Shutterfly's (SFLY) CEO Christopher North on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Tabak - VP, IR

Christopher North - President and CEO

Michael Pope - CFO

Analysts

Colin Sebastian - Robert W. Baird

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Bruckner - RBC Capital Markets

Kerry Rice - Needham

Brian Fitzgerald - Jefferies

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital

Naved Khan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Shutterfly Inc.'s First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shawn Tabak, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shawn Tabak

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Shutterfly's first quarter 2017 earnings call. With us today are Christopher North, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Pope, our Chief Financial Officer. By now you should have received the copy of our earnings press release which crossed the wire just after the market closed. If you need a copy of the press release, please go to shutterflyinc.com to find an electronic copy. Our presentation is also available on our investor relations site. The audio of this conference call is being recorded for playback purposes, and a replay will be made available within a few hours.

Before we begin, I would like to note that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include statements about our business outlook and strategy and the assumptions underlying those statements, and statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the risk factors section of our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC.

I would also like to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect information and analysis as of today, and we assume no obligation to update this information. This information may contain certain financial performance measures that are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from calculations or measures made by other companies. A quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at shutterflyinc.com.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Christopher North

Thank you, Shawn. I would like to welcome everyone to Shutterfly's first quarter 2017 earnings call. Today I'll start by sharing an overview of our business performance and then I will talk in more detail about our progress in migrating to a single platform for our consumer business. After that, Mike will give the details behind our first quarter financial results and our second quarter and full year 2017 outlook.

To start with, I am pleased to say that we had a successful first quarter, with continued growth in both our flagship Shutterfly brand and in Shutterfly Business Solutions or SBS. We also made good progress in our restructuring and then the migration to a single consumer platform.

First quarter net revenues were $192 million, led by high single-digit growth in our flagship Shutterfly brand and continued growth from SBS. Within the Shutterfly brand, we saw particularly good performance in the photo books, home decor and personalized gift categories. As has been the case for several quarters, Shutterfly brand growth continues to be offset by declining revenue in non-Shutterfly brand.

Normalized adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter was $1.9 million, slightly better than expected. Thanks to careful expense control and solid gross margin.

At the same time, as we undertake a significant restructuring and migrate to a single consumer platform, which I will discuss in detail later, we continue to invest in improving our services and expanding our product range. Continuing to expand the range of products we provide to customers is a core part of our strategy.

In the first quarter we introduced personalized glass clusters and expanded our selection of frames in our home decor and personalized guest category. In our wedding category, we launched glitter wedding invitations, as well as products for the wedding days, such as programs, menus and place cards. We will continue adding to our range throughout the year.

We continue to make strong progress in mobile. We shipped updates to both our iOS and android app featuring several improvements. We expanded the range of products and styles available to purchase with any app in our cards and stationery and photo book categories, we improved the product creation and purchase experiences, and added the ability to start a project in the app and completed on the desktop. We also continue to drive both new and existing customers into the app, with more than 1 million downloads of our app in the first quarter.

Mobile sales including both mobile web and mobile app accounted for approximately 23% of first quarter certified brand revenue versus 20% in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of around 300 basis points year-over-year.

Our third area of strategic focus in the consumer business, is simplifying the process of creating and purchasing personalized products. As part of that strategy we have made good progress in recent months in increasing the speed and reliability of our sites and apps. For example we have increased the speed of photo uploads to shutterfly.com by more than 50% over the last 12 months. We are also making significant improvements in the speed of key pages on the Shutterfly site and then the reliability of our mobile app. Customer experience will remain a high area of focus going forward.

In our enterprise business, SBS showed continued growth, delivering first quarter revenue of $31.3 million, a 19% increase year-over-year. We continue to add new clients, as well as securing follow on contracts from the existing clients that are positioned as the world's leading four color digital printer allows us to deliver personalized communications as well as just-in-time inventory free printing at scale. We are also making good progress in developing the SBS technology platform, which overtime will help us scale the business with a reusable and automated workflow.

