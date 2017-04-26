Chipotle Q1: Crushing Analysts' Expectations, Time To Exit?

Those who follow us know about our strong bullish thesis on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), our biggest long position in our portfolio. Chipotle just reported its first quarter results for the current fiscal year, and the stock is up more than 4% in AH trading as a result.

Obviously, the reported earnings were amazing. The company surpassed analysts' estimates on the revenue front by 1.9%, while crushing EPS estimates by 34%. We were expecting that with high confidence. The following is from our latest piece about Chipotle (the link to the article can be found below)

Analysts are expecting $1.05 billion in Q1 revenues, a 26% increase from Q1 2016 levels. At first glance, that seems a high bar for CMG to pass. However, when taking into consideration that Chipotle added 240 restaurants in 2016 alone (a 12% increase without adding debt or issuing stock), and that its comp sales in Q1 2016 suffered from a ~30% decrease, this number seems pretty easy to pass. We believe that positive comps numbers will remove some of the negativity surrounding the stock.

In addition, the company's same-store-sales increased 17.8% surpassing analysts' expectations of a 14.9% increase.

What also astonished us is the margins expansion. In our previous articles on Chipotle, we expressed our confidence in future operating margin expansions once food safety measures start to decrease. And that's what happened in Q1. Operating margin decreased from 105% of revenues in Q1 2016 to 93.2% in Q1 2017. That's due to lower food waste and testing costs, lower marketing and promotional spending, and efficiencies in labor. Just for the record, the increase in labor efficiency contributed to an additional 4% to operating margins.

Moreover, the company added 57 restaurants, bringing the total number of stores to 2,291.

The company is also guiding to 195-210 new restaurant openings in 2017, bringing the total number of stores to 2,434 (taking midpoint).

What also relieved us is the high effective tax rate. The company guided for a 39% ETR in 2017, which will make the stock a huge beneficiary to any corporate tax cuts. For example, if it wasn't for the 38% ETR in Q1 2017, the company's net income would have been 18% higher (assuming 20% tax rate).

The company reported amazing results. We believe that is the beginning for a new chapter in Chipotle's turnaround story. The company's same-store-sales are still below its pre-crisis levels by 17%, which signals a strong revenue growth in the future, especially when accompanied by a higher number of stores.

What technical analysis shows?

We believe that $464/share is a strong support level for the stock. It has been intact since August last year and was tested two days ago. We also believe that $545/share is strong resistance level that may not get passed by the stock due to over-extension in the trend above its 200 days EMA.

The company is being valued at 3x its Q1 revenue run-rate, which is still low for a domestic company that is adding nearly 10% in its number of stores without issuing any debt or shares, and which still doesn't have major international presence.

However, to be honest, we don't expect attractive price appreciation from these levels over the short-term due to the extension of the trend. The stock is now 15% above its 200 days EMA which signals a possible retracement.

We recommend our followers to wait for a better entry point to enter into a long position into CMG.

As a result, we are going to sell half our holdings when the market opens, recording a return of 19% in three months, and sell the rest if the stock dropped to the $464 level. If not, we will still hold our CMG shares with a $530/share price target.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.