AK Steel Holding (AKS) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Doug. Good morning and thanks for joining us on the first quarter investor conference call. I am pleased to report that we are off to a great start in 2017 with solid first quarter results in terms of safety, quality, environmental, operations and our financial performance. We reported net income of $62.5 million or $0.19 per diluted share and we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $143 million. Our first quarter performance is a result of the margin enhancement strategy we initiated over a year ago. Key components include re-aligning our sales with those customers in markets where we can generate reasonable returns over the market cycles, further optimizing our assets, leaving no stone unturned in seeking to lower our operating costs, and de-risking our business where possible, all with the goal of improving our margins.

We continue to pursue these strategic actions, while never losing sight of our number one priority, safety. I'm pleased to report that six of our facilities had zero OSHA recordable cases in the first quarter. Also during the quarter, employees at our Zanesville Works were recognized for outstanding safety performance by both the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Comp and the Zanesville – Muskingum County Safety Council. This safety awards were given in recognition of working the entire year of 2016 without any lost-time injuries, having the lowest incident rate and for the longer term achievement of working over 5.4 million man-hours without a lost-time injury.

So, I would like to take time to recognize and thank our employees who make health and safety a priority, with special recognition to our team at Zanesville Works for their extraordinary safety performance. And speaking of employees, I would also like to recognize the leadership of the United Steel Workers union at our Mansfield Works for ratifying a new four-year labor agreement last month that addresses both the needs of our employees and our company.

At the beginning of 2016, we've stated that one of our objectives was to deleverage and de-risk our balance sheet. Since that time, we have made great progress in this objective and we continue to do so in the first quarter this year. During the first quarter, we were opportunistic and took actions that will strengthen our financial position as we further reduced our long-term debt levels, lowered our cash interest costs, and extended our debt maturity profile. These actions complemented several other balance sheet enhancing activities taken throughout 2016. Collectively, these actions have and will improve our financial flexibility and demonstrate that we are executing our strategy to significantly enhance our balance sheet. So, I'd like to recognize our finance team, HR, and legal teams for their successful execution of all these transactions over the past year or so.

As we entered 2017, we continued our fight for fair trade in the steel industry in the United States. We must have a level playing field and our trade laws must be enforced. We want to thank the Trump administration for making a major move towards leveling the playing field for the steel industry in the United States by initiating a Section 232 investigation last week to determine the national security implications of imports of foreign-produced steel. While we recognize this is a trade tool not frequently used in the past by our government, we believe it is appropriate.

The current global oversupply of steel and resulting flood of cheap imports, have not and cannot be addressed by traditional trade cases alone. While those cases have had positive effects, they are limited in scope to only certain products and certain countries. This creates opportunities for offending countries to work around the trade case orders by making only slight modifications to products or shipping through non-named countries. The result is, that despite the hundreds of successful steel trade cases on the books, the foreign steel import market share continues to hover around 26%.

From our perspective, the national security implications of unchecked imports are very real, especially, in the electrical steel market, where we are the sole U.S. supplier. Our grain-oriented electrical steels are critical to our national electric grid system. In recent months, we have seen an increase in the level of grain-oriented electrical steel or GOES imports entering into the United States, especially, from China, Korea, and Japan in particular.

We believe the situation involving grain-oriented electrical steel is a matter of national security. We believe it is important that the United States not be put into a position in the long term where our country becomes heavily or solely dependent on obtaining steel and/or other components of electrical transformers from China, Japan, or other foreign countries. Because virtually, every household and business in this country relies on electricity, we believe the security and long-term viability of our electrical infrastructure is a national imperative. The electrical steel we produce are among the most energy efficient and we continue to be well positioned to serve our domestic and global customers as they drive to meet the increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations, both in the United States and in Europe.

Our researchers continue to work on identifying new more energy-efficient electrical steel products, both for the power distribution and the electric vehicle markets. While we are making technical advancements with our electrical steel products, we must also address the import pressures caused by the prior failed GOES trade case, and we look forward to working with the Department of Commerce to establish a case for a strong remedy under the Section 232 investigation. This will help us address unfair trade not only in the electrical steel market, but also with our carbon and stainless steel products.

