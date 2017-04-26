PTC: Bookings Growth Vs. Earnings Misses - An Interesting Long-Term Conundrum

Its valuation is based on seeing the fruits of the revenue model transition become visible sometime over the next two years.

As has often been the case in recent years, the results were a miss on the top line, but bookings were said to be well ahead of projections.

PTC - Are those clouds over the sunny side of the street?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) announced the results of its fiscal Q2 last Tuesday. In many ways, the results were consistent with those that the company has posted in recent years. The headline numbers included a miss on revenue, a beat on EPS and what were said to be strong bookings. It is all part of the company's transition to a ratable revenue model and the growing pains of its IoT offerings. As the ratable percentage rise, reported revenues fall and EPS also encounter headwinds.

The company again cut its forecasts for this year, and analysts have projected lower levels of performance on into the future. So far, investors and analysts have embraced the new business model at PTC with the fervor of springtime love, and shares have appreciated 43% in the last 12 months, outstripping the iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGV), which has appreciated 27% over that span. The shares today made a high that exceeded the price since the turn of the century and the tech bubble.

Everyone wants to ride the next Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Understandable. The problem is that not every software company sells what Adobe sells and has its competitive position. PTC wants to follow the Adobe playbook of moving all of its revenue to a subscription basis. The problem - and it is far larger than contemplated by most analysts - is simple. Adobe is the category killer in its Creative space, and the space is achieving phenomenal sustained growth. PTC is by no means the category leader in its spaces, and its spaces, at least as seen by this author, do not add up to sustained double-digit growth.

Analysts love the transition, as it makes it difficult to judge performance and obviates the need for them to delve into financial statements that are not particularly germane during the transition. 11 analysts report their rating to First Call and 10 of them recommend the name, seemingly oblivious to valuation or anomalies or to anything else. Investors have made lots of money playing transitions, and besides Adobe, Aspen Tech (NASDAQ:AZPN) pulled it off a few years ago. But not all the plants in the garden are going to grow to those heights without encountering a few weeds.

There have been a few rather extreme short calls on the name that are perhaps more flamboyant than completely substantive. One such article appeared on this site about a month ago. I have often felt that trying to prove a point by exaggerating certain metrics ultimately doesn't do much to help investors understand the discussion. The odds are that the CEO and CFO and other officers and directors are not a bunch of crooks or deliberately going out of their way to deceive. But sadly, the net effect of the presentations can lead the unwary to develop inaccurate conclusions.

But in addition to the rather extreme thesis, there have been other issues with some of the metrics that the company has presented - and presented again this last quarter. In particular, as time passes and more of PTC's revenues come from subscriptions, the impact of the transition from perpetual licenses to ratable, subscription revenues is going to diminish. By this time, license revenue only make up 29% of total revenues, so losing some percentage of license revenues in exchange for a greater proportion of subscription revenues has less of an impact on the company's total business.

Whatever else may be true, the company's business model transition is to come to an end in North America and in its EMEA region by year's end, as the company plans to stop offering perpetual licenses for any of its solutions starting in 2018. Based on other companies which have gone through this transition, notably Adobe and to a lesser extent Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), there likely will be a rush of business as installed users who have a large base of software they have purchased seek to keep their networks homogeneous, at least from the point of view of lease versus purchase. I wonder to what extent PTC management is going to attempt to provide investors with some estimates of the likely one-time uplift that behavior will create in terms of augmenting the reported P&L.

But underneath the discussion of whether and to what extent the company's operating results have been disguised and/or augmented by the business model transition is the basic question of what its sustainable revenue growth is and how it is performing vis-a-vis its competitors in the spaces in which they compete.

Some thoughts about actual results

A few of the headline results for the period include revenues of $281 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of $.30 and bookings of $95 million, up 11% year on year. Year-to-date bookings on an organic basis were up 15%, suggesting some slowing growth in the quarter.

According to the company, the difference between reported revenues and revenues that would have been reported at the forecast subscription mix was $10 million. Since reported revenues for the period were $281 million, flat with the year earlier period, it seems reasonable to conclude that adjusted revenue growth is slowing noticeably. After several years of transition, the results would seem to indicate that while subscription revenues have increased substantially, at this point they have replaced support revenues and perpetual license revenues and the total has been a wash, with GAAP gross margins not showing any significant increase.

