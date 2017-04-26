3M (MMM) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 25, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Bruce Jermeland - 3M Co.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Analysts

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Bruce Jermeland - 3M Co.

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2017 business review. On the call today are Inge Thulin, 3M's Chairman, President and CEO, and Nick Gangestad, our Chief Financial Officer. Each will make some formal comments, and then we'll take your questions. Please note that today's earnings release and slide presentation accompanying this call are posted on our Investor Relations website at 3M.com under the heading Quarterly Earnings.

Before we begin, let me remind you of the dates for this year's investor events. Please turn to slide 2. First, starting with earnings, our Q2 and Q3 conference calls will be held on July 25 and October 24 respectively. Next, our 2018 outlook meeting will take place on December 12. Please mark your calendars.

On slide 3 are details for our upcoming European investor meeting, which will be held on June 6 and 7 at our headquarters in Neuss, Germany. We will be posting the presentation materials on our Investor Relations website at 3M.com for those that are not able to attend the meeting in person.

Please take a moment to read the forward-looking statement on slide 4. During today's conference call, we will make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about 3M's future performance and financial results. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K lists some of the most important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our predictions.

Please turn to slide 5, and I'll hand the call off to Inge.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you, Bruce. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

The 3M team delivered a strong start to 2017. We posted good growth that was positive across all geographic areas while expanding our profitability. At the same time, we increased investments across the enterprise to accelerate organic growth and improve productivity. I will take you through the first quarter highlights.

Companywide, organic local currency sales growth was 5%. Growth was led by Electronics & Energy, which grew 12% in the quarter. We have done a lot of work in this business to improve our relevance to customers and the marketplace, and those efforts are paying off.

Industrial, our largest business group, had another good quarter with 6% growth, as did Safety & Graphics, which grew 5%. Health Care grew 3% organically, and we continue to expect growth in this business to accelerate further into the year. Our Consumer business declined 1% due to ongoing channel adjustments, specifically in the office and retail space.

Companywide, we posted total sales of $7.7 billion along with earnings of $2.16 per share, up 5% year over year. Operating margins were 23%, which includes $136 million of strategic investments we made in the first quarter. Excluding those investments, our core operating margins were nearly 25%, so we are executing extremely well.

We also returned $1.4 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This includes a 6% increase in the dividend, which marks 3M's 59th consecutive year of increases. And over the last five years, we have doubled our per share dividend.

Beyond financial results, we continue to execute our three key levers, which are big value creators both today and into the future. The first if portfolio management. And in March, we announced the acquisition of Scott Safety for $2 billion. This will further strengthen our position on the fast-growing personal safety market.

The second lever is investing in innovation, and in Q1 we invested $470 million in research and development, or 6.1% of sales. This includes adding more resources in the field to bring our scientists and application engineers even closer to our customers. These investments support organic growth along with our ability to constantly deliver premium margins.

We also continue to move forward with a third lever, business transformation, which starts and ends with our customers. It is making it easier for our customers to do business with us while creating an even more ideal and efficient 3M. The backbone of business transformation is our new ERP system, and the rollout in West Europe is nearly complete. You will hear more about this at our Investor Day in Germany on June 7.

Please turn to slide 6. In addition to the three key levers, we took also other actions to prepare our enterprise for success in both the short and long term. Earlier, I mentioned the incremental $136 million of strategic investments we made in the first quarter, which include $36 million to accelerate growth in the core platforms. These growth investments will continue throughout the year, and we expect them to contribute 50 to 100 basis points of growth in 2017, which we began to see in Q1. We also took actions to strengthen the portfolio and optimize our manufacturing footprint. These actions will increase productivity and intensify our focus on larger, faster growing opportunities in the future.

In summary, the first quarter was strong for 3M. We delivered good financial results while investing for the long term.

I will now turn the call over to Nick, who will take you through the details. Nick?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Thanks, Inge, and good morning, everyone. I'll start on slide 7 with a recap of our first quarter sales performance.

As Inge mentioned, we posted strong organic growth in the quarter of 4.6%, with volumes up 4.5% and selling prices up 0.1%. Divestitures of non-strategic businesses reduced sales by 0.4 percentage points, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by another 50 basis points. As a result, total first quarter sales in U.S. dollars increased 3.7% versus last year.

