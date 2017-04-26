Chipotle: I'll Take My Profits To Go

For readers who followed my buy recommendation in January, I now suggest taking your profits and locking in your 21% gain.

CMG jumped more than 3% in after-hours trading and at the current price, I believe it is now fairly valued relative to its peer group.

CMG reported earnings, after the bell, on Tuesday, and beat on both the top and bottom lines.

In late January, I opined that Chiptole's (NYSE:CMG) valuation was bottoming out and suggested purchasing shares at the $405 level. Below you can see a snap shot of my recommendation.

Chipotle reported earnings, after the bell, on Tuesday, and beat on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, the stock has popped 3.5% already in after-hours trading and currently is trading at around $490 per share. For readers who followed my recommendation, I suggest taking your profits and locking in your 21% gain.

Quarterly Report

CMG reported revenue of $1.07 billion, beating expectations by $20 million. Moreover, CMG handily beat bottom line estimates, reporting Q1 EPS of $1.60, exceeding expectations by $0.33 per share.

In addition to these strong figures, CMG's comparable sales increased 17.8% y/y and its margins began to normalize, improving to 17.7% from 6.8% in the same period a year ago. Further, CMG booked net income of $46.1 million this quarter, compared to a net loss of $26.4 million in same period last year.

In the press release, management explained that margins improved as a result of "sales leverage, lower marketing and promotional spend, efficiencies in labor, and lower food costs."

Guidance

For full year 2017, management also guided for comparable sales to increase "in the high-single digits" and for CMG to open 195 - 210 new restaurants.

Why It's Time to Take Your Profits

In January, my main thesis was that the e.coli disaster had led to CMG being undervalued on a historical and comparative basis. Moreover, I analyzed a number of other food scares at similarly situated companies and outlined how those companies were able to overcome them and why I believed CMG could overcome it too.

I was also bullish because I believed management could improve margins through operational efficiencies, such as with the improved prevalence of digital orders and with the introduction of its "smarter pick-up times" initiative. Finally, I believed the stock was being temporarily being held down from investors using tax loss harvesting to minimize their tax bills.

Today, with the stock trading 21% higher than when I recommended purchasing shares, I believe it is an opportune time to take your profits, as many of these positive factors have now been priced into the stock.

Much further margin expansion doesn't seem too likely since a driving factor was from lower marketing and promotional spending. This quarter's margin boost from those lower expenditures was likely a one-time benefit. Moreover, last quarter, management guided that its margins could reach a run rate of 20% in 2017. With margins currently at 17.7%, it appears that management believes its margins can only expand another 2.3% this year.

Furthermore, there is a significant political risk on the horizon. The border adjustment tax could have a significantly negative impact on CMG since many of its ingredients are imported from abroad. For example, about 93% of its avocados and 71% of its tomatoes come from Mexico. The passing of a border tax would severely impinge upon CMG's margins.

Valuation

When I recommended purchasing shares, CMG was trading at a significant discount to its peers as shown by the snippet below:

Source: My Prior Coverage on CMG

Today, that discount is much less significant as CMG currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.7x, compared to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 4.95x and Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) 4.25x.

Furthermore, I believe that CMG has now become fairly valued on a comparative basis since it should trade at a discount to MCD and SBUX. CMG's revenue is just a fraction of the revenue of its competitors' MCD and SBUX. CMG has annual revenue of $3.9 billion compared to MCD's $24.62 billion and SBUX's $21.32 billion.

Moreover, MCD's and SBUX's operating margins are much higher than CMG's. It is worth noting that CMG's operating margins were on par with SBUX's before CMG went through the e.coli scare. However, SBUX still deserves a better multiple, as it not only has a much higher base revenue figure, but is growing at a higher annualized rate than CMG. CMG did grow at a faster rate before the e.coli scare, but that was off of a much smaller revenue base and it remains to be seen if it will ever reach that level again.

These higher margins led to MCD and SBUX generating much higher annual operating income than CMG. Annually, MCD generates $7.75 billion and SBUX generates $4.17 billion, while CMG generated less than $1 billion before the e.coli crisis and was barely profitable this year. As such, I believe that CMG, which trades at a slight discount to its peer group on a price-to-sales basis, is fairly valued on a comparative basis.

Final Remarks

It appears that Chipotle's management has deftly steered it through its most recent crisis and has righted the ship. With comparable sales increasing and margins expanding, CMG has begun to recover. However, the market has priced in this recovery to the stock and I now suggest taking your profits, as it appears CMG is rightly priced compared to peers.

For readers that took my recommendation, and purchased shares in January, at $405.20 per share, you should have gains of 21%. I suggest taking these profits and moving on. Although I believe there is some more upside in CMG, I believe there are much more lucrative opportunities for you to invest your money.