Speaking of stainless steel, we were pleased with the progress made on the stainless front as the U.S. International Trade Commission determined that the steel industry in the United States has been materially injured by unfairly traded stainless steel imports from China. As a result, the Department of Commerce imposed antidumping duties on stainless steel imports from China, ranging from 63% to 76% and countervailing duties ranging from 75% to 190%. On the carbon steel front, the anti-circumvention cases against China for cold rolled and coated carbon steels routed through Vietnam continue to move forward, and we expect final determination in the next several months.

We are also encouraged by the administration's drive to invest in our nation's infrastructure, reform our tax code to incentivize investment in the U.S., take actions to address burdensome regulations that thwart manufacturing growth in the United States, and enact tough trade enforcement policies that will grow our economy. We believe these actions are critical to achieving economic growth that will truly spur increased investments and job creation including in the steel industry. With the expected actions by the administration to stimulate economic growth, and with our continued progress in product and process innovation, we remain very optimistic for increased demand in the steel industry in the future.

Meanwhile, we continue to enhance our product portfolio with new and innovative product offerings. As I discussed during the fourth quarter investor call, we recently opened our new Research and Innovation Center, and completed a major capital investment in our Dearborn Works hot-dip galvanizing line. This has positioned us to launch our innovative NEXMET advanced high strength steel products for use in the automotive light-weighting applications, specifically designed to help our customers meet future CAFE requirements. Over the past few weeks, we delivered on our commitment to provide initial samples of NEXMET 1000 and NEXMET 1200 advanced high-strength steel products to automotive customers in the early part of 2017. This is an important step in the customer qualification process.

Now, I'd like to provide you some perspective on the various markets that we serve. In our biggest market, the automotive market, most industry sources are presently predicting a modest decline year-over-year of 1% to 3% in light-vehicle build rates in North America. If this modest decline should indeed materialize, this would still represent another solid year for the automotive industry. It is anticipated that most of the forecasted reduction in automotive build rates will take place on small and medium-sized vehicle platforms. However, the majority of our automotive shipments are used in the production of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs, which continue to experience very high sales levels in the U.S. So, we would expect the predicted automotive downturn to have less of an impact on our business than it might have on others.

On the housing front, in 2016, housing starts were 1.17 million units and 2017 is expected to exhibit modest year-on-year growth. Forecasters currently project housing starts of about 1.28 million units in 2017 and the March rate achieved this annualized level. Now, while housing starts are up, they're still below the historical levels of about 1.5 million units. This continued growth should help support demand for a variety of our carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products.

With regard to the carbon spot market, pricing has been very volatile, especially with rising raw material costs. Primarily as a result of the increasing cost for raw materials, we announced three carbon steel price increases in the first quarter totaling $100 per ton and also announced a stainless steel price increase in March. The price increases are also being supported by relatively low levels of seasonally adjusted service center inventories, which in March were reported to be about two months of inventory for carbon products. Our limited exposure to the spot market and our announced price increases are consistent with our objective to enhance margins over the long-term and through the market cycles.

Switching to the electrical steel market, demand in the United States remains fairly robust as housing starts continue their steady growth. However, we continue to see weakness in international markets as global overcapacity has led to depressed electrical steel pricing. While conditions in the global electrical steel market remain volatile, we continue to be well positioned to serve this market and provide our customers with high efficiency products.

On the stainless steel front, demand is expected to increase slightly in 2017 after two fairly stable years. This improvement will likely be driven by the expected increase in demand in the housing and construction markets, and by overall consumer demand. And the seasonally adjusted service center inventories at the end of March remained at relatively low levels of about 2.9 months of inventory.

Although we believe that the favorable stainless steel trade case rolling against China has had a positive impact on domestic market conditions, we continue to see evidence of other countries now filling the China void. We will continue to monitor this closely and we'll work with the new administration to ensure that duties and trade laws are actively enforced. I would note one important distinction in our stainless business, the demand for our chrome stainless products mostly 400 series products is driven in large part by the automotive industry. We continue to limit our exposure to the other more commoditized portions of the stainless steel market.

In summary, our first quarter performance continues to build on the accomplishments we achieved in 2016 and we are further strengthening our foundation for the future. Our focus remains on enhancing long-term shareholder value, and we will continue to identify ways to expand downstream to add more value to our flat-rolled and tubular steel products.

