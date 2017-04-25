Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 13:00 ET

Executives

Jeanne Leonard - Head, Investor Relations

Bill Hankowsky - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Papa - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Hagan - Chief Investment Officer

Mary Beth Morrissey - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Craig Mailman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Manny Korchman - Citi

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Tom Lesnick - Capital One

Eric Frankel - Green Street Advisors

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

John Guinee - Stifel

Daniel Santos - Sandler O’Neill

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Angie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Leonard. Please go ahead.

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Angie and thank you everyone for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package and you can access these in the Investor section of Liberty’s website at libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures. I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed and the issued press release and from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, and thank you, Jeanne and good afternoon everyone. First quarter represents a very solid start of the year for Liberty. We continue to see strength in the industrial markets, I mean, it’s about 6.7 million square feet of leasing for the quarter in over 100 transactions. This included 1.2 million square feet leased in the development pipeline. Occupancy dipped 30 basis points due primarily to two budgeted office move-outs. Industrial occupancy was essentially flat at 96.6%. The second indication of the strength in the industrial sector was the continued outstanding performance in rent growth 17.5% led by the industrial rents at 17.8%. The third positive is the capacity to continue industrial development due to the general discipline being exhibited in the markets. In our 23 markets, industrial construction activity was approximately 145 million square feet, representing about 1.8% of the total inventory. This amount is consistent with the fourth quarter of 2016, evidencing the development discipline and the percentage pre-leased in the pipeline actually increased from the fourth quarter to 35%. So in this environment, we were comfortable initiating $96 million in industrial development starts keeping our overall pipeline at $1.6 billion and 8 million square feet under construction.

So, the first quarter was a strong operational quarter entirely consistent with our 2017 business plan and the 2017 guidance we provided in December. As we look forward in the next three quarters, we remain positive on the year. Prospect activity in the market remains solid. It remains a general sentiment that we are in a pro-business environment, which has been encouraging positive momentum. As long as that remains the case, coupled with continued e-commerce demand, the markets should remain strong.

And with that, let me turn it over to Chris.

Chris Papa

Thanks, Bill. Let me first start by dispensing with a few housekeeping items. You probably noticed that this quarter’s supplemental package has been refreshed and updated. It now incorporates the text of the earnings release and the current year guidance, includes quarterly highlights in tabular format and reorganizes the information presented in more commonly related components that are detailed in the table of contents. We have introduced some new elements such as adjusted funds from operation, or AFFO, portfolio details by product type, category and market, information on our largest tenants and the components of net asset value.

Included on Page 21, you will also find the year-over-year comparison of a new concept we referred to as fully stabilized properties. This includes both the impact of same-store growth as well as other properties newly stabilized since the beginning of last year. All of these changes as well as the detailed definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in the supplemental are intended to increase transparency and present financial information in such a way that we hope is helpful in better understanding our business and operating results. We welcome your feedback on the updated supplemental and if we can help provide guidance as to how the new versus historical information is being presented, please do not hesitate to contact Jeanne Leonard or myself. The other item I will mention is that starting in the first quarter we rolled the flex property category into industrial and to a lesser extent with respect to high-finish flex into office. As we previously discussed, the plan is to report our portfolio in these two categories going forward.

Now, with respect to the quarter. I am pleased to report that FFO for the first quarter was $0.60 per share compared to $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The quarter’s results included $0.02 per share of anticipated JV other income primarily related to a project in the UK offset by $0.03 of additional compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of long-term incentive compensation in accordance with the retirement provisions of our plan. We expect that such items will be less significant or in the case of the accelerated vesting, will not recur in the second quarter. Industrial same-store NOI was up 2% in this first quarter on a straight line basis and 2.4% on a cash basis on a combination of increased occupancy, which averaged 96.6% during the first quarter and higher than anticipated rent growth of 17.8%. Nearly 100% of these leases have built-in escalators.

Our industrial same-store results were within the guidance expectations for the full year that we set forth previously. We thought it would be helpful, however, to discuss a few anomalous items that impacted industrial same-store growth during the first quarter. First, our UK industrial portfolio was negatively impacted by a meaningful decline in the exchange rate from the year ago quarter. Second, we settled lease arrangements for trailer storage space with one of our tenants in the year ago quarter, which resulted in additional income recognized in that period. And lastly, the year ago quarter benefited from a net recovery in bad debt expense versus a more normalized bad debt expense reserve in the current period.

Excluding these items on a pro forma basis, in the first quarter, industrial same-store NOI would have been 3.1% increased on a straight line basis and total company NOI would have increased 1.7%. In other words, roughly 100 basis points higher. As expected, same-store NOI for the office portfolio was negatively impacted by the two specific move-outs in Southeastern PA that we had previously mentioned. Excluding these two move-outs, office same-store NOI would have increased 2.8% in the first quarter on a straight line basis and 4.7% on a cash basis. Roughly 70% of this office space has already been released with rent commencement expected around midyear.

