It has been high times for high yield bonds over the past year. The asset class weathered the oil price plunge and has since increased by as much as +25% over the past year. High yield default rates that had once soared into dangerous territory have also since been swiftly coming back down. And even better than its stock market counterparts, the high yield corporate bond market is well into record territory on a dividend-adjusted basis. So what could the high yield bond market have to possibly worry about today?

High On A Wire

First, it is reasonable to question how much more high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG) can continue to rise in the current market (NYSEARCA:SPY) environment. While the +5% yield is certainly attractive in an environment where the typical bank savings account is paying interest of zero point nothing percent. But this rate is a bit less attractive than it used to be with Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) measurably higher at 2.30% on the 10-year versus where they were a year ago, and bank certificates of deposit now climbing back into the +2% range.

Overall, it is worth noting that high yield bond spreads relative to Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF) are now back to post-crisis lows. Today, they currently stand at 3.86% after touching as low as 3.55% at the start of March. They could continue to tighten further in the coming months, but given that the all-time tight high yield bond spreads came in June 2007 at 2.41% just before the explosion of the financial crisis, investors could expect perhaps at most 100 basis points of spread tightening from here.

Of course, if Treasury yields end up heading back lower, then high yield bonds will have further room to run. Of course, the economic conditions that would have Treasury yields falling lower are not necessarily supportive of high yield bond fundamentals, but that annoying fact certainly has not deterred high yield bond investors to this point in the post-crisis period.

On the other hand, if Treasury yields end up continuing higher as so many stock market bulls expect given the supposed end of the bond bull market (note: I do not share this view), then high yield bonds could end up getting run over by simply standing still.

Only time will tell, but it seems that a lot of the blood may have already been squeezed out of the high yield bond (NYSEARCA:JNK) stone at this stage of the post-crisis bull market.

The Dark Side Of High Yield Bonds

Of course, another more complicated relationship continues to lurk in the shadows for high yield bonds. Oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) and high yield bonds have been highly correlated with one another over the past few years. When oil prices (NYSEARCA:OIL) cratered from 2014 to 2016, high yield bonds suffered accordingly. And when oil prices rallied starting in 2016, high yield bonds celebrated in the recovery.

It is this ongoing relationship that makes recent developments in the oil market disconcerting at the moment. For, while high yield continues its climb to the upside, oil has taken a notable turn to the downside, having fallen by as much as -9% from its recent highs from earlier this month.

While many of the energy names that once dragged on the high yield bond space like Linn Energy and Penn Virginia are now long gone, the asset class is still made up of roughly 20% energy and basic materials names that still include some of the old names that were once on the at-risk firing line, including Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) and Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) as well as fallen angels like Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Weatherford (NYSE:WFT). Put simply, this is an asset class that would be nowhere close to in the clear if oil prices were to take another sustained turn to the downside. And while such a sustained downturn in oil prices is not considered the base case at this time, it cannot be ruled out either, particularly given some of the ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The Bottom Line

It has been high times for high yield bonds as of late. While the asset class has proven remarkably resilient in the face of numerous challenges in recent years, it remains an asset class that is currently priced at historical premiums and maintains an ongoing close relationship with a notoriously volatile commodity in oil. And given broader market expectations for higher interest rates coupled with the recent sharp turn lower in oil prices in recent weeks suggest that the seemingly bullet proof high yield bond space could encounter some meaningful downside pressure in the near term. Moreover, if either of these forces begins to manifest itself in a more sustainable way, the high yield bond market may finally start to get taken down after what has been an exceptionally strong run in recent years.

As a result, high-yield bond investors should remain on watch, as lower Treasury yields and higher oil prices are two key ingredients in keeping what is already a stretched upside continuing to move higher further into 2017.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.