Overall, GAAP gross margins last quarter were $198 million, and they were $207 million 5 years ago. Total revenues over the past 5 years have decreased 6% despite a substantial number of acquisitions, and non-GAAP EPS, buoyed by $21.6 million of stock-based comp, which is up by 75% over 5 years, is the same now as it was then.

Somehow, despite what was said to be a satisfactory quarter, even bullish analysts on the name chose to reduce their estimates for not only this year but for fiscal 2018 and 2019 as well, both in terms of revenues and - perhaps more telling - in EPS. The decrease in EPS estimates for next year is no less than 13%. It is curious that a quarter in which bookings were said to be satisfactory had the effect of causing analysts positive on the name to reduce both revenue and earnings expectations over the next 30 months.

This reduction is perhaps a function of eliminating all perpetual license revenues from models - but shouldn't that be made up by the impact of rising levels of subscription revenue if renewals track at reasonable rates? It would, I think, be somewhat difficult to justify current share prices at the newly revised earnings expectations, and harder still to wonder at what point revenue growth can actually reach double digits - even low double digits.

One of the sloppier bits of analysis that has to be noted is PTC's commentary regarding both maintenance bookings and bookings for its products other than IoT. The company said a significant source of bookings strength was derived from 35 users who converted from old-style maintenance agreements to new subscription models for what is said to be a 50% uplift. Some things just don't pass the smell test. Is someone suggesting that customers are increasing their maintenance payments to PTC by 50%? Or is it just a matter of bookkeeping, not signifying any real change in the level of maintenance revenues.

In addition, the company talked about its 11% growth in bookings, composed of a 40% growth in bookings for IoT solutions - much of that driven by the acquisition of Kepware, which will no longer benefit comparisons in future quarters, and growth in CAD and PLM that was said to be at or above market growth rates, while SLM bookings remain lumpy (that translates into SLM bookings declining noticeably).

The CAD market is not an exciting one and is basically growing at between 6% and 7%, according to most market research. There is very little in the way of market share gains or losses - the costs of switching are simply to enormous for most users to contemplate, given the amount of data they store to make up the 3D design models. PTC introduced its new CAD product some years ago and enjoyed a benefit from that, but the impact is long gone. If anyone in the space is gaining market share, it is probably Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY), and it is more or less impossible to determine with any degree of certainty how Autodesk is really doing in the space.

In recent years, a company called Onshape has emerged, which delivers CAD service completely online. It is, I think, important to distinguish between a financial transition to subscription revenues (the transition PTC is undertaking) and a transition to cloud-based CAD solutions. At this point, Onshape is only 5 years old, but it certainly has the capacity to disrupt the growth trajectory of competitors in this industry which may choose to be slow in moving solutions to the cloud.

PLM is also a very difficult market in which to compete these days, and PTC is far smaller than its rivals, with no visible product advantages. The company is less than half the size of industry leader Dassault and about 2/3rds the size of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Again, the linked study suggests that the PLM space is growing at something less than 7%.

The company also offers products in two additional spaces - Service and Application Lifecycle Management. As can be seen in these linked studies, those markets have growth rates of less than 8& and 5% respectively.

Why the tedium of all these figures?

At the end of the day, new business model or not, PTC's valuation is going to be a function of its growth. The company says it will be able to grow bookings in the low double digits. The evidence, at least at the moment, does not support that contention. The path to sustained double-digit growth is supposed to be market growth rates for CAD, PLM, ALM and SLM and above-market growth rates for IoT.

I think viewed holistically, the growth rate of the company's legacy product set is unlikely to be more than 6-7%, and that is really a stretch these days.

The growth rate of IoT is forecast to be anywhere from 17% to 33%. IoT is a very substantial opportunity, and it ties in well with the other solutions that PTC sells. I am not going to try to specifically handicap the growth rates that the company is going to be able to deliver from the offerings of ThingWorx and Kepware. ThingWorx is a marketplace and a platform in a nascent area. It isn't really feasible to handicap its long-term revenue trajectory. The opportunity for Kepware is equally difficult to quantify. (This is a solution that has opened up additional revenue opportunities for PTC. Kepware has a large library of existing device drivers that will fit on the ThingWorx platform.) But in any event, I think a reasonable forecast for PTC's organic CAGR potential in IoT is probably around 25%.

