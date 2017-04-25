2 Reasons To Not Overestimate The Upside Of iQiyi Deal For Netflix

Censorship restrictions could keep much of its content off the air there.

Congratulations are certainly in order to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and by extension, to NFLX owners. After several unsuccessful attempts to break into the Chinese market, it's finally found a way to get over the wall... even if it's on the coattails of another Netflix-like service provider there. It's a start.

On the other hand, a closer look at its new China-based partner, iQiyi, and the country's on-demand video landscape as a whole takes some of the shine off of this ballyhooed agreement.

Netflix Original Content Available Via China's iQiyi

On the off-chance you've not heard, China's iQiyi - owned by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - will soon be offering some of Netflix's original programming to Chinese consumers through its platform.

Details of the deal are scant, like what kind of licensing revenue Netflix stands to collect. It's also not clear how much of Netflix's library will be available at any given time or for how long. What is known, though, is that iQiyi boasts almost 500 million viewers, at least 20 million of which are paying subscribers (iQiyi is akin to YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in that it's mostly ad-supported, but it's been working toward to become mostly a subscription-based model).

It's a respectable win for Netflix. It's spending a small fortune on creating its own television programs and movies, adding another $1 billion to the debt tally this week to do even more home-grown programming, but also warning shareholders more such spending was in the cards.

Perhaps it's worth it. Many of the company's self-made programs and films are not only popular with subscribers, but also critically acclaimed. It doesn't tap the cable television or theatrical release markets, which are the most lucrative venues for video media. So, any new place it can monetize its existing content at no additional cost is a victory to some degree. As Kumquat Research voiced it on Tuesday:

...it's not just valuable for bringing in the subscriptions, but can be re-purposed to generate revenue in other ways. With this licensing deal, Netflix is playing the role of curator and provider, which I think will become a more common occurrence moving forward to the benefit of NFLX shareholders.

Kumquat Research goes on to make solid pro-case on the news. There are a couple of headwinds investors may want to take note of, however, particularly after NFLX's shares surged nearly 6% on the news.

iQiyi Has a Lot of Viewers, But "Big" is a Matter of Perspective

With 500 million regular viewers in tow versus Netflix's 100 million, it's easy to get excited about the potential partnership. Don't. Though it's got a large following, it doesn't leverage that user base into a revenue base. Last year's top line for the company was around 10 billion renminbi, or roughly $1.5 billion. It's a respectable haul, but we can presume most of that isn't going to make its way into Netflix's hands.

To its credit, iQiyi is aiming to become more like Netflix and less like YouTube, putting an emphasis on subscriptions rather than ads. That's a game that requires leverage and backing though, and iQiyi's rivals both have more. The on-demand video service from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has 20 million subscribers as well, and has the backing of a Tencent name that's pretty pervasive in China's Internet arena. Meanwhile, the Youku-Tudou platform operated by Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) already boasts 30 million paying subscribers, and has the backing of the e-commerce giant. Baidu is backing iQiyi, but iQiyi doesn't have a distinct edge.

Paying members are much more profitable than users that merely tolerate ads for an on-demand video venue (bearing 20 times as much revenue), but China's online television and movie market is brutal. It remains to be seen how much Netflix content iQiyi can afford, and how long it can afford it.

Serious Censorship

The fact that China's regulators can keep a firm grip on what's allowed to air in the country is nothing new. What may be underappreciated, however, is just how firm that grip really is. Just ask Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), both of which essentially had their video content services shut down in China by censors and regulators.

Apple is almost understandable... in a certain light, but Disney? That's about as benign as it gets.

It turns out it's not just a matter of decency, though that's still a key factor in what the state's censorship governors tolerate.

Just a few months ago, China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) issued new guidelines not on content itself, but on the news reporting about said content. The new guidelines explained that coverage of the industry should be of "positive energy," reflect mainstream ideologies, and avoid glorifying fame and wealth.

As for entertainment content itself, SAPPRFT also strongly discourages cleavage, celebrity kids, drinking and smoking, homosexuality, and time travel.

Those restrictions take dead aim at many of the shows that make Netflix such a hit everywhere else. Its top-rated Orange is the New Black depicts sexual acts in a women's prison. Narcos is centered on Colombian drug tycoon Pablo Escobar. Travelers is about - you guessed it - time travel.

That's not to say none of Netflix's original content would make it past a censor's review. Much of it would. Some of its best stuff likely wouldn't though, proving to be more headache than it's worth trying to cherry pick and/or edit show-by-show. SAPPRFT has never been known to be overly patient or accommodating.

Bottom Line

Don't get the wrong idea. The iQiyi partnership is, if nothing else, a telling experiment. Offering its own content to other outlets rather than the other way around is new ground for CEO Reed Hastings, and at the very least, something will be learned from it. It's not the panacea the stock's big bullish thrust on Tuesday would imply it is though. As Hastings now knows and iQiyi will soon learn, not everything Netflix makes for itself has viewers raving.

It's no reason to sell the stock, but it's hardly a reason to buy... at least not yet.

