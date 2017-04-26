Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) CEO Scott Scherr on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Operator

Hello, and welcome to The Ultimate Software Group 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. Your presenters today will be Mr. Scott Scherr, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Ultimate; and Mitchell K. Dauerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We will begin with comments from Mitchell Dauerman.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Okay, thank you, Isaac and good afternoon to everybody and thanks for your interest in Ultimate Software. Before we begin, please be aware that we will be discussing our business outlook, and we'll be making other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations of future events and the future financial performance of the company.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We assume no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise noted, our discussion will be on a non-GAAP basis for all costs, gross margins, operating and net income, as well as EPS. The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information are non-cash, stock-based compensation, transaction cost related to business combinations and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. Please refer to the reconciliation of our financial information on a GAAP basis to that on a non-GAAP basis included in the press release, which is published on our website.

So, I'm going to begin by reviewing the Q1 financial results and then I'll provide guidance for Q2. For the quarter, recurring revenues grew by 24.4% to $190 million. The recurring revenue gross margin rate was 75.1%. Revenue retention from our cloud customers was approximately 96%, service revenues were $38.5 million compared to $34.5 million for the same quarter last year and the services gross margin rate was 2.3%.

Total revenues grew 22% to $228.5 million and the gross margin rate was 62.8%. Operating expenses were $105.9 million for the quarter. Operating income was $37.7 million and the operating margin was 16.5%. And this was ahead of our expectations for the quarter mostly relating to labor cost, but in particular benefits coming in lower than our expectation.

Our non-GAAP income tax rate for the quarter was 39%, net income was $23 million and the related diluted net earnings per share were $0.75. Our cash and marketable securities balance was $88.2 million and that reflects a total of $33.6 million used for shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities associated with the restricted stock that vested.

Operating cash flows for the year grew to $46.3 million as compared to $38.6 million in 2016 and the average daily float balance for our payment services business was approximately $1.2 billion for the first quarter. Our CapEx for the year-to-date period was $22.8 million and this included capitalized R&D costs of approximately $11.6 million. This compares with 2016 CapEx of $17.6 million, which included $7.1 million of capitalized R&D cost. Our operating margin computed on the basis of expensing the capitalized R&D cost and adding back the related product amortization was 11.8%, which compares with 15.6% for the same quarter last year.

Next I would like to discuss our financial guidance. For 2017, we expect recurring revenues to grow by more than 25%. We expect total revenues to grow by approximately 24% and our operating margins to be approximately 21%. For Q2, we expect recurring revenues to be approximately $196 million and total revenues to be approximately $228 million. As a reminder service revenues in the second quarter typically step down because Q1 reflects revenues from our print services. We expect the operating margin to be approximately 20%.

And turning to our upcoming conference schedules during the next quarter, I'll be in New York on May 17th for the Needham Conference. I'll be in Boston on May 24th for the JP Morgan Conference and in San Francisco on June 5th for the Stifel Conference; on June 13th Scott and I will be at the William Blair Conference in Chicago. If you're available at those conferences to meet, please let me know.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Scherr

Thank you, Mitch. Thank you everyone for participating in our call this evening. We have again executed successfully on our goals as planned in the first quarter and have put ourselves in good position to achieve our future goals. Recurring revenues were on the plus side of expectations in $190 million, up by more 24% and total revenues were $228 million, up by 22%. Both compared with Q1 2016.

At the same time, our non-GAAP operating margin came in at 16.5% and our year-over-year customer retention rate was approximately 96%. Our enterprise teams’ attach rates for new customers in the quarter were onboarding 67%, time management 67%, recruiting 57% and performance management 48%. Some of our new enterprise customers were a restaurant group with several well known brands and 20,000 employees that added recruiting, onboarding and performance management. A firm in the health care space with 12,000 employees that added recruiting, onboarding, comp management, performance management and succession management and an appliance retailer with 9,200 employees that added onboarding and time management.

Our mid-market strategic teams’ attach rates were onboarding 89%, time management 88%, recruiting 71% and performance management 66%. Some new mid-market customers in the quarter were the financial management firm with 1500 employees that added all of our supplemental solutions and automotive retailer with approximately 1500 employees that added recruiting, onboarding, time management and performance management and a tax preparation firm in Canada with 1500 employees that added onboarding and time management.

Our marketing metrics underscore how strong market demand continues to be for our solutions. Our first quarter this year was more than our best first quarter ever for the number of responders looking to buy in 12 months or less. It was also the best single quarter for these responders in our history. This year's Q1 responders increased by 37% over Q1 of 2016. Our inside sales team had a 26% increase in sales opportunities identified for Q1 2017 compared with Q1 2016.

In March, we held our annual customer conference connection in Las Vegas, where we showcased three new solutions: UltiPro Perception, UltiPro Learning and our newly enhanced mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones. We also introduced our attendees to Xander, our new artificial intelligence platform named in honor of Alexander Graham Bell. Xander is a platform underlying UltiPro Perception and offers our customers groundbreaking opportunities for understanding their employees better by interpreting the emotions behind survey responses in addition to extracting meaningful statistics.

