AT&T: Not A Quarter To Brag About

After the closing bell on Tuesday, AT&T (NYSE:T) reported a wobbly 1Q17. Revenues of $39.4 billion failed to beat expectations by a whole billion dollars, pointing to a YOY decline of nearly -3%.

Credit: ZNet

The top-line miss did not trickle down to net earnings, however, as adjusted EPS of $0.74 came in aligned with expectations largely as a result of lower taxes and a sequential improvement in margins across the segments.

See YOY comparison of GAAP results. Most of the adjustments, triggered by amortization of intangibles, are not reflected on the table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's documents

Earlier this week, I previewed AT&T's earnings and suggested that Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) struggling quarter in the wireless segment could translate into upside for AT&T. I also pointed out that easy postpaid net add comps could make 1Q17 results look strong by comparison.

Instead, AT&T showed some of the same vulnerabilities in the first quarter of the year as its key peer had last week, enduring a net loss of 191,000 branded postpaid subscribers that I do not recall having ever happened before. Postpaid churn increased slightly YOY to 1.12%, although phone churn was down 6 bps from year-ago levels.

Source: Investor briefing

In entertainment, I also was disappointed to see DirecTV net adds flat in 1Q17, down from 328,000 in 1Q16. With DirecTV NOW subscriber net adds reaching what I estimate to be about 300,000 in the quarter, linear TV seems to have achieved maturity across cable and satellite faster than I expected.

On the plus side, entertainment margins bounced back sequentially, probably after the segment shook off some of the start-up costs associated with the launch of DirecTV NOW in 4Q16. Meanwhile, the small and fast-growing international segment continued to perform very strongly, as I had previously expected.

Source: Investor briefing

Views on the stock

Despite what I consider to be a lackluster quarter, I continue to believe that AT&T has meaningful opportunities ahead, especially with the anticipated acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) later in 2017. The company is strategically better positioned than rival Verizon, and the stock is priced conservatively at less than 14x forward earnings today, especially considering a dividend yield of nearly 5%.

I think the headwinds faced by AT&T in the short term will be much less meaningful to the investment thesis than the longer-term impact of the company's expanding entertainment and international businesses. I bought T yesterday at just below $40, and intend to hold on to shares well beyond the next 12 months. My convictions on the stock, regardless of less-than-impressive 1Q17 results, remain unchanged.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.