As you can see on the right side of the slide, growth was broad-based across all geographic areas. Let me start with the U.S., where organic growth was 1.4%, led by mid-single-digit increases in both Industrial and Safety & Graphics. Our Electronics & Energy and Health Care businesses also delivered solid growth in the quarter. The Consumer business declined mid-single digits organically in Q1, impacted by channel adjustments in the office market, as Inge mentioned.

Asia-Pacific led the company with organic growth of 10.1%. All business groups posted strong growth in the quarter, led by a double-digit increase in Electronics & Energy. We also had strong growth in Industrial, Health Care, and Consumer.

Looking at key countries within Asia-Pacific, organic growth increased 13% in both China/Hong Kong and Japan. Excluding our Electronics businesses, China/Hong Kong grew 12%, and Japan was up 2%.

Moving to EMEA, organic growth increased 4% in Q1. West Europe was up 5% organically, with sales growth led by Industrial and Safety & Graphics. Central/East Europe and Middle East/Africa grew nearly 2%.

Finally, organic growth in Latin America/Canada increased 2.3%, led by a high single-digit growth in Health Care, along with solid growth in Consumer and Safety & Graphics. At a country level, Mexico continued to deliver strong growth, at 8%. Canada was up 3%, while Brazil declined 3%.

Please turn to slide 8 for the first quarter P&L highlights. Company-wide, first quarter sales were $7.7 billion, and net income increased 3.7% to $1.3 billion. GAAP operating margins were 23.1%, down 100 basis points versus last year's Q1.

Earlier, you heard Inge mention the additional $136 million of strategic investments we made in Q1 to strengthen 3M for the future, in terms of both growth and productivity. Excluding the impact of these investments, margins were up 80 basis points year over year, driven by strong organic growth and solid operational performance.

Let's take a closer look at the various components of our margin performance in the first quarter. Organic growth, along with improved productivity, contributed 120 basis points to margins. Lower raw material costs, net of selling price changes, added another 50 basis points. Raw material prices remained favorable to start the year, as our global businesses again delivered savings in excess of market price changes. We expect raw material benefits to moderate as the year progresses, but still remain positive for the full year.

Turning to headwinds, foreign currency, net of hedge gains, brought margins down 40 basis points in the quarter. As previously discussed, strategic investments impacted margins by 180 basis points, and higher pension and OPEB expense decreased margins by 30 basis points year on year. Finally, lower year-on-year gains from divestitures reduced margins by an additional 20 basis points.

Let's now turn to slide 9 for a closer look at earnings per share. First quarter GAAP earnings increased 5.4%, to $2.16 per share. The combination of organic growth and productivity contributed $0.22 per share to Q1 earnings. Business transformation is having a positive impact on our productivity efforts. The year-on-year impact from divestitures reduced earnings by $0.03 per share. Foreign currency, net of hedging, reduced pre-tax earnings by $0.04 a share, while strategic investments were a $0.16 impact.

The first quarter tax rate was 23.7%, versus 26.8% in the comparable quarter, which increased earnings by $0.09 per share. The lower year-on-year tax rate was driven by favorable geographic profit mix, increased tax benefits from employee equity-based compensation, and ongoing strategic tax initiatives. In light of the first quarter performance, we now expect our 2017 full-year tax rate to be in the range of 26% to 27.5%. Finally, average diluted shares outstanding declined nearly 2% year on year, which added $0.03 to Q1 earnings per share.

Please turn to slide 10 for a look at cash flow. We continue to generate solid operating cash flow as a company, which allows us to consistently invest in the business and also return cash back to shareholders. First quarter free cash flow was $701 million, down $245 million year on year, largely due to the timing of pension contributions. Full-year 2017 pension contributions are expected to remain in the range of $300 million to $500 million, similar to 2016. Free cash flow conversion was 53%, and for the full year, we continue to anticipate free cash flow conversion to be in the range of 95% to 105%. Recall that Q1 is typically our lowest conversion rate of the year.

First quarter capital expenditures were $287 million, in line with our expectations heading into the quarter. For the full year, we continue to anticipate CapEx investments in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. As you heard earlier, we increased our first quarter per share dividend by 6%, resulting in $702 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders during the quarter. We also returned $690 million to shareholders through gross share repurchases. We continue to expect full-year repurchases in the range of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

Let's now review our performance by business group, staring with Industrial on slide 11. Industrial continued its strong growth momentum from Q4, delivering first quarter sales of $2.7 billion, up 5.7% organically. Industrial's growth was broad-based, across all businesses and geographic areas.

