3M: Beat And Raise Quarter, All Time High, Time To Sell?

Can the company beat its 2 to 5% organic growth forecast in future quarters?

The industrial stalwart 3M (NYSE:MMM) is one of the first stocks I bought when I got into investing and I continue to hold and follow it as a content & pleased investor, reinvesting my dividends to slowly increase my stake.

Just this morning 3M posted their results for the first quarter of 2017 with some very interesting numbers and commentary.

I will review the results and give my thoughts on individual segments, managements commentary, and the valuation and direction of the business overall.

Highlights

To give you a brief overview, 3M beat on both revenue and earnings and raised their full year forecast.

This is known as the illustrious "beat and raise". This combination has been known to send stocks galloping up the day after the announce.

Revenue beat by $220 million and EPS beat by $0.10. The outlook for earnings was raised to $8.70 to $9.05 from a previous outlook of $8.45 to $8.80. This tells me that 3M expects better earnings in the best and worst of scenarios as they raised both ends of the guidance, which is important.

Diving Deeper

The biggest surprise for me was that the best performing segment this quarter was Electronics and Energy. Wow, what a surprise.

I looked back at my article history and the first time I covered 3M on Seeking Alpha was about exactly a year ago when I commented on their Q1 results for 2016.

My main conclusion and observation then and throughout 2016 is that the Electronics and Energy segment, with its cell phone exposure, was the ultimate dog bring the company down. Sales for this segment fell 13.6% in 2016 versus 2015 as the trough in the cell phone cycle and some other issues related to displays hurt results.

What a difference a year makes. E&E was the leader this quarter with a 11.5% sales increase. Also surprising was that Health Care, the segment I thought and continue to think is the darling of the company, was second last in terms of sales growth at 3.1%. Consumer pulled up the rear with a middling -1.2%. It is the smallest segment though.

Cash Continues to Flow

I am a firm believer that a good way to look at 3M is to look at the cash flow, specifically that which is returned to shareholders. The company notes that $690 million in shares were bought back and $702m in dividends were paid out.

The company returned $1.4b in cash this quarter. Its market cap is $116b which puts the cash returns in some perspective.

At the end of the day, the dividend continues to be a key driver as it was raised for the 59th consecutive year.

Organic Sales and Non-Gaap results

3M should also be given some kudos here for their LACK of non-gaap results. Many investors, including myself, have become fed up lately with companies using non-gaap metrics and numbers when they have no business doing so.

If you sell soap and toothpaste then their is no excuse I buy for why GAAP does not properly reflect your business. It does.

The best headline number for 3M shareholders is the 5% overall organic growth company wide. This is, of course, in constant currency. This currency manipulation could be seen as similar to the non-gaap shenanigans I reference above, but I do think it is useful to see how the business is really doing without the company being able to pad the results too much.

The company forecasts 2 to 5 percent organic growth, which is somewhat surprising given that 5 percent was hit this quarter.

I think the one opportunity the company has to reach a new all time high in a future quarter would be post sales above their 5 percent guidance.

All Time High, Can it Really Go Any Higher?

On the back of these stellar results mentioned above, 3M's stock hit an all time high today of $195.61.

Using the low end of the guidance the company trades at a whopping 22.5 times future earnings. Even given the interest rate environment and overall market level, it is hard to think that valuation is anything but a little stretched.

I firmly believe 3M deserves a premium, but the company is only growing earnings at 7 to 11 percent if everything goes right. This growth rate hardly justifies a lofty valuation, even given the company's reputation and history of shareholder returns.

Conclusion

At this point I am comfortable reinvesting my dividends into more 3M but have little appetite for a new purchase.

The quarter was clearly excellent across most segments other than consumer. The E&E bounce back was great to see as it was the worst segment in 2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.