Office rents increased 11.6% on renewal and replacement leases during the quarter and all of these leases contain built-in escalators. We updated our full year 2017 NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.52 per share to reflect the first quarter’s actual results, which was a $0.02 increase at the bottom end of the original range. And finally, it was a relatively quiet quarter with respect to the balance sheet with the only substantive activity being the anticipated borrowings in the line of credit to largely fund our development pipeline. The line of credit balance ended the quarter with $115 million outstanding. Each of our credit metrics also showed improvement over the year ago period and reflective of our improved financial position and S&P reaffirmed the company’s BBB corporate credit rating in March with a stable outlook, following Moody’s reaffirmation of a Baa1 stable rating back in January.

With that, I will turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks, Chris. Let me start with our development pipeline. During the quarter, we delivered one property in Phoenix, totaling 215,000 square feet at an investment of $16.3 million. The project was 82% leased at delivery and has a current yield of 8.5%. In addition to what we delivered, we started four wholly owned projects during the quarter, totaling 777,000 square feet at an investment of $84 million. One of these projects with 366,000 square foot was a build-to-suit for a freight forwarder in Dallas. The three inventory buildings averaged 137,000 square feet and are located in the Chicago, O’Hare submarket, South Florida and Southern California. All top tier markets with vacancy rates at or below 5% and with the construction inventory as a percent of total market inventory of less than 2%.

Looking at our remaining anticipated deliveries for 2017, there are 12 projects in 8 different markets, totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet. Two of these projects totaling 227,000 square feet are office buildings in Phoenix and Philadelphia Navy Yard and are 84% leased. The remaining 10 projects are industrial, located in seven different markets and total approximately 2 million square feet. At the end of the quarter, these buildings were 37% leased. Subsequent to quarter end, we have a signed lease and our lease negotiations with another transaction that would bring this occupancy to 62%. With the diversification of our location, our occupancy percentage and our average building size, we are comfortable with our development pipeline. Also, the build-to-suit market remains active and we have multiple proposals out. Given all of this activity, we are comfortable with our development guidance for the year.

Let me give you some color on the investment sales market. Sales from industrial assets during the first quarter of 2017 was up slightly from the first quarter of 2016 and expectations are that the 2017 sales volume will be consistent with 2016. However, the makeup of the sales volume has changed. Currently, there is more B product trading as well as more activity in secondary markets. Also, there are more non-core deals being done. An example of a non-core deal would be a forward commitment type transaction. Of all the real estate asset classes, industrial properties are expected to be the most attractive investment for investors. In addition, many institutional investors are under-weighted in industrial assets. The result of this is that cap rates for industrial properties will continue to fall, pushing values up.

Let me give you a case in point. There is a three building Class A portfolio currently on the market in Southern New Jersey. There has been a very little product like this in the market in recent years. The expectation is that this will be a very competitive bid process and pricing will be in the 5 to 5.5 cap rate range, where 12 months ago, pricing might have been in the 5.5% to 6% cap rate range. Again, we believe that our build-to-core investment strategy adds great value to our shareholders.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Mike and thanks Chris. And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig Mailman with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Craig Mailman

Hey guys. Maybe just on the guidance front, it sounds like the $0.02 beat in the quarter was really the reason you guys raised the low end, but I mean now on the core, I didn’t see any assumptions change on guidance, was there anything behind the $0.02 beat relative to your expectations?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, relative to expectations, we talked about, I think last quarter, that the accelerated vesting would be roughly $0.04 a share that wind up being about $0.03 a share, so that’s about $0.01 of it. It was actually – if you rounded it, it was probably more like a little over $0.005 a share differential. Part of it was operations and then part of it was in other income.

Craig Mailman

Okay. But just nothing significant enough to push either occupancy assumption through same-store?

Chris Papa

Not at this juncture. I mean if you think about where we are, I mean the same-store, as we reported was kind of – was in the middle of a range. So I think we are still comfortable with that range and have not updated it. But then again, it’s a little early in the year. But that’s something that we will continue to evaluate as we go through the year. But overall, when we look at the first quarter and the range we had for the first quarter, where we came out, we felt comfortable increasing the bottom end of the range up by $0.02 [ph].