Our automotive OEM business continued to lead sales growth within Industrial, increasing double digits organically. Growth in this business outpaced the rate of global car and light truck builds by more than 400 basis points. Advanced materials also had a strong start to the year, up high single digits. Our Heartland businesses within Industrial, abrasives, industrial adhesives and tapes, and automotive aftermarket, each increased mid-single digits organically.

On a geographic basis, organic growth was led by Asia-Pacific, up high single digits, while the U.S. and EMEA increased mid-single digits.

Industrial delivered first quarter operating income of $625 million, with operating margins of 23.1%. Operating margins were down 80 basis points year on year, or up 40 basis points adjusting for a Q1 2016 divestiture gain.

As you can see, Industrial is off to a strong start to 2017. For the full year, we now expect organic growth in the range of 2% to 5% versus our prior estimate of 1% to 3%.

Please turn to slide 12. First quarter sales in Safety & Graphics were up 4.8% organically to $1.5 billion. Personal safety, another Heartland business, delivered strong organic growth in the high single digits, with particular strength in Asia-Pacific and the U.S. The roofing granules business continued to perform well in the first quarter, posting double-digit organic growth, as demand remained strong in the replacement shingle market. Geographically, Safety & Graphics grew organically in all areas, led by mid-single-digit increases in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S.

Operating income for the business group was $399 million, and operating margins increased 180 basis points to 26.1%. Adjusting for acquisition and divestiture activity in this year and last, operating margins were up 80 basis points.

As with Industrial, Safety & Graphics is off to a strong start, and growth is better than we anticipated entering the year. We now expect organic growth for this business to be between 2% and 5% versus a prior estimate of 1% to 3%.

Please turn to slide 13. Our Health Care business generated first quarter sales of $1.4 billion. Organic growth was 3.1% year on year, in line with our full-year expectations of 3% to 5%. Growth was led by a double-digit increase in both drug delivery systems and food safety. Our medical consumables businesses, which represent the largest segment within Health Care, posted good growth in Q1. Oral care delivered mid-single-digit organic growth in the first quarter, a marked improvement from the second half of 2016. Our health information systems business was down low single digits organically. We expect the business to improve throughout the year.

Geographically, organic growth in Health Care was positive in all areas, led by high single-digit growth in Latin America/Canada and Asia-Pacific. We saw notable strength in China/Hong Kong, which was up double digits in the quarter.

Health Care's operating income was $434 million, and margins remained strong at 30.5%. Importantly, we generated these returns while investing an additional $21 million to enhance growth in core platforms across the business.

Please turn to slide 14. Electronics & Energy led our company with organic growth of 11.5% in the first quarter. Sales were $1.2 billion. The Electronics side of the business grew 18% organically, as our team successfully drove increased penetration on a number of OEM platforms. Demand strengthened across most market segments in consumer electronics, which also boosted our growth rate, and we benefited from favorable year-on-year comps. Our Energy-related businesses were up 1% organically, with low single-digit growth in electrical markets, while telecom was flat. On a geographic basis, organic growth was up double digits in Asia-Pacific, where our Electronics business is concentrated.

First quarter operating income for Electronics & Energy was $225 million, with margins of 18.6%, up 70 basis points. Adjusting for first quarter portfolio actions, margins were nearly 24%, up 600 basis points year on year.

As you can see, Q1 organic growth was very robust for Electronics & Energy. As a result, we are updating our full-year growth expectations for this business to a range of up 1% to 6% versus a prior range of down 3% to up 1%. The first half of the year is expected to be stronger than the second half, largely driven by year-on-year comps.

Please turn to slide 15. First quarter sales in Consumer were $1 billion, and organic growth declined 1.2% year on year. Three of our four businesses within Consumer grew organically, again led by home improvement followed by consumer health care and home care. Within the home improvement business, our Command damage-free mounting products posted strong double-digit growth, as accelerated investments continue to pay off. Filtrete filters also delivered strong growth in the quarter. More than offsetting this growth was a year-on-year decline in our stationery and office supplies business, which was impacted by continued channel inventory reductions, primarily in the U.S. office retail and wholesale.

