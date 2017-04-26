ORBCOMM: The Stars Align In 2017

Deals with J.B. Hunt and U.S. Postal Service will yield 100,000+ new subs and hardware in 2017. This represents 65% of 2016 organic growth sold by the end of February.

When my first article on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was published in August 31, 2016, the stock traded around $10.00, and it is still there today. In the interim period, the stock has traded as high as $10.98 and as low as $7.15, when the market overreacted to a Q3 miss.

Timing is always the hardest part when it comes to growth stories, and ORBCOMM has proven no exception. While 2016 was disappointing in terms of stock performance, most of it came down to issues with product shipments in Q3 and Q4, which we will discuss later.

In this article, I lay out my reasons why 2017 should be a year of increased growth and strong results for the company.

Sturdy Growth in 2017

At the end of February 2017, ORBCOMM was selected by J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to equip its 90,000-plus intermodal and over-the-road (OTR) trailing fleets with end-to-end tracking and monitoring. This is a huge deal for the company, both in terms of product and service revenue.

In addition, AT&T closed a deal with the U.S. Postal Service, which utilizes ORBCOMM's solution for tracking Postal Service assets. On the Q4 earnings call, Marc Eisenberg, the CEO, referred to this deal as "tens of thousands of units at AT&T/U.S. Postal Service," and later as "... that could be tens of thousands of units with an upside of 40,000 over the next year or two."

The significance of these two deals is best understood in terms of ORBCOMM's typical organic growth, as shown below.

Using 100,000 units for these combined deals accounts for 65% of their 2016 organic growth being booked by the end of February 2017. It appears highly likely that 2017 new subscriber numbers (and product revenue) will handily beat those for 2016.

It should be noted that the implementation of these new customers will not be linear throughout the year, and the CEO cited the J.B. Hunt implementation as an example:

"So there is a portion of the year that J.B. Hunt stacks a lot of trailers in Q2, Q3 and we've got to zoom ahead to get as many installed in those quarters as we can."



- Marc Eisenberg, Q4 Earnings Call

These two deals represent a dream start for 2017 that should bode well for sturdy growth in subs and product.

Food Safety Management Act - The Second Wave

I detailed in my prior article the significance of the FSMA, and I won't repeat that here. What is important is that the FSMA has two significant compliance dates for "Sanitary Transportation". There are a few exceptions, but in essence, it looks like this:

March 31, 2017 - Carriers with greater than 500 employees March 31, 2018 - Carriers with less than 500 employees

The first date has passed, and ORBCOMM has been very successful in converting numerous large refrigerated shippers into customers. The second date, March 31, 2018, applies to all small carriers across the nation with less than 500 employees.

"We believe FSMA will continue to generate strong demand for our industry leading cold chain solutions"



- Marc Eisenberg, Q4 Earnings Call

This second wave of demand will grow throughout 2017 and ORBCOMM is perfectly situated to benefit from it.

The Product Business

ORBCOMM's financial reports break revenue down into Services and Products, which have an approximate 60/40 split. Over the last two quarters, product revenues have been below company guidance and the major contributor to revenue misses in both quarters.

In Q3, service revenues increased 15% over the prior-year period to $28.8 million. Product Sales of $17.4 million were ($3.6) million or 17% lower than the prior-year period. In the Q3 earnings call, management gave several reasons for the shortfall.

"First, we've now moved the majority of our products to a new contract manufacturer in Mexico. While this was a necessary change due to the pricing advantages we will be seeing, it wasn't without some glitches." "We had a number of incomplete system shipped, which prevented us from recognizing a significant amount of revenue." "A second issue we ran into was that we had distribution partners that pushed some of their deployments."

In Q4, product sales picked up, but the anticipated rebound from the Q3 backlog did not materialize, and again, the numbers fell short of expectations. From the Q4 press release:

"Product Sales during the fourth quarter of 2016 were $17.4 million compared to $17.9 million during the same period last year, decreasing ($0.5) million or 2.5%. Product Sales were lower largely due to the timing of deployments and delays in obtaining the required LTE product certifications, which resulted in a shift of about 10,000 units of backlog or $3-4 million to the first quarter of 2017."

With certification of its new LTE module completed in late December, the company finally looks set to clear the majority of its backlog in Q1 2017. These circumstances should setup ORBCOMM for strong product sales in Q1 2017.