Bill Hankowsky

Maybe I will just add a little to that. When you look at the core, we exceeded the core on our rent performance from what we guided you to in December. Rents were good for the first quarter. We had strong volume in the first quarter. That was terrific. We had a bit of an up-tick in occupancy, but relatively candidly consistent with what we thought would happen in the year. As Chris walked you through, there not that – I mean, there is anomalies every quarter, sometimes they are in your favor, sometimes they are not. But there were three things that would have been maybe at the higher end of our range. Let’s let a little bit more of the year go by and then we will decide whether we want to revise assumptions on our core, but we are clearly comfortable feeling that the year is better one quarter in than we thought it was going to be in terms of revising the low end up.

Craig Mailman

That’s fair. And I guess the one thing we have seen from your peers is you guys all have had pretty good retention rates and occupancies, this quarter even though you are pushing rates harder, I am just curious, conversations you guys had during the quarter, the amount of pushback that you got from tenants with these rent increases versus maybe your ability to push even harder as the year goes on and maintain occupancy?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. That’s a great question. In fact, if you recall last quarter, the fourth quarter, I think we had 80%-some retention and we had again, the 12%, 13% rent increases. So that was like – that’s sort of perfect, right. I can keep my good customers and I can charge them a whole lot more, that sort of worked. But the answer is, in many of these markets, customers don’t have a lot of options. And it gets, you know it’s like to talk about big numbers in the markets and big vacancy rates and how much is – all these, but in the end, it’s very granular. The real question is, I am a 400,000 square foot customer, the leases coming up, my option is to renew in place or to move. How many 400,000 square foot spaces are there in my submarket, none, one, two, it’s not quite what I want plus the cost to move. So I would say, almost across the board, these are conversations that can be, they prefer not to see the rents go up, but they clearly understand where the market and so that’s kind of how it plays out. Yes.

Craig Mailman

Okay, that’s helpful. Then just one clarification, the new stuff, by the way, it looks good. I am just curious, is 20 and 21 the same-store versus the fully stabilized, what is being excluded from the fully – or could you kind of give more color on what the fully stabilized really reflects?

Bill Hankowsky

Fully stabilized is intended to incorporate same-store plus any properties that would have been shell complete as of 1/1 of last year that would have subsequently stabilized. So if you look at the reconciliation at the back in the definitions, you could see the breakout of same-store and then adding to that an adjustment for any fully stabilized properties that would have stabilized since the prior year. And that’s something we are intending to continue to update as we go through the year. So we are evaluating any new property stabilize as we go throughout the year.

Craig Mailman

Great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Manny Korchman with Citi.

Manny Korchman

Bill, thanks for the – or guys thanks for the commentary on the transaction markets. A couple of questions related to that, just where do guys stand on the $200 million and $350 million of dispositions that you had in guidance. And then second one to that, you mentioned a lot of Class B products on the market, does that make you more or less inclined to add some of your product to that for sale pool?

Bill Hankowsky

These are all good questions. If you think about it a lot, in this current market, I will take a crack and Mike, if you want to add to it. So we are still comfortable with $200 million and $350 million. If you recall, it’s not quite batch funding, but the concept is we have got a development pipeline we have to pay for so that creates a capital need. We have an acquisition target that we would like to see if we could do. And so to some extent, it’s the acquisition number that equates the variability in the disposition side. But I think what you would see is that we would be disposing of – probably there would be – tend to be I think somewhat of a bias that some decent amount of that would be office. There is still some office product I think it will make better sense for us to dispose of. But there well could be some industrial product in that mix to your point about the B market strong and it might create – give us an opportunity to do a little sort of fine-tuning of the portfolio around the edges were taken asset that just sort of sits kind of alone in some submarket and that’s kind of rationalized the portfolio. So you will probably see a mix, but I would tend to say it would be biased a little bit more in the office side than the industrial side. Is that fair, Mike?

Mike Hagan

Yes, I think that will be fair.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes.

Manny Korchman

And Chris, maybe very specific one on guidance for you, how much are you seeing for lease term fees for the rest of the year?

Chris Papa

This quarter was around $1 million. I think it’s about probably $750,000 a quarter, $750,000 a quarter going forward as far as our run-rate.

Manny Korchman

Thanks, everyone.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. So, Bill or Chris, going back to your comments about some of the one-time or less than normally recurring items that influence your same-store NOI results for industrial this quarter? Should we expect that to not be there, not be evident in 2Q going to the rest of the year? So maybe we get back to that 3% same-store NOI growth rate for industrial?

Chris Papa

Well, I mean, I think we have talked about this. I mean, given the fact you are looking at same-store in 3 month increments, you are always going to have some anomalous items. In this particular quarter, even though the UK, for example, is just under 2% of our industrial portfolio, you had a significant move in the exchange rate I think it was like $1 – £1.42 to the $1 last year, and if you recall, it dropped off pretty significantly in April-May timeframe. So that had an impact. And then we just happen to have a couple other items going the same direction this quarter, but it’s not something I would anticipate will continue. You will probably see some of the UK drift over into the second quarter, but it should be less pronounced, because the average would have been coming down in 2Q ‘16.

