Total System Services' (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Roberts - Senior Director of IR

Troy Woods - Chairman and CEO

Paul Todd - CFO

Pam Joseph - President & COO

Analysts

Darrin Peller - Barclays

Timothy Willi - Wells Fargo

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

George Mihalos - Cowen

Dave Koning - Baird

James Friedman - Susquehanna

Brett Huff - Stephens Inc

Paulo Ribeiro - BMO Capital Markets

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Steven Kwok - KBW

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Vasundhara Govil - Morgan Stanley

Ramsey El-Assal - Jefferies

John Davis - Stifel

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Shawn Roberts

Thank you Amy, and welcome everyone. We will begin this evening's call with opening comments by TSYS Chairman and CEO, Troy Woods, followed by TSYS CFO, Paul Todd reviewing the first quarter 2017 highlights and consolidated financials. Troy and Paul will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of this slide presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental schedules are available on our website at investors.tsys.com. After the prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for Q&A. I’d like to remind those of you participating in the Q&A that each person will have the ability to ask one question and one follow-up before the operator places you back into the queue.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we will be making some forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS' reports filed with the SEC, including its 2015 annual report on Form 10-K. We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP. We reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation, and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

At this point, I'll turn it over to Troy Woods.

Troy Woods

Thank you Shawn, and good evening. We were very pleased with our overall performance for the first quarter and the momentum it provide us for the remainder of the year. Some of the highlights for the quarter that I would like to call out were net revenue of 24%, adjusted EBITDA increased 24.4%, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 25.4%, consolidated operating margin expanded 88 basis points and [indiscernible] was reduced by an additional $100 million. The strong financial performance was the result of an improving economy, a 16-year high consumer confidence index, the financial health of our customers and executing on our strategic plans. I want to congratulated and thank all our team members for their continued commitment and focus and for an outstanding first quarter. One final corporate call out before we move into specific results for our segments.

In March, we were recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as a 2017 world's most ethical company. TSYS has been recognized five times in the last six years for this prestigious award. We are one of only seven companies in the financial services industry to receive this multi-year distinction. Underscoring that our commitment to ethics is unwavering.

Now I’d like to provide a few comments on each of our business segments. First on Issuer Solutions. This is the first quarter in which we are reporting consolidated financial results for both our North America and International Issuer segments in a new segment called Issuer Solutions. You will recall that over the past 15 to 18 months, we had already combined our technology, implementation and product groups for the North America and international segments. We do expect that this final organizational consolidation which took effect April 1 will bring us some additional advantages. Some highlight for Issuer Solutions for the quarter were, traditional accounts on file ended at 532 million, a new record. Transactions were up 6.3%. Over 10 million net new accounts were added for the quarter and we executed two renewals.

On the new business development front, we expanded our presence in Central American with a new processing agreement with Scotia Bank. Although we are not in a position to share details at this time, we were very pleased with a few other new business opportunities coming our way from existing clients. Finally, one of the biggest initiatives in Issuer Solutions is to greatly expand our current value added product offering that we offer to our clients. Our product team is working diligently on innovative new products for fraud and risk management, data and analytics, and digital experiences. Our goal is to consistently deliver remarkable products and services to our customers which differentiate them in the market while making their businesses and financial results stronger.

We will provide additional details and updates when our product progress at our Investor Day Conference next month. Now I’d like turn our attention to merchant segment. It’s been one year since the closing of the TransFirst acquisition. We remain very confident with our outlook for the segment as we continue to drive strong growth across our distribution channels particularly in our fastest growing integrated channel. We remain pleased at our integration and our synergy goals remain on track. Earlier this month, we completed a major milestone in our integration efforts as we seamlessly migrated approximately 280,000 TransFirst merchants to the [indiscernible] backend platform. Now essentially all of our merchants settle on one core front end and backend platform.

During the quarter, we also completed the purchase of an additional 10% ownership of the Central Payment Joint Venture brining our ownership level of 85%. Central Payment continues to deliver strong double-digit growth to our direct business. And we are excited about our partnership in this joint venture. On the business development front, we recently signed a number of new banks as partners in our financial institutions channel; Flagstar Bank, Hawaii National Bank and three others will add an additional 171 branches to our financial distribution network.

The lead our merchant solution segment going forward, Philip McHugh will be joining TSYS next week as Senior Executive Vice President and President Of The Merchant Solutions segment. Philip has more than 20 years of experience in the payments and banking industry and was most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Barclaycard Business Solutions based in London. He is a visionary with outstanding leadership capabilities, who will be a very strong addition to our Senior Executive Leadership team.

And finally I'd like to make a few comments about Netspend. As you know the Netspend team has been focused on preparation for the tax season, product diversification, new distribution, implementation and implementation of the new CFPB prepaid rules. As with each tax season we face new challenges. This year there were new tax rules, changes of tax repairers and an aggressive competitive environment. In spite of some of these headwinds we were able to generate record gross dollar volume at 9.6 billion and ended the quarter with a record 5.1 million debit active cards. Our prepaid product diversification plans are moving along on schedule. We have expanding the marketing of our small business prepaid product adding direct acquisition and online to our existing retail sales channel.

We are also still on target to launch the demand deposit account [indiscernible] select group of existing customers this quarter. With respect to distribution, we renewed our agreement with Dollar General for an additional four years. Dollar General has announced the opening of 1,000 new stores in 2017 and we are very pleased to extend our relationship with a fast growing partner. Sometime ago, our largest distribution partner, Ace Cash Express decided a launch a demand deposit account program. We were very pleased to now have ACE under an exclusive agreement for both general purpose reloadable and demand deposit accounts until the first quarter 2020.

