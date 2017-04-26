Tesla Investors Should Decide: Is The Current Share Price Acceptable?

This year is crucial for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for a number of reasons. First of all it is the starting year of the production of Model 3 which is not a small deal. Then the company has to think not only about itself but also on competition - fearless competition.

Little by little, all major brands will have EVs that may show technical characteristics similar to Tesla models or are good alternative to them. Many EVs already are on the road or looking to get out of the development departments ready for the market.

Many changes will happen in a few years and Tesla will have a much harder life than you can imagine. It remains to be seen whether continuous innovation will enable the company to maintain its disruptive character by presenting models that meet the needs of customers and their quality and safety requirements.

It is not easy at this stage to predict whether Tesla will remain at the forefront of EVs by taking advantage of a specialization that will keep its space with consistent sales and innovative solutions. In any case, its true deployment in leading this competitive market within a few years remains to be confirmed. However, while the technical perspectives are good, the issues related to the large investment and the success of the project leave questions unanswered. Fundamentally, cash flow requirements and the ability to deliver positive net income even within a few years are the two crucial points that should prompt investors to weigh their position.

Debt can increase significantly and the company should need to go to the markets in order to issue new shares in large amounts. The project may be sound but Tesla is not alone in the market and the competition has already given a very strong signal for the future.

In a technical analysis, the company's stock jumped lately and has passed the top at $291.42. It's already in uncharted territory, seeming to want to continue to climb. The levels for which Tesla's share price point may be admissible in the future but are now merely a bet backed by optimistic reasons. Looking at the five-year weekly chart below we cannot fail to notice the meteoric rise of 2013 followed by three years of consolidation with several relevant drawdowns.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

There are those who hope that Tesla shares will follow the same path as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for example. However, comparing the two companies does not make sense, so there is no rationale here that may give us any help at this point.

Is it a good time to take a position in the company or its share price is already very expensive?

TSLA share prices made a new leap and are in all-time highs. Any favorable news or positive outlook on production and sales can push up prices significantly. Conversely, financial difficulties or delays in production and sales may involve severe drawdowns. The expectation of developments in the company's stock price is thus extremely subject to major changes and strong volatility.

To be honest I see great risks for the company in the future. Although the project can still continue to take into account a high degree of innovation I think it is difficult at this stage to be a confident buyer of the company's shares.

For those who decide that they want to build a position on TSLA, I suggest that they consider the following three alternatives to enter:

1. Wait for the next drawdown or a very significant correction as has happened several times in the last three years ($181.40 in March 2015, $141.05 in February 2016 and $178.19 in November 2016).

2. Opt for a relevant correction down to the following supports: $287- $292, $278 (daily EMA(50)) or $240 (weekly EMA(50)).

3. Use an option strategy by buying an out-of-the-money call at ~$335 and simultaneously selling an out-of-the-money put at ~$290 both with expiration date in June (current global cost of $13 per contract). Consequently, a risk-free zone ($335-$290) is created where the investor - if there is a good price increase - will be guaranteed the purchase of shares at the minimum price of $335 regardless of the level of increase that is in progress. Alternatively, the investor may sell the call with a profit that will be larger as share price rises. Below that risk-free zone, if there is a price drop, an investor can take advantage of that low price by buying at $290.

Conclusion

At this point we must wait for the company's Q1'17 earnings report expected for next week (May 3rd, after the close).

Although Tesla's potential remains strong, there are wide-ranging risks for long-term investors. Thus, while it is important to closely monitor the development of the company's business, any buying position should be built at the lowest possible prices and in line with the situation evidenced by the company over time.