At the moment, IoT represents 8% of PTC's revenues and perhaps a slightly greater amount of bookings - we do not have that particular information. If one uses a base of 10% as IoT's current contribution to booking and a 25% growth rate, and use a 6% growth rate for the other 90% of bookings, that brings the company's growth to around 8% and not low double digits.

Is it worth arguing about? The difference between 12% top line growth and 8% top line growth for a span of several years is probably a difference of 25-30% in a calculated price target (the exact amount is going to be heavily influenced by assumptions of terminal growth and weighted average cost of capital - a discussion that simply doesn't belong here). It is probably the difference between buy and hold ratings for some analysts.

Some years ago, when PTC had fewer moving parts, the story this management team sold was quite similar. I confess that at the time, I was an enthusiastic - or overenthusiastic - buyer. The CAD business was going to grow at market rates of low single digits, and PLM was going to grow in the high teens. The blended average would be low double digits for top line with steady margin improvement. Time and the River, as is said, can work their will on projections - and so it proved for that one.

The demos of what PTC sells are awesome. Some years ago, I attended the launch for its current CAD product, CREO, and was totally blown away along with several thousand other attendees of the event. But awesome or not, the number of seats that are available for CAD, PLM, SLM, etc. is simply not growing very rapidly, and it isn't going to grow more rapidly because the solution is available as a subscription. Users are not going to pay PTC more on a monthly basis than they paid for a perpetual license when the product being purchased is precisely identical. They probably wouldn't pay more if the product they were buying was completely built for the cloud - although with expanded functionality, perhaps demand would increase. But that is not what is on offer from PTC.

It is not as though there is some explosion in the number of people who are designing products and have never used CAD. And it is not as though PTC has some new functionality in its CAD offerings.

The same could be said, to a greater or lesser extent, for most of the company's legacy offerings - not entirely, not absolutely, but more or less. Not so many years ago, both PLM and SLM were thought to be high-growth markets. These days, that simply isn't thought to be the case. These solutions are old!! They are probably more functional now than they were years ago, but most of the potential users are already dealing with a desktop that has many design and procurement tools.

The company has an attractive investor presentation which elaborates its story in graphs, pictures and charts. The presentation says on pages 16-18 that bookings and revenue growth will be greater than 10% through 2021, and indeed, if I read these charts properly, the bookings growth for Solutions - which is the name PTC calls its legacy products - is supposed to be in the high single digits. The company says market growth rates support mid-teens bookings growth through 2021. That simply doesn't pass either the smell test or the market research studies to which I have linked. Just because a company puts a longer-term projection on an attractive chart doesn't mean it is so or even likely - and in this case, having sat through the same genre of presentation made by the same people, I am far more dubious today than would have been the case the last time round.

Some thoughts about margins, guidance and a reporting anomaly

This past quarter, PTC reported an anomaly in the relationship between deferred revenue and cash flow. The WSJ, in Heard on the Street, pounced on the anomaly, and it has become a minor cause célèbre. I am not going to spend a substantial amount of time on the anomaly, although for some, it is a matter of importance. The company managed to spend a fair amount of time on the subject in its investor presentations. But in any event, the matter concerns the difference between billed and unbilled backlog. Sometimes the metrics that attract the attention of observers are... perhaps puzzling. Management reported that overall growth in billed deferred revenues was 10% year on year.

Given that most of the company's bookings are ratable these days, it would be surprising if PTC wasn't seeing a significant increase in deferred revenue. It is hard to defer a perpetual license, and the existence of pre-paid multi-year contracts is very typical of the kinds of deals one sees in the software space. A lot of electrons thrashing about with no good purpose, I think.

Of more interest, at least to this writer, is the company's guidance. The bookings guidance for the balance of the year was reduced by the amount that PTC over-attained in the current quarter. Management said the deals closed early. How might deals close early? Usually they do so only if there is an incentive to make that happen offered by a vendor. It strains credulity to believe that buyers decided they had to have the software a bit earlier than had been planned. There would have been no budget flush or end of fiscal year issues to cause that to happen. The sales process isn't as mysterious as to explain what happened any other way without suspecting there were significant financial incentives.