Geographically, organic growth in Consumer was led by Asia-Pacific and Latin America/Canada, which was more than offset by a decline in the U.S.

Operating income was $222 million, with operating margins of 21.3%. Looking at the full year, we expect organic growth for Consumer to be in the range of 1% to 3% versus a prior estimate of 2% to 4%. We also expect to see growth improve as the year progresses.

Please turn to slide 16. Before I turn it back to Inge, let me address a few items that we anticipate will happen over the remainder of 2017. The net impact of these items is factored into our EPS guidance today. First, as you may recall, in December we announced the divestiture of our Identity Management business within Safety & Graphics. The sale of this business, which has annual sales of approximately $205 million, is expected to close during the second quarter. Upon completion, we expect to record a gain on sale of approximately $0.55 per share, partially offset by the profit that will go with the business in 2017 after the divestiture is closed.

In addition, recall at our Investor Meeting in March 2016, we introduced a plan to better optimize our portfolio and supply chain footprint. We expect to make significant progress on that plan in 2017, with associated costs in the range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share over the remainder of the year. We anticipate $0.20 to $0.30 per share will incur in Q2. In total, the net impact of these items is expected to add between $0.05 and $0.10 to 2017 earnings per share. Again, this impacted is reflected in our full-year updated guidance, which Inge will now cover on slide 17.

Inge?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you, Nick.

As you have seen, our team delivered a very strong start to the year. As a result, today we are raising our full-year expectations for both organic growth and earnings per share. We now anticipate organic growth in 2017 of 2% to 5% versus a prior range of 1% to 3%.

With respect to earnings per share, we expect earnings of $8.70 to $9.05, up 7% to 11% versus a prior range of $8.45 to $8.80. Finally, we continue to expect strong performance in terms of both return on invested capital and free cash flow conversion in 2017.

With that, I thank you for your attention, and we will now take your questions.

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Andy.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Good morning, Andy.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Can you talk about the uptick in strategic investments that you're making a little more? You said that you were going to do $0.05 to $0.10 of investments in 2017, but you did $0.16 in the quarter. A lot of that seems to be in E&E and Health Care. You mentioned the increased growth, where you expect the 50 to 100 basis points. How much did you see in the first quarter? And can you classify these moves as a lot more offensive to gain share, or maybe more defensive, in E&E especially, given that you've had some share impact from OLED for instance? So how do you characterize it all?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Andy, thanks for the question. You covered quite a few things there. Just from an overall theme standpoint, Andy, we're always looking for opportunities to enhance the value of the enterprise, and that's really part of our business model. What you see in the first quarter for incremental investments, some of that was investments we were taking to accelerate growth. And that was really lined up with what we had shared last December of the incremental $100 million over the course of 2017 to deliver accelerated growth throughout the year.

The other context I'd share with you in thinking about this step up in strategic investments, if you think back to last March at our investor meeting when we laid out our five-year plan, we shared plans for optimizing our portfolio and supply chain footprint with at that time what we described a total of between $500 million and $600 million of investments, and ultimately that we expected that by 2020 to be creating $125 million to $175 million of annualized benefit, operating income benefit. What you're seeing in this step up of accelerated strategic investments both for the quarter and for the year is us taking more action related to what we laid out last year for the optimized actions on our supply chain footprint.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it, okay. That's helpful, Nick. And then shifting gears, your guidance of 2% to 5% expected growth in Industrial, you did 5.7% in the first quarter. Comparisons do get a little harder, especially in 4Q, we know that. But your Industrial business also seems to have momentum entering the second quarter. So what do you think could slow down as the year goes on? How much of the new guidance is conservatism versus concerns around things like auto OE? Or is anything else in the investor portfolio slowing? Or is this just it's early in the year and you've seen a nice uptick in the businesses and you do expect momentum here as you go into 2Q?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Hi. Good morning, Andrew. This is Inge. What I think you should look, first of all, we see good momentum globally for the Industrial business, and you can see that also then going over to our Safety & Graphics business. So both of them are doing slightly better than we thought when we started the year. And you can see, we changed the range not only for the company but for those two businesses specifically, from 1% to 3% to 2% to 5%. It is early in the year, so we don't see at this point in time anything specifically that will slow. But I think a range of 2% to 5% is more realistic at this point in time.

