% 12% 2017 exp EPS gro rt 7% 6% 6% 4% 2019 P/E 18(x) 17(x) 16(x) 16(x) 2018 P/E 20(x) 19(x) 18(x) 17(x) 2017 P/E 22(x) 21(x) 19(x) 19(x) 2019 rev est $111.6 $111 $106.2 $106.6 2018 rev est $104.2 $103.8 $99.5 $99.8 2016 rev est $96.6 $96.5 $93.8 $94 2019 rev est gro rt 7% 7% 7% 7% 2018 rev est gro rt 8% 8% 6% 6% 2017 rev est gro rt 5% 5% 2% 2%

MSFT reports on June 30 year-end

MSFT's fiscal Q3 '17 est is for quarter ended 3/31/17

The LinkedIn acquisition closed December 28, 2016

Microsoft reports their Q3 '17 quarter after the bell on Thursday, April 27, with Street consensus expecting $0.70 in earnings per share on $23.6 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 13% and 7%, respectively.

Softee hasn't seen a 7% y/y revenue growth quarter since mid-2014 and the expected 13% y/y EPS growth rate hasn't been hot since 3/31/13.

If they hit the numbers...

Here is one metric that caught my eye:

Intelligent Cloud Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 * Y/y rev growth 8% 8% 7% 3% * Y/y op inc growth 0% -14% -17% -14% * Azure y/y growth 95% 121% 108% 120%

Source: 10-Q and conf call notes

The article couldn't be found on Seeking Alpha, but several years ago, after attending a Bloomberg conference here in Chicago, where the speaker talked about the Cloud, retail and who in the Technology business had the greatest Cloud market share, I wrote an article detailing that after Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft had the #2 share position in the Cloud thanks to their installed base, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had #3 position.

Microsoft's Office now includes "One Drive" as part of the Office subscription service.

It's Microsoft's installed base that will allow the software giant to become a formidable Cloud competitor for years to come. Same with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), although Oracle is having a tougher time, and I suspect given AWS's lead, Microsoft will probably never be #1.

Valuation:

Exp 3-yr avg EPS gro 10% Exp 3-yr avg rev gro 7% P/E ratio 22(x) Price-to-sales 5.6(x) Price-to-book 7(x) P/to Cash-flow (ex-cash) 10(x) P/to Free-Cash-Flow (ex-cash) 14(x) Div yld 2.38% Div as % of free-cash 43% Mstar "fair value" estimate $68 Balance sheet cash (overseas) $123 bl B/S cash-per-share $6.11

Most metrics as of 12/31/16 quarter, with exception of dividend yield which is current.

Trading at 22(x) for 10% expected EPS growth is not unreasonable for a software company like Microsoft, and the cash flow metrics look much more reasonable when the overseas cash is removed from the calculation.

What's to worry about?

1.) The LinkedIn acquisition is something that didn't make a lot of sense to me (like the Nokia acquisition), but that doesn't mean that Satya doesn't have a plan to make it work. I am - or was - puzzled by it.

2.) The other thing I worry about is the Cloud's impact on Microsoft's margins. I've read that the Cloud is both suppressing margins or that once Cloud hits the inflection point as so many companies are waiting on, margins will expand. Gross margins used to be in the high 70% range - now 61% - while operating margins were mid to high 30% range, and are now 31%.

Some of that could be the migration to the Office subscription basis, but you would think the Cloud would offer higher-margin opportunities, if only from a capital intensity, i.e. headcount, perspective.

3.) Over the last 5 years (20 quarters), operating income growth has averaged 1% - yes, you read that right.

Analysis/conclusion:

The long-term technical breakout of the stock seems to be an unmitigated positive, and Microsoft's installed base along with Azure and Microsoft's Cloud business, can be the next phase of growth for the software giant.

Satya Nadella has proven himself as a capable CEO and the emergence of late of VR/AR, cognitive, means Microsoft has many areas of future growth that can be developed off the core business.

It's all about Azure and the Cloud right now, and sustained, above-trend growth for both is critical.

While any tax reform/cash repatriation deal will be a function of Washington, investors might see a small pop in the PC-related business this quarter. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports Thursday night as well as Microsoft, which can give further insight on that business.

(Microsoft has been a Top 5 position for clients since 2013 when the ValueAct stake was announced. A smaller position was held in MSFT prior to that, but the stock broke out of its doldrums in April 2013, and hasn't really stopped since.)

Earlier articles on Microsoft can be found here, here and here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.