Exxon Mobil: A Quick Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, will release its results for the first quarter of 2017 before the markets open on Friday, April 28. Here's what investors should expect.

Exxon Mobil, like other oil and gas producers, has benefited from the strength in energy prices. In the final three months of 2016, the company's upstream, or exploration and production, business saw its profits climb to $1.39 billion, after excluding the impact of $2 billion impairment charges, from $857 million in 4Q 2015. The surge in profits came as the benchmark price of oil (WTI) and gas (Henry Hub) rose 16.8% and 31.3%, respectively, in the corresponding period. The price level rose further in the first quarter of 2017, even though oil traded below $50 a barrel throughout most of March.

In 1Q 2017, the benchmark prices for crude oil and natural gas averaged $52.18 a barrel and $3.29 per thousand cubic feet respectively. This price level compares against a particularly weak 1Q 2016 when oil briefly dropped to multi-year lows of around $26 a barrel and ended up averaging just $33.27 a barrel while natural gas was at $2.03 per thousand cubic feet. That was the toughest quarter for Exxon Mobil's upstream business. In fact, with a loss of $76 million, it was the only loss-making quarter for the segment in the downturn (the 4Q 2016 loss was driven by impairment charges). That quarter would compare favorably against the first three months of this year. The 56.8% increase in oil and the 62.1% increase in gas prices in 1Q 2017 from 1Q 2016 will push the earnings of the company's upstream business significantly higher.

I believe the company's US upstream business, whose earnings have remained in the red for the last several quarters, will also become profitable. Earnings from the international upstream business, which have gradually climbed to $1.69 billion in 4Q 2016 after bottoming to $756 million in 1Q 2016, will also continue to grow. This will have a positive impact on the company's total earnings which will be significantly higher than $0.43 per share in 1Q 2016.

On a sequential basis, however, Exxon Mobil's earnings growth will likely be modest, after excluding the impact of impairment charges.

That's because the sequential improvement in energy prices has been much smaller as compared to the above-mentioned year-over-year gains. The average 1Q 2017 prices of US benchmark WTI crude oil and Henry Hub natural gas are just 6% and 11% higher than the 4Q 2016 average. The higher prices may still lift the profits of the company's upstream business, but its impact will be small. Moreover, there are other factors at work as well which might drag the company's consolidated earnings, offsetting the positive effects of higher commodity prices.

Remember, Exxon Mobil isn't just an oil and gas producer, it is also one of the largest refiners in the US. The unit has provided crucial support to the company's bottom-line when oil prices were plunging, since the business, which uses crude oil as a raw material, thrives in a weak oil price environment. But the business environment has changed since last summer. Refining margins and crude differentials have deteriorated while natural gas costs have risen. In this environment, Exxon Mobil's downstream business has struggled to consistently grow earnings. In 4Q 2016, for instance, the company's refining segment posted 8% and 1% drops in earnings on a year-over-year and sequential basis. The unit's 1Q 2017 performance will likely continue to be impacted by weak refining margins. A poor performance could meaningfully affect sequential comparisons in the quarterly results.

Moreover, Exxon Mobil's 4Q 2016 results also benefited from $800 million to $900 million gains from asset sales. The company booked $4.3 billion of divestitures in 4Q 2016. The company is unlikely to replicate those gains in 1Q 2017, which means that the absence of gains from divestitures could also drag the sequential earnings growth rate. In addition to this, Exxon Mobil has also planned to increase its capital expenditure by almost 16% from 2016 to $22 billion in 2017. This could also negatively impact the company's earnings.

In short, Exxon Mobil is well positioned to post considerably higher earnings on a year-over-year basis, driven by more than 55% increase in energy prices. But on a sequential basis, the growth rate will likely be smaller. Note that Exxon Mobil reported earnings (adjusted) of $0.90 per share in 4Q 2016, which means that even if it posts flat earnings on a sequential basis, that will still translate into more than 100% growth on a year-over-year basis.