Ki Bin Kim

And then just some – maybe just broader picture, if you look at the lease expiration schedule for your industrial portfolio, generally speaking, you don’t have more than about 13% coming due, I am excluding 2017 by the way any given year. Is part of the challenge that you just don’t have enough rolling in the portfolio? So even though spreads are 17%, it doesn’t hit enough leases to get that growth to post that growth, that 3% growth?

Bill Hankowsky

That’s a very fair comment. I think you have got one big ingredient, which is how much can you affect and that’s the role. And the second ingredient which is obvious is where do you stand on occupancy, because the degree of empty space that can affect it. And we are actually like 97% on assigned basis on the industrial portfolio, so even though it’s 96%, I think something for the quarter, that’s on a commenced basis. But in terms of what’s left that isn’t spoken for already? It’s 3%. So I got 3% there and I got 13% rolling, so I got 16% I can affect. If I can affect the rents, while range was 9% to 11%, this was a great quarter at 17%. Even if I – if we keep posting 17s, which will be terrific and we’d love to do it, you can do the math and see what it does and it gets you couple of points of – if we can move occupancy, it gets you a little bit more. So I think from our perspective, it feels terrific. I mean, candidly the portfolio is doing exactly what it should do, stay well occupied, throw off good rents, development is great I think, but that’s right. Those are the two factors.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Lesnick with Capital One.

Tom Lesnick

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. I guess, first, I am sorry if I missed it, I know you alluded to it in the prepared remarks. But I was just wondering if you could provide a little more detail on UK and what’s going on there?

Bill Hankowsky

You mean as far as the other income?

Tom Lesnick

Yes, the other income as well as the Homeland sites and just on the aggregate?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. Why don’t I take a crack at that? So we have got in the UK – you basically have three buckets. One bucket is some stabilized real estate that’s in Kings Hill, that’s in a JV. You see that listed, it’s got its own little column back in the JV stable, we get 25% of it, not significantly material, wants you to take only 25% of it. But that’s one bucket, right? A second bucket is the fact that we are now in the shed business or the industrial business there. So, we own a series of warehouses we acquired by the Cabot transaction, which was great. They have seen very nice rent increases as there has been – as every time there has been a roll in them. We also last quarter – last quarter commenced our first UK industrial development. So, you will see us trying to grow that portfolio and not just similar to the U.S., we think, at the near-term, the way to grow it is built. So don’t be surprised if you would see us try to build a few more buildings over there. That’s the second bucket. So, we love that layer. The third bucket of activity is basically getting planning consent. Land approvals, which is in fact a very impactful way to make very significant dollars in the UK. So we have done that as you noted in Kings Hill. So there, it’s on the residential side where we have gotten approvals for land that UK homebuilders acquire from us and then they built homes. We are partners with the County of Kent in that transaction. So when they pay us, those proceeds get split. I think, recently, we’ve had a sale that’s like north of £2 million an acre, might have even been close to £2.4 million, Mike, yes, that’s my recollection. So, that’s a pretty handsome number even if we only get half of it. And by the way, we have to pay for infrastructure and other stuff so don’t remember that number, but that’s – that happens. And then the other place it can happen is places like Cambridge. So out in Cambridge, we go out again with a partner. We were able to get a large track approved. It then became the home of the Medical Research Council. It then became the home that AstraZeneca is building their world headquarters. It’s the home of Papworth hospital. We are now constructing on a to-own basis. We signed a lease and then we – it was a pre-sale, so a building for a company called Abcam. And then the University of Cambridge, Cambridge University I guess is better to say, acquired some of that land also. So what happens and then there is other places we are looking at doing, what happens is those land sale profits recognitions coming in a slightly lumpy way. It’s a little bit of accounting and it’s a little bit of revenue recognition depending on how they transpire. But when you look at them as a production line of expertise and capacity, we have been posting millions of dollars – pounds translated to the dollars out of the UK, every year now for several years. So, we view it as one of the three prongs of our core business there, a little bit of office in Kings Hill, a growing shed business and then a land entitlement land profit business.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. That’s very helpful. And I think it was mentioned that the $0.02 was expected within guidance. I’m just wondering for the remainder of the year, what else is penciled in?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I think you should have some amount of income that will continue on that project in the remainder of the year. It just will not be as significant. It should start to trail off a little bit as we go through rest of the year. We also have the RKL project we talked about, but I don’t think we are expecting very much of anything from that project during 2017.

