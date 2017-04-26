Roll-Up Isn't Dead

CRH Medical Corp. (NYSEMKT:CRHM) is a company focused on providing physicians with innovative products and services for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Recently, the company became an emerging consolidator and service provider within the anesthesiology services space. By actively leveraging its physician network to identify under-the-radar anesthesia practices, we believe CRH is uniquely positioned to execute on a rapid acquisition-driven growth strategy. The company had a successful acquisition of Kissimmee and has announced a promising new strategy that we believe will continue to drive growth.

Acquires A 60% Interest In Kissimmee

On March 15th, CRH announced that it has acquired a 60% interest in a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Kissimmee, Florida (Kissimmee). Once again, one of the physician partners of Kissimmee is a user of the CRH O'Regan System, which continues to support our thesis that CRH will be able to leverage the relationships established throughout its legacy product business to source under-the-radar opportunities within anesthesia services. Kissimmee is a small provider servicing only one ASC. The acquisition is CHR's third in Florida. Kissimmee is expected to generate consolidated annual revenue of $2.2 MM. We estimate the current transaction providing CRH shareholders with an additional $660,000 in annual EBITDA attributable to CRH shareholders, and we anticipate 4% Y/Y growth.

We assume that the consideration for CRH's 60% ownership interest of Kissimmee was funded with cashon hand. While transaction metrics were not disclosed, we assume that the entity was purchased at 4.5x EBITDA, a multiple in line with similar-sized transactions CRH has consummated in the past. We estimate that Kissimmee, following integration with CRH, will operate with EBITDA margins of 50%. Considering these assumptions, we value the total consideration for the transaction at $3.0 MM. Pro forma the current transaction, we estimate CRH exiting Q1/17 with approximately $40.5 MM in dry powder ($26 MM remaining revolver capacity and $14.5 MM cash).

Promising New Strategy

Concurrent with the news of the Kissimmee acquisition, CRH announced an exclusive agreement with Puget Sound Gastroenterology (PSG), located in Washington State, to develop and manage a monitored anesthesia care program. PSG is a group of approximately 24 gastroenterologists operating four ASCs in the greater Seattle area. While CRH has not disclosed PSG's annual endoscopy procedural run rate, our discussions with Management lead us to believe that of all procedures currently being conducted at PSG, >95% are performed under conscious sedation. Under the agreement, a new deep sedation service entity will be established and operated by CRH on behalf of all partners. CRH will assume control of all development activities, billing and management and other operational considerations. While the agreement is not expected to contribute any material revenue or expenses to CRH, the upside to the company will be that should the new entity succeed in transferring a majority of PSG's procedures from conscious to deep sedation, CRH would have an option to purchase 51% of the new anesthesia entity after 12 months. While time will tell if this strategy is successful, we believe this is a rather clever opportunity for CRH to attempt to penetrate the ~50% of the endoscopic market that currently uses conscious sedation. In our view, this new strategy is essentially akin to CRH planting the seeds for next year's acquisition opportunities. Should this be successful, we would expect CRH to replicate this strategy in the future.

Our Takeaway

We believe this company has proven to be effective in their roll-up strategy and will continue to drive growth through acquiring new firms. As we know, Growth through acquisition tends to be lumpy, but CRHM's continued ability to complete deals while many other rollups are facing challenges increases our confidence in their growth. Our rating: BUY

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.