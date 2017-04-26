Sugar Probing Lower

The price of sugar is starting to look like a sitting duck in the crosshairs of many hunters looking for an entrée for dinner. Sugar was trading at almost 24 cents per pound in October 2016 and has declined precipitously in the months that followed.

In August 2015, sugar futures hit the lowest price since June 2008 when nearby ICE futures hit 10.13 cents. A surplus of the sweet commodity caused the price to fall to multiyear lows. However, as demand increased at lower prices and producers cut back on crops because of the low level, a deficit developed in the sugar markets and the price more than doubled in ten months and kept on going until reaching its most recent peak last October. Commodities are economic animals; prices tend to drop to levels where production declines and demand increases at which point they find a bottom and reverse to the upside. During the lower end of a price cycle, a surplus often turns into a deficit, and that is what happened in the sugar market. Then, these raw materials rally to levels where production increases, demand declines, and the deficit turns back into a surplus. Right now, the price action in sugar tells us that the sweet commodity is heading lower after a spectacular bull run that took the price almost 136% highs in one year and two months.

An end to the sweet bull run

The bull market in sugar lasted for fourteen months and came to an end in October 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of ICE sugar futures highlights, the rally that started in August 2015 ended at around 24 cents and over the past six months, the price has made lower highs and lower lows. As of Tuesday, April 25 the sweet commodity has soured and is trading just a few points off the recent lows at 16.05 cents per pound.

A trading range near the lows in April

Since the highs in October, ICE sugar futures have developed a pattern of trading in a one cent range and then moving to lower lows. Source: CQG

July is the new active month for most soft commodities, and the chart of the July sugar futures shows that sugar is developing a bearish habitual pattern since late September 2016. From September 20 through October 28 the range in sugar was 21-22 cents per pound. Sugar broke to the downside in the middle of November when it traded below 20 cents per pound on its way to lows of 17.44 cents on December 15. The sweet soft commodity then recovered and traded from 20-21 cents from January 11 until February 23 and then it began its descent that took it to lows of 16.17 on April 24. However, sugar has been trading from 16-17 cents since early April and if recent history repeats itself a break below the bottom end of the current trading range could mean a move to 14 cents. On the daily and weekly sugar futures chart, the trend continues to be lower, and the recent price action has built technical cause to try the downside once again. Aside from technical weakness, fundamentals have been the main culprit for the lower sugar price.

The deficit turns into a surplus

The low price of sugar in August 2015 led to a cutback in output by producers. At the same time with the price around 10 cents per pound, demand increased, and the price began to rise as a fundamental deficit developed. Sugar spent many months above 20 cents per pound, double the price at the lows, which caused demand to decline and at the same time caused production to increase which resulted in a surplus condition in the sugar market. Therefore, the price increased as the deficit developed and matured and it has been falling as a surplus has resulted from less demand and more supplies. The deficit part of the cycle lasted for fourteen months, but the surplus is only around six months old at this point.

The technical target on the downside

The weekly chart in sugar has been nothing short of a falling knife. Source: CQG

As of the close of business on April 25, sugar has posted a weekly loss for twelve straight weeks since the beginning of February. Without so much as a relief rally or sustained bounce, the sweet commodity has had a one-way ticket to lower prices. The next level of support for July sugar futures currently stands at 14 cents per pound on the weekly chart, the April 2016 lows. Once the current trading range finally gives way the chances are we will see another lower low given the trend and surplus in the market.

The bottom end of the trading range is likely to give way

The ranges between 21-22 cents in October 2016, 20-21 in January and February and the current band from 16-17 cents beginning in April all took around one month before the bottom finally gave way to a new and lower low. The present 16-17 cent range is now just about one month old, and that could mean that July sugar futures are ready to make a move once again.

Sugar has been a falling knife over the past twelve weeks, and while the potential for a bounce or relief rally rises with each new low, the trend is your friend, and in sugar, that trend is lower. I expect sugar futures to probe the downside shortly and see what is below the 16 cents per pound level. It is starting to feel like sugar has as much going against it this year as it had going for it last year at this time when the sweet commodity was on its way to the highest price since 2012.

Sugar will eventually find a bottom once again when the selling stops because demand picks up at a lower price and production slows. The economic cycle for commodities like sugar that will eventually push the market back into a deficit is easy to read in hindsight but can be a real challenge as it is unfolding. Meanwhile, the odds now favor a break to the downside rather than a recovery as the price is at the very bottom of the trading range and a month of range bound trading is coming to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.