Tom Lesnick

Got it. That’s helpful. And then separately, I know you guys talked a bit about the two known office move-outs this quarter impacting occupancy. Is there anything else that we should expect for the remainder of the year that’s known at this point? As we think about just mapping NOI for the remainder of the year?

Bill Hankowsky

In terms of sort of atypical occupancy bumps or is that kind of thing?

Tom Lesnick

Yes.

Bill Hankowsky

You could have – here is what’s going to happen. When you are at 97% signed, you could have a situation where you get a 500,000 square foot exploration in industrial asset a quarter. You re-lease it, but by the time – you do a little bit of your work or you do something and put the racking in, they don’t commence until the next quarter and you get this dip effect. But in terms of anything that’s going to sort of get vacant and then sit there as a long-term drive, I am not aware of anything. So there could be little, I mean there is a build-to-suit we did and that company is moving into the build-to-suit and they are likely behind some space. Everyone of those spaces has a company moving in, they may not move in, the exact date they move out, so you could have as I said sort of these gaps, but nothing big and material that is affecting the flow.

Tom Lesnick

Alright, I appreciate it guys. I will hop back in the queue.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. First, the build-to-suit that you executed this quarter in Dallas, but the cost basis seems somewhat high, can you explain the mechanics of the deal, what the yield is?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. So it’s a customer that would prefer to remain nameless, so we are going to respect that on behalf of the customer. I think Mike, is it a 20-year deal?

Mike Hagan

Yes.

Bill Hankowsky

It’s a 20-year deal. And so, if somebody who is in the logistics part of the business, except they take things and they come in and then they go out. So it’s a little bit about the nature of what they do in the facility. And I would say it’s a very handsome yield. I think its double digit, if I recall, low double-digit, Mike. Okay, you would like this deal.

Eric Frankel

Okay, that’s something to note. Just from an accounting standpoint, can you just translate the GAAP release in spreads on a cash basis, maybe on the 17.5%?

Bill Hankowsky

8%.

Eric Frankel

8% cash. Thanks. And then a final question before I jump back in the queue. So this looks like your first Southern California development project, can you explain the investment and strategic rationale for that deal, I mean it’s certainly outside of your core markets, Southern California, the fundamentals are certainly very healthy, but it’s also super competitive and there is ample amount of supply in new Empire, so if you can explain what your rationale is and what your thoughts are investing further in the market going forward, it would be good to hear perspective [ph]? Thank you.

Mike Hagan

Hey Eric. We have been slowly growing out there and we are probably a little over 2 million square feet right now. And this was an opportunity that was presented to us when we can buy entitled piece of land. It’s in the Redlands, it’s a building that’s about 155,000 square feet and we are very comfortable with that deal size is very active out there right now. We put there ground. We bought the ground I think in the fourth quarter last year and put it into production this quarter. So I think we are selectively tried to – I would agree, it’s very expensive to play out there. We would love to grow our asset base out there, but we are selectively and trying prudently trying to add to our investment base there.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thanks. I will jump in the queue.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Mueller with JPMorgan.

Michael Mueller

Hi. Couple of office questions here, first, has there been any notable change in office demand across your portfolio in your markets, say from six months ago?

Bill Hankowsky

Office demand, I would say that office demand in the Philadelphia Metro is consistent to up. Submarket is always have seen a little bit of variability, but there is – there is probably somewhat more prospects in the market than there was six months ago. And I think this is – I think in our opening comments, we talked a little bit about sort of this general environment of positive optimism, it’s a pro-business world. And I think people are executing against that. We have seen it in Phoenix for sure. We had the Rio Salado project, I think unfortunately Mike, that was like a 7-year buildup, we have the last building under construction within less than 5 years, 4 years maybe. So people are really sort of, I would use the term, sort of consumed that product pretty rapidly, so that I think there is still some good prospect activity there. DC I think is a little bit more of the – a little bit of a wait and see. I mean obviously, there is a lot going on in Washington right now and how that all shakes out is yet a little bit to be known. In fact it manifests itself in where is the GSA going long-term and they are huge player in that market. You clearly have a sense that maybe defense and security firms might be a growth space. DC has had some decent tech activity. It’s always a place where organizations need to be to lobby and pay attention to what’s happening in Washington and it seems like this is a very active time to pay attention to what’s happening in Washington. But I think there is also a little bit of wait and see. So I would put that a little bit less robust. No, I am not saying it’s soft. I am just saying it’s less robust than the other two I mentioned.

Michael Mueller

Okay. And then just one last question here, looking at the wholly-owned markets, eight markets on the office side, if you can just taking a guess 5 years out from now, do you think that number is similar, smaller, potentially more?