We were the first HCM provider to deliver a multi-tenant subscription service over the Internet in 2002, a model that later became known as cloud delivery. Since that time, we have led our industry with many other innovations and this new artificial intelligence platform is our latest. We hosted more than 3,000 HCM professionals, partners and analysts, a 45% increase in attendees compared with last year's conference. Nearly 1,200 unique customers were represented and we trained more than 1,900 people in hands-on sessions. The four day conference featured more than 70 breakout sessions and workshops and in helping our customers to elevate the employee experience and accelerate business.

Of the customers, who completed our survey, 97% rated our connections event excellent or good. At the conference, we recognized our customers, who have demonstrated extraordinary business results, or HCM innovation through UltiPro with our Annual Innovation Awards. Among our nine winners were: Berkeley College that won in the category of people first by using UltiPro to create and execute its Hire to Inspire program. Independent Bank that also won in the People First category for using UltiPro to deploy a performance management process that has fueled engagement and significantly reduced turnover for them and American Fidelity that was the Innovation Evangelist winner for using UltiPro’s retention predictor to provide them business insights through data analytics.

Last week, we held our fourth advisory summit in Fort Lauderdale, an annual meeting we hold with leading HCM advisors, consultants and influencers to update them on our product roadmap and strategic directions. We had more than 180 consultants registered representing approximately 90 unique consulting firms in the United States and Canada such firms as Accenture, Aon, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Mercer, PwC, among others. The result was a 30% increase in new attendees over last year. The venue provides us significant opportunities to expand our partnership ecosystem and consequently opportunities for pipeline sharing, market visibility and revenue growth.

Ultimate received some third-party recognition in the first quarter. In its February 2017 Blueprint Market Guide, HfS Research, an industry research firm that helps enterprises validate and improve their global operations, has rated Ultimate the top vendor for predictive people analytics in the HCM space. Ultimate was named the customer service organization of the year by the National Customer Service Organization and also won three Stevie awards for customer service including the People's Choice Award for favorite customer service.

In early March, Ultimate was honored to be recognized by Fortune magazine for the sixth consecutive year for our people first culture. Fortune ranked Ultimate number seven on its 2017 100 best companies to work for list. At the end of March, People magazine ranked Ultimate number two on its list of companies that care. At the close of the first quarter of this year, we were 3,872 strong.

We support more than 33 million people records in the cloud. Now, we continue to lead the cloud industry and numbers of customers using a unified HCM with human resources, payroll, talent, compensation and time and labor management. Our customers continue to support us generously with feedback collaboration and partnership. Our commitment to building innovative people focused products and service solutions remains as strong as it has been since our inception. Our strategy is simple, focus on people first. This approach has been the basis of our success and will continue to guide our future directions.

This is Mitch and my 77th conference call together. We want to thank you for taking this journey with us over the years and look forward to your continuing support. Let's go to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks for taking my questions. Hey, Scott was there any notable change to the win rates against the competition in the quarter? And then also can you give us an update on when some of the new products you've been developing, we’ll go GA whether it's later this year or early 2018? And then for Mitch, I'm just kind of curious can you help us with what the revenue and margin linearity should look like for Q3-Q4, so that the suite expectations more closely match your model and then also one more for Mitch. I see that the allowance for doubtful accounts was up. I am curious do you account for that as a contra revenue or in your COGS? Thanks.

Scott Scherr

You got four questions and…

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Five…

Michael Nemeroff

I did my best.

Scott Scherr

I didn't see anything noticeable in the competition and I was around the country with a mid-market and strategic and I’ve talked to Swick on enterprise, but I haven't noticed anything different. What was the other sales question?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

New products and timing…

Scott Scherr

Yeah, like we said last quarter, we rolled out – do you want to call a generalist, learning and perception to the sales force at the February meeting. So they're selling it right now. So I think we’d mentioned we have over 100 learning sold and I'm not sure on perception, but I think it's in the 20's or 30's on perception. But…

Michael Nemeroff

Got it. What is left in R&D? Are there big chunky contracts still left in R&D that would force you to capitalized software that's where I’m – I was getting at on that one.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Not for perception or learning.

Scott Scherr

Mike, are you asking in general about capitalized software or specifically about perception and learning?

Michael Nemeroff

Generally are there any large products that are still in development that would keep the capitalization go on longer than expected.

Scott Scherr

Well, I don't think it will go longer than expected, but I think as we spoke about in particular last quarter, there are – as we are – it’s a terrible work, re-platforming or re-doing the entire product suite and we’ve rolled out recruiting, onboarding. We still will go through workforce management. We’ll still go through modifications to the core HR. And that will follow the pattern that was expected that will have this higher level of capitalization through 2018-19; probably peaking I am guessing this year. But all of this is very consistent with the conversation we had before.

And just as a reminder we did start calling out the as expensed operating margin. So that people if they wanted to look at our operating margins irrespective of the requirements to capitalize under the accounting rules, they could do that. And again that was added fourth quarter, I did it again here and we’ll continue to do that. With respect to revenue and linearity, I think the – what we’re seeing is what we had expected to happen when we gave our guidance a quarter ago, typically we’ll ramp up towards the end of the year and that revenue linearity on recurring revenue is based on expected live dates, which is the information we get.

