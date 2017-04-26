All City Office Needs Is Shelf Space

CIO is approaching a critical market cap number of $400 million, so the company could be included in the RMZ (in May).

It only takes one big wave to get shelf space, and then you become a “prime time player.”.

When you think about, books are no different than stocks.

The author purchased shares prior to publishing this article at a price of $13.00 per share.

Last year I wrote two books and I have learned a lot about getting shelf space.

One book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, has performed exceptionally well, thanks in large part to the growing interest in REITs and the lack of (REIT) education of many financial advisors. Now that Equity REITs are housed under the new “Real Estate” category within the GICS, many Advisors must get up to speed on REITs, so they can provide their clients with the necessary exposure in the now “core” Real Estate sector.

My other book, The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire, is also doing well. As many of you know, I began writing this book over four years ago, well before Donald J. Trump announced a presidential run. Given my close access to Trump, I have become a frequent contributor on Fox, and of course, that has given my book much more shelf space. Tune into Fox & Friends on Friday morning as I discuss Trump’s 100 days in the White House.

When you think about, books are no different than stocks.

When a company has exceptional shelf space it generally performs well, so the demand for the shares are high and that is reflected in the premium valuation of the stock. The larger cap companies are usually in the most demand, so that’s why you see shares in Realty Income (O), Prologis (PLD), and Essex Property Trust (ESS) trading at higher multiples.

BTW: Bill Stoller wrote an excellent article on PLD yesterday. Shout out to Bill.

In my upcoming newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I am introducing 15 “Battle-Tested REITs To Buy.” Most all of these REITs are rated high (based on the Rhino Rating model), yet they aren’t getting “prime time” shelf space. Most all of these REITs are cheap and a few are really cheap.

Many investors, including me, like to dabble in the “up and coming” battleships; that is, the “young guns” who don’t have the shelf space or investor attention of the bigger names. They are simply drifting along hoping to ride the wave and get the attention of Mr. Market.

As I was reminded a few weeks ago, when I got a call from the President of the United States, it only takes one big wave to get shelf space and then you become a “prime time player.”

Photo Credit

Get Ready, City Office Is Poised To Profit.

Back in June 2016, I wrote my first article on City Office (CIO) as I explained,

…bargains are sometimes inexpensive because they have no shelf space. It appears there are just three analysts covering the company (four if you count us), but we believe there are other catalysts besides lack of Wall Street coverage.

When my article was published, shares soared by around 10%...

However, since that time, CIO has pulled back, advancing by only 2.54% since my first article was published…

What Happened?

CIO was formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over three years ago), by raising ~$82 million at a price of $12.50 per share. It is the smallest office REIT in our research lab (see the last ticker on the left below).

CIO has grown from 14 properties (3.3 million square feet) to 19 (includes 38 buildings). The properties are located in Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Orlando. The company invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States.

All of the properties owned by the REIT generate annual NOI of just $87.7 million. The company focuses on assets valued at $25-100 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%. CIO does not have as much competition for these assets and this is a competitive advantage.

I’m not a big fan of traditional office REITs as I favor the more stable medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). However, I do like the favorable job growth that will ultimately lead to better credit quality and attractive rent growth.

Population growth is the real driver, and as illustrated below, CIO is focused on markets with strong economic fundamentals and demographics.

CIO’s strategy is to produce attractive returns through a focused acquisition strategy and increasing property cash flows. If you like STAG Industrial (STAG), you will like CIO.

Similar to STAG (although Stag is Industrial), CIO invests in “secondary markets” with less competition from larger institutional investors. Local real estate operators lack the capital to compete and the outsized population and employment growth are strong catalysts. CIO’s same store cash NOI growth for the fourth quarter 2016 was 5.1%, as compared to the fourth quarter 2015.

These secondary markets are supply-constrained and this means CIO benefits from high credit tenancy, below market in-place rents and acquisition prices below replacement cost. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

CIO has invested more than $500 million since the IPO and since my article (June 2016) CIO has enhanced its diversification and created significant economies of scale. Operating revenue has increased to $72.5 million from $32.6 million at IPO. Also, CIO has increased its average annualized base rent/SF to $21.27 from $17.95 at IPO.

CIO has generated over $180 million of acquisitions in Q4-16 with an advanced acquisition pipeline of over $400 million of potential investment opportunities. Here is a snapshot of a few recent acquisitions:

Note: In January 2017, CIO acquired 2525 McKinnon in a highly desirable uptown submarket of Dallas, Texas. The property is surrounded by some of the highest quality office, hotel, high rise residential and retail properties and was acquired for $46.8 million, exclusive of closing costs and future renovation capital representing a 6.1% cap rate. In-place rents of the property are approximately 35% below market and CIO expects to increase cash flow as it rolls rents up to market in conjunction with planned upgrades to the property. I plan to visit Dallas next week and I will inspect the property.

