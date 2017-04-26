Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (CHSP) CEO James Francis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

James Francis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Vicari - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Graham Wootten - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank Securities

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.

Tyler Batory - Janney Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Adam, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q1 2017 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Doug Vicari, you may begin your conference.

Douglas Vicari

Thank you, Adam. Good afternoon and welcome to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust first quarter earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake. Also on the call this afternoon are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I’ll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position, and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He will also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for our hotel performance.

As a reminder, any statement we make this afternoon about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks, and uncertainties over which we have no control. And with that housekeeping behind us, let me begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So for the first quarter, we reported total revenue of $134.9 million and net income available to common shareholders of $5.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was $31.1 million and our adjusted funds from operations were $24.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share.

Let me now move on to our hotel operating performance. For the quarter, our total portfolio of 22 hotels produced RevPAR of $164.16 that represents a decrease of 3.6% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 76.5% that decreased by 230 basis points versus last year, and our average daily rate was $214.69 that was a decline of 0.7% versus the prior period. These topline results resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $36 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 26.7% that represents 180 basis point decline versus the prior year.

Also for the quarter, our base portfolio of 15 hotels. These are the hotels that are not under renovation or located in the San Francisco market produced a RevPAR of $156.38 that represents a decrease of 2.5% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 78.4% that’s an increase of 10 basis points over the last year, and our average daily rate for these 15 hotels was $199.50 and that was decline of 2.6% versus last year. These topline trends for the 15 hotels resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $21.3 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 28.4% and that’s a 138 basis point decline versus the prior year.

Overall, our operating results for the quarter came in above the guidance range of minus 6.5% to minus 4.5% for the 22 hotel portfolio that we provided to the market in late February. Our results were marginally positive were mixed with the quarterly results showing some improvement versus our forecast in a few key markets like Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco accounting for the outperformance versus guidance.

Transient pricing pressure remains a significant headwind during the quarter as corporate travel trends continue to be inconsistent and difficult to forecast and these trends were clearly reflected in our base 15 hotel portfolio performance, where we increased occupancy slightly, but we saw a continued pressure on rate.

Improved corporate sentiment based upon the election results, as well as the very solid start to the corporate profit season have helped to stabilize equity valuations, but we have not yet seen these factors correlating into increased hotel demand as we run through the early part of 2017.

Jim will provide much more detailed information on our recent hotel performance and our outlook in his commentary in a few moments, but generally speaking, the overall theme remains consistent with what we've experienced over the past several quarters. Industry fundamentals remain stable, but we've not yet seen a major catalyst to move demand and pricing levels that will be necessary to drive more topline growth.

Let me move forward and spend a couple of minutes talking about capital markets and our balance sheet. We required with regard to the general capital markets activities during the quarter. Specifically, we did not sell any common shares under our ATM program nor did we utilize our share repurchase program.

We’ll continue to evaluate our capital allocation strategy and options as we work through the year. We continue to make strides in improving our financial position. Subsequent to the quarter end, we successfully closed on $225 million unsecured term loan with some other participants in our existing revolving credit facility Bank group.

This new loan is leverage neutral as it effectively replaces our previous $125 million secured term loan on the Royal Palm and Miami which we repaid in March, as well as our outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility. We now have full borrowing capacity of $300 million under our revolver.

Our new loan matures in five years and we were able to effect to lock the rate at a very effective 3.31% which helps to lower our cost of debt while extending our average maturities. Pro-forma for this transaction, we currently have approximately $41 million of cash and cash equivalents, $34 million of restricted cash, and $278 million of long-term debt. Our current leverage ratio now sits at 33.3%. Our fixed coverage charge ratio is a very strong 3.16 times and our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.1 times.

Our weighted average cost of debt is now 3.9% and our weighted average length of debt maturities is now six years. We currently estimate that we do have investment capacity based upon the cash positions and the leverage targets that I just discussed, but we will again continue to evaluate how we allocate capital in the current environment, particularly given our recent performance and our projected outlook.

Let me spend a couple of minutes just updating you on our 2017 outlook. Today, we are reaffirming our previously provided full-year 2017 outlook as well as providing our outlook for the second quarter. Before I provide the numbers for the second quarter is instructive to point out that despite our outperformance in the first quarter, we are maintaining our original full-year guidance.