As for the CFPB Prepaid Rule there has been one major development reported since our January earnings call. As you know, the CFPB issued [indiscernible] on March the 9, a proposal to delay the implementation of the prepaid rule by six months to April 1, 2018. This common period ended on April 5. Last Thursday, CFPB officially announced that the implementation dates for the prepaid rule would be delayed by six months to April 1, 2018. We are continuing to analyze all of the implication this six month delay will have on our business plans. However, with our first quarter performance and prepaid rule delay, we are increasing 2017 revenue and EPS guidance. Paul will provide additional details in his comments.

Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to mention a change with the TSYS board family. ON Thursday, we’ll hold our annual shareholders meeting where we will recognize two founding members of TSYS board Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey who are retiring. Jim and Jimmy have served on our board since TSYS became a public company in 1983. I know I can speak on behalf of the entire executive team as well as the board. When I say these two gentlemen are among are most royal supporters, astute advisers, and our greatest champions. We are indebted to both of them and deeply appreciate their leadership and steadfast forward.

Now I’d like to turn it over to Paul Todd to provide our detailed financial information and outlook for the reminder to 2017. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you Troy and we are pleased with this quarter's performance and how we’ve started the year. Turning to Slide 6, I will cover our consolidated and segment performance and our revised 2017 outlook. First quarter GAAP total revenues were 1.2 billion, up 60.2% and non-GAAP net revenues were 832.9 million, up 24% from 1Q last year. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net revenues were up 25.5%. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.57 for the quarter, an increase of 16.1% over 1Q of 2016. And non-GAAP quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was $0.82, an increase of 25.4% from last year.

Our non-GAAP quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased 24.4% to 287.2 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.5% was slightly ahead of last year. We are now expecting adjusted EBITDA margin to increase approximately 75 basis points for the year, up from the previous 50 basis point expansion. Free cash flow increased 124.5% for the quarter, the fourth straight quarter of double-digit or better free cash flow growth. We now expect our free cash flow for 2017 to be in the 600 to 630 million, range up from the previous 580 to 610 million range.

Now moving to the issuer segment, starting on Slide 8. First on growth, the segment grew net revenue 5.2% on a constant currency basis for the quarter. In fact, the segment reached a new record level of reported quarterly net revenue of 387.7 million. Also for comparative purposes we did have approximately 6 million of one-time fees in the first quarter of 2016 which if you exclude to look at a more normalized growth rate would move to 5.2% constant currency growth rate to approximately 6.8%. We also saw good growth in both volume and non-volume revenue for the segment on a constant currency basis.

Next on margin, quarterly reported segment margin of 34.6% is down 116 basis points from last year's first quarter high watermark on margin. But on a constant currency basis, the decline reduces to approximately 75 basis points and reflects some favorable one-time items in the 1Q margin of 2016. Removing those favorable items in the 1Q 2016 margin to get to a more normalized comparative margin shows that we had margin expansion in the first quarter. Finally on outlook, while I mentioned on our last call that our previous North America and international segments were combined as of January 1 and would be reported as one segment. I did provide some commentary to help in modeling the new segment. I said that we expect the previous North America business to grow 1Q revenue in the 3% to 5% range due to some comparative items in 1Q ‘16 and performed in a tighter quarterly band in 2017 and 2016.

If you look back at the Old North America business more standalone during this quarter, it did grow in the previously expected 3% to 5% growth rate range. We still expect net revenue for the issuer segment to grow in the 5% to 7% constant currency growth rate range for the year and the segment to expand margin by a 100 plus basis points in 2017. Before I leave the segment, I do want to call out the outstanding performance of our CUP Data JV since it is issuing related. While we do not include the financial performance of CUP Data in our segment results, our CUP Data JV continued its fantastic track record of growth and this quarter's impact from our CUP Data joint venture was exceptionally strong. The venture has expanded its market presence and processing capabilities in the Chinese card processing market and this quarter's results reflect a strong finish to 2016 and the new plateau of growth in 2017 from both core processing as well as value added products and services and all of this growth is derived entirely from organic growth. In all, we're pleased with the start of the year for our issuer segment and our CUP Data joint venture.

Now on Slide 9, and our merchant segment. First on growth, net revenue grew 116% for the quarter and this is the last quarter before we lap the TransFirst acquisition. We grew our direct business organically in the 7% to 9% range for the quarter, driven in part by our integrated channel which grew in the strong double digits in the quarter and represents almost one-third of our direct business. Starting next quarter, we will have a more normalized organic growth look in our reported results for the segment as transfers will have fully lapped. We still expect the segment to grow net revenue organically in the 7% to 9% range all in line with what we mentioned on our last call.

As previously mentioned, we are no longer reporting on a direct and indirect basis given the way we are now managing the combined businesses. I gave you some color in my remarks about the organic growth of our direct business which as you know is now over 80% of the segment’s revenue. Merchant business drives a very predictable and recurring revenue stream and we could may not be more pleased with the revenue contribution mix we now have. We are now highlighting a revenue per transaction metric on this slide for this business. It is more consistent with pure metrics in the acquiring industry and reflects the step up that we saw with the TransFirst acquisition where we added the acquired revenue but didn't see a similar transactional step up given we processed TransFirst business on our front end systems before the acquisition. We will continue to report this metric as the key revenue volume metric on a go-forward basis.

