Caterpillar: Rally To Test Prior Peak, But Doubts Persist

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) surged 8% after a strong quarter that signals a bottom in the heavy construction equipment sector. The stock though trades at multi-year highs already.

My previous investment thesis saw some upside in the stock on previous cycle multiples and this expected shift to positive sales trends. The question though is how far to let the stock run with the lingering tax issues.

The Q1 numbers were significant for many reasons. First, Caterpillar reported the first gain in quarterly sales since Q314. Second, the company actually raised guidance versus the continuous pullback on outlooks over the last 3+ years.

The market is probably focused on the $0.66 quarterly EPS beat, but the recent history as seen similar beats that weren't actually a meaningful signal for business. The more significant number is the adjusted EPS of $1.28 that nearly doubled earnings from Q1 levels last year.

These numbers shouldn't be a huge surprise as Caterpillar reported that rolling 3-months sales in March were up 1%. With the January period sales down 8%, the suggestion was that March had seen solid upside.

The question in my past articles regarding a hated long centered on where a normalized valuation would exist. My argument was that the previous cycle high for the P/S ratio is already being approached.

At over $100, Caterpillar already trades at roughly 1.6x trailing revenues. This number matches the peak back in 2011 as the stock topped $110.

With the company cutting costs, some hope probably exists for higher peak earnings in the future. Caterpillar guided towards $3.75 per share for 2017 now while making $4.48 in 2011 when revenues were up at $42 billion. The differences don't appear dramatic.

The company has reduced $1.5 billion in costs from the system since the end of 2014, but one has to wonder if this wasn't related to increased costs during the supercycle surge in construction and resource equipment spending.

The key investor takeaway is that the momentum in the stock and the past history in Caterpillar supports a continuation of the rally. The unanswered tax issues could impact a surge to new highs, but the stock appears set to make a run towards $120. Though, Caterpillar needs to prove that revenues and hence profits can return to previous highs before wanting to own the stock at those levels.