Bill Hankowsky

So it will be smaller, that’s the simple answer. So part of this is, we would like to be transparent. So we have got it all here. But I can tell you for example, the Minnesota is a single – well, actually there are two assets. I guess one will work is under contract, Mike. One is under contract to be sold and the other asset is a large facility on a 40-acre, approximately 40-acre site that’s literally where they are going to put a new transit station as part of a new mass transit line. So we held that property because we believe that it’s a bigger redevelopment. I am not just talking about Liberty, it could be somebody else that will get up-zoned. So we did not sell that as part of our disposition of our Minnesota suburban assets. So that sort of is the – so that’s why they are sitting there. Orlando is off the same thing, there is a couple of assets…

Mike Hagan

We moved some of the flux.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. There is couple of assets there that may not stay there long-term. Houston, there is a single building that if get leased would not be in the office market in Houston. So this will shrink, there will be less markets. They are just the few assets that for various reasons need to get at least tougher [ph], have the redevelopment play out and then both will be there.

Michael Mueller

Okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Guinee with Stifel.

John Guinee

John Guinee here. A few questions, on the subject of shrinking, you went through a great explanation, very good explanation of UK and while you are going through the great explanation of your UK business, the question to ask is, is it really worth it going forward to keep it, so that’s one question. The second question for Chris is a great job on the NAV, how much at a fixed cap rate do you expect this full disclosure on NAV to bump up people’s NAV per share in your analysis. And then third, I guess I am not sure who, but in the office world, what’s happening is you see a very demonstrative trend towards turnkey tenant improvements, paying all the moving costs and buying up rental rate with capital, you are in a relatively unique position here as one of the few office, industrial REITs left, do you see any trend towards excessive capital cost to buy up rental rates in the industrial business?

Bill Hankowsky

Okay. I will do the first and the third and then I will turn it over to Chris on NAV of that, John. UK and you are right, I mean I laid out, so I am not going to repeat it, sort of what do we see over there. And we think number one is that the industrial side is actually not that complicated an extension of what we do here on the industrial side. And in fact, two of the customers are within our domestic portfolio and we have actually wouldn’t do some other customers there. So I think it’s a logistic, I don’t think it’s a problem and I think it is for the same reason that the land development issue was there. It is a – look, it’s not just supply constraint by market, it’s almost a supply constraint by country. So it’s a very healthy type market and we like it and we think it can provide growth for us. On that land development part of the business, the entitlement and planning consent, that’s something we have learned how to do there. We have very positive reputation. We have a team. We have never really sent capital over on that side, in fact as I indicated [indiscernible] back to us. So we think it makes a lot of sense to leverage that and to get the returns that we get off of it and they are very handsome and very strong. So it’s something we can get in candidly. John, it’s the kind of expertise and activity you execute that I think it’s difficult to monetize. You are not monetizing a building or some land it’s really a capability. So we think we are really good at it and we plan to keep it in the portfolio. On the question of turnkey industrial, which is a very interesting question, so you are right, part of what’s happening and you all know what’s happening is that construction costs are going up, TIs can become more expensive, they can become a little bit of a shock sometimes to customers when they look at it. I would say on the industrial side though, generally, customers are fairly minimal in what they are looking for in terms of core – they are looking for an office, a break room, some restrooms, etcetera. When customers come to us and start expanding past that and start talking about could you give me – could you help put in the maze, could you help put in – I know it’s part of their business operation and we don’t view it as consistent with the intrinsic value of the asset. Candidly, you are not going to be able to rent it that necessarily the next time around. We basically stopped. We are not doing that. And so generally we have been – it’s kind of worked out and generally people are taking the TI that’s kind of in the base package, so to speak. And then they are investing from there forward. Mike?

Mike Hagan

Hey, John, you might see that a little more and someone it has more of a merchant build mentality and some high credit tenants that come in that need the mezzanine spaces those testing to another things. Somebody might be more than willing to finance that within a lease and that they will turn around and flip that building and then get a much higher rental or face rental rate on it that gets capped. So I mean it is out there in the marketplace.

Bill Hankowsky

And then Chris, you want to talk about the NAV question?

Chris Papa

Sure. John, on NAV, I mean, we have tried to present all the components here. And hopefully, we will get to a truer computation of NAV, particularly on items where there is transition. If you are going – transitioning from development property, the operating property where you might not have fully stabilized operations yet, transitioning back to redevelopment that type of thing as well as breaking out the tangible assets and liabilities. So we are hopeful that this information is helpful to folks in naturally coming up with more true calculation of estimated NAV.

John Guinee

So just a quick follow-up, so Chris, what does it do, does it help people’s NAV a dime a share or $3 a share? I am just – I am asking you the question where I split them.

Chris Papa

Isn’t that your job?

