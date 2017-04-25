Top 3 Retail REIT Picks Of April 2017

My top three picks among Retail REITs include two “deep value” and one foreign REIT. All three trade at low FFO multiples and abnormal dividend yields relative to their peers.

The fears over the growth of e-commerce are way overblown in my opinion. Retail REITs are well positioned to perform well in the long run given today’s low valuations.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the retail property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease, healthcare and hotel sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk to reward ratios within each property sector. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, I cover my top 3 Retail REIT picks, and next I plan on sharing my top 3 Office REITs in the coming days. If you are interested in this series, please take 2 seconds to click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Retail REITs are the largest single sector in my REIT portfolio today. This is because I follow a contrarian strategy and can find lots of value in the sector today. The broad retail sector has been hit hard by fears over the growth of e-commerce and the retail REITs have not been an exception to the market sell-off.

My today's picks within the retail sector are very reflective of my contrarian philosophy. There exists many high-quality names within the sector including Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Taubman (NYSE:TCO) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC), but I do not believe that they present the most compelling opportunities today. While these blue-chip big names are not too expensive by any means, I find more value in smaller-cap and foreign retail REITs at today's market prices.

To put this into perspective, the names mentioned above all trade between 15-20 times FFO while my picks are closer to 10x with a range of 5 to 12. A lower FFO multiple of course does not imply that a REIT is undervalued, but in this case, I consider the valuation gap to be excessively large relative to the underlying differences in quality.

Source: NAREIT

The above table is provided by NAREIT and shows the average FFO multiples paid for different retail REIT segments today (circled in red). Shopping center REITs trade at 14.7 times expected 2017 FFO, regional malls at 11.6x and free standing REITs at 16.6 times. Note how the ranges are very large with certain REITs trading at 4 times FFO and others such as Ferederal Realty (NYSE:FR) or Realty Income (NYSE:O) at more than 20 times.

Out of my three favorite picks, I hold today two in my personal portfolio. I would be glad to include the third one as well, but my exposure to the retail sector is getting too high, and I must set limits to reduce my portfolio risk. You can get an overview of my REIT portfolio here in this past article.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite retail REIT picks as of April 2017:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): Class B Mall Opportunity / 5x FFO / 11.4% Yield

WPG is a Class B mall REIT that has gotten oversold simply because concerns over malls are overblown. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. That said, WPG is not a retailer; it is a landlord. If tenants vacate, it can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce.

Despite not showing any major fundamental flaws, WPG is one of the cheapest REITs today based on NAV discount and FFO multiple. It is trading at approximately 40% discount to NAV and 5 times its FFO.

While the stock price declined, WPG has consistently improved the quality of its portfolio by selling low-quality properties, redeveloping malls and decreasing its debt. Over the years, most major metrics have remained stable or even improved: same center NOI increased at core assets; sales per square foot stable at close to $400; occupancy rate of core properties consistently above 90%.

WPG has an investment grade rating and ample liquidity to keep on executing its strategic plan of redeveloping certain properties and improving its portfolio quality.

Its 11.4% dividend yield appears to be safe with a conservative 1.5x coverage ratio.

Conclusion: WPG is today trading at a highly opportunistic price due to fears that are yet to really materialize. As, I recently noted in a separate article: with the double-digit dividend yield, WPG does not need to offer up any dividend growth nor capital appreciation to richly reward shareholders. The same case could be made for CBL (NYSE:CBL) which trade at an even cheaper valuation; but I slightly favor WPG due to its higher portfolio quality. You can read my full buy thesis here: "12% Yield from Investment Grade Rated REIT"

Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF): European Shopping Center Opportunity / 12x FFO / 7% Yield

Wereldave is one of the oldest European property companies and a true-blue chip among European retail REITs. It was founded back in 1930 and has since then invested in properties and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

The current portfolio is highly exposed to various Eurozone markets including Netherlands, France, Belgium and Finland. It is well diversified and has a high quality profile (Class A).

In the recent years, Wereldhave suffered from a few things including difficulties at key properties, a repositioning of its portfolio, and an exit of certain non-core markets. It caused the FFO growth and NAV per share to decline and greatly affected the market sentiment for the worse.

Despite the long favorable track record and the highly qualitative current portfolio, Wereldhave trades today at only 12 times its FFO and a 20% discount to NAV. It is rare to find real blue chip firms of this sort trading at a sizable NAV discounts; making the case of Wereldhave particularly compelling.

The fears over the growth of e-commerce are out of line in the case of Wereldhave when considering that each of its properties are grocery store anchored and have a strong focus on internet-resilient businesses.