In addition, our progress on the innovation front, including next generation and third generation advanced high strength steel products, along with new breakthroughs, will continue to create value for our company as we drive our strategy of developing transformational products to surpass our customers' current and their future needs. We made great progress in the execution of our strategy and the benefits continue to be reflected in our operating results. While we've made significant progress, the AK Steel team is committed to implementing additional actions to enhance our margins over the long term, and ultimately, to add value to our company.

Before turning the call over to Jaime for his comments on our financial performance, I'd like to leave you with these thoughts. We communicated our strategy at the beginning of 2016, and we've made great progress in executing that strategy. We continue to focus on enhancing our margins, and while this tactically includes reducing our operating costs, we are also making sure we maintain our equipment to ensure stable operations to serve our customers. With our new Research and Innovation Center and our expanded innovation team, we will continue to accelerate our research and innovation activities including the launch of new products and further development of advanced high-strength steel products with the new equipment on our Dearborn Works galvanizing line.

We have substantially deleveraged our balance sheet, and we will be opportunistic in the future to implement actions to further enhance our balance sheet and overall financial flexibility. We will seek downstream opportunities to further enhance the value of our carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products and all of our actions and the execution of this strategy are focused on creating additional value for our shareholders. As we have demonstrated over the last five quarters, we will continue to control those items that are within our control, and we'll continue to implement our strategy. As we move forward, I am excited about the future of AK Steel. And I believe that the efforts and actions of our entire AK Steel team will continue to enhance the value of our company.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Jaime.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you, Roger. As Roger discussed, our first quarter performance was solid, as we continue to execute on our margin enhancement initiatives. We're focused on products mix management and attention to cost, along with a better pricing environment, resulted in the highest level of first quarter net income since 2008.

In the first quarter, AK Steel reported net income of $62.5 million or $0.19 per diluted share. This compared to a first quarter net loss of $13.6 million or $0.08 per diluted share a year ago. The earnings per share reflects the impact of an increase in the weighted average outstanding diluted shares of 326 million in the first quarter of 2017 from 178 million shares a year ago. Net income in the first quarter of 2017 also included expense of $9.7 million or $0.03 per share associated with the March issuance of our 2027 unsecured notes, and a tender offer for our 2020 unsecured notes.

Turning to shipments, in the recent first quarter, shipments declined 10% from a year ago, to 1.5 million tons, largely as a result of our continuous focus on reducing the sale of lower margin products. Reduction in volume was most notable in our shipments to distributors and converters, as well as to the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, which combined, declined 20% from a year ago. Also our automotive shipments were down 5% from the record high set in the first quarter of 2016, but were up 9% compared to the recent fourth quarter. The decline in automotive shipments from a year ago reflects inventory adjustments being made by several major automotive manufacturers, a transition from steel and select vehicle platforms, and the phasing out of certain passenger car models.

Net sales for the recent first quarter increased 1% from a year ago to $1.53 billion, reflecting a significantly better pricing environment and improved product mix, which more than offset the decline in shipments. The improvement in product mix along with higher average contract and spot market selling prices, as well as higher surcharges for specialty steels resulted in an average selling price of $1,022 per ton. This was 12% higher than a year ago, and 2% higher than the average selling prices realized in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our product mix management, continued efforts to manage costs, and a better pricing environment resulted in a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to the first quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA in the recent first quarter of $142.9 million, increased 76% from the $81.1 million generated in the first quarter a year ago. And just as important, adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of net sales, increased by 400 basis points to 9.3% from 5.3% a year ago. This improvement was achieved despite a significant rise in commodity prices from a year ago, which reflects various strategies that we have implemented to help de-risk our business.

The recent first quarter included LIFO expense of $35.4 million, which compared to a LIFO credit of $12.3 million in the first quarter a year ago. The most recent first quarter also included mark-to-market iron ore derivative gains of $16.3 million as a result of increased iron ore prices. These unrealized gains were recorded as these derivatives no longer qualify for hedge accounting treatment. You may recall from our fourth quarter conference call that our iron ore derivatives no longer qualify for hedge accounting treatment due to the termination of the pellet offtake agreement with Magnetation. Therefore, adjustments to these derivatives to fair value each period are recognized in our financial results at the time of valuation versus being recognized in the period that the underlying iron ore purchases affect earnings.

I would note that as a result of the change in accounting treatment, the results of $11.4 million of iron ore derivative gains that settled in the first quarter that were not included in the income statement. These gains were recognized in our financial results in prior periods as a result of having to mark-to-market those iron ore derivatives. Also included in the first quarter of 2017 were $7.3 million of costs associated with major maintenance outages as compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, adjusting for SunCoke, working capital was $54.7 million use of cash in the first quarter primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable as a result of higher sales as well as from a reduction in accrued liabilities for interest and incentive payments.