Now, let's go on to talk about the platform consolidation and restructuring initiatives. You'll remember that earlier this year, we announced plans to simplify our consumer business, refocusing our resources on a small number of high potential opportunities, while reducing overhead costs and moving towards a single consumer platform. These changes will position us to deliver greater profitability while at the same time reinvesting in the business for future growth.

In the first quarter, we made good progress against these initiatives, preparing for significant transitions for the MyPublisher, Tiny Prints and Wedding Paper Divas brand in the second and third quarter. We announced that the MyPublisher brand and website would shut down in the second quarter and began using marketing and promotions to bring those customers to the industry leading Shutterfly photo books offering.

At the same time we are making good progress on the work required to launch the dedicated Tiny Prints Boutique and the Shutterfly Wedding Store, both on the shutterfly.com platform and remain on track to complete the transition prior to our peak season.

I'd like to share some more details today about our plans for Tiny Prints. As you know Tiny Prints is our second largest consumer brand, significantly larger than the other non-Shutterfly brand and has a loyal customer base. As such, the Tiny Prints migration later this year is the most important element of the platform migration initiative.

Our goal is to offer Tiny Prints customers a new experience that combines the best of what they love about Tiny Prints today with the capabilities of the shutterfly.com platform. At the same time, after the transition we'll realize significant efficiencies from operating a single consumer platform. Our plan addresses almost every aspect of the customer experience as well as the operating and business model. We will launch with the strong experience of Tiny Prints customers in 2017 and continue to build on that in 2018 and beyond.

When the new Tiny Prints Boutique launches later this year, it will live on a dedicated tab on shutterfly.com. The product selection, product design, marketing, service offering, pricing insight design will reinforce Tiny Prints' positioning as our premium cards and stationary brand. In particular, we're taking advantage of the migration to position Tiny Prints back towards the more premium end of its historical brand range creating greater differentiation from Shutterfly.

We'll make the transition from the existing Tiny Prints site to the new boutique as easy as possible for customers. Our marketing campaign will get customers excited about the new experience and ensure they know what to expect. Post migration, we'll continue to have dedicated marketing for Tiny Print. We'll also provide a seamless account transfer process allowing customers to bring across their existing photos and addresses. And naturally all prior URLs and links will automatically redirect to the new experience. So even customers who aren't aware of the transition will be led to Tiny Prints' new home.

Following the migration, Tiny Prints customers will immediately benefit from existing capabilities of the Shutterfly.com platform including our Shutterfly Photos, Cloud Photo Management Service and an optimized mobile web experience. In Addition, Tiny Prints as well as Shutterfly customers will benefit from a single shopping cart across brands allowing easy cross brand purchases, a single shared account including login, payment, address book and purchase history, and a single customer care platform and team.

And going forward, Tiny Prints customers will benefit from our future investments in the single consumer platform against all three elements of our consumer strategy. Making purchasing personalized products simple, expanding the range of products we offer and offering great mobile experiences.

So overall, we're making good process in our platform migration initiative and at the same time we remain on track to realize the savings communicated earlier this year, while simplifying our operating model.

If we step back and look at the first quarter overall, across business performance, key areas of strategic focus and our platform consolidations and restructuring initiatives it was a successful quarter.

Now I'll hand it over to Mike to talk in more detail about our financial results and guidance.

Michael Pope

Thank you, Chris and good afternoon, everyone. Overall, our results for the first quarter showed strength in the Shutterfly brand and SBS offset by a collective decline in the non-Shutterfly brand. Strong gross margins and expense control resulted in a normalized adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million exceeding the high end of our guidance range by $2.6 million.

Please note that the company incurred restructuring charges of $9 million in the first quarter. Additional details on this can be found in our earnings release. Please note that gross profit, operating loss, adjusted EBITDA and net loss amounts quoted in these remarks and in the accompanying presentation are normalized for these restructuring charges.