We think is a prudent approach as we continue to see in consistent hotel trends, they make it difficult to forecast the base hotels and combining that would be uncertainty associated with the closure of the Moscone Center in San Francisco in Q2 and Q3 as well as the timing and really ramping of our renovation projects, and we feel it’s a prudent decision to keep our full-year guidance at the levels that we outlined in February.

With that said, our second quarter 2017 RevPAR range for the 22 hotels, we expect it to be negative 6% to negative 4% versus the prior year. Our base 15 hotels are expected to generate RevPAR ranging from minus 2% to 0% versus the prior year and we expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging between $49.8 million and $51.8 million and our AFO available to common shareholders for the second quarter will range between $0.60% and $0.64 per diluted share. Consistent with our best practices, this guidance has not reflect any future hotel acquisitions, dispositions or financing transactions.

And with that behind us let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on the first quarter as well as our outlook. Jim?

James Francis

Thanks Doug. As Doug has said, for the quarter we outperformed our expectations in terms of RevPAR change at minus 3.6% and EBITDA margins at 26.7% resulting in hotel EBITDA of $36 million, which was above the high-end of our guidance range. As a reminder in 2017 for Chesapeake's portfolio, it's important to delineate the short-term headwinds we are facing from four of our largest hotels under renovation and the hotels impacted by the Moscone Center renovation in San Francisco from the underlying fundamentals of our remaining 15 hotels.

In total, these four renovations, and our other three San Francisco properties impacted by the Moscone expansion are expected to displays approximately $10 million to $11 million of EBITDA and generate a negative RevPAR of 5% to 7% for full-year 2017. While these are strong headwinds, they’re very short-term in nature. For the remaining 15 hotels in a portfolio, we're still expecting roughly flat revenue growth and decline of approximately $3 million of EBITDA with half of this decline driven by property tax increases, many of which we are appealing.

For the entire portfolio of 22 hotels, January results were slightly better than expected with RevPAR growth of positive 1%, February results were also better than expected as well with a decline of 7.8% in RevPAR. As a reminder in February 2016, Chesapeake results were inflated by almost 5% due to the Super Bowl in San Francisco.

March was modestly better than forecasted as well with a negative 4%. Of course these monthly results were significantly impacted by our property renovation. Our 15 hotel portfolio, which excludes San Francisco and the renovation properties results were as follows, January RevPAR positive 0.4%, February negative 6.3% and March negative 1.7% resulting in the quarter being down 2.5%. We continue to manage operating expenses tightly with total operating expenses above GOP for a 15 hotel portfolio with flat occupancy year-over-year down over 1% for the quarter, so all-in-all a solid quarter for us.

As we all realize the lodging cycles mature in macroeconomic conditions in the second half of 2015 and for the entirety of 2016 softened leading to RevPAR growth decelerating for the industry, while unemployment is low, modest and choppy GDP growth as well as soft corporate profit growth are in some cases declines over the last few years have created a macro environment that has not generated robust corporate lodging demand.

Corporate profits in many cases have stabilized and have begun showing growth yes, we have not seen this translate into more robust lodging demand at this point. However, as we continue to manage through early 2017, we still remain cautiously optimistic and are hopeful that our pro-growth political agenda including fiscal stimulus deregulation in corporate and personal tax cuts leads to both macroeconomic and corporate profit growth.

Ultimately these factors are primary drivers of lodging demand. Of course, at this point the outcomes from this agenda remain unclear, so in summary our outlook for our portfolio has not changed from the beginning of the year.

From a quarterly perspective, three of our four property renovations significantly impacted Q1 and will impact much of Q2. Additionally in Q2 and Q3 during the most disruptive Moscone Center construction with the disclosure of the North and South meeting halls, we will undertake the renovation of our JW Marriott. Accordingly, Q4 will be the strongest quarter of the year for us with no property renovation disruption.

Now let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with positive long-term supply-demand fundamentals. However, given the well understood Moscone Center renovation and expansion, 2017 will be a difficult year. Q2 and Q3 will be the most difficult quarters in San Francisco when the Moscone North and South halls are actually closed.

Our JW Marriott will be further impacted by it's renovation in 2017 resulting in expected RevPAR decline in the high single digits. To minimize displacement of the JW, we accelerated our guestroom's renovation plans to coincide with the months that Moscone North and South are closed. The project actually begins construction this week.