And when you look upon Industrial, there was in the United States very good growth for us, and the same in West Europe. And I just came back from China two weeks ago, and you can see a slight momentum upwards there as well. So we are raising it now to 2% to 5%, and we will maybe, of course, talk more about it as we have maybe one more, two more quarters under our belts here.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, Inge. Appreciate it, guys.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Ritchie with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Joe.

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs & Co.

So maybe staying on the growth point for a second, so clearly really strong organic growth quarter. I'm just curious. As the quarter progressed, did the things – did momentum continue to get better? Was there any particular month that was better than others? I'm just trying to understand, I guess, really in the context of the full-year guidance.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yeah, Joe, as the quarter went on, it was consistent strength across the quarter, all three months of the quarter. And I'd further add, we're seeing April, the start of April, tracking very much in line with what we've been seeing for the first quarter, so really no intra-quarter trend changes to note.

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. And then I guess, maybe taking two of those businesses and talking for a second about Electronics, which had a great quarter at plus 11% and change, and the guidance for the rest of the year, and the expectation for what you expect will be the shift to OLED over the next couple quarters, and then contrasting that maybe with the Consumer business, which has been a really stable business for you guys for quite some time, and whether you think that there are maybe some structural versus cyclical pressures that you're seeing there.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Well, first of all, if we start with Electronics & Energy, as I said earlier, we have done a lot of work in that business during the last couple of years, in order to make sure that we have the right structure in place. And I think those are the things that you see, in terms of action we are making on the portfolio, some right-sizing on manufacturing, et cetera.

But what also had been going on for quite some time is our shifting of commercialization capabilities into faster-growing businesses in Electronics & Energy. And we will continue, of course, to look upon consumer electronics, utilities, construction, and semiconductor. But over time here, for the last couple of years, we have shifted more into data center, to automotive electrification, to energy grid, and communication infrastructure. So that's a move over time, and that starts to pay off.

And your comment on OLED, there is no change to what we laid out earlier in the year. But one thing that you need to understand with our – we are global. So what we see in what you call consumer electronics, we are going on big platforms for the Chinese OEMs as we speak. So I think we have a tendency to over-rely on the United States enterprises, in terms of that platform.

And as I said, came back from China two weeks ago, and the progress we are making on platforms out there on consumer electronics is just fantastic. So I will say, on that business, the things that you see in terms of actions, but there's also things that we have done, in terms of shifting our focus into faster-growing businesses. And I think we showed that at the last investor meeting, where we talked of (33:50) moving more capabilities into $12 billion market opportunity that is growing 10% to 15%. So that's the piece you see. So I'm very, very pleased, I would say, with the hard work that business had done in order to manage the cost and efficiency, and then type of shift to faster growing markets.

In terms of Consumer, Consumer had basically, this quarter, three or four division was growing. One division was down, and it's basically into United States, and it's into the office channels. When we look upon that now, for the second quarter in a row, our sale-out is 2%, but our sale-in is down. So I think it would take us a couple of more quarters in order for the inventory levels to come right in that channel. It's not a 3M issue. It's maybe an issue relative to consolidation in that channel that is pretty robust, I will say, if you follow what is going on into that channel.

And when we looked upon the growth for Consumer around the world, we had robust growth everywhere except in Central/East Europe, Middle/East Africa, we were down 2%. And then, as Nick said, in the United States we were down 5%, all into the office supply. But if you look upon the rest, it was very good growth. We had China/Hong Kong 40%, Canada 5%, Latin America 2%, and total international was actually 4% growth. So let's see how long time it will take for the channel to adjust. I cannot predict that as I sit here, but probably another two quarters or so.

