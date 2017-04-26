CAD To Move Sharply Lower On Exports And Differentials Vs. USD

All currencies are subject to fluctuations based upon their imports and exports. But I can think of no currency that is affected more than CAD versus USD. Two categories of Canada's exports account for 25% of total exports: oil and automobiles. Given the importance of those two categories to Canadian exports, when you look at the price and demand for both oil and automobiles in the United States and look at the chart for CAD itself, you get a more quantifiable sense of the future direction of CAD versus USD. Automobile sales in the United States are falling of late and so is the price of oil - a factor of supply and demand. CAD is following lower.

Canada, as one of the major industrialized nations, has a GDP of $1.561 trillion. They are the 11th largest economy in the world. (Note, I count the euro area as the second-largest economy in the world.) The country's exports are $431 billion. Here is a nice display of how petroleum and cars stack up with regard to the total exports, via Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT):

That adds up to 25% of total exports. Last week, the United States released Auto Sales numbers. They were down sharply:

I have put the two charts up next to each other for context. If you just looked at the first chart, the 12-month chart, you would think the auto industry was about to fall off the earth. Not so when you look at the annualized levels. In fact, I almost wonder if auto sales are a one-off. But, you cannot just look at one chart and determine an economy - and retail sales numbers for the United States are declining, as the simultaneous release on that day showed: retail sales declined month-over-month. In addition, the previous month was revised to show a decline.

The consensus is that the United States economy is, at the very least, in a soft patch. Consumers are tightening their belts and spending less. This is an economy whose consumers drive 70% of the economy. It is way too early to determine how deep this soft patch is. I doubt it is a full-blown recession. There is no reason to figure that this economic cycle has phased out of its lifespan that far. Nonetheless, if consumers are spending less on cars and petroleum, this bodes poorly for an economy that sends off 25% of its exports of cars and petroleum, and its biggest trading partner is the United States.

Speaking of petroleum, the price levels have subsided over the past few days and months, adding fuel to the rationale that CAD will follow suit:

I am predicting a price of oil between $40.00 - $45.00 per barrel in the coming months. That is about a 10% movement lower in price. There is too much oil in the world, so says OPEC, and I agree. The price of oil will drop on both too much supply and decreasing demand. If the price of oil drops, and Canada's exports are 13% oil, then it is only reasonable to conclude that CAD will drop as well:

There is one more variable at play, the interest rate differential between the United States and Canada. The 10-year for the United States government bond is about 2.31% whereas the 10-year government bond yield in Canada is 1.51%. That one single factor alone is enough for me to sell CAD. The differential will drive CAD lower because it favors investments in the United States over its northern neighbor:

When you factor in the sales of automobiles dropping as well as the drop in oil prices, both accounting for 25% of Canadian exports, then you see even more potential for CAD to drop versus USD, if not other currencies.

CAD is going lower. I am a seller of CAD versus USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.