Net revenues for the quarter totaled $192 million, representing an increase of 6% over the prior year. In the quarter, consumer revenue grew 3% over the prior year to $160.7 million driven by our Shutterfly brand, which grew in the high single-digits over the first quarter of 2016. The Shutterfly brand growth was driven by home decor and personalized gift and photo books categories. Continued declines from the non-Shutterfly brands including Tiny Prints and Wedding Paper Divas partially offset the strength in Shutterfly.

Net revenues from our SBS business grew 19% over the prior year to $31.3 million. The strength of our product offering in SBS has continued to complement our land and expand approach. In the first quarter, total unique customers grew 1% to $3.4 million, driven by growth in the Shutterfly brand offset by the non-Shutterfly brand. We generated $5.5 million orders across our brand flat with the prior year. Average order value or AOV for the quarter was $29.02, a 3% increase from the same period a year ago driven by a favorable product mix.

Normalized gross margin of 39.5% decrease 70 basis points from the first quarter of 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, normalized consumer gross margin was 44.1%, a decrease of 30 basis points over the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to mobile mix and promotions. SBS gross margin in the first quarter of 2017 was 23.9%, a 120 basis point decrease over the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to customer mix.

Normalized operating expenses for the quarter totaled $116.6 million, a 2% increase over the prior year. Looking more specifically at our operating expense component, technology and development cost totaled $46 million for the quarter, an increase of 20% over the prior year and 24% of net revenues. In the first quarter we invested in mobile, the consumer platform consolidation and our SBS business.

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $42.9 million in the quarter, a decrease of 6% over the prior year and decreasing 290 basis points to 22% of net revenues largely driven by a decrease in intangible amortization.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter totaled $27.8 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior year and decreasing 240 basis points to 14% of net revenues. The decrease over the prior year was mainly due to a severance charge in the first quarter of 2016.

Our normalized operating loss for the quarter was $40.8 million, a 2% or $1 million improvement over the first quarter of 2016. Our normalized adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $1.9 million, a $600,000 improvement over the first quarter of 2016. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 40.2%.

Normalized net loss for the quarter totaled $28.2 million or $0.84 per share. Our normalized net loss improved by $1.3 million over the first quarter of 2016. The weighted average shares used to calculate the net loss per share totaled 33.7 million shares.

Cash and total investments as of March 31st, totaled $222.4 million decreasing $107.6 million from 2016 year-end. Our decreasing cash was largely driven by share repurchases and large seasonal expenses accrued during our peek Q4 quarter, which were paid in Q1. Capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $9.4 million.

I'll now turn to share repurchases, from 2014 to the current quarter Shutterfly has repurchased 9.8 million of shares for a total of $437.2 million, including 430,000 shares repurchased for $20 million in the first quarter of 2017. Our level of share repurchases is an area where the company has received thoughtful feedback from investors and that we discuss with our Board on a regular basis.

Along these lines in April our Board of Directors approves an increase of $140 million to our ongoing share repurchase program. Bringing the total authorized amount available for share repurchases to $202.8 million. With this increase in authorization we know have additional flexibility to increase share repurchases and continue Shutterfly's long-term capital allocation strategy to maximize shareholder value, while maintaining the ability to make strategic investments.

I'll now turn to our second quarter and full year financial guidance. These numbers exclude expectedly structuring charges in 2017 ranging from $15 million to $20 million. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect total net revenues to range from $205 million to $212 million. We expect gross margins of 43.0% to 43.5% and an operating loss ranging from $24.5 million to $21 million.

We expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $14 million to $17.5 million with earnings per share ranging from a loss of $0.55 per share to a loss of $0.50 per share based on 33.6 million basic weighted average shares outstanding and a 38.5% effective tax rate.

For the full year, we are reiterating our guidance. Net revenues will be in the range of $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion with 20% growth in our SBS business. Gross margin will be in the range of 49.0% to 50.0% and operating income ranging from $48.5 million to $68.5 million. And adjusted EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $230 million with earnings per share ranging from $0.45 per share to $0.80 per share based on a 37.5% effective tax rate and 34.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding and capital expenditures of $75 million.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first comes from Colin Sebastian with Robert Baird. Please go ahead.