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great, thank you for the color.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Hi, thank you.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Julian.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Good morning. I just wanted to start with the pricing side. I think core price in your EBIT margin bridge was flat in the first quarter. It was down slightly in the fourth quarter. How are you thinking about price overall for the balance of the year, versus that figure in Q1? And I noticed your U.S. pricing, at least in your revenue commentary, is still negative. Do you think that will turn up in the balance of the year?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yes, Julian, we're not fundamentally seeing any change in our pricing power. That remains strong. We do continue to look for targeted places where we can use price to help drive organic volume growth. If I look out over total 2017, we're expecting U.S. price growth to be approximately flat. If I expand it to the total globe, if I pull out the FX impact, we expect pricing to be up slightly. Our normal range is 30 to 50 basis points of core price growth. I think it will be somewhere between there and flat for total 2017.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Thank you very much. And then my second question was just around the strategic investments. I was just trying to square some of the different numbers. Is the sense that the higher operating leverage you're getting from the better organic growth, you're redeploying most of that into growth-related strategic investments, and then the majority of the gain you're getting you're redeploying into cost or COGS-related reduction efforts? Is that a fair summary, or is there something going on in the end markets that's also driving some of this stepped-up spending?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yes, of the $136 million in strategic investments in the first quarter, Julian, a little less than half of that is investments that we see having a fairly short-term return in 2017 and into early 2018. And those are primarily growth-oriented investments, and those growth-oriented investments were factored into the guidance we set out for the year. The remainder of the strategic investments, those relate to our portfolio, supply chain footprint. And that's really laid out aligned closely with the plan that we put forward a year ago in March.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Understood. So in your initial EPS bridge from December, the $0.05 to $0.10 of strategic investment headwind, that correlates fairly closely with that $0.40 to $0.45 portfolio and footprint actions you called out in today's slide 16?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

No, Julian.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

Not entirely, but it's a different line is it?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yes, so in December when we laid out our guidance, EPS guidance for the year, strategic investments we had incrementally in a $0.05 to $0.10 range. That was aligned primarily – or almost exclusively with our growth investments. Now what you're seeing, we're seeing the growth investments play out exactly as we guided, still in that $0.05 to $0.10 range for the total year. What we're layering on top of that is additional footprint actions and portfolio actions that we're taking throughout 2017. So on top of the growth investments, there's roughly an incremental $0.10 of supply chain and portfolio actions that we took in the first quarter of 2017.

And then in terms of the guidance for the balance of this year, for Q2, Q3, and Q4, there's an extra $0.40 to $0.45 on top of that that was not part of our initial guidance. So all in, the growth investments, the incremental $0.10 that we took in the first quarter plus what we're expecting Q2 through Q4, it's now in the range of $0.55 to $0.65 for the total year.

Julian Mitchell - Credit Suisse Securities

That's really helpful. Thanks, Nick.

Our next question comes from the line of Nigel Coe with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, good morning.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Nigel.

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

At the risk of – yes, good morning, guys. At the risk of flogging that dead horse to death, so the timing of the accelerated investments in 1Q, is it because you saw you had a tax benefit and then therefore you decided to offset that? Does that explain the timing of the investments? And should we think of this as more of a pull forward from – you mentioned the $0.05 to $0.10 of growth investments. It sounds like all that's been made in 1Q, so this is a pull forward, Nick?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Nigel, we're always, as I said earlier, we're always looking for opportunities. The level that we were investing in Q1 in strategic investments around growth, no pull forward there. That's coming exactly as we had planned. The increased strategic investments around portfolio actions and the supply chain footprint, that's aligned with our longer-term vision. The exact timing of when we were going to do that we did not have clarity on until we started pulling the trigger on some of those actions in the first quarter and some that we expect to have happen over the next three quarters. So I'm not sure I'd characterize it as a pull forward as much as it would be now is the time that it looked like the right time for us to pull the trigger on actions that we had laid out last March.

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And then the revised guidance, does this bake in anything for Scott Safety, or is that still outside of the guidance? And I'm wondering if maybe the $0.40 to $0.45 of actions maybe includes the $0.10 of dilution from Scott.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

No, the $0.40 to $0.45 does not include anything for Scott Safety. At the time that closes, we will update guidance to take into account any impact that will have on our 2017 earnings.

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, and then just one quick one. Some companies have talked about the benefit from channel restock. I'm just wondering. What sort of intel do you have on sell-in versus sell-outs? Did you see any restocking? It looks like our checks (43:10) might have been, but any color there would be helpful.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yes, first of all, you heard Inge talked about some of the channel impacts in our office retail and wholesale channel. In addition, in our Industrial channel, we are seeing increased confidence in the channel, which we're seeing good sell-out of our product. We're seeing even stronger sell-in to the industrial channel, primarily in the U.S. So that is one place where we're attributing it to higher confidence amongst that channel and seeing what appears to be some restocking of depleted channel levels that we've seen in the past.