Overall, we are now told that bookings, which started the year on a strong note, are likely to grow 7-12% for the full year - but only if we remove a 5% booking from last year. Somehow, especially in conjunction with all of the other troublesome signs that have been observed, that really doesn't feel all that wonderful. Bookings growth, based on as-reported numbers, is expected to be 5% at the mid-point. Is it churlish to observe that 5% bookings growth is hardly enough to easily support the company's current share price valuation? Is it churlish to wonder about the evolution of the very large deals that were booked a year ago?

Management has spoken about how it is controlling costs, and looking at PTC's latest reports of its op-ex, that does appear to be the case. But this is a company that is spending 90% of its product revenues on sales and marketing expense, which is not a ratio that can persist indefinitely. While subscription revenues grew $42 million year on year and perpetual licenses fell just $17 million, the company showed little in the way of improvement in terms of GAAP operating income, and in fact, without a negative income tax accrual, GAAP results were still a net loss.

For the quarter, 62% of PTC's reported non-GAAP EPS came from stock-based comp, which compares to 54% of reported non-GAAP EPS in the prior-year period. The company accrued non-GAAP taxes at an 8% rate for the period and is targeting an 8-10% rate for the full year. It seems possible/probable that there is to be a material revision of the tax code in this country at some point within the next 12 months. Presumably, the revision will be such as to make it more difficult for profitable companies to continue to accrue very low tax rates indefinitely. In looking at this company's valuation, it might be useful to consider that an 8% tax rate is probably on the cusp of ultimate extinction.

Valuation

Simply put, I think PTC shares are quite expensive for the ability of the company to either generate cash or grow its top line. Revenue estimates for the next 12 months are about $1.2 billion. The company reported it had 115 million shares outstanding, and the shares reached $53.69 at the close this afternoon. Thus, it has a market cap of $6.17 billion. PTC had net debt of a bit over $400 million (the company has been a serial acquirer), which brings the enterprise value to $6.6 billion. Thus, the EV/S is 5.7X - a metric that would be hard to justify if the company were to achieve low-double digit growth. At a more realistic growth rate cadence, the EV/S seems very extended.

The First Call consensus for PTC EPS is $1.27 over the next 12 months, which is a significant improvement from the $.26 it earned in the prior reported year. The EPS is congruent with the company's EPS guidance which was noticeably reduced. In any event, the P/E on expected earnings is 42X - again, a multiple reflecting the view that the business model transition will lead to a relatively high and sustainable level of growth. One positive analyst has a published earnings estimate for fiscal 2019 (September 2019) of $2.06 per share. That's a P/E of 26X.

Management, in the investor presentation issued in conjunction with this earnings release, projected a non-GAAP EPS for 2021 of $4.15, which is based on a 10% CAGR and a low 30% non-GAAP operating margin. Clearly, investors and analysts are mesmerized by that kind of a target. To say that the target seems to be "A bridge to far" given what might need to happen in terms of cost containment to reach that kind of EPS is an understatement.

PTC has guided free cash flow to $158-168 million for the current fiscal year. No one currently buying the shares is doing so because of the company's current free cash flow yield of less than 2.5%. Even that is a non-standard number, as it excludes $43 million of restructuring and legal expenses. PTC has had restructuring expenses almost every year, and why those should be excluded from a free cash flow calculation is a bit of an anomaly and is beyond my ken. But it is on par with calculating a growth rate by excluding large deals in the base. The company has a free cash goal of $525 million for fiscal 2021. Again, if that is really attainable, perhaps the shares are reasonably, although hardly remarkably, priced.

In many ways, I would prefer to recommend PTC shares than present a negative portrait. The company has interesting technology that is used widely and drives productivity in the manufacturing space. It has established a toehold of some kind in the IoT space. Its CEO, Jim Heppelmann, is well known as one of the creators of the PLM space and as a developer of Windchill.

Looked at holistically, the company has a reasonable, although not a dominant competitive, position. Its strategy to integrate IoT with the rest of its offerings seems reasonable and well considered.

But even in looking at all that, I do not think the market is growing fast enough to justify the share valuation. And I am made uneasy by a variety of specific metrics that really are outliers in terms of what many other software companies typically report or experience during transitions. I am extremely dubious, to say the least, that changing the offerings of this company from perpetual to subscription is likely to lead to a greater consumption of PTC solutions. That just doesn't add up. For me, the risk/rewards don't add up here. There ought to be easier ways to achieve positive alpha going forward.

