Why Amazon's Earnings Will Be A Major Step To $1,000

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has surged up 44% in the past year and has vastly outperformed the S&P 500. Amazon has beat three out of its last four earnings. The question shareholders are asking themselves is can it continue to beat earnings and show that it still has more juice to run?

For multiple reasons, I believe so.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

A name you may have heard of recently is Amazon Web Services. It was the pioneer into the cloud industry, and I believe it still is going strong. Anyways, AWS is Amazon's key to beatings earnings. Amazon Web Services' revenue continues to grow at a very fast rate. According to the 2016 annual financial report, revenue is up 55% from 2015 annual report. The high profit margins, along with its growing customer base, have allowed AWS to amass for $12.2 billion in revenue, just under 10% of Amazon's total annual revenue.

Some may argue that AWS's growth will hit a plateau this quarter. They cite the competitors which are coming into the industry as the reason for this. While it is true Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are also competing for market share, Amazon is by the far the biggest, with over 30% of the market share, according to a recent study done last October.

Furthermore, I believe that AWS's revenue still has potential to grow as in a recent report released on April 4th. It was announced AWS would be building new availability zones in Paris, Stockholm, and Ningxia. AWS website gives a slight explanation of what Availability Zones are.

"The AWS Cloud infrastructure is built around Regions and Availability Zones ("AZs"). A Region is a physical location in the world where we have multiple Availability Zones. Availability Zones consist of one or more discrete data centers, each with redundant power, networking and connectivity, housed in separate facilities. These Availability Zones offer you the ability to operate production applications and databases which are more highly available, fault tolerant and scalable than would be possible from a single data center."

This expansion into the Nordic regions will allow AWS to expand its foothold in Europe and transfer bigger customers over. For example, this was said by CEO of AWS Andrew Jassy.

"The Nordic's most successful startups, including iZettle, King, Mojang, and Supercell, as well as some of the most respected enterprises in the world, such as IKEA, Nokia, Scania, and Telenor, depend on AWS to run their businesses, enabling them to be more agile and responsive to their customers. An AWS Region in Stockholm enables Swedish and Nordic customers, with local latency or data sovereignty requirements, to move the rest of their applications to AWS and enjoy cost and agility advantages across their entire application portfolio."

Also, this expansion was needed for AWS's growing customer base in this region. The new data centers will allow AWS to stay on top and keep up with these customers.

Prime Numbers

Prime users are getting more access to new features than ever. It seems Amazon is adding new features every second. As a result, the users went through roof on the last annual financial report, more than doubling the amount of users on Amazon digital features. Another addition was the access to more items that are available for two-day shipping over the last year. I can only see more orders than ever going through. The amount of items that prime users can get with free day shipping is up 73% from 2015, according to the annual financial report. Certainly, as time goes on, more people not on Prime will realize these benefits. Just last year, tens of millions joined the paid subscription. I think this number will only go up as retail shopping loses its appeal, thus generating more and more revenue for Amazon.

Not only is Prime increasing its features but it also has expanded. Prime added 18 more cities in 2016 and is now available in more than 200 countries/territories. As a result, I have faith that it will generate more revenue from these new additions.

Battle for India

One major battle Amazon has right now is with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). They are both competing for the huge Indian market, which, in the near future, could move from being the second biggest e-commerce market to first. As of right now, it looks as these two e-commerce juggernauts have started to push out the local e-commerce companies, which include Flipkart and Snapdeal. I will be writing a follow-up article on Amazon which compares Amazon and Alibaba in this fight. As the battle progresses and drags on, the tides will change back and forth. I will be continually updating this as time goes on. It could potentially decide the future for both of these companies.

Analyst Upgrades

Many analysts agree with this idea. Recently, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter raised his price target from $900 to $1,250. He also wrote, "Amazon Web Services (AWS) should be the growth engine, with its gross and operating margins expanding rapidly." In addition, Goldman Sachs analysts have upgraded Amazon's price target from $1,000 to $1,100.

Summary

AWS is such an important part of Amazon's earnings report as it accounts for so much of the company's revenue. I believe that it expanding into Europe can only be a good sign on where Amazon believes AWS is headed. Furthermore, Amazon Prime's numbers and expansion from the annual report looked very good. I think Amazon will really benefit from these new additions. Lastly, there were two major analyst upgrades, which, I believe, are a good indicator of where this stock is going in the near future. As with a good earnings report, I believe $1,000 a share becomes something that will only be a stone's throw away for Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.