On margin, the margin story continues to be a strong one for the segment as we continue to see the benefits from our synergy and integration efforts. Segment margin was 35% for the quarter, up 323 basis points from last year. The 1Q comparison is important as you are able to compare the margin profile of our previous merchant segment with a similar period of our new merchant segment inclusive of transfers and the 35% or 323 basis point improvement clearly reflects the success of our integration efficiency efforts. Our margin expectations for the year are slightly higher than what we mentioned on the last call with expected margin expansion for 2017 to now be between 50 to 100 basis points higher than the 50 basis point expansion I mentioned on our last call.

Now onto Netspend on Slide 10. First on growth, net revenue grew 6.7% on GDP growth of 4.9% and total debit active card grew 5.4%. During a challenging tax season, Netspend showed positive account growth for the quarter and finished Q1 with total debit active cards of over 5 million, a new record. We saw gross dollar volume growth rate softened some both sequentially and year-over-year, but we still expect GDP growth to be in the 6% to 8% growth rate range for the year. Next on margin, first quarter segment margin increased 182 basis points to 24.6% which was strong, primarily due to some personnel related savings in the first quarter. And finally on outlook for Netspend, the six month delay in the effective date of the CFPB rules on prepaid to April 1, 2018 positively impacts our 2017 revenue expectations for this business by approximately 20 million. Our revised expectation for 2017 net revenue growth for Netspend is in the 6% to 8% growth rate range for the year, up from the previous expectation of 3% to 5%.

On the margin outlook, we expect the segment margin to be in the 21% to 23% range for the full year of 2017, up from the previous expectation of 19% to 21%. As I detailed on the last few calls, our expectations for this year and next during this transitionary period of Netspend are based on assumptions around many factors that could positively or negatively affect our performance. On an annualized basis, we continue to estimate the total revenues affected by the CFPB rule to be in the 80 to 85 million range with estimated EPS impact to be in the $0.19 to $0.21 range including compliance costs. As it relates to 2018, based on the business expansion strategies that Troy mentioned, our current analysis of the CFPB prepaid rules, the updated April 1, 2018 expected effective day and the customers and product features affected by the rules, we expect 2018 net revenues to be negatively impacted by approximately 30 to 40 million and 2018 EPS to be negatively impacted by $0.09 to $0.11.

In other words, in 2018, we expect to offset between one-third to one-half of the negative revenue and EPS impact of the rules through our business expansion strategies. As we've discussed on prior calls, the success of our strategies depends on the rate of adoption of our new products both by consumers and our distribution partners, the rate of utilization of the various product features by cardholders, market regulatory dynamics and a host of other factors that will play out over time and our estimated impacted very positively or negatively based on these and other factors. We will comment more on these in our upcoming calls as we move closer to the 2018 April effective date.

Now I want to comment on our revised guidance on Slide 12. We are increasing our total revenue and net revenue guidance by 20 million and revising our GAAP EPS range upward from the $2.14 to $2.21 range to a $2.25 to $2.32 or essentially $0.11 raise, $0.06 related to the CFPB delay and $0.05 related to Q1 over performance. We are also revising our adjusted diluted EPS from the $3.05 to $3.15 range to a $3.16 to $3.26 range representing a year-over-year growth rate range of 13 to 17% on adjusted diluted EPS growth. We still expect our effective tax rate to remain in the 33% to 34% range.

Finally I want to wrap up with the three key points from today's call. First is performance, during the quarter, all three of our segments performed in line with the organic revenue growth rate ranges we provided on our last call. Second, our revised guidance reflecting additional revenue and EPS growth is value adding as we now expect to see 13 to 17% adjusted diluted EPS growth from 8 to 13% net revenue growth. This 500 basis point differential between revenue growth and adjusted diluted EPS growth is strong. And finally, our capital position continues to improve allowing for another 100 million to deleveraging during the quarter remaining ahead of schedule and we paid 70 million for an additional 10% ownership in our CPAY joint venture. We look forward to the completion of our deleveraging plan in 2017 and the resumption of stock buyback activity consistent with our previously communicated capital allocation principles. In all, we're very pleased with how we’ve started the year and our first quarter performance positions us well for the rest of the year.

Darrin Peller

First on the issuer processing revenue acceleration, it's nice to see it reaccelerated to 5% from around 2.5% last quarter all-in. I guess extrapolating from what you said North America did in line with three to five, it obviously suggests international is doing pretty well to bring you up to the five plus range overall. So can you give us a little more color on the dynamics there. And then to talk about the whole segments acceleration, can you break it down for us in terms of how much of that is just the comps getting easier as you anniversary the roll off of some of the prepaid businesses as well as any other new business coming on, what's really happening behind in the moving parts.

Paul Todd

So Darrin, this is Paul, I’ll start off and then Troy may want to add something, but as it relates to the composition, the business obviously we are managing it as one of business now and so kind of breaking it out because of the way we're handling some of our global customer relationships is not as comparative and as relevant as obviously it used to be. But if you looked at it and said, well yeah, if that international group of customers did perform very well we had really kind of across the board lift from that international group of customers. And like I said in my prepared remarks, we saw it both on the volume based products, but we also saw it on the non-volume side, particularly around value added products, we saw good growth there. Constant currency close to 9% kind of growth on value added products side. I’d say the pressure if there was some was on the output and managed services side and we're going to continue to kind of play through that. But I think the good news was we got good growth across the board in the segment. You could see our transactional growth was very strong, the account on file growth was strong. And so I think just kind of across the board from both the customer perspective and a volume perspective, we were strangely pleased. I think as it relates to customers, Troy talked about in his remarks we are I think seeing a stronger kind of pipeline in general, but it's kind of early to talk about it related to that.