And then service revenues, for the most part our function of the implementation revenues that go along with those clients going live or additional business, there is some minor stuff if you remember we talked about last quarter we sell some time clocks on a one-time basis if people shift to per device for month that number could be off we sell forums. That number is hard to predict. But I hope I gave you some color to help you with the balance of the year. And as far as the allowance for doubtful accounts that did not change, I suspect what you wanted to ask about was the increase in the provision. And in fact that did go up a little bit. I would say there’s anything unusual there other than it does go along with the growth and the size of the business. But…

Michael Nemeroff

Is that provision a contra revenue account? Or is that accounted for in COGS?

Scott Scherr

It's G&A expense because it's a bad debt.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Scherr

Okay.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Justin Furby with William Blair & Company. Please go ahead.

Justin Furby

Thanks. Scott, I guess could you give us a sense for you call it some big wins in the enterprise, can you just give a broader view on what you saw in bookings in Q1 in the enterprise and then strategic and then market versus sort of what you thought going into Q1? And then just color on pipeline strength I guess looking out for the balance of the year in terms of the different sales origin? I've got one follow-up.

Scott Scherr

The pipeline is strong. I think we're going to have really good first half of the year. I mean I wanted to stop talking about every time like Q1 was you know the best Q1 we ever had because in a way we expect that, but it was the best Q1 we ever had. I think both teams are strong, pipeline is just strong. We had our clubs in Q1. Q1 is always our latest quarter. So, yeah, I think there's a lot of trust and confidence that sales team could hit where we need them to hit this year.

Justin Furby

Got it, thanks. And then Mitch, in terms of acceleration in revenue in the second half, just more color in terms of what drives that? And then same thing on the margin guide for the second quarter, you always I think see a step up there, but it seems to be bigger than normal. So what drives the Q2 margin guidance? Thanks.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

If you’re saying Q2 versus the second half of the year, Q2 is just a function essentially of the timing of expected expenses. I think you wanted to ask about the second half of the year. And I would just say it's the same – at this point it’s the same thing as what we did when we gave the guidance a quarter ago and it's our plan for the year. And it factors in the input we get in terms of go lives on the particular set of customers and you know trying to look at the trends we've seen with. You can't chase every single customer contract down as we do some trending. And you try to estimate the impact of customer decisions to move those states around, but that's how the plan gets built in terms of the revenue line. The cost will follow again the same methodology we do each year, which is mostly driven by labor costs when we think heads will come onboard, what do we think medical expenses will be.

There are particular meetings like in Q1 obviously I think everyone knows we had connection that was a very large expense in our Q1 operating margin. We – people also know that we advanced hired labor into the back half of last year because of strong sales. So we're seeing that impact during the first half of this year on the margins, but we're expecting to see that leverage in the back end of the year as a result of those people now being more seasoned again you know that we have the fourth quarter everyone gets very productive at that point and the amount of headcount increase we're expecting in that back half will be significantly lower than the comparable basis in the prior year.

Justin Furby

Right. I was just asking the 16.5% in Q1 versus the 20% margin guide in Q2 that seems to be a bigger step up. I mean is there anything unusual this year between Q1 versus Q2 on the operating margin side?

Scott Scherr

No, I don't think it was. I mean just in connections did cost us a bunch of more money this year. It’s great to have a lot more people.

Justin Furby

Okay.

Scott Scherr

We also did have more – these large group meetings in Q1, not only just your normal national sales meetings or clubs, but we also did some leadership training in Q1-Q2. And then you have just kind of the incremental headcount of what hits you at some of their costs that go along with it. I think we're starting to work our way out of that over higher hit on the margins that just saw in the back half of last year and in the first quarter. So…

Justin Furby

Got it. Thank you. That's helpful.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Richard Baldry with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. When you’re talking about the expense side on the quarter being a little better than you said than you thought, does labor benefits were maybe a little bit below your expectations? Was there some sort of catch up from the over hires in Q2, so it would be something we expect to be continuous? Or were there some one-time benefit that factored into that?

Scott Scherr

Well there's – if you get into the weeds, it's the benefits for example medical. We’re a self funding company. We take out 100% of benefits for all our employees, so we try to estimate what that costs are going to be. Fortunately, our medical costs came in lower than what we had forecasted. We do estimates with respect to payroll taxes. You can't do it by the person for 4,000 employees or whatever number we’re exactly at. So there's an estimate there same thing with estimating the 401 (k) contribution.

I think for some people probably listening will say well isn't that the opposite of what happened in Q4 of last year where we kind of missed at the other way, but again in the scheme of things those impacts are relatively small. So I just would ask everybody put these differences a little bit in perspective. If we're talking about a $230 million revenue base and the variance in expenses are a net a million – two million. We don't manage the business that closely on a quarter to quarter basis, we try to look at where do we think we need to get to for the year and where do we need to – how are we going to get to long-term goals, which again everyone heard 2022 and getting to 2 billion, so it’s all about that, so apologize if I didn't completely answered your question.