Following the renovation and full reopening of the expanded and renovated Moscone center in early Q4, the JW will be positioned to expand its rate premium and effectively compete in the luxury price points, while driving upper upscale margin performance. While the San Francisco market will face short-term headwinds, particularly in 2017, our portfolio following the JW's renovation will be completely renovated in San Francisco and positioned to take advantage of the long-term positive dynamics of the markets.

In Q1 in total for our four hotels, we are modestly negative in RevPAR growth. However, eliminating the impact of the Super Bowl from 2016 performance will result in approximately 3.4% RevPAR growth in Q1, which was well above our expectation, so San Francisco showed strong performance in the quarter.

Long-term in Boston, we expected to be one of the better performing markets in the U.S. with strong citywide calendars and solid transient demand. Our guestroom renovation at the Boston Marriott Newton property began in December and is expected to be completed in late Q2. Upon its completion, we expect to position the hotel back at the top of the comp set, which should deliver well above market revenue and profit growth.

For 2017, citywide room rates are forecasted to be up over 10% in Boston, while much of this increase is coming from smaller events at the Heinz Center and the placement of these nights is not as favorable as 2016, this is still a strong base for the city. Excluding the renovation impact, we expect full-year 2017 RevPAR to be up in the 3% range for our two hotels.

In Q1, RevPAR at Hyatt was down approximately 3% with the difficult year-over-year comp to 2016. This was actually modestly better than expected and for the remaining quarters, we expect RevPAR to average approximately 3.5% growth.

Newton was down approximately 20% in RevPAR as expected due to occupancy declines with rooms out of service. With the renovation induced to compression and as we begin to sell renovated rooms, we actually realized an ADR growth of just over $6 or approximately 3.8% for the quarter. We will have rooms out of service through the first half of June and then Newton will begin to rebound the remainder of the year.

In Chicago, citywide room rates for 2017 are up approximately 6% over 2016. That said with the new supply of hotels over the last two years in the upper upscale and luxury segment and the addition of the Viceroy and the Marriott Marquis in 2017, we are expecting RevPAR to be modestly down at our two hotels in 2017. In Q1, we were down in RevPAR approximately 2%, Q2 is expected to be modestly stronger with flat RevPAR growth for our two hotels.

In Miami, at the Royal Palm, we completed our lobby, F&B and pool deck repositioning last fall, while the hotels are in great shape the real issue continues to be the impact of Zika and the absorption of the new beach supply that has entered the market over the last 24 months.

As mentioned on previous calls, there was a significant impact from Zika, which was more than we expected. While the CDC lifted the four-month travel advisor to Miami South Beach in December of last year, the impact on demand continued over the holidays and we saw this trend continue into the traditionally very strong Q1 season.

Ultimately, there will be a final solution to the Zika situation nationwide and there will be meaningful upside to our operations. Regarding supply, after a couple years of outsized growth, we now know that only one smaller hotel reopening in South Beach.

Longer-term in Miami, the market should show improvement once the Zika situation is behind us and equally important, the convention center reopens after it's renovation and expansion is completed in mid-to-late 2018, which will help the overall demand picture and absorption process.

For Q1, we ran 130% RevPAR index, yet our RevPAR was down approximately 10% which was in line with our expectations. We expect this magnitude of decline to gradually dissipate the remainder of the year as the impact of Zika in the market begin in August of 2016. Accordingly, our year-over-year comps should become increasingly easier through the second half of 2017.

In New Orleans, the W French Quarter, which produces RevPAR results at the very top-end of the market driven by a significant ADR premium, has been under pressure in 2016. As I explained last quarter, our Starwood SPG star point level increased in April of last year due to the program's annual rewards formula based assessment.

We went from being a competitive point redemption price property to the most expensive in the market, which drove down our redemptions stay. Based on 2016 performance at the higher level, we are expecting this reversal back to the lower level in 2015 which will impact – begin to positively impact our numbers beginning in March or so of 2017. We expect this entire segment for us to recover in the second half of the year.

At our second hotel, the Le Meridian, we continue to work through revenue management and sales issues at the property, which we highlighted last quarter. Marriott has been responsive to our concerns, of course, with any sales related issues, it does take time to completely reverse course. Given these circumstances overall in New Orleans in Q1, our French Quarter hotel was down in RevPAR approximately 6%. We expect Q2 to be negative as well and in the second half of the year is expected to be mid-to-upper single digits positive as we realized the full benefit of the effect of the new redemption level.