Darrin Peller

And just my follow-up, there were definitely some questions we were getting into the print around the Netspend business, timing on tax refunds, you came in pretty strong I guess relative to [indiscernible] were on that segment. I know it's decelerated from what it was before. Can you just revisit that segment again for us in the sense of, number one, was it at all better than you expected or was it in line. And then in terms of the trends you're seeing, it used to be a double-digit grower, just touch on that again. I mean this is a high-single digit or a mid-to-high single digit growth business now, if you back out and put aside the CFPB topic, where that business can go from here and otherwise, I appreciate it guys. Thanks.

Troy Woods

I’ll take the front end of that question and maybe Paul can pick up on the backend. I think when you think about Netspend and you asked about expectations really for the quarter or going into the quarter, I don't think there's any doubt that the challenging tax season gave us a curveball. We did not produce the kind of GDP and tax that we had expected and modeled. But the good news is the rest of our non-tax GDP volume made up for it. So when you step back and look at the expectation of the GDP volume for the first quarter, I think $9.6 billion, was exactly what we had expected for the quarter. So a little bit of down on one and up on the other from a volume standpoint. I think it’s related to the future growth and some of the reasons why we brought that revenue range down in our last call to address that.

Paul Todd

Yeah Darrin, and I think a lot of it's consistent with what I mentioned on the last call as it relates to the revenue growth of Netspend on a go-forward basis. Clearly when you look at our history and you looked at that surge of those partnerships that we announced, we kind of fully lapped the benefit from those and so that's kind of one factor. The second factor that we have it plays is just kind of an overall slowing market of the prepaid market which I commented on in the last call as well. And I think the final thing as it relates to future growth is, if you look at the industry growth kind of estimates that are out there, I’ll call it you 5% plus, Netspend has a track record of growing this business faster than the industry growth rate. And so, I think those would be kind of my comment of choice exactly right. We did have some tax pressure here in this first quarter, but I think you can see that overall for the year with us being in the 6% to 8% range and we're very pleased with that.

Operator

The next question is from Timothy Willi at Wells Fargo.

Timothy Willi

I got a couple of questions, one, [indiscernible]. Could you talk a bit about any kind of this color around the small business product, I think you have obviously seen that a [indiscernible] banks et cetera offering small business credit cards [indiscernible] that can be used by the business owners, who are trying to understand what the value cost might be to better understand the opportunity.

Troy Woods

Yeah Tim, I’ll certainly take that. I think there are a couple of things, we talked about them I think on several occasions. One, I think Chuck is -- Chuck going all the way back maybe to our Investor Day last year, looking at our Netspend profile of customers, they found a lot of their customers were utilizing the Netspend GPR account for their macro and small business needs. A lot of our surveys indicating that people won’t have the ability to separate their business and their personal expense. And as Netspend always does, they do it a lot of polishing and a lot of market search and found that this make a lot of sense. And so we think about product, I think we mentioned maybe last quarter or quarter before last, you’ve got a natural distribution channel, we are using 7/11 select office depot stores. Now we rolled at our home line and of course this last quarter, we rolled in their direct channel. So when you think about offering a check, offering sub accounts, offering merchant funded discount programs, using a dongle which many of these small, micro merchants would use for their telephones, and to mention a 130,000 places that you load cash. We think it’s going to be a big opportunity for Netspend.

Timothy Willi

My follow-up around part issuing, I apologize if you mentioned it during your discussion, popped on a bit late. But just around commercial card and I know you guys are a big player with commercial cards and supporting the apps seems like a lot of focus and rightly so, is been around the consumer but sort of any update what you see around growth around commercial, there's a lot of focus from the networks on commercial payments and just how that business looks to you and maybe even anything going on within merchants around B2B payment facilitation which also seems to be getting more attention.

Troy Woods

Tim, not really on commercial card as you will know, we dominated market share in that space 80% market share. The transaction growth is frankly healthy. We did convert another 1.5 million accounts during the quarter for one of the largest commercial card players in the business, who is going to consolidation of all the player. Commercial card business and we had quite a bit out of it. But we bought in that 8.5 from another third party processor. So nothing really to add to that on the commercial part. I think you asked at the end B2B?

Timothy Willi

Yeah B2B within the merchant business, where we are starting to also hear people talk about trying to build out capabilities. I think Vantiv announced, after the market closed acquiring a company called Paymetric which I think is in the B2B ecosystem.

Pam Joseph

I would actually say that Tim that we actually picked up through TransFirst a group, a telesales group that specifically focuses on vendors in the B2B space so that they actually sign up vendors on behalf of our commercial and corporate card customers. So we are - we do have a group now that we bought through acquisition that manages and we will start to work with them to determine what additional feature function we can sell through to that vendor side of the equation.

Operator

The next question is from Ashwin Shirvaikar at Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So my question is, you talked about the impact of Netspend the push out from CFPB on 2018 EPS, $0.09 to $0.11 affected, but you seem to be bringing up 2017 by $0.06. Did I hear you right first of all and then the related question is what's the impact of renewing ACE to an expanded contract and any color on demand deposit pricing, I thought those factors affecting your Netspend comments.

Paul Todd

Sure Ashwin, so you did hear right that the $0.06 raise for 2017 is the pushing out and the delay of the timing around the rule and so that is exactly the case. What was the second part of your question Ashwin.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Well, I was trying to compare that to the $0.09 to $0.11 which I heard on 2018 I think has an impact and trying to relate the whole thing to all of the other initiatives and contract signings that you have going on?