John Guinee

I already know the answer. I just want to see if you know the answer. Go ahead.

Chris Papa

Yes. I was going to say, I know that the struggles are generally in gathering the information of things that are not fully stabilized where there is nuances and transitions between different categories. So that’s what we are really trying to achieve here.

John Guinee

And then Mike, as a follow-up, you had mentioned the excessive TIs, excessive project costs and being a merchant builder, is that explain sort of the numbers behind the Arlington, Texas deal?

Mike Hagan

It’s very well could, John. We are okay.

John Guinee

Alright, thanks.

Mike Hagan

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Santos with Sandler O’Neill.

Daniel Santos

Hey, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Just two quick ones for me. The first one is on the Comcast site, just given the shift in regulation for Comcast and other cable companies, are you seeing a change in their view of growth prospects in the future and maybe a change in the timeline of the development of that third site?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, we have no timeline out there for the third site. Look, they are a very large company doing very many things in very many spaces. So they are obviously of their core cable business, but they have obviously entered the entertainment world with Universal. Their CEO, Bryan Roberts, often says you have used the company more and more as a technology company in terms of what they are going to be able to do with all of the connections they have to all the places that connect with them and what can provide in terms of a platform to rollout various technologies. They have talked about getting into the cell phone business, mobile phones, added to their hard lines in Internet and TV. So I think this is a company that very much is thinking about growth and it could manifest itself in lots of ways and let’s just see what happens.

Daniel Santos

Got it. That’s helpful. My next question is more on the RC process when you are dealing with a company like an Amazon. Do you find that they are more focused on price or geographic location and therefore a little less price sensitive?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, let’s – I am not responding about Amazon, because I always protect the confidentiality of all our customers, but you have asked a very interesting question, just generically. So, let’s talk about it generically. There are companies that will go to the market on an RFP basis for a built-to-suit and are very price-sensitive. In fact, they might not even want you to show them a picture of what the building is going to look like. They might want you to do nothing more than fill out a rent comps than grid and they are going to make a decision on what’s the better rent comps that they are going to see. Those people often are generally locationally agnostic, which is to say, I just to be in Dallas somewhere or I need to be in Chicago somewhere, because they are letting you decide what you are going to charge them based on whatever land you can get your hands on. Then there are people that have very specific logistic requirements – logistical requirements that could be a consumer product person that’s made some decision and draws a circle and says I need a building within 30 miles of the center of the circle in Central Pennsylvania, or I need this building somewhere in Atlanta or wherever or it could be an e-commerce person, the last mile saying the only way I can do this is I need a travel time to hit the New York Metro and I need to be in North Jersey or I need to be in Chicago and I need to be next to O’Hara or something like that. If you control the site, you are more prone to be controlling the price, because they need the site and that trumps everything, because they have already decided there is logistical reason they have to be there and that may well be why Liberty often was built-to-suit will actually have higher yields than we will inspect development, which is counterintuitive to what most people think is the risk profile, but the reason is because we happened to be in a situation where we have a location under control that is the solution for a customer and we are happy to solve that problem for them at a price that we think is representative of the return we should get for our investment in the site we control. If you are totally in a game and it’s a point Mike made a minute ago, if merchant builders are in this – are in the RFP process and reaching the RFP processes and all of that, there is probably somebody who is going to win that on the basis of building the building and turning around in this very strong market and selling it for 25, 35 basis points better than the yield they got. We are not doing that. That’s not our business model. And therefore, we won’t get that deal. And we are happy not to get that deal. That’s not consistent with what we are trying to do.

Daniel Santos

Perfect. Thanks. That’s all for me.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. Could you just comment on maybe new supply picture for some of your markets and maybe more specifically for the Lehigh Valley, I know some focused reports ties with that market up into two different markets. So maybe a little – some details on – are you more out – or what percentage of Allentown versus Harrisburg in, it does seem like it’s growing a lot. And I realized like maybe a company like Majestic is in control of lot of supply and maybe more disciplined, but maybe just a little better picture of what’s happening in those markets?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. So if you take some of the sources right now, they will tell you there is 11 million square feet under construction. And you have named two of the markets central PA and Lehigh Valley there is actually a third market, which was sort of up Northeast Pennsylvania, up 81. So when people give you these numbers, they are taking a wider geography than just the – what we at Liberty will sort of think of is that core of the Lehigh Valley or the core of Central PA. So, we announced goals submarket by submarket in the Lehigh Valley, which is an 85 million square foot market in terms of quality A and B product. There is about 4.3 million square feet under construction right now and it’s 50% pre-leased. So it’s not that much is out there. And candidly, one of them is our building at a 1.2 million – 1.1 million, thanks, Mike and there is a peer building out there and there is like one other. There is three buildings. That is the entire under construction available un-leased inventory at the Lehigh Valley, very hard-to-find sites, so people are going to periphery sites. Going Southwest, further away and they run into issues like labor and other things, those are sites at the moment we are not as interested in. But that’s Lehigh Valley right now, 4.3. Central PA, which is a submarket of about 133 million square feet has about 3.5 million square feet under construction right now, it’s about 40% pre-leased. It’s in a few buildings, but not that many. And by the way, the Lehigh Valley right now is 3.7% vacant. There are some people who think it will break 3% by the year, it is so tight. Central PA is like 7%. Some people think it could go to 5% to 6% by the end of year. So I don’t think there is any over-building in either of those two submarkets that should have anybody concerned.