At Le Meridian, we were also down in RevPAR approximately 1% in Q1 and we expect modestly worse results in Q2 due to the citywide calendar. The second half of the year we expect high single-digit RevPAR growth as we realized the benefits of our sales initiatives and there's a much stronger citywide calendar in New Orleans.

In Denver, we began our guestroom renovation starting in December and we're expected to the finish in mid-Q2 2017. Given our renovation, the additional new supply in the market and with a modest slowdown in transient pace driven by energy and financial services firms, we expect a RevPAR decline in the mid single digits for 2017.

In Q1, RevPAR was down approximately 13% as expected. This entire design was in occupancy due to rooms out of service and like Newton with a compressed hotel and beginning to sell our upgraded product; ADR was actually up almost 3% for the quarter. We will continue to have rooms out of service in Denver through mid-May.

In LA, the Hilton Checkers and our Ace Hotel and Theater and Santa Barbara are all of our properties there. Downtown LA continues to be a growing market, while the supply of new hotels is increasing Downtown, we expect the demand growth will continue. That said, in Q1, we did under perform our expectations with negative RevPAR growth in the 5% to 6% range.

While last year we did not directly participate with the housing needs resulting from the 2016 Porter Ranch gas leak. The reported 235,000 room nights in LA County with roughly 23,000 stays occurring Downtown did create significant compression last year that we benefited from which created a more difficult comp for 2017 than we expected. The markets peak impact from Porter Ranch was January through April thus it's year-over-year impact will begin to dissipate in Q2.

We expect the LA market to be stronger in Q2 with RevPAR growth in the 4% to 5% range for our two hotels. I also point out that the heavy rains this year in Q1 throughout LA County particularly in January with roughly 8.5 inches of rain above normal did impact our high demand rooftop lounge operation at the Ace. This impact diminished in March, but it did reduce our quarterly sales volumes by roughly 300,000.

In Santa Barbara, this destination market was directly impacted by the above normal rainfall as well. In March with less rain, the market began to recover and shows positive RevPAR growth in the low single-digits. However, for the quarter RevPAR declined roughly 10% as we performed largely in line with the market. We expect both the market and our hotel to achieve low-to-mid single-digit RevPAR growth for the balance of the year.

In San Diego, at our Indigo, we are expecting a very solid 2017. There is limited new supply both Downtown and the convention calendar is strong in terms of quality size and placement of citywide in 2017. RevPAR was up in exceptional 18% in Q1, while this growth will slow for the remainder of the year. We still expect very solid year in Downtown San Diego.

With the Hyatt Mission Bay will have an impact from its Phase I renovation this year. Accordingly, we expect RevPAR to decline in the mid single-digits. In Q1, RevPAR was down approximately 5% as expected because all this decline in occupancy due to roughly 88 rooms out of service for the quarter. We will continue have rooms out of service in the first half of Q2 as we complete the initial phase of our plan renovation in May. So the balance of the year, we expect approximately flat RevPAR at Mission Bay.

In Chesapeake smaller markets, our Seattle RevPAR was up approximately 6.5% and we expect this growth is continue into Q2 and then perform in the low single-digits for the balance of the year.

In DC, our RevPAR growth was approximately 12% in Q1 as we benefited from the presidential inauguration, while this growth will diminish, we do expect positive growth for the balance of the year.

In New York pricing remains a challenge, but with a new management company in place with stronger revenue management strategies we generated approximately 2.5% RevPAR growth in Q1. We expect to be flat or to have a very modest growth in RevPAR for the full-year in New York.

And finally, in Minneapolis, RevPAR was down approximately 9% due to new supply and reduction in citywide conventions in 2017. And while the magnitude of this decline should moderate Minneapolis will be soft for the entire year.

There's no question, the industry operating environment is challenging, that said we expect that our well located portfolio will outperformance competitors once we get beyond our 2017 short-term headwinds, we remain sharply focused on cost controls and identifying created new revenue sources. Over the long-term we believe our footprint and EBITDA concentration are one of the strongest in our industry and our relative value is attractive.

Furthermore we expect several of the strongest headwinds to our portfolios growth in 2017 to dissipate over time, including the Moscone Center renovation and expansion, the renovation disruption at four of our larger properties and ultimately the impact of Zika and Miami.