Troy Woods

Oh, yeah. On the ACE renewal. Yeah. That’s right. Yeah. Sure. So the ACE renewal actually we talked about that in the last call and so that was factored in our guidance from our last call. So there's no new economics that we're talking about as it relates to any renewal in this context related to that. The numbers that we're giving you here are strictly just related to the delay of the CFPB prepaid rule.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. So though I thought because last time, mean when you talked about ACE, you'd not talked about, I don't think including the demand deposit unless I’m mistaken. It seemed like an expanded contract to me. But the second question –

Troy Woods

It is an expanded contract, Ashwin. I’m sorry. But I didn’t make it clear in my prepared remarks. What we said last quarter that we were in negotiations with one of our largest distribution partners around moving into the channel of demand deposit accounts. What I reported earlier was obviously that large distribution partner was ACE Cash Express and we have now signed that exclusive agreement that now gives us exclusivity for not only GPR products of ACE Cash Express, but for the new DDA product that they plan to rollout this year. Does that help?

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yeah. Perfect. Congratulations on that. And then the second question is with regards to, another quarter very good on the equity income from JVs, you seem to be doing quite well with the China opportunity. Is that a way to predict sort of what the outcome from that? I mean you've had very good growth there for a few quarters now. Should we be concerned about lapping of that or I mean, how do you look at that opportunity obviously doesn't affect the segments, but it does affect your bottom line quite well.

Troy Woods

Sure, Ashwin. I’ll take that. As it relates to that line, which is predominately the joint venture, I commented in my prepared remarks that we are extremely pleased with the growth that we're seeing there for a variety of different factors. There's economic factors in China, the cash to card conversion that's going on, but specifically the strong account growth that the business is seeing and their more recent success around these value added products and so it’s kind of all those factors that are kind of lifting this as I said in my remarks to kind of this new level of growth.

I think clearly this quarter, there is some more timing related things, but I would say this, for that line, if you're kind of looking at it for the full year basis, we would be seeing that increase being in kind of the 40% to 50% range for that line. Now, and it's always been kind of an increase if you look back over the last couple of years at a strong double digit kind of increase, but we would be looking at that kind of range increase for that line this year based on what we see.

Operator

The next question is from George Mihalos at Cowen.

George Mihalos

Great. Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. Troy, I wanted to go back to your commentary early in the call related to the issuer solutions business and I think you said something in the effect of, you see some opportunities coming from existing clients in the near future and I'm wondering is that a function of better card issuing trends at those clients or are you winning new portfolios that you didn't have before, for example, debit accounts or private label accounts or something like that?

Troy Woods

George, it is clearly [indiscernible] as I mentioned, our current customers are growing. They are very healthy. The credit card continues to be a wonderful asset within the bank. I think I mentioned that our customers added over 10 million net new accounts last quarter, which I believe is the third straight quarter of over 10 million accounts per quarter. But my prepared comments were more around opportunities, portfolios, and have a opportunity to be converted to these.

George Mihalos

Okay. Thank you. And then just as a quick follow up, as it relates to the Netspend business and obviously it’s sort of a fluid situation with whatever happens with the CFPB overdraft rule, but if we were to assume that that rule does not come to fruition, would that at all change your plans or your strategy around launching other products like a DD&A account and do you think some of your large customers would be less inclined to want that kind of a product if the status quo remains. Thank you.

Troy Woods

Thank you, George. Two questions in there. One, you talked about if the overdraft rule came to fruition, when we will get it? George, the CFPB delay of six months in prepaid rule. They did indicate that they were taking two things under additional review around credit cards and so they had resolution issues around non-registered accounts, but other than that, the prepaid rule is scheduled to be implemented in April of 2018, which as you know, doesn’t eliminate the ability to have overdraft on a GPR card.

But as we’ve indicated in the past, it is so onerous that we will not do so. Aside of these, just if it doesn’t happen or how would we look at DD&A. No, I think we’ve been very consistent that we are rolling out a DDA’s demand deposit account, we’re rolling it out to ACE as we’ve indicated, and we’re also rolling it out to a few other of our customers this year. Our customer want it, our competitors have it in the marketplace. This is a product that they want and need and so we are going to accommodate that need.

Operator

The next question is from Dave Koning at Baird.

Dave Koning

Yeah. Hey, guys. Thank you. And I guess a couple of questions. My first one is just a simple math question. Historically, Q1 has been kind of the low EPS quarter. This quarter, it was $0.82. If we just annualize that, it's 328 and I realize a little tax and equity earnings and stuff, but it seems like if we -- I don't know, I just look at that and say 328 seems like, if we just flat line that the rest of the year, maybe you can talk all through how the year looks, each of the quarters.

Paul Todd

Sure, Dave. You are right to point out both the tax pickup as well as the equity and earnings pickup that’s outsized for this quarter relative to what we would see in the remaining quarters, specifically related to those two items. And so that’s the biggest kind of thing that’s playing with that quarter -- or annualizing the quarter we math, like you point out. And so we don't give quarterly guidance as it relates to EPS, but those are the two biggest items that I would point to as to why that you can’t multiply the first quarter and get to the annualized number.

Dave Koning

Okay. Is there any seasonality though just, do you expect certain, like one quarter to be the low biomarker or anything like that.

Paul Todd

No, I wouldn’t expect any kind of dramatic kind of changes that I would speak to on kind of a quarter-to-quarter basis as we typically don’t have that kind of dramatic kind of movement. So there wouldn’t be anything specifically, I’ll call out, related to the high seasonality.

Operator

The next question is from James Friedman at Susquehanna.

James Friedman

Hi. I want to start with a housekeeping question. Paul, you called out the 6 million from the Q1 of ‘16. Could I just ask it to remind us what that was as you grow over that compare?

Paul Todd

Sure. We had two, I’d call, kind of one-time related fee that we got from two customers that were truly kind of unique one-time related items. And so that's what I call. Number two, two pieces of revenue there that I was referring to.

