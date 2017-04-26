ConocoPhillips Earnings Preview

M&A activity will come high on the agenda, as will any changes in guidance from management.

What to look out for as ConocoPhillips gets ready to report next week.

On May 2, the super-independent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is going to post its first quarter earnings. M&A activity will be high on the agenda, as will changes in capital expenditure, dividend, and share buyback guidance. Here are a few things interested investors and shareholders (which includes myself) should keep in mind as ConocoPhillips gets ready to report.

What to do with all that cash

By the third quarter of 2017, ConocoPhillips should pocket the $2.7 billion cash portion of its San Juan Basin sale and $10.6 billion in cash from the oil sands divestment along with 208 million shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) worth ~$2.2 billion as of this writing.

Management has stated that the firm plans to use those proceeds to bring Conoco's gross debt load down by $7 billion to $20 billion by the end of this year. That is on top of $3 billion in share buybacks forecasted for 2017. $10 billion is a lot of cash, and the additional cash infusion from the San Juan Basin helps solidify Conoco's reasoning.

When the company reports investors should look out for any commentary on how fast the share buyback and debt reduction programs are going. Improving its financial position through a smaller debt load will be a major boon for Conoco's stock price, more so than lowering its share count. Conoco had enough cash on hand to start that process at the beginning of the year.

Dividend increases are also on the table as ConocoPhillips seeks to win back income oriented investors after its aggressive payout cut, a harsh but necessary measure. Conoco has already begun boosting its dividend with more increases to come, the timing of which will depend on the company's confidence in global oil prices.

Kenai update

Due to poor market conditions the Conoco's Kenai LNG plant up in Alaska didn't operate in 2016. The facility is still fully operational and capable of exporting a modest amount of LNG, making it economically viable in a better LNG price environment. The last spot sale from the facility was in 2015.

Reportedly, Conoco has found some buyers interested in its Kenai plant. It isn't a large facility by any means with 1.5 million metric tons of annual LNG exporting capacity, but LNG developments aren't cheap. Considering the facility hasn't been operating for a while, turning this asset into cash is in Conoco's best interest. This move comes after Conoco divested its upstream Cook Inlet assets that the Kenai plant sourced natural gas from.

Cash flow review

Conoco's forecasts call for $6.2 billion in operating cash flow (down $300 million due to San Juan sale, oil sands divestment had no impact in low WCS price environment) this year at $50 Brent. The firm plans to spend $5 billion on capex and a little over $1.2 billion on dividend payments this year, so $50 Brent should equate to cash flow neutrality.

On average Brent traded mildly above that level in Q1, so free cash flow generation could have been realized short of one time events negatively impacting Conoco's results. Positive net income is possible after recognizing a $35 million loss in Q4 ($318 million loss excluding one-time benefits), but is still fairly unlikely until WTI hits $55.

Conoco also received a favorable ruling in February 2017 that Ecuador should pay it $380 million over the seizure of Burlington Resources' assets (a large oil & gas company Conoco acquired a little over a decade ago). Part of that deal includes Conoco paying $42 million to Ecuador for clean-up costs. There is a good chance Ecuador will pay out, the question is when.

With the majority of the company's asset sale program completed investors should see if that impacts Conoco's capex guidance. Management may decide to allocate more to the firm's unconventional operations by adding rigs to the Lower 48 or by stepping up its game in Australia.

Operational update

Conoco has a major presence in Australia's LNG and natural gas sector, including its stake in the APLNG and Darwin LNG facilities. It is contemplating, along with its partners, expanding the capacity of the Darwin facility by developing other natural gas fields in the region as output from the Bayu-Undan Field winds down.

This is most likely spurred on by Conoco's solid operational execution at its Australia Pacific development. When cost overruns, delays, and production stoppages are always present these huge LNG developments sport terrible economics. When those factors are kept in check, the economics of expansion projects in certain regions make a lot of sense in a $60 Brent environment (Australia has access to vast, low-cost natural gas supplies while being next to the top LNG importers).

However, this would mark a shift away from ConocoPhillips' pivot to short and mid-cycle projects. The consortium would develop the offshore Caldita-Barossa Fields in Australia, build out the necessary midstream infrastructure, and expand the capacity of the Darwin plant which stands at 3.7 million metric tons of LNG per year. A process that would take years and years to complete.

One big thing to keep in mind is that this is more than just a pivot back to large scale projects, it is also about preserving its asset base. If Conoco and its partners don't bring the Caldita-Barossa Fields online then declines at the Bayu-Undan Field will push the utilization rate of the Darwin plant down. Eventually leading to the plant needing to find natural gas supplies elsewhere anyway or shutdown.

Conoco needs to counter that and preserve its long life, low decline LNG asset base. The firm's LNG operations (especially now that the two trains at the APLNG plant are up and running) make up a huge chunk of its production profile and enable the company to sport a relatively low maintenance capex rate (capex required to keep production flat). Giving it a ton of flexibility when it comes to riding the waves of the commodities market.

There comes a time when that long life asset base needs to be invested in order to extend operations for another 30 years. That's the rationale behind moving forward with this development. Whether or not it makes economic sense depends on global natural gas demand growth remaining strong more than anything else, as it won't come online until after the LNG glut winds down. A final investment decision is due in early-2018.

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips is one of the few large oil & gas companies truly targeting cash flow neutrality, something its Q1 results should prominently showcase. Coming on the heels of its major divestments, this is going to be a big quarter for ConocoPhillips and one you won't want to miss.

Just after the super-independent reports ConocoPhillips will hold its annual meeting on May 16, followed up by OPEC's big meeting on May 25, making May a month full of catalysts. An extension of the OPEC/non-OPEC agreement may not move oil prices higher, but it will indicate that major oil exporting nations are willing to keep bringing down record high global stockpiles in return for slightly smaller market share.