Colin Sebastian

Great, thanks for taking my questions. First off, wondering if it's possible to segment out what portion of the increase in tech and development spend is specifically related to the platform migration and restructuring as oppose to what we might consider to be a normalized rate of spend on that line. And on the revenue side, I was hoping you can provide a little more color on the home decor and personalized product segments, how much that might be contributing to growth? And I have one follow-up. Thanks.

Michael Pope

Great Hi Colin, it's Mike here. On the tech and dev we don't break out how much is associated with the migration of smaller brands to the Shutterfly platform. What I can say is that on the tech and dev area in particular we're spending our dollars in three ways, we're spending them in building out the SBS platform as we've talked about in the past without making it more reusable and requiring less integration overtime.

We're also spending it as you rightly referred to on the consumer platform consolidation. And then lastly we continue to spend it on mobile and other aspects such as Shutterfly Photo. So as I said before tech and dev is going to be a big part of where we go from spending less dollars on maintenance going forward and more dollars on innovation.

Christopher North

And Colin this is Chris, hi. I'll take the second half of your question, so we were really pleased with what we saw in home decor and personalized gifts category in the first quarter just as we saw last year, continues to be a rapidly growing business for us. I'll remind you that if you go back to 2016 where the business grew at double-digit rate it reached more than $100 million of revenue for the year as that's become a pretty significant business for us.

And as you know continuing to expand the range of products we sell, which means both adding to the range in existing categories and overtime launching new categories is the core part of our strategy. And I think we saw some of that have worked in the first quarter in the home decor and personalized gifts categories where we've been adding to our range and seeing customers really adopt that range.

Colin Sebastian

Great, thanks. And the follow up is more on Q2 and the balance of the year. Just want to understand if we can still expect high single-digit growth in the core Shutterfly brand obviously retiring My Publisher and other brands creates a little bit of a transition period in the consumer revenue growth metrics. Thanks.

Christopher North

Yes I think what we said about the consumer brand throughout 2017 is that it's going to be relatively flat in 2017. And then we'll start to see improvement in the consumer growth rate as we get into '18 when we have apples-to-apples comparisons later in 2018. And then similar to that we've said that you can expect that Shutterfly will be the growth engine on consumer and we will continue to see drags because of the smaller brands in MyPub, Tiny Prints and Wedding Paper Divas.

Colin Sebastian

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Heath Terry with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Heath Terry

I was wondering if you could just give us a little bit more color in the decline in sales and marketing year-over-year. How much of that should we think of as being indicative of sort of what you want to see in sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue over the course of the year? How much of it is related to just shutting down some of the other smaller brands? And what's the right way to think about the trade-off that you are looking for between sales and marketing expenditures and revenue growth?

Christopher North

Yes, let me break it into a couple of different pieces. Heath, on the marketing line the decline in the quarter was largely driven by the fall off intangible amortization related to a prior acquisition, where we had it in the previous year and we didn't have it in Q1. The more important part of your question is as we go forward and we think about 2016 versus 2018.

With consumer brands, brands on a single consumer platform, we get efficiencies in marketing spend in the guidance that we gave you between 2016 and 2018 is expect about the 300 basis points decline over that period of time, as we leverage some of our working marketing dollars more effectively across all the brands.

Heath Terry

Okay, great. And as you kind of evaluate where you are in terms of the restructuring process would you consider yourself sort of on scheduled, ahead of schedule, behind what's the right way for us to think about how this - how far we are into rolling this out?

Christopher North

Yes Heath, this is Chris. So I'd say we are on track, both on the restructuring itself and on the migration to a single consumer platform.

Heath Terry

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Bruckner with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Bruckner

Thank you for taking my question. The first specifically on the Tiny Prints churn, you mentioned that might be a problem in Q1. Can you comment on anything there? And then also have you had any updates with some of the perhaps the divestiture of some of your even smaller brands?