Richard Baldry

No that helps, maybe just keep focusing on tiny minutiae a little bit one more. If we think about the $1.2 billion in float where short term rates coming up, can you talk about how or when you think that might actually impact the P&L whether that sooner or later and then maybe a talk for Scott about any changes or evolution in the NetSuite relationship under new ownership? Thanks.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Okay, I will do the float. Scott, you get the NetSuite. On the float in March the rate came up. We did see minor benefit to it. There is an anticipation of one, two or three more rate increases during the course of the year. You know that $1.2 billion, you're focusing on the right item, which is the average daily balance, not the balance sheet amount, but once we get to the whole year because balance is typically start out higher in the beginning because employee withholdings are higher then. So I would say we probably end up with a billion dollars average daily balance for the year. And if interest rates come up depending on when they come up, we probably see a decent amount of that increase on the short end. Again, we're predominantly in if you will overnight type stuff very short-term treasury government agencies. So you see a little bit of impact.

Scott Scherr

Yeah, Rich, on NetSuite, we should stop talking about and there’s very little there anymore. Oracle made a decision with them, which we talked about. I think they released a press release today on some low end product that they're trying to sell as a suite under 500. I think they're getting pushed on the higher deals to go with the Oracle product. So I think there's still salespeople to salespeople that benefits them, but I think as far as their direction as a company is not Ultimate Software with that. So we didn't count on it when we gave our numbers in October and I think what happened is what we thought would happen. And so I just then think we're just not going to talk about it anymore.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Scott Berg with Needham. Please go ahead.

Scott Berg

Hi, Scott and Mitch, congrats on the good quarter. I guess I got one and one here. On the first question, Scott, can you talk a little bit more about the Xander platform? Maybe how you’re going to leverage it here and your first product set and may be how it leverages your technology of the future products going forward?

Scott Scherr

Well, I think what we're selling is the product that Kanjoya was and they develop for ten years, which was a survey product. And I'm not a technical person, but for me it's like surveys on steroids. And we use it ourselves for survey we did and the survey responses came we had a 400% increase in the amount of surveys we got back by putting that into The Ultimate Software, how we used to do business and how we do it now. So I think that that is going to roll through every other product especially if you think about talent management to start looking at emotions or the written word and how that after ten years of figuring out what a word means if you start putting that in onboarding or in performance or in recruitment.

So I think that's where it's going. It's going to – that team is working. It's going to be the base of all our talent management products and then who knows where it goes from there. But it’s – I mean Mitch and I have both seen. It’s very exciting stuff. And response, I was at Connections. I saw the response from 3,000 of our clients’ people and I've seen the responses. My head of HR has been with me since the beginning. And I see the response of our sales people going around the country and watching them getting trained on it. So, yeah, I think it's exciting stuff.

Scott Berg

In that I guess the one follow-up that I have is didn't hear in the prepared remarks you talked much about the 100 to 300 employee segment. Just wanted to see if you can give us an update maybe on what the timeline has been and opportunities look like there today?

Scott Scherr

Yeah, I think I tried to communicate last time that the team I have the strategic team sells under 500, they focus on 300 to 500, but they sell deals in 100 to 300. We are not going to put in the near future a dedicated team 100 to 300. We're going to penetrate the strategic team and add that, which I’ve said last call, we're going to add a number of salespeople in 2018 and that whole team is going to sell 100 to 500 and that's how we’ll go after it.

Scott Berg

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Scherr

Okay, t hank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Mark Murphy

Yes, thank you very much. Scott, so we're trying to understand what ADP is doing with its various platforms. And I'm wondering to the extent that they are causing their customers to move to the cloud in the near-term. Do you see any signs that that will cause more disruption and create additional opportunities for Ultimate? For instance I think your number of responders looking to buy in 12 months I think you said was a record and I'm wondering if it is boosting that at all?

Scott Scherr

I'd be guessing on that if I said yes. I’ve been there eleven years and Ultimate has been twenty seven years, so there’s always something going on around that. I think we get about 40% of our business from there. So I don't see it going down. And I hear all the buzz about that, but I think we have to concentrate on and keep making our product better, keep making support and services better, add new products. And so when we do get into competitive situations with anyone out there that we have a good chance to win.

Mark Murphy

And as a quick follow up, I'm wondering are you able to tell us where does your quota capacity stand as compared to a year ago in other words not the number of quota carrying reps, but the underlying quota capacity across all of them. And does the trajectory of that tie in pretty well with the overall trajectory of the business here?

Scott Scherr

Well, yeah, of course the trajectory ties in with the business otherwise we couldn't guide to what we guided. Yeah, we quote up plus 25%. So as I mentioned in the past you have a lot of people who are freshman quota carriers normally especially in the mid and strategic we go from freshman to a sophomore quota to a senior quota, we bumped all of them and did so well. We got running at a high-level so fast that we bumped them from a freshman quota to a senior quota.

That gave us the ability to get our quota to what we needed it with the same headcount that next year we’d said we’ll add between fifteen – we'll increase our headcount between 15% and 20%. That'll give us the ability to keep on the trajectory that we want to be on which gets us to become a $2 billion company in 2022. It’s worked to get us to [indiscernible]. It’s worked to get us to a billion because we're already there. We're going to be at a billion next year. It’s locked. So we're going to get on some trajectory that we believe in. That's the best way to do this thing to get to $2 billion in 2022.