With that, I will open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Austin, your line is open.

Austin Wurschmidt

Hi, good evening, everyone. Just wanted to touch on the RevPAR guidance a bit, you guys posted the negative 36 in 1Q. And then with the 2Q guidance, it seems like you're implying, there should be flat to modestly down in the back half of the year and just wonder and if I thinking about that correctly and then I guess what are the risks given some of the broader trends related to transient trends in general that you don’t see that acceleration I guess in the back half of the year?

James Francis

Yes, I mean I think you're right that we are expecting flattish to actually slight growth as we get into the Q4 with our guidance. And again it gets a little confusing where we're talking about the 22 hotels of the 15. Certainly we have significant rebound from just having three hotels that are in the renovation pipeline this year totally done and then hopefully JW will be done sometime in October, so certainly that that part of the story.

I think it's really a market-by-market kind of look at each quarter and I think that for example Boston and LA were both soft in Q1 and those should stabilize and show growth as we go throughout the year and certainly our numbers are showing that at this point.

Seattle should continue to be solid. San Diego should continue to be solid. The worst part of Moscone in San Francisco certainly Q2 and Q3, so actually Q4 should be okay in San Francisco. Again, I'm not saying dramatic growth, but it should be an okay quarter in San Francisco.

So there's always – in our business there's always risk when we sell our rooms every night, but as compared to last year in our guidance and where we were aggressive and then had some real concerns through remainder of the year, I don't have those concerns this year. I think our guidance is appropriate and despite the beat in the Q1, we didn't raise it.

So I think overall, we certainly feel pretty good about our guidance. And again, when we are looking at year-over-year change, we have a big hotel in Miami and that hurt us in a big way in Q1, but as we overlap Zika we don't expect that kind of that magnitude to decline in the second half of the year.

Austin Wurschmidt

That's helpful. And you highlighted San Francisco is kind of being one of the markets that outperformed your expectations, anything in particular that drove that outperformance or just overall transient trends better than expected?

James Francis

We actually saw during major citywide conventions some of the strongest rates is actually – if not actually the strongest rates ever in the city. So there was real demand and there continues to be real demand and transients held up fine, but the peak pricing on citywide nights in San Francisco in Q1 and you can just see it and we see numbers every day. You can see it in the daily numbers, but those peak nights had been at higher rates than we've ever seen before.

I mean for example the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which isn’t technically citywide at the convention center is actually based out of another hotel. But we saw a room – we saw the night during that convention that were ADR – I mean, of course we are 100% sold out, but we saw ADRs that we've just never seen before. And that kind of continued not quite to that level, but that kind of continued throughout the convention business in Q1 and then transient was solid not spectacular, but solid along with that.

Austin Wurschmidt

Thanks. And then the last one, just curious if you can update on how much of the disruption you've experienced thus far and how that's really trended relative to your expectations, and I'm talking a little more about the full $10 million to $11 million?

James Francis

Yes. So in the first quarter it tracked roundly where we expected it. There will be – and it's in our guidance. Okay, but there is a little more disruption in Q2 than we expected. Expected back when we created the budgets. We certainly knew about it over the last month or so, and that's due to – we had both Denver and Newton are older buildings and we completely did the bathrooms, which involved [indiscernible] and some plumbing issues. And we had some real bureaucratic problems with plumbing inspections and the desire for the inspector wanting us to do additional work and work that didn’t makes sense.

And I won't go through all the details, but the bottom line is, we waited almost 50 – about 50 days in Newton for an answer to a plumbing inspection issue that had to go all the way to a state level agency and it didn't caused us quite 50 days, but it caused us time, so we're probably going to – well it’s closed, well probably 45 to 50 days later than expected in Newton in completing the renovation. We had rooms out of service longer and Denver was probably 30 days, so while the renovations are I think done very well, we can’t sell rooms that we don't have and we didn't have that in the initial members at the beginning of the year, but it is in our guidance now.

And beyond that we're tracking along with what we expected, so I would say the full-year renovation for the four hotels, Mission Bay, JW, Denver and Newton are full-year displacement is approximately $6 million of EBITDA, which is approximately $1 million. We ranged it before, but it's on the higher end of the range, it’s probably a $1 million higher than the low-end that we’re hoping for.

Austin Wurschmidt

Understood. Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank. Chris, your line is open.