James Friedman

Okay. And then as my follow-up, so both Troy and Pam discussed some of the trends in value added services. I know you discussed that more in the 10-Q, but I don't see that that's out yet. I guess we can wait, could you quantify that or at least qualitatively describe how significant was value added service this quarter. Is it accelerating again, any orientation with value-added service would be helpful? Thank you.

Paul Todd

Sure, James. I think I commented on it maybe in one of my earlier responses that we are basically on a reported basis that value added, the way we reported externally in the Qs of 5%, by 0.1% on a constant currency basis that looks more like 9%. So to kind of answer the question, yeah, the growth on that value add and line that we report externally is very strong, both reported and constant currency.

Operator

The next question is from Brett Huff at Stephens Inc.

Brett Huff

Good evening, Troy, Paul and Pam. Thanks for taking the question. In your guidance last year or last quarter when you gave it to us initially, you had talked about accommodating a couple of meaningful renewals, one domestic one in the 4Q. And then I think you also mention one, but maybe not as much detailed maybe an international renewal in the issuing business. Are those still expected sort of as you were thinking before, can you give us any additional thoughts on those in particular some of the questions we've got, it sounds like there might be some more aggressive pricing from some competitors in the domestic issuing business. Does that impact how you think about that 4Q renewal and then any info on the international would be great.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Brett. So really not anything to add on what we said before, we do that currently forward a lot of time, [indiscernible] 2017. All of those are scattered in different parts of the year, all of that is baked into our guidance. As it relates to competitive pricing, yes, it’s competitive out there. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Sometimes, you see rational but I don’t really see that as a lot different the way it spends the year. So I think we know how to play with that and deal with that and we will deal with it.

Brett Huff

Great. Thanks. And my follow-up is on the buyback, I think Paul you mentioned at the end of your comments that you're still looking to kind of wrap up some of the de-leveraging the end of this year. I think you left the door open the last time on the last call and maybe that could happen, the buybacks could start accelerating maybe at the end of this year versus the beginning of next, given the strong free cash flow and the additional de-leveraging that you mention, any sort of further thoughts m that's a question we get a lot from folks in the market.

Paul Todd

Sure, Brett. Yeah. If you kind of look at the range of where I was on the free cash flow of 600 to 630 and you take out basically the 400 million of de-leveraging that we’ve already committed to in calendar year 2017 and to take out that additional 70 million that I talked about from the additional purchase of the 10% of -- since repayments joint venture, then yes, I mean it does lend itself to us being end into stock buyback, both within the calendar year. With that being said, as I talked about earlier, we have laid out previously those capital allocation principles and we're excited to be able to be in a position before the end of the calendar year to start back in executing against those capital allocation principles clearly in 2018.

Troy Woods

Brett, the only thing I would really add to that in some of the reports that have come out have thrown numbers out like 200 plus million dollars of free cash flow that might be available towards the end of the year. And I think if you just play the math out, and I know Paul has been through before about debt reduction and dividends, I don’t think you come up with a number like that. So, I wouldn’t want anybody’s expectations to see that kind of zone in the neighborhood.

Operator

The next question comes from Paulo Ribeiro of BMO Capital Markets.

Paulo Ribeiro

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to talk a little about the merchant solutions and your revised guidance for margins. Given that we saw also this quarter that you outperformed on expenses, can you talk a little more about the transfers, cost synergies and if you’re saying you kind of -- how is it versus your expectations, it seems to be ahead of what you expected and to stick to the merchant segment, can we talk a little about the competitive landscape in that space? Thanks.

Paul Todd

Well, I’ll start it and then maybe I’ll turn it over to Pam or Troy on the competitive landscape, but certainly from a merchant margin standpoint, as I said in my prepared remarks, the 300 basis points of margin expansion we saw, it’s the first quarter you get to see the exact kind of comparative old business of TSYS with the new merchant segment inclusive of transfers and the effect of what those synergies are having on the margin line on a comparative quarter basis.

So that 300 basis points, if you just kind of looked at it, you could kind of do the math to say, what has been that effect as well as growth in the business as well. We are ahead of our synergy attainment as evidenced by that simple math, but even on top of that, we're expecting to see, as I said, kind of improving margin picture from what I said on the last call, where I said, roughly 50 basis points, I’m pointing north of that to the 50 to 100 basis point expansion for this year. So we continue to get success along the synergy achievement lines.

And then I’ll turn it over to Pam or Troy as it relates to the merchant competitive dynamics.

Pam Joseph

Yeah. I would just basically say, we had a very good first quarter. As Troy pointed out in his opening remarks, we added six new banks. We actually signed up five renewals that we were looking to complete. The IC channel is competitive, however, we were able to sign some new ISPs to our fastest growing channel and we've had good success there. And so I think in general, we feel like we have a very good offering in the marketplace and we have very strong sales forces right now on the street and so I feel like we're holding our own in what has been a very competitive market.

Paulo Ribeiro

Great. A quick follow-up on FX. If you could from this point of view tell us versus when we last talked in the earnings call, what do you think FX would be?

Paul Todd

Yes. So from a Forex standpoint, we, as I said on the last call, we expect kind of the second quarter to kind of roughly mirror what we see from a headwind standpoint in the first quarter and then that to abate down in the remaining two quarters. And so our FX expectations now are just almost exactly kind of where they were at the last call.

Operator

The next question is from Bryan Keane at Deutsche Bank.

Bryan Keane

Hi. Just to get about the upside for the guidance, the $0.11, so $0.06 of it is obviously the push of CFPB, the other $0.05, just thinking about that, how much was the equity in affiliates line versus the tax rate lower plus the margin, the bigger margin expansion, just trying to see if I could break those components out.