I also wanted to note that at the end of the quarter, we had approximately $168 million of debt classified as current portion of long-term debt. As I mentioned earlier, in March, we issued $400 million of 7% unsecured notes due in 2027 and tendered for our $530 million 7.625% unsecured notes due in 2020. The $168 million represents the remaining amount of the 2020 notes that were not tendered, we subsequently called these remaining outstanding notes for redemption, which will be redeemed in full on the call settlement date of May 15, 2017. Our capital investments on the first quarter totaled $32.5 million as compared to $28.8 million in the first quarter a year ago, and $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the second quarter of 2017. We expect second quarter shipments to be relatively flat compared to the first quarter, as increased shipments to the infrastructure and manufacturing market are offset by a marginal decline in carbon automotive shipments. We do expect carbon automotive shipments to increase in the second half of the year as a result of new parts that we have recently been awarded by OEMs.

We also estimate that our average selling price in the second quarter will be marginally higher than the first quarter. The increase in average selling price primarily reflects the impact of higher spot market in certain contract business pricing. Also, our planned maintenance outage costs are expected to be approximately $23 million in the second quarter compared to $7 million in the first quarter. The increase reflects major planned outages at our Rockport and Dearborn Works.

For the second quarter of 2017, we expect adjusted EBITDA margin to be slightly higher than the second quarter a year ago, but down from the recent first quarter. The change reflects our expectation for a slight reduction in automotive shipments and higher raw material costs and includes expense of $3.4 million related to the redemption of our 2020 notes in May. Also, our guidance excludes any impact of unrealized mark-to-market changes in our iron ore derivatives.

In closing, I would like to thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts in helping to implement positive change within our company.

At this time, we would be happy to take your questions.

Thank you, Mr. Vasquez. We will now begin the question-and-answer portion of our conference call. And our first question comes from Curt Woodworth of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Yes. Hi. Good morning.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Roger, can you discuss some of the factors that you see at play right now in terms of thinking about a potential restart decision at Ashland? I mean, just given the strength in the market and what looks to be more sustainable trade support from Trump. To me, it seems like a restart decision becomes probably the more financially beneficial outcome for AK, and I guess in the event that maybe you'd take more time, is there any opportunity to purchase in more merchant slab to better leverage than the underutilized rolling capacity you have?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Let me comment on the first one, on the purchase slab side. For us, we have capacity to melt carbon slabs at our Butler facility, so we utilize that facility for, I'll say, opportunistic spot market tons, depending where the market conditions are at.

And bringing in slabs right now, we really do not need more iron units brought into this country. I mean, that's part of the trade actions that are going on in the Section 232, as everything is all the imports that are coming in. So, really don't see that.

But as we said on Ashland, we didn't rush to the decision to idle that facility, but we made that difficult decision to idle it. We've kept it on hot idle. We continue to put a couple million dollars a month into that facility to keep it in shape in the event we want to start it up, but it really depends on a few different factors. One will be what do we see the long-term outlook for the market conditions are, and the trade cases have helped, but there's still been a lot of volatility even after the trade cases were put in place. We're pleased with the administration's move here to do the 232 investigation. We'll see how that plays out. That could be months to nine months depending on how quickly they move through the process and we'll see how that plays out.

So, really, ultimately, when you startup that blast furnace, you're bringing on roughly 2 million tons, 2.5 million tons of capacity. So, it's not like an EAF where you start it up and then you can bring it right back down. You're going to be running that. So, you got to look at what the implications are there and can you make money, can we make money at those incremental tons over the cycle and over the long-term, and how do we see the market conditions here in the U.S. to be able to support that. So that really will be the drivers, what are the market conditions and how are they – longer term are they sustainable that we get a return on that investment.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Okay. Makes sense. And then just in terms of your comments on automotive and, I guess, some share gains or new platforms you are on in the back half of the year, can you give us any sense of the magnitude of, I guess, the volume growth that you could see in auto in the second half of the year?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I guess, Curt – this is Kirk. I'll try that one. For the year, I think we're going to be fairly flat volume wise with a slight decline in the overall market. That means we really should be picking up some market share as well. We think we're really positioned very well for the long-term. As Roger said in his remarks, we're on kind of more of the SUVs and trucks and kind of the right platforms we want to be on for the long-term, and we think we're positioned very well. We think with the press hardened steels, the advanced high strength steels, our new products that we're bringing out that really puts us in a good position long-term. So, we feel good about our market share, our position there, and what we've been able to do.