Ki Bin Kim

Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. First, can you comment on the land bank and the general compositional of land bank, it’s starting to creep up a little bit in terms of its overall value, so just want to get an understanding of how you are planning to monetize that going forward?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. So right now Eric, we have got about 1,600 acres wholly owned and maybe another 300 acres in JV to make up about 1,900 acres that make up the land inventory. It’s capable of developing about 35 million square feet, 36 million square feet of development in it. It varies, it depends on obviously where the land is, etcetera. Some of this land which we are trying to actually market. So we actually don’t – we don’t have a long-term interest in holding it and we would like – we are trying to sell it. And that could represent 100 acres and 200 acres over the course of the next several quarters, see what happens. There is also obviously, as Mike indicated a pretty strong development market build-to-suits we are working on, etcetera. If we could land some of them, they will eat up this inventory in part. You are getting a little bit of the kind of bouncing up and down. So in some markets, we are out of land totally and so we are open to consider an acquisition, because we see the potential for more development, whereas in other places, we have land that we can build out. So you saw at this quarter in Chicago, that new development that started is actually a new site that we acquired, Mike, last year, roughly. Infill site, we think it makes a lot of sense. We have a great success on the first infill site, so that was an add. Whereas the building we started in Florida, it’s in our long-term development project in Medley, so there still other pads there, Eric. So that’s part of that inventory. To a degree, we are successful with the 1.2 million inventory building in Lehigh Valley. You shouldn’t be surprised we were to start another one. We settled, Mike, on a piece of ground in Harrisburg in this quarter, the fourth quarter, we are now commencing construction on that. So some of this will happen relatively quickly, so that generally I would say it will generally trend down partially by some selectivity and partially by building out some of it.

Eric Frankel

Thanks. And related to Pennsylvania, is it fair to say that some of that pre-leasing activity that you have post quarter end was in Pennsylvania in your development pipeline?

Bill Hankowsky

It was not, no.

Eric Frankel

Okay. A follow-up question maybe for Chris, what are your balance sheet goals, it really seems that you gave me a net investment this year and you are assuming you don’t issue the equity, your leverage is going to creep up and so what are your balance sheet targets, obviously, you had some sort of confidence from your credit rating and the credit rating agencies, but are you satisfied with the leverage levels, do you think they should creep – head down and head lower at some point?

Chris Papa

I think we were obviously comfortable with where the balance sheet is today, paid down a lot of debt last year. We laid out previously at least near-term plans if we were sitting here and looking at $400 million or $500 million a year of development, maybe a couple hundred million dollars of acquisitions. We would likely look to match fund the acquisitions with some sales, likely to fund may be 40%, 50% of our development pipeline with sales and then essentially either from – either available cash from operations, net of dividend and/or borrowings, namely on the line of credit and then terming that was out over time. That’s kind of how we are thinking about it. From a balance sheet standpoint, we started the year with zero on the line that obviously, we have $800 million of capacity, we can certainly let that creep up and we don’t have any maturities of unsecured notes until 2020. So we have ample flexibility in between sales and operating cash flow, I think we will just kind of manage around the balance sheet that way.

Mike Hagan

I will try to keep net debt to net EBITDA south to 6.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. I mean net debt to EBITDA came down under 6 last quarter, obviously we are running it on a quarterly basis, so it’s down even a little bit lower this quarter. We are trying to keep that levered that number below 6 and keep leverage probably just around 40% plus or minus.

Eric Frankel

Is that 6x debt to EBITDA target still going to – is that still going to be target as you have even more industrial in your portfolio and less office and presumably the industrial have a lower cap rate?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. I mean I think we are looking at it. I mean it’s a balance, right. You are sitting here and looking at the leverage and the debt to EBITDA, trying to keep it in a range that we could be up or BBB type of credit. So just trying to strike that right balance to make sure we are preserving our credit rating.

Eric Frankel

Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks everybody for listening in. We appreciate it and talk to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.