Christopher North

Sure, so, I am not sure that we referred to Tiny Prints churn in Q1, what we have said was that non-Shutterfly brands on the consumer business collectively declined as a whole, which has been the case such in 2016 as well and continued as expected in the first quarter of 2017. As far as the divestiture of smaller brands, what we - we have actually not made any decision that we are divesting any of the smaller brands.

So Tiny Prints is just a review for both Tiny Prints is moving to dedicated tab on the Shutterfly.com platform, Wedding Paper Divas will be featured collection within the larger Shutterfly wedding store. And what we said is that we were shutting down MyPublisher and transitioning those customers to the leading photo book offering in Shutterfly photo books.

What we did say was that we were exploring strategic alternatives in doing a strategic review for BorrowLenses and we are underway in that and don't have anything more to report at this time.

Andrew Bruckner

Okay, thank you. And if I could just quickly follow-up, cards and stationary has historically been your largest category and with the introduction of home decor, you mentioned $100 million in 2016. Can you provide kind of an order of magnitude for all your different products in terms of the size?

Christopher North

Yes, hi Andrew, it's Chris. We don't break them out individually. Cards and stationary on an annual basis continues to be our largest category, but remember that cards and stationary is a very Q4 centric business and has relatively smaller in the other quarters. So we are pleased that our home decor and personalized gifts business has grown so much. But it hasn't changed at this point at least on a full year basis, the fact that cards and stationary is the largest.

Andrew Bruckner

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kerry Rice with Needham. Please go ahead.

Kerry Rice

Thanks. Two questions if I may, I was hoping that maybe you could talk a little bit about mobile. Obviously you have expanded the products and styles on mobile and what you can create there, but any more context on is that recorded value still well below what we've seen on desktop and maybe when do you expect to see that more towards parity? And then as you think about mobile being a bigger percentage of sales, would you also consider breaking out orders and customers on mobile versus desktop or do you plan on keeping it blended?

Christopher North

Hi Kerry it's Chris I'll take those. So at this point we haven't broken out mobile, we haven't kind of - we're not making any changes right now. The one thing we have done is we periodically given updates about what percentage of the Shutterfly brand revenue we see coming through mobile.

I'll remind you Shutterfly brand is the only brand that really has today a substantial mobile offering that will begin to change with the platform migration Tiny Prints will at the time in the migration the boutique automatically benefit from the shutterfly.com mobile website optimized presentation. And overtime, it will put us in a position to consider a fuller mobile offering for other brands.

And in terms of the number that we have been breaking out as a percentage of Shutterfly brand revenue in mobile, which I'll remind you includes both mobile web and mobile app. We saw a nice growth there with that grow to 23% of Shutterfly brand revenue at 200 basis points increase.

So we've really been pleased overall with the progress we're making on mobile and we're continuing to invest there across a lot of the themes that we've talked about previously against both adding to the product selection as possible to creating purchase on mobile against making the mobile experience as simple as possible to really be able to capture impulse wise and to enable people to create a photo book in just a few minutes or a card in a minute probably things that often customers invest a lot more time on the website.

I think you also asked about average order value. So - and when we think about mobile, what we really focus on is the degree to which it drivers incremental value for us in the business. And there was a couple of ways it can do that first of all as we reported previously we know with the pretty high degree of confidence that existing web based customers who adopt the mobile app becomes better customers mean they spend more with us every year. And we also know that mobile apps become a significant source of new customer acquisition for us. Assume both of those ways, we feel really good that mobile is driving goodness in our business. Even though as is typically the case for many companies some but not all mobile transactions are at lower average order values.

Kerry Rice

Okay. And you mentioned again another million downloads of the mobile app, are you still running your promotion to help drive that or was that I guess less promotional in Q1 than you had been in the past?