The REIT has managed to grow its cash flow by an annual average rate of 8% since 2013 while improving its portfolio quality and increasing dividend payments.

Its 7% dividend yield appears sustainable at a 89% payout ratio.

Conclusion: Wereldhave is a blue-chip REIT that suffered from a changing market sentiment following its recent portfolio recycling program. It is famous that the market sentiment can change from a day to another and I expect this perception to reverse in the near future. Another additional catalyst for Wereldhave could be a positive outcome of the French presidential election, but the buy thesis does not rely on this. While WPG is a clear "deep value" play, Wereldhave is a higher-quality long-term holding of my portfolio.

Wheeler (NASDAQ:WHLR): Grocery Store-Anchored Bargain / 8x FFO / 12% Yield

WHLR is another "deep value" play among retail REITs and despite its below average quality, I believe its price to be excessively low today. It is by no means a blue-chip REIT but trading at 8 times FFO, the REIT has lots of pessimism backed in and any positive news may now result in excess upside.

The REIT is internally managed and focused on the acquisition and management of necessity based retail properties that are grocery store anchored. This reduces the risk of e-commerce compared to the mall properties owned by WPG and may hence provide superior risk-adjusted returns.

The targeted properties are mostly located in secondary or tertiary markets with above average demographics. While this strategy is today perceived as highly risky by the market, it has some advantages: The competition among properties may be lower, and the acquisition cap rates can be significantly more attractive than in primary markets.

The REIT continues to suffer from its very small size ($125 market cap), the high cost of operating a public entity at this low scale and a negative perception of its portfolio structure. Moreover, the REIT had to fairly recently cut its dividend; causing a major market sell off. The property level performance has also been more volatile than other REITs due to its more concentrated and smaller sized portfolio.

There is a large accumulation of negative news on the stock. Despite this very low perception, WHLR has an occupancy rate that is superior to the average of its shopping center peer group and managed to earn 4.9% rent spreads on its 2016 lease renewals. Moreover, following its recent difficulties, the REIT has undertaken good measures such as reducing its G&A expense by over 20% relative to 2015 and switching to a quarterly dividend payments instead of monthly payment to allow for more liquidity. Finally, the FFO per share has grown at a rapid pace since 2015 following the internalization of the management.

The leverage is above average, but the maturities are well laddered and the debt is predominately fixed rate long term.

The dividend is more uncertain here compared to WPG and Wereldhave and still has the risk to be cut a second time. The management has however indicated that the dividend payment is expected to be fully covered by its 2017 AFFO, indicating good chances of continued 12% dividend payments.

Conclusion: Wheeler is not a high-quality REIT as evidenced by its above average leverage, concentrated portfolio and higher cost of capital. However, it is not "junk" to run from regardless of its price. The shares appear particularly attractive today trading at 8x FFO and a 12% yield and I believe that all the risk is well priced in. It leads me to believe that we could see some upside on top of the high dividend yield. Of course, this is a speculative position that comes with high risk, but if you can stomach above average volatility, this might be an interesting pick for you.

Your Takeaway

I anticipate WPG, WRDEF and WHLR to outperform their larger and more popular retail peers going forward. The valuation differential relative to other retail REITs appear excessive despite the lower underlying quality of my picks. At the current market valuations, I believe that there is lots of upside if and when the market sentiment becomes more optimistic for traditional retailing. The market believes that malls / shopping centers are dead today, but this perception will eventually change if all these traditional landlords continue to perform well.

This has happened in the past, and I don't expect this time to be an exception. I am today long WPG and Wereldhave and plan on adding to my positions in case of any further material share price decline. I keep Wheeler on top of my watchlist and will continue to keep my eye on it.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other undervalued REIT. I have experience working in Private Equity Real Estate and aim to identify the best risk/reward opportunities within my field of expertise. My articles are free here on Seeking Alpha, and following me will allow you to receive all my research at no cost.

REITs mentioned: Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR); Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX); Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR); DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR); Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT); Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM); Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG); Ramco-Gershenson Properties (NYSE:RPT); Regency Centers (NYSE:REG); Retail Opportunities (NASDAQ:ROIC); Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI); Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS); Tanger Factory Outlet Center (NYSE:SKT); Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE); Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA); Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI); Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust ; CBL ; GGP (NYSE:GGP); Macerich ; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI); Simon Property Group ; Taubman Centers ; Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG); Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC); Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT); Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY); National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN); Realty Income ; Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG); Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC); Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, WRDEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I AM SHORT CBL PUTS

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.