Approximately 52.2% of CIO’s base rental revenue is derived from tenants that are government agencies, investment grade companies or their subsidiaries. The Portfolio in-place occupancy is 91.2%. Here’s a snapshot of the company’s top tenants:

CIO enjoys a stable, long-term tenancy profile with well-staggered expirations (5.3 year weighted average remaining lease term). CIO targets retention of 70% to 75%.

The Balance Sheet

CIO has disclosed that it has entered into a contract to sell the Washington Group Plaza property in Boise, Idaho, for $86.5 million to St. Luke’s. The buyer has completed its due diligence and made a $5 million non-refundable deposit. Closing is scheduled to occur in April 2018 in conjunction with the maturity of the property’s mortgage. The cap rate is around 5.8% and CIO expects to generate a gain of around $40 million.

CIO also closed on the disposition of Corporate Parkway in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in June 2016. CIO generated a $15.9 million gain (6.6% cap rate). This was the sale of a non-strategic asset enabled CIO to align the portfolio entirely within its target markets.

From a liquidity standpoint, CIO closed on the $71.3 million common stock offering subsequent to quarter-end. Prior to that closing, the company had cash of about $13.7 million and approximately $15.9 million in restricted cash (from the sale of Corporate Parkway).

During Q4-16, CIO expanded the authorized borrowing capacity under the secured credit facility from $75 million to $100 million. The company’s total debt (net of deferred financing costs) was $370.1 million or $361.6 million (when deducting the non-controlling interest share of certain indebtedness). CIO’s net debt to enterprise value was 44.7%.

CIO has a tad more leverage than the peer group, but around 86% of the debt is fixed-rate. With the January raise, CIO paid off its variable rate debt (line of credit). CIO targets 50% leverage and the company should be able to continue to step down the leverage over the next few quarters.

Drilling Down to Dividends

In Q4-16, CIO reported core FFO of $5.6 million or $0.23 per share. The core FFO adjusts NAREIT defined FFO for acquisition costs, change in the fair value of the earn-out and the amortization of stock based compensation.

CIO’s core FFO ended Q4-16 at $1.0 million lower than Q3, primarily due to the $1.8 million in preferred stock distributions related to the $112 million preferred stock offering which closed in early October (Series A priced at 6.625%). This was offset by the increased NOI from the acquisition activity later in the quarter.

The actual timing of acquisitions will impact CIO’s guidance estimates, but assuming these acquisitions close and once we are fully deployed, the company anticipates a Q4-14 run rate for core FFO in the range of approximately $0.29 to $0.31 per share. Here’s my FFO/share model:



Keep in mind that CIO’s equity raise and subsequent deployment of capital will be a drag on shares, and while CIO expects a normalized run rate of around $.30/share in Q4-17, I have modeled $1.10 for the year (to factor in a few quarters for the capital to generate income). In terms of the dividend, CIO has been paying a quarterly distribution of $.235/share or $.94 annualized. As you can see below, the dividend is covered, and in 2018 it appears that CIO will be closer to 80% payout ratio.

So since my first article, CIO has increased in size and has also become a more financially flexible platform (i.e. preferred series A).

As I noted above, size is an issue (for shelf space) and CIO is approaching a critical market cap number of $400 million, so the company could be included in the RMZ (possibly in May). This means that the larger REIT dedicated investors could become more focused on CIO, especially as the company continues to step down its leverage. It’s good to see a few bigger owners in the game.

…and Insiders own around 5%...

Don’t Tell Anyone, City Office Is A Steal

Let’s compare CIO’s dividend yield with the peer group:

Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

Based on these metrics (dividend yield and P/FFO) CIO screens cheap. Also, keep in mind, CIO is now internally-managed.

So what’s missing?

Drum roll…………..SHELF SPACE!

As I said, it just takes one big wave to get on the radar, and CIO seems to simply lack the Wall Street coverage. I’m not going “all in” because CIO is a small cap REIT, but I will max out my speculative limit (1%) before publishing this article....because All City Office Needs Is Shelf Space!

In my upcoming newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I provide a complete list of Small Cap REITs (aka The Small Cap REIT Portfolio). Also, in the upcoming issue, I include a list of 15 Battle-Tested REITs to BUY.

You can view all of my Rhino REIT Ratings by subscribing to REIT Beat here.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and CIO Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.