Christopher North

Yes we use a number of mechanisms to drive both existing and new customers into the mobile app. So we have a range of both some of it happens just organically impart because the strength of our brands. In some cases we use free channels where we have direct access to customers for example email would be a great example of that, but also the website itself. And then we ultimately use paid channel such as social media, app store advertising, Google ad words et cetera number of channels there.

But you're right, we've also seen a lot of success in using promotions to inspire customer to go to the process of downloading, logging into the app and making their first purchase. And so that's finding the right promotions that really get people to do that has been a big part of our success and that continues to be important.

Michael Pope

And I would just add Chris that things I think you're referring to the things like the unlimited free print and so it's a very cost effective way for us to acquire new customers.

Kerry Rice

Okay great. Maybe one final one, Mike can you remind us as we think about the $15 million to $20 million of restructuring. Is that - we had a fair amount in Q1, do we actually see that increase in Q2 with the shuttering of My Publisher and the bigger transition from the Tiny Prints? Or does that kind of tail off now through the year any thoughts there?

Michael Pope

I mean if you - we stand by our $15 million to $20 million that we said for 2017. We said the vast majority of that we expect we will incur in the first three quarters of 2017. And frankly some of the timing of it dependent upon decisions we make about when we're transitioning brands. So you can think about the other at the low end $6 million to $11 million happening largely over quarters two and three.

Kerry Rice

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Brian Fitzgerald with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brian Fitzgerald

Thanks. Couple of questions around business solutions, can you give some color maybe around the number and types of accounts added how much capacity to add you have the rest of the year? And maybe similar question below I'm trying to get at is, is this of a similar cadence to additions and renewals in the past and to what degree have you been able to expand in the new vertical so you are optimizing now around seasonality or your defusing business exposure? Thanks.

Christopher North

Hi, Brian and thanks for your question this is Chris. So, if I look SBS, we were pleased with the continued progress in the first quarter and as in prior quarter we've continue to add customers to the business. And that's driven some of our success. A lot of our success continues to be driven as well from winning new work with some of our existing customers as well. I'll remind you this is a business which we have dozens and not hundreds of customers.

So we tend to look for customers that can grow to be multimillion dollar account for the several time and we've often found that with some customers we may start with a couple of small jobs and expand into quite a substantial business. Many of the relationships we have lead us to have revenue that recurs from one year to another not in a contractual way, but because the companies have set of programs or set of business needs that repeat year-after-year.

And so with our more successful customer relationships we're able to both repeat program that have been successful from the prior year, but then add to those and expand sometimes to even other divisions of the company. So both adding new customers and expanding our business with existing customers has helped to our success there.

Michael Pope

Yes, the one thing I would add Chris is that as we said that at the kick off of the year back in February, this is an area that is not limited in growth in terms of demand for our product. We tend to limit it and go about it on a measured growth basis because today before we have the SBS platform fully built out we have a fair amount of expense and the engineering effort associate with ongoing new customers.

Brian Fitzgerald

Got it. Thanks, Chris. Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Victor Anthony with Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Victor Anthony

Thank you and congrats I guess for the good start. I know instructions and model transitions can be challenging to execute. So, a few questions on the AOV being up 3% you said a favorable product mix. So maybe you could unpack that for us a little bit. You also talked about I think in the fourth quarter that you would begin to streamline some of the promotions that were low quality so maybe that greater mix.

And also within that I know home décor, which is, I think you said that it grew double-digits in the fourth quarter, would give a sense over the net debt continue to grow at double-digit and toward that the primary reasons why you had to setup our plan growing to high single-digit? And I have a follow-up.

Michael Pope

Okay. So, I heard the first couple of them so let me start with that and let me ask you to maybe repeat the last couple. So, with regard to AOV there is a number of things that effect AOV in particular the product mix can affect it. And when we see things were growing faster being a larger percentage of the mix and paper based products in the quarter that can drive AOV higher.

The question on promotions, I think what we indicated in Q4 is that we could have been more effective with some of our promotions as oppose to being less promotional. And I think Chris I will let you've talked about promotions as we think about them throughout 2016.

