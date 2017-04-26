DG Investors Should Consider AbbieVie Now That It Has Made The CCC List

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a pharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) in 2013. Based on the dividend it currently pays, its ability to grow revenues, earnings and the dividend, ABBV is a buy at a price below $78.

Is ABBV a good investment partner?

When reviewing a company to determine its investment potential I have a checklist of items that I use to determine if the company will be a good partner in helping me grow the income my portfolio generates from dividends. A company is a good investment partner if it operates in a growing market, has a both a history of growing earnings and an ability to grow them in the future, is managing its debt well and is growing the dividend it pays to its shareholders.

Ideally, I want these 4 checklist items to be important enough to the company that management gives them prominent placement when it communicates with shareholders. So while I will look around for the data I want, I like it much better when the company presents the data itself. For ABBV, I found this presentation on the company website. It presents most of the data I want, and is well worth reading in its entirety as I will include here only those slides I think best present the data I am looking for.

This first slide addresses 2 of my checklist items. First it shows growing net revenues in the past as well as a prediction for further growth over the next few years. This shows that ABBV is growing its market share. Also included is the past history of earnings growth, which is again very robust. ABBV also predicts that it will be able to generate double digit earnings growth over the next 3 or more years. ABBV sales are dominated by sales of Humira, but unlike some other drug companies they don't have significant competitors entering that market to cut into sales (or not yet anyway).

This next slide shows all the areas that ABBV in which ABBV has existing products or is developing products. I like that they have such a diverse set of products. I especially like that the HCV market is only a part of one of ABBV's smaller segments as I expect the competition to heat up in that market and consequently the profit margins to decrease.

The presentation contains multiple slides looking at what ABBV has in the pipeline for each of its various segments. I included the slide that looks at the segment that includes its blockbuster drug Humira because I want to see that ABBV is preparing for the day when those sales decline. The pipeline looks pretty good to me, with two drugs nearing release (one of which addresses the same disease as Humira).

Developing drugs for market including all the development and testing costs is the major expenses of pharmaceutical companies, so I want to see a solid plan to manage the pipeline and to minimize the risk that a drug that has already cost a lot of money does get approved. The slide above shows that ABBV does have a good plan in place to do just that. Going forward I will want to see that these goals are actually achieved.

It's great that a company has plans in place to grow revenues for the next couple of years, but since I would like to hold the stock forever I want them to have longer-range plans. The slide above shows that ABBV does have such plans.

Looking at Moody's I see that ABBV got a Baa2 credit rating. While on the low end, that is investment grade. Looking through the action history I see that Moody's downgraded ABBV on June 1, 2016. Primarily this was due to the extra debt taken on to acquire Stemcentrix. Moody's had this to say about the downgrade:

The threat of Humira biosimilars will remain an overhang, but Moody's expectations are that: (1) AbbVie's intellectual property strategy will deter any biosimilar launches before 2018; and (2) even when launches occur, the downturn in Humira sales will not be very steep. Given the threat of biosimilars, AbbVie is likely to continue pursuing acquisitions. Considering AbbVie's limited diversity, credit metrics are relatively weak for the rating, with debt/EBITDA above 3.0x and CFO/debt below 25%. Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA will rise to approximately 4.0x pro forma for the Stemcentrx acquisition, and will decline steadily due to EBITDA growth but not due to any material debt repayment. Although deleveraging potential to below 3.0x within two years exists, Moody's anticipates that acquisitions will keep AbbVie's debt/EBITDA in excess of 3.0x.

While I think this debt level is well within ABBV's ability to handle, it is of concern as it is much higher than what competitors like GILD carry. Going forward I will want to see a decline in the debt ratios.

I invest in stocks to get the dividend, so I like what the slide above shows me. Here is more evidence both that ABBV has grown its dividend and that management considers that important in making their case to investors.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that ABBV has increased its dividend for 5 years straight.

In doing my DDM calculations I want to be fairly conservative. Because ABBV has been a separate company only since 2013, I don't want to project its early earnings and dividend growth out too far as they could be atypical of longer trends. So rather than use the 12.5% value of the 3 year DGR, I will use only 8% dividend growth rate. I think that is prudent and a target management should have no real trouble meeting unless they are very wrong about how the company will grow (it will take more than a couple of pennies in missing earnings targets to be unable to grow dividends at this rate). I will use the current dividend of $2.56. With a current yield of just under 4%, I will use a terminal growth rate of 2% (I subtract the current yield from the discount rate and round to the nearest whole percentage between 0 and 3).

Using those parameters in my DDM calculator I get a present value of the dividend stream being $77.33. That gives me a buy target of anything below $78. With the current market price of ABBV being just below $66, I think ABBV is a stock well worth the consideration of a dividend growth investor. It is now on my watch list pending the cash to buy it.

Can options help?

With a buy target of $78, I don't expect any call contracts with that high of a strike price to pay a premium worth the time and trouble, so I will focus only on put contracts.

The May expiration date offers a put contract that looks good to me. With a strike price of $65.50 (just below the current market price) it offers a premium that is more than half a year's dividend for a contract that will last just under a month. It might also pay to look into the weekly expiration dates closer to today. The one that expires next week at the $65.50 strike price offers about half the premium, but you only have to hold for a little over a week. If you think the price of ABBV will soon be above $66, the put contract with a strike price at that level also offers a nice premium.

Conclusion

ABBV has made it to the CCC List despite its relatively young age. That in itself merits a closer look (even though it isn't as young as it might appear since it was spun off of Abbott Labs). The dividend growth has been very good and is well supported by both revenue and earnings growth. While the debt load does require watching, it is not yet a problem (and might never be). A dividend growth investor should consider this stock for their portfolio, and if it meets their requirements, the stock is currently trading at a very good value.