Chris Woronka

Hey. Good afternoon, guys. Jim as you look at kind of how the years unfolding and maybe relative to your expectations few months ago and you look at asset pricing in the market. I mean are you more or less likely to buy or sell, is there any kind of noticeable movement in your inclination either way?

James Francis

No, I would say there's no meaningful movement either way. I mean, I think we have some markets that are doing certainly a little better than expected, some doing fully worse, but in the total – and again, I highlight San Francisco is a real positive outlier on the positive side. But in total, I think we're trending the way we expected.

There does seem to be some overall firmness in the numbers, I mean I don't think we're not seeing the wide gyrations that we saw in some of our internal forecast last year. So that doesn't mean there's tremendous growth, I'm just saying – but there just seems to be some firmness in most of the market. And so from a buy/sell perspective, I mean I think we're going to be very – certainly from a buy perspective very careful with allocation of capital with our balance sheet where it is not that we're highly levered, but certainly this is not a time for us in this part of the cycle I think to leverage. And so we're very conscious of that.

And as far as the sale of assets, we're kicking around a couple of course, the issue always is finding the right buyer for a market that we would rather lighten our load on, of course that generally means at this point of the cycle that there's not necessarily huge demand of buyers looking to get into that market. And so long answer, but no I don't think we've really changed our view.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Great. And then just kind of revisit Miami for a minute, I guess part of the problem right is you had Zika cancellations coming last year. A lot of that stuff never really rebooked and you have had supply, but do you think, I mean is there – do you study the trends, do you think there's any – is international down to was that kind of a third leg of the problem or do you think it's mostly Zika and supply?

James Francis

No, international is down as well. I would say that that's probably not as big as Zika and just general supply, but certainly it is an impact. And look we ran, I think we're doing everything we possibly can in Miami to run that hotel and asset manage that hotel very efficiently, we've dramatically increased margins, and we ran a 130% market share.

We ran that hotel at about 99% occupancy for the quarter, 98% to 99% and we will run the hotel for the year in the 98% range. I mean we're doing everything we can to keep the hotel full and run it efficiently, but it is a very difficult rate environment in particular; rates were down again year-over-year pretty significantly.

Of course, we've taken the strategy of being a little bit more flexible on rates to drive the occupancy and drive revenue. That said, we haven’t really lost any ground to the comp setting rates because everyone's just getting killed from a rate perspective.

Chris Woronka

Sure. Very good. And just finally for me on New Orleans, have you received confirmation that Marriott that the points reset will occur or you just expect that to happen?

James Francis

We have confirmation and it has reset, but with timelines on future bookings it takes a little time for the positive impact to really show. So we're expecting that couple 30-day, 60-day delay here and you certainly by late Q2 going into Q3, we would expect to see some pretty positive impacts.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Very good. Thanks Jim.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Neil Malkin from RBC Capital Markets. Neil, your line is open.

Neil Malkin

Hey, gentlemen, good evening. Sticking with New Orleans, do you feel that the issues at Le Meridian, the management issues or sort of behind you that’s [indiscernible] forward there?

James Francis

I would like to say that I have complete confidence, but that's the case. But I can't say that at this point, I would say that we've had a tremendous amount of resources focused on it. We have a new director of sales, group pace is picking up, group bookings are picking up. But we're still not performing where we should and certainly we didn't in Q1. The rest of the quarters look better, but until Q2 – I'm sorry I should say after Q2, the second half of the year looks much better. Q2 does not look great.

If the trends continue from a sales and revenue management perspective, we should get there in the second half of the year. But I wouldn't say that all the risk is behind us at this point. I'm still disappointed in our performance. I'm not disappointed in Marriott as far as their focus and they're dedicating some resources. But certainly from a performance perspective, we underperformed a little bit in Q1 and we're going to underperform a little bit in Q2. And second half looks to be shaping up pretty nicely.

Neil Malkin

Okay, and then are there any other Starwood assets that you have for managed that that could are experiencing any issues with staffing just given the merger?

James Francis

I would say that we're going through some transitional issues. I think that there are people being moved around, which isn’t necessarily always the best for us. There has been a little bit of the issue and integration on the group sales front. So we're working through that. I don't think with the size of a merger of Starwood and Marriott, you would ever expect it to go completely smoothly.