Mark Murphy

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Alex Zukin

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Scott, I wanted to ask how bookings are trending year-to-date between new clients versus up-sell and specifically when you look at onboarding and recruitment, do you expect those attach rates to be higher as we go through the year given the recent re-platforming? And then I have one follow-up for Mitch.

Scott Scherr

Well just onboarding and mid-market and strategic was 89%, so I would have never thought in a million years it could be 89%. So I don't know where it would trend. From there recruiting was 71%, so I don't know, 75%. In enterprise – onboarding was 67%, which two thirds is pretty good for the enterprise and recruiting was 57%, so I think maybe there is a little room in recruiting. But those are attach rates for new business. So I think if I heard it right, I consider that new business because it’s tied to a new deal. We sell about 85% to 90% of our bookings are new, new business that have – obviously a lot of it has those attach rates with which brings up the average sales quota credit on each deal. But selling back into our base or selling someone you know a client represents between 10% and 15% of our total bookings. Is that right? Did I answer that?

Alex Zukin

Yeah, that’s helpful. I’m wondering – how does that look like versus last year has a trending kind of in the way that you're expected when you gave that commentary in the fourth quarter call?

Scott Scherr

I think it's pretty much the same as what we said like I think we've always said it would might have to 15% to 20% or 10% to 15%, but somewhere between 10% and 20% comes from selling back to our client base and 80% to 85% comes from new, new business, new units.

Alex Zukin

Got it, got it. And then Mitch, if we think about that $2 billion target in 2022, what's the right way to start thinking about the free cash flow margin at that size? And at what point do you think we start to see a narrowing between the free cash flow margin and the operating margin?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Yeah, Alex, I got to tell you, I have not prepared to answer your question specifically just because I haven't run models out like that. I would think the same type of trends you see in the way our working capital goes. If we keep growing at this type of growth rate over – over 20%, you see similar pattern. And I think when you get down to free cash flow, I think the last time I said I would expect it to increase. I just don't know what that – how much it will increase at each time. And fortunately, I have not looked at it close enough for free cash flow versus operating cash flow to answer you.

Alex Zukin

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Trevor Upton with Pacific Crest Securities. Please go ahead.

Trevor Upton

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question. With respect to the Q1 expenses being [indiscernible] the back half of last year in the Connections Conference. Can you maybe walk us through how much that was Connections that we should be modeling before and the out year that sounds like it was a little bit more expensive than it had been previously?

Scott Scherr

Trevor, Connections in Q1?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Yeah.

Trevor Upton

Just as we think about the model, obviously Q1 margins were lower than it had been previously and some of that was event hiring and some of that was Connections. How much of that should we expect to recur in Q1 going forward?

Scott Scherr

Well, again, Q1 mostly was due to the additional labor and related benefits. Connections, let’s say Connections was higher by others in the year before. I don't think that's going to drive it in and off itself. Tighter piece of why the operating margin in Q1 was lower labor again that we – half of the year, we began hiring more, which followed the different than in the past. So therefore, we’re carrying those additional labor and related benefit costs. We expect to flip around in the back half of the year as we’re hiring less people on a year-over-year basis, so obviously staying obvious in this kind of business. Cost will proceed – I don’t know if I answered your question for how does specifically model. I don’t have a – if you’re asking me for an operating margin for Q1 of next year, I don't have that.

Trevor Upton

No, that's helpful. It sounds like it’s mostly the over hiring and Connections with the smaller piece of the higher expenses in Q1 of this year. And then just I guess quickly, the retention drop from 97% to 96%, obviously that’s a small change. But it's the first time we've seen that since kind of the back half of 2015. Is there anything to read under that?

Scott Scherr

I don't think so. I think it’s – as we’re selling more and more mid-market and strategic deals to get them, they’re a little over 95% and maybe that's just the way it is. I hope to not – I hate losing any client, but – and then I think enterprise made pretty flat. I think they were between 97%, 98%, but now the mid and strategic makes up about 60% of our client base.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

But as we move forward, I think mid and strategic is going to be somewhere between 55% and 60%, I think is going to be mid strategic 45%, 40%, something like that. It’s going to be enterprise and I think mid-strategic and middle have a lower retention rates still high retention rate, but I think it took it down a few basis points.

Trevor Upton

That makes sense. And then my last question just as we think about Xander and how you you’ll sell that. Perceptions, I assume will be sold separately and have a separate PEPM. Will Xander increase the kind of the value of the core product and leave the increases? Do the core UltiPro PEPM going up or will it be a separate cost associated with that? And that’s all I have. Thanks.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

I think our goal is that it increases the value of everything it touches in the product. It did create an additional PEPM for the first thing we're rolling out, which is a survey piece, which we're calling perception. So, yeah, we think it can increase products we already have by making them more valuable to our customers.

Trevor Upton

Thank you.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Patrick Walravens with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Patrick Walravens

Oh, great. Thank you. Scott, I was wondering if you could just tell us how the learning product is differentiated from some of the older solutions that are out there?

