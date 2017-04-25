Sixth Portfolio Review - 'The Accelerated Dividend Portfolio'

It's been 29 months since I started building my dividend portfolio; let's see how it's performing based on the 4/25 closing bell.

Sold 30% of my Apple stake at $145 per share, locking in a total return on those shares of 58% in less than 10 months.

Strategy

- Almost two-and-a-half years ago, I started to think about income streams I'll want for retirement and undertook a plan of building a "starter" dividend portfolio in my Fidelity 401(k) account.

- Used 30% of my 401(k) balance to build my dividend portfolio with the anticipation of gaining greater knowledge and wisdom ahead of going "all in" down the road.

- Attempting to quickly build my portfolio with high-quality, high-yielding dividend companies and then reinvest those dividends, along with a percentage of my biweekly 401(k) contributions, to buy into high-quality companies that currently pay a decent dividend and have prospects for future dividend growth as well.

Ultimate Goal

- The ultimate goal as a retiree is to utilize the dividend income while preserving as much of my 401(k) capital as possible.

Current Portfolio Composition

Company Current % of Holdings YOC Current Total Return Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 25.80% 9.64% 30.08% Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 14.42% 1.91% 11.32% Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) 13.28% 8.38% 20.70% Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 10.85% 3.99% 9.74% Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 7.74% 2.46% 58.22% MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) 10.67% 11.54% 32.42% First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) 4.36% 3.59% 59.95% Ford (NYSE:F) 3.69% 4.67% -7.62% AT&T (NYSE:T) 4.28% 5.06% 8.12% CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) 4.40% 2.60% 6.91% Cash 0.50%

Trades Since Last Month's Update - Two

- In previous updates, I've commented that I was tempted to sell Apple because of the significant surge in its stock price since purchasing it under $93 per share last June. On April 5th, the day of its 52-week high, I pulled the trigger and sold roughly 30% of my shares at $145 per share, locking in a total return of 58% in less than 10 months. With that, I have no desire at this point to sell any more of my Apple stock.

- On April 7th, I made an initial purchase of CVS Health Corporation at a total cost of $76.78 per share. I informed the Seeking Alpha community on the day of the purchase via my blog. The reasons that CVS has had a huge selloff recently have been well documented, but after much due diligence, I found that its current value was too good to pass up for a long-term investor like me. The day after my purchase, FerdiS posted an article that shared much of the same thoughts that I had concerning CVS. Recommend folks take a look at the article. One minor bonus in the timing of my purchase (unplanned) is that I qualified for the $0.50 dividend that's payable on May 1st.

Existing Portfolio Performance to Date (29 months)

Cumulative Total Return = 22.47%

S&P 500 Total Return Index during like period = 21.53%

To compare apples to apples, it was important for me to look at the S&P 500 Total Return Index (which assumes reinvested dividends) since I'm currently reinvesting the dividends as well.

Since this is a starter portfolio, it's important for me to see how I'm performing relative to an alternative investment.

To date, not only is my portfolio outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index, but its dividend yield is about three times greater.

Portfolio Yield

Yield on Cost = 6.462%

Current Yield = 5.775%

I find Yield on Cost a useful instrument in the tool bag in assessing the performance of my selections, as well as the return I'm getting on my invested capital.

Dividend News of Note Since Last Month

No dividend increases or decreases this month, however, I expect some news on this front in the coming months.

Portfolio Beta (Weighted)

Per Finviz, I've calculated that my weighted portfolio Beta is 0.866, down slightly from last month. This provides a little comfort because, in theory, a low Beta means that my portfolio will be less volatile during market corrections.

Quick Updates/Thoughts on My Holdings

In alphabetical order:

Apple - As mentioned earlier in the article, I gave into the temptation of taking some profit off the table based on its huge run-up over a relatively short period of time. My remaining shares will not be sold.

AT&T - Will continue to hold for the long run; solid company with a YOC slightly above 5%. I continue to be curious to see how things will shake out with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

CVS Health Corporation - As mentioned earlier in the article, I recently added CVS to my portfolio. Long term, I believe this company will prove to be a welcome addition and it also adds a small level of much needed diversification to the portfolio. Will look to purchase additional shares in the future.

Discover Financial - My second largest holding with strong, transparent leadership. It has an impressive stock repurchase program; common shares outstanding have dropped 14.9% in just the last nine quarters. Dividends have increased 50% since 1Q 2014 and it has a low payout ratio. I'm in for the long term, so any price drop based on temporary negative news will only help its massive share repurchase program (cheaper shares).

First Busey - Obviously very pleased with this purchase. My total return is over 59%, and my YOC is 3.595%!

Ford - Ford is the only stock in my portfolio that is in the red, and it also (fortunately) is my smallest holding. As mentioned in the past, I will not hesitate to average down as long as it discloses the current dividend (yielding close to 5.25%) is safe.

Hercules Capital - As promised during the last month's update, I recently published an article revisiting my prediction for a total return of 28% within two years. As noted in the article, we're on pace to meet that goal. As disclosed in previous updates, I own Hercules Capital in three portfolios: my HSA account via Fidelity, a personal account with TD Ameritrade, and this one via Fidelity.

MFA Financial - This high-yielding and under-publicized stock has great leadership; a common and necessary requirement for holdings that make up a significant amount of my portfolio. Additionally, its track record has been impressive over a long period of time.

Monroe Capital - Of all the stocks in my portfolio, I'm most curious to see how MRCC delivers in the first quarter. This is not necessarily because it's my largest holding, but its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk (and its future potential sale) has made each quarter interesting and intriguing to say the least. For those that want to learn more about MRCC, please take a look at the article I published in March.

Pfizer - My fourth largest holding, Pfizer is going to be a stable and dependable contributor to my dividend portfolio for many years to come.

Portfolio Risks

As mentioned in previous updates, I acknowledge that I'm too overweight in Monroe Capital Corporation. It currently makes up 25.8% of my portfolio, though it has dropped slightly from 27.71% in the last five months. One must keep in mind that this portfolio was funded from 1/3 of my total 401(k) balance. Looking at my total 401(k) balance today, Monroe comprises a significantly smaller percentage of my overall portfolio.

Sector diversification; as you can see, I'm very heavy in the financial sector. I believe this has served me well recently and will continue to do so in the coming months based on the current environment.

I'll be looking to minimize my portfolio risks going forward by investing my dividends and biweekly 401(k) contributions into quality, non-financial stocks. My recent purchase of CVS is one such example.

Summary

After 29 months, this portfolio is not only outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return, but is also yielding almost three times more than the Index. Thank you for taking the time to read the article and accompanying me on my journey. As always, I look forward to your advice and suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS SHOWN IN PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.