Paul Todd

Sure, Bryan. If you kind of looked at it at, I think you kind of point to, call it, over performance all-in CUP of about $0.04 of that $0.05 along with some margin expansion and roughly about a penny on the tax side. So if you were trying to reconcile, that would be kind of about the way you try to want to break that down.

And I would just add with that, the reason on the tax line, you have to also, because it’s not on the equity and income line for CUP, we do have to pick up some additional tax on our tax line, reflective of that CUP piece or you can’t just look at the tax line and the CUP line being -- there’s some inter-dependency there. So that’s, I would add that comment to that.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And then just on CUP, what are the equity and affiliate line going forward, does it then step down and then just finally I was thinking about the CFPB pushout, I remember last call, you talked about an $80 million to $85 million impact expected loss. That sounded the same although the net loss of 30 million to 40 million was different than the 20 million to 25 million from last time. So I'm just trying to figure out that nuances that created that a little bit bigger loss, net loss as you can expect for 2018 pushout. Thanks.

Paul Todd

So, let me maybe ask -- I'll answer that first one, I mean the last question first and then Bryan if you can kind of go back to that first question. But on the CFPB piece, essentially you’re right, the 80 to 85 is still intact kind of with that on a calendar year basis, that’s still the right range there. The difference there, I think we’re thinking of before is there is a quarter impact in 2018 of kind of the original rule still being at play. And so that’s what’s changing I think that net change number that you’re referencing is, is we’re picking up a quarter in 2018 of the rules where we didn’t have that quarter in the prior commentary around that on the CFPB side. And maybe go back to the first question, the first part of your question.

Bryan Keane

Just thinking about that equity and affiliate line going forward, because it spiked, so I wanted –

Paul Todd

Bryan, I’m sorry and I referenced that earlier. If you’re looking at that from a full year basis, that line would increase in the 40% to 50% range roughly. So yeah, we did have a first quarter spike which we kind of always do because of the timing related to that, but that would be the range should to be looking at on a full year basis would be in that 40% to 50% increase range.

Operator

The next question is from Steven Kwok at KBW.

Steven Kwok

Hey. Thanks. Most of my questions have been answered. Just when we think about the CFPB rule, given the delay, does that impact your view any of the chances from the rule being repealed?

Troy Woods

Steven, just wanted to handicap that, because just I think you know [indiscernible] using the CRA to eliminate the CFPB prepaid rules. I really don’t know how to handicap it. Congress came back in the town yesterday, we’ll see where it goes. They have until May the 9 to act on it if they are going to act on it. So I think we’ll just have to all wait and see.

Steven Kwok

Got it. And then just following up around the capital management, are there any other uses of capital aside from share repurchases. Does any tuck-in acquisitions potentially make sense?

Troy Woods

Well, maybe, it should on many acquisition, Steven. We do look at tuck-in acquisition. We talked about them in the past, we talked about not only an issuer, but a merchant and even to expand. So really all three of our segments, we have been somewhat constrained as you all know for the past roughly a year as we focused on de-leveraging the balance sheet, but it’s absolutely still on the table that is an opportunity for M&A product tuck ins, expansion tuck ins, yes, we still look at those.

Operator

The next question is from Nick Cremo at Evercore ISI.

David Togut

Thanks. Hi. It’s David Togut with Evercore ISI. I'm curious Troy and Pam just for some insight behind what strategic changes you think Philip McHugh might make as he takes over as CEO the merchant business?

Troy Woods

Well, as I indicated, he hadn’t started yet. So we are really excited about and I’ll let Pam to add to that. We’ve obviously been respectful of Philip. He does start May the 1. He will be in town tomorrow and Thursday with us. So we’re expecting a lot of great things from him, because as I indicated in my prepared remarks and Pam you might want to add to that.

Pam Joseph

Yeah. First of all, I’m thrilled to have him join the company. And actually hand off my part time job here. So it would be great to have him on board. He is really a visionary and really focused on product strategy. So I really expect -- we really have some opportunity to enhance our product line to our customers.

I also view him as somebody that will be looking out into the marketplace at tuck-ins and possible acquisitions, mainly around kind of technical solutions and things that we can actually package up and resell out to our customer base. So again, I think that he brings the kind of background that right now at this time we need in this business. Again as I mentioned, we have a very strong sales team. They are looking for more products to sell and to offer in the marketplace and I think that for Philip will excel.

Troy Woods

David, I might just add that we’re putting him on a slot. Real soon, he’s going to be in new York for Investor Day, May 24. So you will get to hear his philosophy and his strategic thinking around the segment.

David Togut

I look forward to meeting him. Just as the follow up, Pam, I'm just curious now, as you have time -- as you hand off your responsibilities in the merchant business, what are your priorities going forward?

Pam Joseph

Again, you’ll hear about some of that in May at Investor Day, but I'm really excited about the opportunity that we have ahead of us and issuing products and some other actual progress that we're making there right now. So I feel good about that. We have work to do still on merchant as I just mentioned and frankly I'm very excited about the opportunity in that spend around product as well with some of the new opportunities that we're pushing out into the marketplace.

So I would say focus still around across the board on product and then continue to make sure that on the merchant business, we continue to expand on synergies and some of our other opportunities. One of our final initiatives, as you know is as we bring these businesses together, the issuing business as we do have a little bit of work there to make sure that we get everything aligned exactly the way we wanted with the marketplace.

Operator

The next question is from Vasundhara Govil at Morgan Stanley.