Curt Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks very much. I just had some questions about the cost bridge maybe versus the second quarter, you gave us some good top line commentary, but in terms of the LIFO expense, given the fact that the first quarter was a little bit higher than expected. And how do we think about iron ore given all the moving pieces that you've had excluding the derivatives?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Hey, Phil. This is Jaime. I think our guidance from the first quarter probably doesn't change a whole lot. There is a previous rise in iron ore, but it has since traded off and again for the LIFO calculation, not only looking at year-end inventories but you're estimating where year-end prices might be. So, I think, we're still sitting comfortable with the guidance that we gave in the first quarter.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I would comment on that in regards to LIFO while we have iron ore hedged, the hedging benefit does not go into your LIFO calculation. So, the volatility you have in the IODEX can affect your LIFO, but when you look at it bottom line for us. We have hedged a good portion of our IODEX exposure for 2017. So, I would call it quarter to quarter can kind of be noise, but unfortunately you could have a LIFO charge if IODEX stayed up high even though you have hedges to offset it.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

So, you're still looking for $100 million expense for the year, but should we be expecting iron ore cost ex this derivative piece to move higher given the lag impacts?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. We're looking at forward curves when we're making our estimates. We're not making any kind of speculative calls on iron ore, but really defer to what the forward curves are.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And for us when you look at the LIFO estimate, it's very difficult to really estimate. We try to give guidance as best we can, but it really determines on what happens to raw material cost at the end of the year. What are they later in the fourth quarter to be the inventory levels, and...

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I get that part. I'm just asking about how we should think about the bridge into the second quarter. Whether or not we should be baking in an increase in iron ore expense for you versus Q1 given the lag. That's all.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, I think, just focus on the guidance we gave on the margins, which we said was ex mark-to-market on the derivatives.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I would add, it's pretty flat. Iron ore price shouldn't affect us very much in the second quarter one way or the other and really throughout the year, we're fairly well-hedged and we think positioned that that won't impact very much.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

But I will clarify there, we're hedged on the IODEX component. There are other components that can raise it up a little bit.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then strategic question, I think you talked a bit about moving more downstream or maybe getting closer to the customer. You mentioned downstream opportunities. Are you looking at any M&A with the liquidity that you've got right now just in terms of anything small or any larger aspirations over time?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I would say over time we have been looking at a lot of things and continue to, what we want to do is add more value to our customers and the markets that we're serving. So where they're a good fit and allow us what we're doing on the research and innovation front, we think there can be a lot of opportunities out there of how we look at other opportunities that may exist.

We weren't looking at it in the past too closely because we didn't have the financial flexibility in the past, but with the transactions we completed over the last five quarters or six quarters here, we've positioned ourselves very well financially to be able to look at transactions very seriously and see what makes sense for our business to add more value to our bottom-line, and add more value to our company. So that's what we'll be looking at whether it's on the stainless side or carbon side, electrical steel side, tubular side, all those different aspects, so I would say it's more looking downstream than upstream.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Last question, you mentioned in the second half that you've got some – sounds like greater content on new platforms. Can you discuss it a little bit in terms of why it happens in the second half of the year? Does that have to do with model changeovers? Is this new wins? Anything that any further color that you could give us there in terms of content or timing or trying to frame it up would be helpful. Thanks.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I'd say, it's all of that, Phil. We're going to see a mild reduction here in the second quarter, and then increases in the second half, really as a result of all that. We're coming off of some models, how some models we're selling, transition times, OEMs have to transition from one to the next, and then some new business that we've gained as well that put us really in the position that I referred to with my last remarks, where we expect that we will be really pretty flat year-over-year, and that will see us increasing in market share, given what the analysts think as far as where it's going.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Novid Rassouli of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Yeah. Novid Rassouli with Cowen. Thanks for taking my question. So I just wanted to see on the CRC and core front, given the spreads between HRC and CRC and the continued level of elevated imports of CRC and core. What's your guys view on the sustainability of that spread going forward?