Scott Scherr

I mean what I'm told and that we're employee focused approach to development of people. It's around the people first thing like you use learning to as opposed to saying what courses they took is to try and see how they – again using all the stuff that we're using like who can go up in the organization, who's promotable, get more kind of a emotions and how people feel about those people, how they manage people and things like that.

I'm told that they’re shifting away from training employees to developing talent in an organization, emphasis on self-directed learning, social collaboration, community building and things like that. So, I'm told it's a little different than the normal learning. And again it was well received by our sales organization by our HR people and everyone within Ultimate. And then before we released it to ourselves, it seems we sold over 100s of them. So we have – I'm hoping that we could attain a 50% attach rate on it going forward after the initial rollout and after everyone gets familiar with that and all the benefits of it.

Patrick Walravens

That's really helpful. Thanks, Scott.

Scott Scherr

I don't have much else on it.

Patrick Walravens

No, that’s great.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Abhey Lamba

Yeah, thank you. Mitch thanks for that additional color on the retention rates. Now given that strategics are going to be bigger mix of your business. Should we expect that retention rate to kind of settle around here? Or is there going to be continuous movement toward that 95% rate?

Scott Scherr

This is Scott. When we went to SAS in 2002, we thought if we could keep – our recurring revenue growing at 25% keep our retention rate at about 95% then we would have a good business. We've never been really below 96% in our history. Quite frankly, I would hate to be below 96%, but I would say that I certainly don't see us ever well. I see us north of 95%. I'd like to say north of 96%. So, I don’t think it would go below that with what we have and as we get bigger. So…

Abhey Lamba

Got it.

Scott Scherr

Say – we jump to 97% for the first time over the last like I guess 18 months, something like that, and then we were obviously excited about it. And then we had a new high bar and then now we're probably 96% again, but I guess I go around 96%.

Abhey Lamba

Got it. Thank you. And Scott you mentioned about the number of respondents, who plan to purchase during the next twelve months, I would think at around 37%. Now what was the mix of enterprise versus strategics in that? And how did that mix compare with a year ago?

Scott Scherr

I don't have that.

Abhey Lamba

All right.

Scott Scherr

I wasn't given that. I'm sure I could get it, but I don't have that in front of me. But both teams have good pipelines. Yeah, it would be hard for me to tell you right now.

Abhey Lamba

Got it, thank you.

Scott Scherr

Well, Mitch, he’ll get it for you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jesse Hulsing

Yes, thank you. Mitch I had a question for you about subscription gross margins. They were down a little bit year-over-year and you guys have been on an upward trend line for a while. I'm wondering are we settling at a level around 75% and we'll be here for a while or do you see room for incremental subscription gross margin expansion over the next couple of years?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Hey, Jesse. It’s interesting when we talked last quarter, its growth. We actually thought it would be down a little bit lower because we do pick the amortization of onboarding that's flowing through and we also picked up some of that labor costs coming in. So this quarter we ended up a little bit higher than we expected in return gross margin for the reason I mentioned earlier. I guess the short answer is I'm hoping we stay around this range. I know I said on last call I'm hopeful we could get 50 basis points of growth from last year, so this puts us around – at around let’s say 74.5 to 75. But again it's small numbers in that scheme.

Jesse Hulsing

Yeah.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

I'm kind of looking at some of the models we have. I don't think we're quite yet ready to say 75.1 is the rate for the full year.

Jesse Hulsing

So does that mean you expect it to – you don't know if it's going to be higher or lower or you don't think it's not going to go higher?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

So I think it will dip a little bit, but it will be decimal points.

Jesse Hulsing

Gotcha. So…

Mitchell K. Dauerman

So I'd be comfortable going back to what I said last quarter which was when I get – somebody asked. And we finished last year at – hang on one second. I’ve got a number with – I’ve got a – yes, I’m…

Jesse Hulsing

74.9%…

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Right, I thought it said 74%. Okay, Jesse, yes, 75% to 75.5%.

Jesse Hulsing

Gotcha.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Sorry for that convoluted answer. I was looking at that number.

Jesse Hulsing

And then Scott where are you guys on reps if you can disclose and is the plan still to be flat for the year versus what you ended 2016 with?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Yeah, we’re right around 120 and my plan is to put on like I said you that, I mean, in the perfect world, we would add between 15% and 20% in January of 2018, but we're going to 120 this year.

Jesse Hulsing

Great, thanks guys.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Mark Marcon with R W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Mark Marcon

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering can you give us a little bit more color with regard to source of the wins. You said ADP was coming in at 40%. Any changes or can you just talk about the next two, three sources of the wins? And then I have a follow-up.

Scott Scherr

Well, I think that – someone asked me something about ADPs. I just said that was kind of like our win rate forever, but I mean it's been pretty consistent. We got about 65% of our business from service bureaus and we get about 35% from ERPs that are homegrown in-house system. And it hasn’t moved much as far back as I can remember. So I don’t really want to start naming people we get our business from, but I think 65% service bureau, 35% ERPs and in-house.

