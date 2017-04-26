Is Freeport-McMoRan Still A Top Copper Stock To Own?

Freeport's Q1 was a mixed bag, but the stock could be a good buy here, as I explain below.

The company (and the stock) has been up and down since then, with mixed operating results.

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been up and down lately. However, following Q1 2017 earnings, I think shares could rally and look attractively valued here, as I'll explain below.

For some background: Last year, I gave readers my top 3 overall copper stock picks, with Freeport-McMoRan taking the third spot on the list. At the time, shares traded at $7.76 per share, as copper prices were depressed at the time. More recently, I expressed bullishness on the stock following Q4 2016 earnings, although I pointed out I would only look to buy shares on weakness given the run-up in the stock price (shares traded over $16 at that point, more than double).

I think that share price weakness is here and it's a buying opportunity in my view. It looks like there's some relief in Indonesian. According to Freeport, the company "reached an agreement with the Indonesian government to resume concentrate exports (which had been suspended since Jan. 12, 2017) for a six-month period." This will allow the negotiation of a new operating license to support the long-term stability of the mine. The Grasberg mine is a massive (and profitable) operation, with over 1 billion in copper pounds and 1 million in gold ounces sold last year, at cash costs of $.83 per pound. The relief is certainly welcome news for shareholders.

Freeport's Q1 earnings were mixed in my opinion. For Q1, the company sold 809 million pounds of copper, 182,000 ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum, with sales impacted by the temporary shutdown of exports at Freeport's Indonesia operations. Despite this, operating cash flow totaled $792 million, exceeding capex of $344 million. The company reported net income of $228 million ($0.16 per share) for Q1 2017, compared with a net loss of $4.2 billion ($3.35 per share) for Q1 2016.

The company's financial position continues to strengthen. Freeport's cash and cash equivalents stands at $4 billion, with $15.36 billion in total debt, for net debt of $11.36 billion.

The company has maintained an optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2017. Assuming $2.50 per pound copper and $1,250 gold prices, Freeport estimates $4 billion in operating cash flow for 2017, with $1.6 billion in remaining capital expenditures.

Sales for 2017 are expected to approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum, including 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 440 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum for Q2 2017.

I thought it was a decent quarter, as Freeport was able to improve its financial position, despite the previously mentioned issues at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The company has reached a temporary solution there, but has some time now to work out a long-term solution.

The company has planned for an average of $1 billion in capital spending over the next five years in Indonesia. Should an agreement not be reached, Freeport says it will scale back investments and spending. I think it's not only in Freeport's best interests, but it is in the government of Indonesia's best interests to come to a resolution.

Freeport had a decent quarter and the agreement with the Indonesian government to resume concentrate exports is definitely good news. If you like the long-term outlook for copper and gold prices, the stock is a solid bet, and I think the current share price is a good entry point.