Christopher North

Well I'd simply add that promotions continue to pay an important part of our business every quarter and that was - that continue to be true in Q1. When we look out across all of the 2017, particularly with the migration of customers, in some cases like Tiny Prints from one experience to a new experience or in the case like MyPublisher we're actually with the brand (Inaudible) brand we're seeking to encourage those customers to come shop on Shutterfly photo books.

Promotions are going to play particularly important role in helping migrate those customers and keeping them engaged. So, this will be a year with promotions are an important part of what we do overall. And I think was your last question about home decor and statement gifts would you remind just repeating that question.

Victor Anthony

Yes, so can you hear me now?

Christopher North

Yes, it was just slightly distorted, but go ahead.

Victor Anthony

Okay, good. Okay. So, just on I guess on the high single-digit number you called out for the Shutterfly brand, I know in the past you've home decor grew in the double-digit wanted to know that's what drove that high single-digit growth rate for Shutterfly brand? And the second question I had was really on the 2018 guidance that you gave, any update on those numbers that you provided on the fourth quarter call?

Christopher North

Okay. I will take the home decor and personalized gifts or statement gifts questions and then turn it over to Mike on the 2018 question. Yes, so I think what we called out in this quarter is that we really think that our two categories in which we saw significant progress and those were the home décor and - home décor personalized gifts category we tend to call that one category even there is an and in there and photo books.

So those certainly contributed to the growth, but it wasn't anyone category that drove the success, there was a broad based success for the quarter. And then Mike 2018.

Michael Pope

I'd actually step a little bit further on the first point and say in general across all product categories we were relatively pleased within the consumer and Shutterfly in particular. With regard to 2018, we reiterated our guidance for '17 today and we stand by the targets that we provided on our call earlier this year for 2018. As Chris said everything in our restructuring and migration plans is on track at this point, not only from a technical standpoint and customer transition standpoint, but also from a financial standpoint.

Victor Anthony

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator instructions]. Our next question comes from Naved Khan with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Naved Khan

Hi, thank you very much. Can you quantify the impact from the Easter shift and Leap Day on Q1 results? And then with respect to the convert is it safe to assume to that you are looking to refinance given that you already sort of have the increase in share buyback authorization?

Michael Pope

Sure, so we don't quantify the Easter shift in our results, it's not something we have typical done, it's not something we are going to do on a go forward basis. With regard to the convert, as I said before we are looking at many alternatives to refinancing our convert we have sometime, still it's not due until May of 2018 and we are in the process of exploring alternatives that may be different from a convert or maybe a convert.

Naved Khan

Okay. And then a quick follow-up, if I may, can you Chris maybe talk about the engagement that you are seeing on the all new Shutterfly, are you seeing any notable increases and engagement now that you have - it's been out for the last seven or eight months?

Christopher North

Hi, Naved. So I think you are asking about Shutterfly photos I think and though we have been pleased overall with the engagement we have been seeing, we have seen millions of customers who visited Shutterfly photos and millions of those customers who visited are engaging actively with a number of features ranging from organizing their photos, sharing photos, identifying people within the photos using our facial recognition technology.

And importantly more and more initiating purchase from that photos, that's an important point, because I think some of this not well understood is this is really a paradigm shift for our customers. Historically the only way to create a product on Shutterfly was to first choose the product you wanted to purchase then go identify, upload or otherwise bring in the photos from whatever sources it was into that project and then create the project.

So that still the way that many of our customer do it. But now with Shutterfly photos, customers have another option, they can first engage with their photos perhaps deliberately thinking about making a project and perhaps just because they are organizing or enjoying their photos. And then be inspired to create a purchase either on their own or because we have used our machine learning technology to suggest the products that have been automatically created for them.

And so we are starting to see some customers initiate purchase from beginning from Shutterfly photos. So we have been pleased to see that as well.

Naved Khan

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mike Pope for any closing remarks.

Michael Pope

Great. We want to thank you guys all for joining us on the call today and we look forward to talking to you at the end of Q2. Thanks.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.