Trump's Tariff On Canadian Lumber Benefits Timber REITs

I feel obligated to start by saying that I will express no political opinion on the matter, instead analyzing it from an objective financial standpoint.

An unusual market reaction to the new tariff on Canadian softwood lumber has created opportunity among the timber REITs. All four timber REITs were down on the news as of 1:50 Central Time on 4/25/17.

Deltic (NYSE:DEL), however, was up 3.5%, which I think is a more natural reaction, given the nature of the news.

What happened?

The tariff is anticipated to be a range of 3% to 24% on various softwood lumber imports from Canada, with an average of about 20%.

Scope of impact

The US imports roughly 33% of its softwood lumber (data from CNBC), almost all of which comes from Canada. This will be a big supply hit and could cause a small yet sustaining price shock.

Econ 101

The tariff will make it materially less profitable for Canadian timber companies to export to the US, which will have the effect of shifting the supply curve to the left shown on the diagram below.

Source: Drawn in Microsoft Paint

When this happens, the new equilibrant price will be higher, as the demand curve will not be impacted by the tariff.

How much will lumber prices go up?

The magnitude of price increase will depend on the elasticity of the demand. In the case of lumber, I would argue that demand is reasonably inelastic, as most lumber is used for construction in which it is a small portion of the overall cost. Construction costs are dominated by labor, regulations, capital equipment, and land cost, causing a change in the price of lumber to have minimal impact on the quantity of demand.

If we accept that demand for lumber is inelastic, it would suggest the price will rise rather significantly. My best guess is 5% to 10%.

What does it mean for timber REITs?

We must make a distinction here between lumber and timber (the raw material that is milled into lumber). Generally, timber prices will be correlated with lumber prices, but mills may capture some of the excess profit, so the impact on timber prices is likely to be slightly smaller than the impact on lumber.

For this reason, the biggest beneficiaries will be those who own the mills, Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). I would estimate this tariff increases the EBITDA of these REITs by around 5%. CatchMark (NYSE:CTT) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) have less mill exposure and, therefore, glean less benefit. For them, I would estimate an EBITDA bump of around 3%.

The take-home point

These numbers are not gospel and should only be interpreted as a best guess in the early stages of this tariff. Instead, the more important point is to understand that the Canadian lumber tariff is qualitatively good for the timber REITs which already have a strong fundamental backdrop due to pent-up demand for housing starts. Due to the market reacting in the wrong direction, I bought WY and CTT on the news.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CTT. I am personally long CTT and WY. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTT, WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.