And we still – as an owner, I still believe in the long-term benefits of the merger and we are seeing cost – some cost reductions and changes in OTAC et cetera. So I'm not negative on the merger, but there are some transitional issues that the owners are feeling that are going to continue to take some time.

So yes, we are seeing some people leave jobs and get moved to other jobs and we are having some issues that we continue to work through. But we have two W's in Chicago. We have a New Orleans situation those are the two markets and most focused on where Starwood product, we are having a few issues and again on the group sales side, but we’ll get through it.

Neil Malkin

Thank you for that. And then just on the industry consolidation recently there's been some activity and I just wonder given your size and sort of – you’ve kind of been stagnant I guess on the growth side. Have you guide any calls and inbound calls any interest to be acquired, given the attractiveness of your footprint? How do you feel about that? And do you think that – anything more before the cycle is over, any thoughts?

James Francis

Yes, I mean ultimately – look we're going to do whatever it takes. We're not inhibited by really anything. We're going to do whatever it takes to create the value for the shareholders. I would say that given the displacements you know articulated last quarter and again this quarter under the Moscone Center situation and our renovations. It's hard to argue – any kind of negotiation it's hard to value that, to be in a place of strength to value that.

So I mean I guess what I'm saying is I don't think is exactly the right time for us. I think we need to get our renovations completed. And get Moscone Center situation with a big impact and 2017 behind us. We have a couple other things that I can't disclose going on in the portfolio that are positive going to be very positive of then going into 2018.

But all that said, we'll do whatever it takes, whenever the right time is to create that value we've always said we would be open to any kind of transaction that supports shareholder value for our shareholders and so we'll just have to see how this whole thing plays, how a whole cycle and whether there's future consolidation how that plays out.

Neil Malkin

All right, thanks. Look forward to the events heading into 2018.

James Francis

Yes, sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario from Baird. Michael, your line open.

Michael Bellisario

Good afternoon, guys.

James Francis

Hey, Mike.

Michael Bellisario

Hey, given the strength on the compression night that you mentioned in San Francisco, any change to your revenue management strategy and then does all that compression related strength give you any pause heading into the weaker 2Q and 3Q period?

Douglas Vicari

Well, I would say that – well I guess the short answer is no, it hasn't changed our strategy. I mean we still have put some high rated contract business in to get us through 2017. I mean Q2 – at Le Meridien for example, we have some international crews that we wouldn't had typically take, and yes, very good solid ADRs. So no it hasn't really changed and decision like crew business of course you can't just change in a split second anyway just because you saw a good night of ADR. So I think we've done the right thing to get us through 2017.

I am very positively impacted by the data from the first quarter though in the sense of we have 23% of our EBITDA in San Francisco. Once we get through the JW renovation, all of our properties in San Francisco are going to be in great shape. And I think 2018 is certainly going to be better than 2017 overall and then of course we all know that 2019 is shaping up as kind of the best year ever. So I feel really good about having 23% or 22% of our EBITDA there, but it really hasn't changed my view on the rest of this year. Q2 and Q3 are still going to be very difficult, Q4 will rebound some and then we’ll transition into 2018.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. It makes sense. And then just more broadly on that same topic, you sense any change in optimism from your operators and maybe their willingness to be more aggressive on the revenue management front, given all the optimism that's out there and kind of looking out to the second half of the year where things maybe being better?

James Francis

Again, I would say, we're still cautious. I mean, again, our business – it's really hard – so much of our business beyond layering in the group, which we all know, so much of our transient businesses booked in such a short window. So we're still optimistic about it, but I wouldn't – and I think we've captured – I think hopefully our forecast for the year is conservative, but I think it's the appropriate forecast for now.

I don't want to – as we all know on the call, we had some issues last year with our guidance. I don't want to put our investors or our Company in that situation again, so I think we're appropriately forecasting the year at this point in time. Now, if we continue to have corporate profit growth and with some better GDP growth coming and some of these other things hit and certainly there's potential for upside, but I'm not going to call that now at this point.

Michael Bellisario

I may have missed it, but any change or comments you can provide on in the quarter – for the quarter bookings or maybe the forward-looking booking window?

James Francis

It's still very short-term oriented, our group bookings are still slightly negative looking out over the next couple of quarters, and so there's been no meaningful positive change there. I mean it’s a very little market-by-market, but in general it's about the same.

Michael Bellisario

That’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Tyler Batory from Janney Capital Markets. Tyler, your line is open.