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Well, I would say one thing as there's two things that can happen on the spread that can drive it. One is which is our preferred way is you see import or the foreign prices go up. The other one as you could see negative pressure on domestic pricing. But I think the focus needs to be more on what they need to do with foreign pricing and having market conditions that make sense for them, and where they deal with their oversupply issue that they have overseas. But if you look at it, we've seen spreads in 2016 got pretty wide. They held pretty solid in the second half of 2016 and we'll see how things play out.

A couple of things that are driving it is if you look at our markets, the oil and gas markets have improved. We're not a big player in that market with any of our products, but that helps take away some of the demand. We've seen with rising raw material costs that has driven up the hot-rolled coil pricing here. So, that's a factor, it's a big high correlation with that. And also, if you look at even in the mining industry, there are some impacts that that has on our industry too. And overall, you're seeing construction market picking up some in other markets.

So, I think, it's partly what's happening here in the U.S. and also we're getting some of the benefits of the trade cases that are helping keep some of the imports out and addressing where we felt was illegal or dumped steel coming in here. So, it's a factor of all those. I can't say what's going to happen with steel pricing overseas.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen & Co. LLC

Right. No, that makes sense. And then as far as the priority, I mean you guys have done a good job increasing the percentage of value-add. I just wanted to see if the priority is to continue increasing that mix as a percentage of total shipments or is the focus more providing greater value-add, greater processing for the current mix?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I think you're referring to value-add of coated and cold-rolled products and stainless products in that. Our focus is more on margin add, not value add, because our high-strength steel products, for example, could be hot rolled or cold rolled or coated products. Electrical steels, we're looking at the higher-end electrical steels, same with stainless. So our products we're looking at what is the margin that it adds and if it was heavier percentage hot rolled or cold rolled that's fine with us. We're looking at where does it add the most to the bottom line. And that's our focus and then what markets we go into with those products.

Novid Rassouli - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. And then lastly, what would you say as far as spare capacity goes to potentially capture some spot tonnage I think you guys had mentioned in the release going forward to potentially help ASPs. I just want to see if you guys could comment on that.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

As Roger mentioned earlier, we have our Butler Works, carbon or melt facility that can also produce carbon. And we have been utilizing that some. We would intend to utilize it as the market would stay at high enough pricing that it would make sense for us to that. So we'll continue to take advantage of that and be opportunistic in that regard.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aldo Mazzaferro of Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Good morning.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

On the volume question. I think we're all asking kind of the same thing. Is there ways that you can get more easily at volume rather than restart a facility? I'm just wondering, is there any more rolling or melting output that could be stretched a little bit at Middletown rather than transporting material from other locations.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. Middletown and Dearborn are both full in their carbon melt shops. We're running 100% utilization. So our swing facility for additional carbon slab make is in Butler as we described before, and we'll continue to use that as it makes sense to do, Aldo. And yes, we do have rolling capacity and downstream capacity to be able to handle that.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. Whether it's on the hot mill or cold mills coating lines because if you think about it what we took out was over 2 million tons of Ashland mill that we were running to our facilities in the past. So there is opportunities and that's what gives us the flexibility of what products we want to sell and what markets we want to get to because we do have available capacity throughout our operations.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Great. Thank you. And just a quick comment on a question on the derivative numbers. Were those netted against each other in the first quarter that the net impact on the first quarter was in the range of like $5 million or was it two separate numbers? Thank you.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

That's our interpretation. But on the accounting treatment the unrealized gain portion was the $16.3 million and then what we had previously recognized in prior quarters in the financial statements was roughly $11.4 million. So there was a cash benefit of that $11.4 million in the quarter, but you didn't see that in the P&L.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Got it.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I think your interpretation of netting the two is a fair assumption.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

I see. So the $16.3 million that would be taxed at the company's rate and then added to earnings, basically?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I wouldn't tax effect it (38:57).

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Non-taxed. Okay. Thank you.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I expect (39:01).

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

The only tax effect that we have basically is related to what our LIFO expense or credit would be.