Mark Marcon

Okay and then with regards to your largest competitor in terms of your biggest source of wins. Have you seen any sort of change in their behavior with regards to pricing or the amount of effort to retain clients and to stop them from potentially switching?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

No. I see a lot of the same – the competitive practices that they've used against us twenty years ago. They're using the same competitive practices today. And as far as what they’re doing to keep their clients I don't you know.

Mark Marcon

Okay. And then lastly with regards to just the revenue guidance and it implies basically a sequential uptick in the second half that’s greater than what you’ve historically done. Is that related to a couple of big clients that might be coming on this year? Or is there anything along those lines that's being anticipated?

Scott Scherr

No, I wouldn't attribute it to any one or two or three large clients. I think there is a combination of a lot of business that we have to try to estimate the time to live. And again I go back to the comments I made earlier just when we gave our guidance in February. This is following the same plan as of now for that – for them. And then I think, Mark if you probably go back to something like 2015, you'll see a similar type of pattern as well. I think to 2016 was a little bit – might have been a little bit different pattern.

Mark Marcon

Yeah, I went back to like 2015, 2014, 2013. It’s seems like a little bit more of a ramp, but maybe not that much but a little bit more.

Scott Scherr

Yeah. Okay, I wouldn't have any other comments to add.

Mark Marcon

Okay, great. Thank you.

Scott Scherr

You’re welcome.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ross MacMillan

Thanks so much for taking my questions. I have two. I was just curious whether you saw any change in the employment base across your customers in the quarter relative to your expectation? And then second, Mitch, I think you said 2017 should be the peak in capitalized R&D. Any sense for roughly how big that number will be? And what you think total CapEx will be this year? Thanks.

Scott Scherr

Yeah, I mean in employment change the way we do it insignificant from what I've seen so far this quarter – this past quarter. In terms of total capitalized cost, on the last – on the guidance we gave, I think I said we think it will be approximately $45 million, so it’s probably in that range as far as how it will play out during the quarters. I’m guessing somewhere around this number each quarter. I do think this $45 million or so should be the peak. Obviously, I’ll get more color on that as we go deeper into the year. But again I just want to remind you and everybody else we watch it to look at the margins both as presented and as expense, so that we kind of take out of the equation as much as we can the conversation about what is required to be capitalized and what really reflects cash flow is real economics.

Ross MacMillan

And is it too early to say what that rate of capitalize R&D would fade at after this year? Is it the premature or do you have any thoughts on that?

Scott Scherr

I think I'm comfortable saying that until I can sit down with Adam and his team and work through it. And again that's why I keep trying to reemphasize looking all the way to the bottom line as if we were required to expense because that’s something we can kind of manage which is that our total R&D expense probably stays in the 19% range. So maybe it will start to dip down a little in gross. How would get split out not a 100% sure at this point. And to be honest with you, my guess is I probably won't know until the third quarter as we look at these things and we give our preliminary guidance. But if we have any better color soon, I’ll let you know.

Ross MacMillan

All right, thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Kirk Materne

Thanks very much. Mitch, I realize you went through this at [indiscernible] last quarter in terms of just the seasonality. But it seems like based on the guidance for 2Q, you're going to getting about 40% of your EBIT in the first half or 60% in the back half, which is a little bit more pronounced versus prior years. I realize a lot of this has to do with the earlier hiring in the fourth quarter, but I guess I had two questions around that. One is this a pattern we should think about going forward just having a little bit more seasonality in terms of just your operating profits in the back half of the year just based on trying to get people in the door earlier and in the calendar year it sounds like you're not really thinking about that for calendar 2018, but I'm just trying to get a sense on that.

And then secondly within your OpEx, your total OpEx, are there things in the first half of the year that just simply roll off in terms of absolute dollars, so that you know there is some flexibility in terms of R&D in sales marketing meaning you can take those up. I am just trying to think there's anything in G&A in particular that would roll off a little bit in the back half of the year? Thanks.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Kirk, I think both questions are actually tied together. The pattern we're seeing in, you call it EBIT – non-GAAP operating margin or the as expensed, this year is a function of the changing pattern at the end of 2016, which was hiring more people in the back half. So therefore we're carrying more of what we internally call that grow over labor and related costs into the beginning of this year. Right now, we still don't expect – or I should say affirmatively, we expect the labor increases to go down in terms of new heads.

So if that – so that 2018 could very well follow the normal patterns of adding labor, which could bring us back to more usual trends, we should go back to 2015. Now to remind you and everyone else about when we look at 2016 compared to 2017 compared to 2015, we know that we had some of the uptick in recurring revenue because of ACA. We began selling the enhanced tool kit in the fourth quarter of 2015 and unlike other products that we sell, this one, the revenue was recognized almost immediately. And so, that has raised – optically, it's raised not only the growth rates, it also has raised a little bit of operating income right away.

And that flow through 2015 in that channels. So now we're in that point of lapping it. I hope I gave you enough color on that in terms of other expenses that may happen in Q1 versus Q2, Q3, Q4, they can’t be that significant. If you’re talking about a couple of million dollars here and there, it’s that most of what drives our model when it gets to expenses is labor costs and the related benefits and how they play out during the course of the years.