Tyler Batory

Thanks. Great. Just talk a little bit more about supply in Chicago, how much of this that’s coming online in 2017, you think it’s going to compete with you. And then maybe what's your outlook for supply in 2018 and 2019?

James Francis

I don't have my supply by market in front of me, but certainly supply – there's been a tremendous amount I mean for a major market, there's been a decent amount of supply in the upper upscale in the independent kind of boutique segment in Chicago and that’s continued in the way with – at us over time.

Certainly, look I mean typically in Chicago with the citywide at the level that they are for this year up year-over-year and a good amount you would expect without the supply issue, but certainly positive RevPAR growth and we are seeing – we're going to be modestly negative for the year. You've got the marquee opening, you got the [price] opening.

Does that directly impact us, I mean I don't know if we can make the direct correlation, but yes, it certainly impacts the market, I mean you've got all those additional rooms by the convention center [sucking] up demand. And it means that – and again, I don't have the data right in front of me, but it means that a citywide – to get to a compression night you need that much many more rooms in the market because of a hotel like the marquee openings.

So beyond 2018, there maybe some select service, I mean sorry beyond 2017, there's not anything that I can remember off the top of my head that’s opening on the upper upscale of any size anyway on the upper upscale segment or the independent boutique segment. There maybe one or two small ones, I don't remember. The vast majority of the supply is there and then again with the marquee opening, but it's going to take some time for that to continue to get absorbed in the market. So I think RevPAR growth in Chicago is going to be difficult for a lot.

Tyler Batory

Okay. That’s great. And then just maybe following up on one of the previous questions, obviously the transient businesses in pretty volatile booking window is pretty short. Is that business getting any tougher or easier to forecast or is it really just unchanged?

James Francis

I'd say it’s unchanged. I’d say it seems to be a little less volatile and that doesn't mean there's dramatic growth. I’d just say it seems to not vary quite as much as it did last year. We seem to have like I said less variance in our daily numbers that we see from our hotels in our week-to-week forecast that we have internally.

So certainly the booking window is the same as it’s always been on transient business and it varies a little bit by market, but it's very short-term oriented. But it seems to kind of leveled out if you will, at least the volatility of it. I'm not saying it's dramatically better, but it’s certainly not declining at the rates it was for us last year.

Douglas Vicari

So by the way just one thing – one of the things at Chicago, the citywide calendar on 2018 is significantly higher than 2017. So that's going to help with that absorption, so as we bring those extra two hotels into the market in 2017, the fact that the calendar is going to be up by a couple hundred thousand room nights is meaningful.

Tyler Batory

All right. That's great. That's helpful. And then just maybe on capital allocation here, the business continues to be less volatile, maybe it stabilizes in the next quarter or two, I mean would that make you potentially more or less inclined to buyback the stock or maybe get more aggressive on the acquisition front?

James Francis

Well, I guess I don't mean to not answer your question, but I guess my answer is I'm just going to – we're just going to have to wait and see to see how this plays out. Yes, ultimately if we get a lot more comfortable with our forecast in the way the numbers are coming in quarter-after-quarter that would certainly change our perspective potentially. But I don't see that at this point in time. We also have a preferred issue out there that we’re discussing our options on internally as far as how to allocate capital relative to that. So yes, it could change, but I wouldn't foresee that, I don't think you're going to see it in the next quarter or two go out and suddenly start doing acquisitions or buying back stock.

Douglas Vicari

I mean the bottom line for us is, I mean were down $12 million, $13 million in EBITDA. I think the key for us is positioned ourselves to recover that, right if we renovate our hotels, get past the headwinds in San Francisco. I'm not saying we're just on hold, but as we think about acquisitions, we think about capital allocation, we want to get back to the level of EBITDA that's going to support a good cost of capital for us.

So, I think short-term – I think the focus is going to be on asset management and being really careful and making sure we hit our numbers. And then once we get a couple of quarters through the year, we'll probably have a little more visibility that may change the thinking of how we think about what we're going to do from a capital perspective.

Tyler Batory

Okay. It's very helpful. Thanks guys.

End of Q&A

Operator

And then there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

James Francis

Well, thanks guys. Appreciate everybody being on the call today and we will be here tonight and tomorrow if anybody needs to reach out and follow-up. Again, thanks for the support today.

Douglas Vicari

Thanks everyone.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

