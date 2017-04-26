Floor & Décor IPO Is A Buy

Shortly after Floor & Décor (Pending:FND) filed for an IPO I wrote about it here. Unfortunately, the article didn't get much attention, so I am writing a follow-up since the IPO has now been priced. If you are interested in an overview of the company's growth rate, profits, and balance sheet then please look at my previous article. This article will be more focused on the valuation.

Floor & Décor is a retailer of hard surface flooring and accessories for installation and decoration. They compete with large home improvement stores like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), as well as local and national flooring retailers. If you read my previous article, I was anticipating Floor & Décor's revenue to close out 2016 at $1.07 billion, but they fell less than 2% shy at $1.05 billion.

Valuation

Floor & Décor's price range is between $16 - $18 per share. This represents a valuation between $1.48 - $1.66 billon. I believe that valuation to be extremely cheap, therefore I am going to assume it is valued at $18 per share. Given this, I will apply a $1.66 billion valuation to the following multiples using 2016 numbers:

Price/Sales - 1.58

Price/Earnings - 38.6

Price/Book - 6.24

These multiples are cheap and are at the high end of the Floor & Décor offering range. If you look at 1.58X sales, you'll notice that it falls well below Home Depot's 2X sales, and nearly in line with the home improvement stores' industry average of 1.6. Now the PE multiple may look a little high, but when you consider the company's growth it is not high at all. For 2016, Floor & Décor's sales grew by 34%. Their 3-year CAGR is 33.26%. Compare that to the home improvements stores industry 3-year CAGR of 5.6% and we can see why this company is worth the small premium they are asking.

Not only is Floor & Décor growing rapidly, but they made $43 million on a little over a billion of revenue, which means they are netting at about 4%. And that net margin is increasing YoY. This is largely due to the success that Floor & Décor has had of 8 years of double digit growth of comparable stores, averaging over 15%. Floor & Décor also has the size, which allows them to cut out the middlemen and get their products directly from the manufacturers.

Source: Floor & Décor's S-1

Conclusion

Floor & Décor is one of the more interesting IPOs I've seen in a while. I know it's not a software unicorn or startup tech company that is nearly impossible to price, but it's a strong and grounded business with growth, profits, and a balance sheet that isn't stacked with debt. I believe this is what makes this IPO stand out. This is the exact kind of IPO this market needs right now. Considering the proposed valuation, I think Floor & Décor is any easy buy at $18 per share.