Kirk Materne

Okay. Thanks, Mitch. That was very helpful.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Steve Koenig with Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Steve Koenig

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for squeezing me in.

Scott Scherr

Sure.

Steve Koenig

And happy seventieth birthday and I bet you're glad that’s quarters not years, just two for you. So there was an interesting statistic on lead flow for inside sales. I think it was 26% year-on-year that looks pretty solid. Maybe it looks like there isn't much impact on qualified leads from the downgrade of the NetSuite partnership. And Scott forgive me for asking maybe one – one more question on NetSuite, but help us to understand lead flow just as solid as ever, there's plenty of opportunities to work on maybe reconcile that with maybe not as many NetSuite leads?

Scott Scherr

Yes, there is. [Indiscernible] We gave a lot of leads to them as well and deals we were working. So not something we weren't prepared for once the announcement was made last year. So, yeah, plenty of business out there for us.

Steve Koenig

Okay. And then my last question, so remind me what you assumed about ACA in terms of potentially a headwind to services or I think there was even recurring revenue component? And given that that there's been no change to ACA, have you changed your assumption that all?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Steve, so what we said on the last quarter is that ACA revenue in 2017 should be approximately 2% of our total revenue with most of that being recorded in recurring about probably about $2.5 million in print revenues that are included in services. We haven't changed anything in our guidance because nothing has changed, so I wouldn't even know what to change it to. I think at this point, people cover us and other companies who provide similar services have some orders of magnitude. As our revenue base gets bigger, the percentage that ACA is to it will get smaller.

And if ACA were to go away or change it to something else, you have to evaluate what other compliance requirements might be there. So the presumption that it could go away entirely might be to extreme. The other consideration would be let’s say it is going away or the compliance effort is less. Would it not be reasonable to go to the customers who are already spending that money and perhaps substitute a different product for that, but those budget dollars already spending as opposed to just assuming they would be lost. And so I think there are a number of factors there.

Steve Koenig

Yeah, got it. Okay, great. Well, thank you again.

Scott Scherr

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Samad Samana with Stephens Incorporated. Please go ahead.

Samad Samana

Hi. Can you hear me? Mitch, there is a $6.5 million software services agreement that's highlighted in the cash flow statement. What is that?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

It comes out of R&D. It's part of a multi-year agreement that we signed that according to accounting rules we need to record upfront, but it is on. It's an installment basis. We have done other things like this. For example, you know, with how we purchase software from Microsoft or IBM Cognos and other things.

Samad Samana

And then maybe one question on Kanjoya. Can you help me understand the decision to sell that on a standalone basis? So I think most of all these other products you can only buy if you're also apparel customer and maybe what the ambition there is?

Mitchell K. Dauerman

We're not selling a standalone, only above 5,000 employee standalone. And we thought that there was a market up there that made sense, but we are not selling it standalone under 5,000 and none of our sales rep, none of the 120 can sell Kanjoya. We have someone from Kanjoya just looking at opportunities in the over 5,000 market, which is something he was working on when he was at Kanjoya. So we are not selling it through our 120 quota carrying sales reps. We are not selling it under 5,000 employees standalone. And we are looking – if there are opportunities above 5,000 standalone that gets us in the door on one of those accounts. We're going to take it.

Samad Samana

Thanks that's helpful.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Kevin Buttigieg with MKM Partners. Please go ahead.

Kevin Buttigieg

Thank you. Just quickly, Scott, you mentioned obviously the 65% service bureau and 35% ERP competition rates. If you see more of your mix shift towards the mid market and strategic group, would that mix shift in any way I mean I would imagine you probably see the service bureau competition much more in the mid market? And then to clarify your competition versus the ERP vendors this period, it sounds like it hadn't changed in terms of win rates or frequency of competition and I'm assuming that that's a statement about Oracle as well as Workday just to clarify that.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

Yeah, we see Oracle very little as we see SAP very little. I think as mentioned we see Workday 10 – maybe a little more than 10% of the time.

Kevin Buttigieg

But it hasn't changed.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

No. And I think on the others, no. I think enterprise spends a lot of time on the high-end service bureaus. A lot of their business comes from service bureaus.

Kevin Buttigieg

So you wouldn't expect to see the mix shift even as your business shifted more to the mid-market and strategic? The frequency of competition against those vendors would put probably remain the same.

Mitchell K. Dauerman

I think so.

Kevin Buttigieg

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And we will take one more question. That question comes from Nate Cunningham with Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Nate Cunningham

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. Based on what you're seeing, how much more aggressive has Workday been in terms of getting their implementation costs closer to yours?

Scott Scherr

I don't know. I've been – I was just around the country with our mid-market and strategic teams. And I didn't hear one person say that to me or that they worried about what you just said. So the enterprises having their all key meetings because I'm here, I'm not there, but haven't heard anything about that. So…

Nate Cunningham

Okay, thank you.

Scott Scherr

Okay.

Operator

And that concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over for any additional or closing remarks.

Scott Scherr

Now I just say thanks for all your time tonight. See you next question. Have a good quarter. Bye.

