Coffee Grinds Lower

Coffee is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures market. As an agricultural product, the weather and crop issues, such as fungus and leaf rust, can cause the price of Java beans to double and half over short periods. A soft commodity, coffee grows in tropical climates like Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and other countries around the world where weather conditions support the crop each year.

Coffee is a staple for many people around the world who start their day with the caffeinated beverage to fuel their energy level. There is also a social aspect to coffee. Coffee has always been a centerpiece of human interaction in Europe where coffee shops, bars, and outdoor cafes are ubiquitous. Over recent years, the popularity of coffee shops like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and others that have popped up all over the map have increased the consumption of the beverage. Coffee has taken on an even greater role in daily life in the United States over recent years.

Moreover, the introduction of coffee's taste and energy producing effects in China has been slowly turning a nation of almost 1.38 billion people from tea to coffee drinkers. The bottom line is that with more people on the planet each day because of population growth, and with the beverage gaining more global acceptance, coffee demand has been on the rise. However, over recent weeks and months, the price of coffee has been moving lower, and last week, it broke down through technical support. Coffee beans are now trading at the lowest price of 2017 and are approaching the lowest level since June 2016.

A technical breakdown in the Java market

No matter which way you look at it these days, coffee looks lousy from a technical perspective. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange shows that the beans have been making lower highs since 2011. Technical metrics continue to point to a bearish price trend. The slow stochastic is falling along with relative strength. Open interest hovering around all-time highs continues to be supportive of the downward price action. Source: CQG

The weekly chart looks even worse with coffee futures breaking down last week below support at the $1.3285 level, the late December 2016 lows. Nearby futures have traded down to lows of $1.2880, which is the lowest price since June 2016, with all technical indicators pointing to a continuation of the downtrend. Source: CQG

The daily chart indicates that the breakdown has occurred over recent sessions and coffee beans are likely to continue to probe lower as the trend is your friend until it bends in futures markets.

Coffee futures traded at their highest price of 2017 during the week of January 23 at $1.5695 per pound, but since then, it has been all downhill. At the beginning of the year, fundamentals were supportive for coffee, but supplies turned out of the ample and enough to satisfy demand.

Supplies turned out to be sufficient

At the beginning of the year, there was a shortage of Robusta beans as shortages due to poor weather in Vietnam spilled over into the Arabica futures market and lifted the price of coffee. Additionally, expectations for an "off" year for production in Brazil turned out to be wrong, and coffee supplies were able to quench the demand for caffeine-seekers all over the world. Supplies have been sufficient in coffee so far in 2017, and while production satisfied demand, the world's appetite for the beverage that is daily staple continues to grow by leaps and bounds each year.

Demand continues to rise

Population growth on our planet alone is a significant factor that accounts for the growing demand for coffee beans each year. However, the explosive growth story is coming from Asia, particularly China. With almost 1.4 billion people, the addressable market for coffee is enormous.

Each year supplies of coffee, as well as many other agricultural commodities, must rise to keep pace with growing demand. Meanwhile, Starbucks and other coffee shops are spreading the benefits and social aspect of the beverage to the Orient.

SBUX is spreading the coffee around the world

Starbucks is opening 5,000 stores in China, which is not only a shot in the arm for the company's business, but also creates new areas of demand for coffee beans. SBUX tends to have an inverse price relationship with the price of coffee beans as they are the primary cost of goods sold input in the company's business other than the labor of its baristas. Source: BarChart

As the long-term chart of SBUX dating back to 1997 highlights that the stock hit a high of $64 in October 2015 and now appears to be set to challenge that peak as it was trading at around $61 on Tuesday, April 25. The shares are trading close to 52-week highs. SBUX is benefiting from both an expansion of its business around the world and the lowest prices for coffee beans since June 2016. It would be great if Starbucks and other coffee shops around the world could lock in or hedge the price of beans for many years into the future, but that is not possible. The reason that coffee is such a volatile commodity is that each year is a new adventure when it comes to the crop and the price that SBUX and others must pay for their precious beans. Right now, a falling price of coffee is good news for percolating profits at SBUX and others, but the growing coffee shop business is bound to contribute to supply issues in the future.

China could be the reason for the next rally off lows

5,000 Starbucks across China are the tip of the iceberg. Anyone who understands the dominant market in Asia will realize that for each Starbucks shop, there will be another 10, 20 or more coffee shops that open up quickly to take advantage of the burgeoning market for coffee. As China becomes a nation of coffee drinkers, demand will naturally increase, and the next time the crop comes in at a lower-than-expected level, the price of coffee futures will soar.

Coffee is grinding lower, but with demand growing each day and the addressable market expanding, it is only a matter of time before the price once again heads higher. On the long-term chart, critical support is now at the January 2016 lows at $1.1105 per pound and then at the $1.0095 level, the November 2013 lows. I doubt that coffee will head back to these low levels as the current bear market price action resolves itself and global demand continues to rise on a daily basis. I am a buyer of coffee on a scale-down basis, but given the commodity's penchant for extreme volatility at times, I will leave plenty of room on my scale.

