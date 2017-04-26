Suffering Continues For Airbus Whale

In a previous article, I had a look at the Boeing (BA) 747-8 backlog. In this article, I want to have a look at the backlog for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380, which is Boeing’s counterpart on the VLA [Very Large Aircraft] market.

For the Boeing 747-8, I observed that Boeing has a backlog of 19 aircraft, which equals over 3 years of production. However, it needs to be pointed out that 5 of these aircraft have already been built. This would leave 14 aircraft in backlog or roughly over 2 years of production. With backlog figures this low and only a handful customers, it is to be expected that the annual deliveries will be driven primarily by the delivery schedule of customers and that Boeing is likely to build jumbo jets ahead of schedule.

The order potential is as large as 31 aircraft, which could add another 5 years of production but these options will only be firmed up if demand for air cargo transport increases.

Airbus A380

The other aircraft on the very large aircraft market is the Airbus A380. In December 2016, I observed that out of 319 aircraft a total of 200 aircraft have been delivered. This would leave 119 aircraft in backlog but I expected that as much as 41% or 49 units are likely to be canceled.

Now, 3 months later, it is worth to revisit the subject again and see how things have progressed.

What we see is that the number of orders has dropped from 319 to 317 reflecting Air France (OTC:AFRAF) converting its remaining order for 2 Airbus A380s to an order for 3 Airbus A350 aircraft. This also brought down the number of orders up for cancellation to 47 down from 49. Deliveries increased from 200 to 210. With the Asiana Airlines order being completed, Airbus has unfilled orders that are likely to be delivered with 5 customers.

Despite the Air France cancellation, the share of backlog that is unlikely to be ever delivered rose to 44%. The backlog that I expect to be delivered dropped by 10 units to 60 aircraft, reflecting 10 deliveries that did indeed occur.

If we look at the customers for the Airbus A380, we see that out of the 60 aircraft are likely to be delivered 48 aircraft are destined for Emirates. With 80% of the backlog attributed to Emirates, this means that the Airbus A380 stands or falls with the Emirates delivery schedule and growth ambition. It is not secret that the airline is looking at acquiring smaller wide body aircraft and setting up a narrow body network, which could have some implications for the A380 delivery schedule.

The complete backlog of 107 units suggests that Airbus would run out of backlog in 2025, which would buy the jet maker time to make a decision on the aircraft’s future and await order inflow. However, with some airlines unlikely to take delivery of the super jumbo which by some is dubbed ‘the whale’, Airbus would run out of backlog in 2021 which does not buy the jet maker a lot of time to save the program.

Conclusion

The Airbus A380 hinges on the delivery schedule of Emirates, which has ordered 142 super jumbos. The second biggest customer at this time is Amedeo, but the lessor is unable to find operators for the super jumbo and has been forced to swap delivery slots with Emirates. The current backlog that I expect to be delivered in combination with the production rate for the Airbus A380 does not allow a lot of time for the A380 marketing team to accumulate orders. With overcapacity on the market, yield pressure for the biggest A380 customer and little to no leads for the A380, Airbus will soon have to make a decision on killing the program altogether or implement another rate cut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, AFRAF.