Vasundhara Govil

Okay. Thanks for squeezing me in here. Most of my questions have been answered, but I just had one quick question on that fund. I think you mentioned earlier that you saw an outperformance on the non-tax business and an under performance on the tax related business during the quarter. And I just wanted to understand the shortfall on the tax business. Is that mostly a shift in timing or is there more permanent loss in revenues this year, because if it's only a timing thing, then I guess we should expect better performance in the back half because we were seeing an outperformance on the non-tax business.

Troy Woods

You are correct. I did indicate that the tax volume expectations for the first quarter were much lower than we had modeled and anticipated. And the non-tax volume exceeded our expectations and so the $9.6 million of GDP for the quarter was literally right on target when you take the consensus in the negative. As it relates to the timing of last quarter, we really ran into that quarter not really knowing because of the February 15 filing day for certain early tax dollars. And we indicated that we really wouldn’t know anything until toward the end of the first quarter.

And even though, tax refunds were now 50% for February, obviously when I opened up, they rebounded, and they were down I don’t know 2% or 3% the last number of years. I think looking at the numbers that we see up through this week, I do not think all of that tax volume that we missed in the first quarter is related to time. And we’re not changing anyway the guidance, the numbers in GDP that Paul gave you earlier. But I do not think that particular tax volume is going to come back this month or next month. So not all of it for sure.

Operator

The next question is from Ramsey El-Assal at Jefferies.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to ask you for a little more commentary on the net spend margin improvement, particularly whether it's a kind of a permanent step-up in margins or whether there was some changes that you indicated I think really to personnel that might have caused a sort of a one-time pop.

Paul Todd

Yeah. Ramsey, this is Paul. Yeah, it's more one-time in nature of the pickup that we saw there and that's why I called it out, but we're expecting a much more kind of consistent picture in that range I mentioned before, that 21% to 23% for the year.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. And then my follow-up, on the demand deposit product that you're developing, is this new capabilities you're needing to build out or is this kind of a repackaging of your existing prepaid product, in other words, what differentiates this from the core reloadable products that you’re fielding.

Troy Woods

Well, no Ramsey. It is significant build out and our product team and engineering team have been working on this now for quite some time and in other words, really just adding, obviously product and features to the GPR product. It’s got some very robust savings features. As you recall, it will have opt-in overdraft protection. We are going to have excess [indiscernible] that you will have the ability to write a check on this DDA product. They’re unique type personalized checks. We’ve got a benefit center that the Netspend team is fed up to handle this particular product group. So there are quite a bit of different attributes to the DDA product versus the GPR product.

Ramsey El-Assal

The core earnings ore revenue stream off of the product will still be similar to your existing products, just with a lot of other?

Paul Todd

What I think we’ve talked about before Ramsey is the revenue and profitability dynamics of DDA are less than the GPR. You have things like lower interchange, free ATM usage, checks, benefit center that I mentioned. And those type things certainly drive the margin down as it relates to a GPR car.

Operator

The next question is from John Davis at Stifel.

John Davis

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Maybe just want to touch on the consolidated margins for a second. Paul, I think you said guidance is now for up 75 from up 50 previously, but if I just take the 200 basis points from Netspend, that incremental upside because of the CFPB and by my math, that's 30 thirty basis points plus you increased guidance for margin in the merchant segment from 50 to 100. So maybe just trying to square those numbers as the outlook in issuer is still the same and because by my math, it seems a little bit conservative. Your comments would be helpful. Thanks.

Paul Todd

Yes. So as it relates to where we were, yeah, I mean I think the -- I would say this that the primary increase is related to the Netspend ad as it relates to margins. We’ve got lot of moving parts around the business, around investments, and some things we’re doing throughout the segment. But clearly, we are seeing a better merchant margin picture and I think I commented even on the last call, there was some potential upside there on the merchant side to be north of that 50 basis point range as we’ve got some more clarity as we’ve seen a quarter here, that has come to fruition. But as it relates to this kind of last move here, it would be more closely tied to the Netspend margin ad than anything else.

Operator

The next question is from James Schneider of Goldman Sachs.

James Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Troy, I was wondering if you can maybe comment on the kind of build on the previous comments around the regulatory environment, more broadly speaking, if you look, there's been a number of build news in Congress, including the Choice Act, which would roll back the Durbin memo among other things, can we talk about you know if the Choice Act were passed, what the impact would be on the broader business holistically.

Troy Woods

Yeah, Jim. Obviously, I think that's going to get some attention perhaps this week with Hensarling and some of his committees on the Choice Act. He’s got a lot of moving parts to it around Durbin and some of the other teams. I think we’ll just have to wait and see. We really haven't come out and say any real official comments around Durbin. But I think there are many other things out there as well, Jim that we are I think, you asked other regulatory things.

We hear a lot of rhetoric coming out of Washington about less regulations or deregulations, no one to be happier to hear that than the management of this company, but I think we all just have to wait and see. We pay a lot of attention of course to the CFPB and the CRA. We watch creating interchange changing and make sure it’s left alone. The arbitration rule of the CFPB, so we keep our eye on a lot of things out there and I think the most important thing we’re focusing on at the moment is the CFPB rule. It has an absolute date of May 9 and it even happens or it doesn’t. So that’s our focus at the moment.

James Schneider

Helpful color. Thanks. And then just one quick clarification on the previous commentary you made Paul on the kind of the underrun of the personnel expenses. Did any portion of that personnel expense savings kind of extend into the Q2 and Q3, Q4 for this year? Just to try and get a sense of whether any of those synergies are sustained?

Paul Todd

Jim, no. They would not extend in to the following quarters. They were specific to Q1.

Operator