Aldo Mazzaferro - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Can I ask one more follow-up on the volatility we've seen in iron ore in the last couple or last month or so, what's the implication for the impact on your derivative gains or losses going forward?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Well, that's what's created the volatility. If you remember, I was looking back when we had our call back in January, the IODEX was sitting right at $80 on the day of our call. Today it's sitting around $66. So we've seen a lot of volatility. We thought the run up would probably correct itself some, which it has, and it's now been trading in the upper $60s. What it means to us is because we have the mark-to-market impacts is if it would stay down compared to where it was at the end of the first quarter, you would have a mark-to-market loss that would take away some of the mark-to-market gain you had in the first quarter, but we also had mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter because the IODEX ran up.

So it's a non-cash item. It's just noise unfortunately in our financials, but it will put volatility. But when you look overall what we've done as a company and what we're doing in our hedging strategy, we have protected ourselves to minimize the volatility in our earnings, in our cash flows for the calendar year. It's just there's some noise of when it actually occurs.

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And we're not hedging everything in a quarter at the same time. It's being laid in, in tranches through time very systematically to make sure that we're not being speculative in how we do it.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sean Wondrack of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Nice quarter. A couple quick questions out of me. One with respect to the grain-oriented electrical steel trade case going on. There seems to be some momentum I guess moving around in this market in terms of protecting U.S. producers. And looks like Nucor recently entered the market. You obviously have the trade case out there. What kind of a market opportunity is this for AK Steel should you get more discipline in this market?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah...

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

We'll comment on the trade first...

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah, there is none.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

The GOES trade case failed. We appealed it, but it failed late last year. So there's no electrical steel trade case pending right now. What is going on is the Section 232 action that was put in place that was announced last week by Department of Commerce and President Trump. And so that's the new action that's going on that we would see possibly in electrical steel but also all steel products and other things that we do not know the scope of at this point. So that's what I would say on the trade front. I'll let Kirk comment on...

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I guess as for others, we are the only North American producer of electrical steels both non-oriented electrical steels and grain-oriented electrical steels, and we'll certainly welcome any competitors provided there's a level playing field. That said, there's been some discussion about other folks that are presently thinking about getting into the electrical steel market. The electrical steel market is an interesting space and is one that may be easier said that you're entering than actually entering. We also can make as a carbon steel producer something called motor laminations. That is an electrical steel product. That is not what we're producing. We don't participate in that market because it's quite honestly not a very good market for us.

The markets we participate are in non-oriented electrical steels and grain-oriented electrical steels. Those take and require a fair amount of different equipment that are not things that carbon steel producers have at their disposal. Those are specialized equipment that we have invested in over the course of the last decades that allow us to participate in those. As well, there's a whole lot of technical knowhow that goes into the chemistries and the processing that allows you to make those electrical steels. And we feel pretty confident that it's a difficult space to enter and that when you talk about electrical steel markets, you can talk about it very broadly and say you're in electrical steel. If you're in motor laminations, you're not in something we want to be in anyway. It's the high-value, high-efficiency products that we have been making for a long time and that we strive to make even better.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. And then how big of a market opportunity is it for your company? I know you said you're the biggest in the space. Is this like a $50 million opportunity or $100 million or can you provide some kind of magnitude surrounding it or...?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

We don't talk about our – because the market is so niche-oriented, we don't talk about specific volumes, but we have the capacity is what we've talked about, and we have the capacity to do 250,000 to 300,000 tons.

Sean M. Wondrack - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much. And then also just shifting gears a little bit on the financing side, you've obviously done a good job with your capital structure. I think in previous quarters you've talked a little bit about what you've been doing with the pension by basically buying people out a little bit earlier. Can you give us a quick update there? I don't know if that's a question for Jaime or...

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. We continue to look at ways to derisk the balance sheet. The buying annuities for certain pension liabilities has been a very big part of that, and we continue to explore those opportunities. Nothing on the horizon right now, but it's something we're watching quarter to quarter.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Hacking of Citi. Your line is now open.

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning and thank you for the question. I'm curious about your NEXMET products. Do you have any initial – I guess how has been the customer reaction to those products so far? And do you have any updated guidance on how those shipments could potentially ramp up and what would be the margin impact? Thank you.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. The NEXMET product so far has been extremely well received I guess is how I would say it. We have, as we outlined before, delivered samples to many of the OEMs with more on the way. And the results or the product that we've delivered to them really hit what we told them early on would be the performance of that product, and they're now in the process of doing their own internal evaluations to determine where they think those applications would work best and how to utilize that product.