Analysts Have Conservative Expectations

In the 2016 Q4 earnings call, management gave the following guidance for full-year 2017:

Service Revenue: $118-122 million

Product Revenue: $80-110 million

By comparison, 2016 revenues were $112.8 million for Services and $78.3 million for Product. Growth in subscriber revenue is predictable as new subs are added, and the tight range given is relatively easy to predict. In Q4 2016, Service revenues were $29.4 million. Taking a typical $250,000 quarterly increase in Service revenue yields $29.65 million for Q1 2017.

A quick look at the analyst estimates from Yahoo Finance shows us that combined revenue for Q1 is expected to be $48.67 million.

Product sales is by far the more variable number, so let us take a closer look at that. If we deduct the $29.65 million from $48.67 million, we are left with an estimate of $19 million in Q1 product sales.

With $17.4 million in product revenue in Q4 2016, it means the average analyst is expecting a rebound of only $1.6 million in product sales. Compare this to earlier in the year where product sales rebounded from $16.6 million in Q1 to $22.4 million in Q2, an increase of $5.8 million, due to shipping delays in Q1.

Given the product backlog going into 2017 (cited as $3-4 million in the Q4 press release), certification of the company's new LTE module in December and two large deals already signed, it seems quite likely that ORBCOMM will beat on product sales, which will lead to an overall revenue beat for Q1.

Growth in Automatic Identification System (AIS)

AIS is a system that broadcasts a ship's identification, position and other data. This system is mandated by the International Maritime Organization on all large vessels. ORBCOMM continues to expand its footprint in this space as its partners close deals with agencies around the world.

ORBCOMM's partner Kordia awarded multi-year contract by Australian Maritime Safety Authority

ORBCOMM's partner Maerospace awarded multi-year contract for the Canadian government

In the Q4 earnings call, the CFO made this comment on AIS growth:

"AIS revenues, now at $1.8 million per quarter, are trending over $7 million on an annual run rate heading toward our expected $10 million to $15 million per year."

This segment of the business keeps growing steadily. Its high-margin nature gives it an oversized contribution to the bottom line.

Strategic Partnerships

ORBCOMM has two partnerships which will make a highly significant contribution to growth over the next few years. The first is CIMC, the largest manufacturer of shipping containers in the world. See my prior article for more information on shipping containers. Here is how Marc Eisenberg described the status of the relationship in the Q4 earnings call:

"Well there's no factory installs yet with CIMC. But CIMC is - they've committed to 50,000 units per year first couple of years. Their product is just about ready, they're out there pitching the deal, pitching their deals on an aftermarket basis. And you know their expectation, you know they've committed to 100,000 in year three and 250,000 in year four."

The second is Carrier Transicold, the biggest name in refrigerated transportation. Together, they have built a Carrier-branded OEM solution. These are going in after-market, but will come as a factory-installed option in the future. This was Marc Eisenberg's update in the Q4 earnings call:

"We're continuing to make progress in the launch of our customized cold chain telematics solution for Carrier Transicold, truck and trailer transport refrigeration units." "We started shipping to Carrier in Q4. Carrier believes there is significant demand through their dealer network in North America and expect this to be followed by some factory installs in early 2018."

Having leading manufacturers build an ORBCOMM solution into their product makes the company a strong incumbent that is harder to displace. It also generates new subscribers and regular product sales without the overhead of the typical sales process.

Conclusion

For the past decade, ORBCOMM has evangelised its solution for tracking and monitoring assets on a global basis, as a seller in search of buyers. Now the landscape is shifting, and fleet management, telematics and cold chain monitoring are all becoming essential to the smooth and cost-efficient operation of the supply chain.

Buyer resistance is fading, and selling the ORBCOMM solution has never been easier. The en masse adoption by large fleets like J.B. Hunt, Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) and Carrier demonstrate this technology has moved from a futuristic nicety into the realm of common business necessity.

The average subscriber monthly fee at ORBCOMM is $5.68 - a number which is dwarfed by the value of operational efficiencies it delivers. As ORBCOMM's solution shifts to a competitive necessity, it would appear the pricing structure offers opportunity to increase revenue without significantly impairing the value proposition to the customer.

The year is off to a great start with the J.B. Hunt and U.S. Postal Service deals. Add to that the resolution of product shipment issues from Q3/Q4, and ORBCOMM looks set to deliver in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.