And so determining the ramp-up of that product is going to be difficult. We fully expect the next generation of vehicles, the specs to be developed really based on that product and them to be prominently used. But to tell you exactly how soon that volume is going to ramp up is a pretty dangerous thing to do. It's certainly going to be a little ways out, but we can tell you that the reaction so far has been very positive. They're very interested, and I think we're getting the attention and the desired results that we thought we'd get.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

And I would also comment, there's the CAFE standard review that's being discussed and looking at changing – if there would be any changes there, the ramp of how quickly they have to do it, and I think, with us offering products that are out there, you may see some auto companies or others may go out and make a change to a certain product to reduce weight, it may not be the lowest cost way and we offer a lot of products to help lower the weight. And it takes time for them, as Kirk mentioned, to get the testing done and see how it works in their applications where they want to put the products. So, we think that can also help some. That will give them, give automakers a little bit more time to evaluate the best solution and the best value that they have out there versus just the lightest weight. And that's what we'll be working very closely with our customers to help bring them the best value because we think steel brings the best value and we offer carbon stainless and electrical steel. So, we offer a multi material solution to our customers and our goal will be to help them find the lowest cost solution to improving fuel efficiency.

Alexander Hacking - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Fields of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, Roger, Jaime. I wanted to ask about the balance sheet. Your highest coupon issue right now, the 8.375% to 2022 are currently callable, and the financing you did last month has traded pretty well. Given the rate sensitivity, how aggressive do you think you'll be in terming out maybe the 2022s, and maybe the 7.625% when they become callable in October?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. I mean, we're not done with the balance sheet. And we continue to look at where the opportunities are. So, I'll just leave it at that. We still need to strengthen the balance sheet. We're at a very good point right now. But I think, this is just the beginning point and kind of the excess cash flows we'll earmark for debt reduction, but as Roger talked about, we are looking at downstream opportunities. So, those cash flows can be redirected but right now the balance sheet we continue to evaluate.

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, last year you talked a lot about $700 million and sort of balance sheet improvement, and there was a big focal point and you did a very good job especially with the equity raise. Is the tone now sort of a little bit more flexible in looking at these M&A opportunities rather than solely on the balance sheet? And free cash flow priorities are sort of not just focused on deleveraging now?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. And this was all part of the game plan we outlined almost a year ago. We knew we had to do things strategically to improve the business, not only the internal operational focus. But, as Roger said, to add more value to our product, look at downstream opportunities, but we were confined by the balance sheet. So, all of the actions we did last year was to get us to this point where we now have enough flexibility to be able to look at those downstream opportunities.

So, we're not going to put the balance sheet at risk. We're going to manage things very carefully. And when we talk about downstream, it's not going to be a debt-to-company type of acquisition, but things that are digestible. Things that make sense for us. The balance sheet is still a very high priority, and we're not going to lever off the balance sheet.

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, nothing like with a $1 billion price tag?

Jaime Vasquez - AK Steel Holding Corp.

I never want to say never, but that would be fairly sizable.

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks again.

Operator

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks very much for taking my follow-up. I noticed there was a big implied non-steel sales in Q1, if I just took the price plus the volume and then took the difference versus your reported sales. Anything in there that would be unique in the quarter, in terms of either real estate or coke or anything along those lines?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

No. Just steel sales. So, I'm not sure what you're calculating there. (50:58) we just have – we don't have any real estate to sell or anything else. We're in the business of just steel, so it's a...

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

No. I just meant coke or any raw materials or anything along those lines?

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

No.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Nothing of note on any of that. No.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

No.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

And then last question, can you give us a feel for what your Q1 utilizations were, and whether or not you think those utilizations will improve or decline sequentially? Thanks.

Kirk W. Reich - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Yeah. Utilizations, as we've described before really depends on what area you're talking about. We've got some of our facilities that are 100% utilized from a melt standpoint, our melt shops continue to be fairly well-utilized. Going forward, I think it stays fairly flat to where we are now, really, no sizable change one way or the other. We're pretty content with where we are now. We've managed to keep the facilities running well. We've managed to maintain them well. We've managed to get ourselves in a cost position that we can afford to take business or not take business, as the margins make sense.

For the quarter, we're somewhere in the mid to upper 70%s, as far as percent utilization overall for the company.

Philip N. Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now ask Mr. Newport for his closing comments.

Roger K. Newport - AK Steel Holding Corp.

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in July. Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call for today. Thank you for participating, and you may disconnect at this time. Everyone, have a great day.