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Deane Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Deane.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Good morning, Deane.

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, I was hoping to circle back on Consumer and the stationery office commentary. This came up in the fourth quarter. And, Inge, you gave us some good color in terms of the sale-in and sale-out as the destocking going on. We can see and read about all the consolidation in this channel, but I was interested in hearing your commentary about e-commerce because that is a growing factor in these products. And how was this captured in your channel descriptions and categories? Are you calling the brick-and-mortar customers a part of your channel overall? Does that include their e-commerce? And so how does e-commerce factor into this?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Yes, it does. So e-commerce is one channel of many for us. And if you think about the total enterprise, in a quarter like this, our e-channel sales is north of $200 million, and we are growing 6% in that channel generally as a total company. International actually grew 25% in e-business for the quarter. So it is an element.

And so for us, we look upon our customers in terms of one channel. Then inside of them, they have omni-channel, et cetera, which they are utilizing. And as you have seen, when you – I cannot talk about them. We have to look upon their reports. But as you see, for many of them, the "e" part is growing very, very fast, and it's type of slower growth in the traditional business, if you like. And that's the same for us then when we look upon our – as our output in terms of growth. But as I said, for that channel, generally speaking it is the United States at this point in time that are consolidating as a total channel. The e-channel is growing I think for most of our customers, and we are part of that.

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets LLC

That's real helpful. And then just over on Health Care and oral care specifically, one of your key competitors was seeing destocking in this business on the consumables side. It looked like you didn't suffer from that. Is it easier comps? Have you seen the destocking trend over? And maybe you can comment on the sell-in versus sell-through.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

We did not see what you're describing here. We saw maybe a little bit more confidence actually into the channel on our products. So we took market share on the consumable part into the oral care, and I think there's momentum there. So we had 5% growth, and I think the momentum and the confidence with the retailers is very high for our products as you move forward into the year. So I think it's a combination of us taking market share and also the retailer, as Nick said, for Industrial specifically, we have good confidence as we move into the year and maybe build a little bit of inventory, but it's not the majority of the growth.

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets LLC

That's helpful, thank you.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Sprague with Vertical Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

A couple loose ends here. First just on Electronics, you actually raised the range, particularly a wider range with one quarter in your pocket already. I was wondering if you could just elaborate a little bit on what the big swing factors are as you think about how the rest of the year plays out for you specifically.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

First of all, I think the positive is that we changed the guidance north. We extended the range a little bit, and that's based on, I would say, very positive outlook that we have as we move in on some of the platforms, specifically out in Asia. And as I said earlier, we have worked for quite some time relative to our commercialization capabilities into market segments that are growing faster. And I talked about data center. I talked about automotive electrification and energy grids and communication infrastructure. That is starting to pay off.

So I will say that it looked positive, but it's still early. But as you see, we go rather 1% to 6% than 1% to 5%. This may be indicating the positive signs that we see in that business in terms of growth. And of course, margins have improved dramatically the last couple of years. And as you see again, this quarter we took some actions that we could do and still deliver very, very good margins for that business.

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Are there some specific OEM wins that really drive how this plays out that you don't have visibility on yet, or is it just an end market demand question?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

No, there are also wins, and that will of course especially now and the sales will come later. But as I said earlier, I think we have a tendency to think about 3M as a U.S. company. We are a global company. So we work on platforms all over the world. And as you know, out in Asia there are very big movements coming from the Chinese OEMs relative to this space. And they're all spec'ing in our products as they move ahead.

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

And then just a couple quick cleanups for Nick, if I could. Nick, on tax, have you solved your 2017 tax rate down to what you think your ongoing sustainable tax rate is going to be, or do we have more downside as we look forward?

And also just on the $136 million of spend, where was it precisely? I think $21 million in Health Care and maybe it was $70 million to $75 million in E&E. Is that right? Where was the rest of it? Thank you.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Jeff, to your first question on the tax rate for what we're now seeing for total 2017, there are a few dynamics going on. First of all, we are seeing a favorable geographic profit mix for us that is helping us in our tax rate. It's been a headwind for us the last couple years, and that's switching over to a tailwind for us this year. We're also seeing some of the benefits, as you'd expect, from some of our tax planning. But one of the more significant items just in the first quarter is the benefit we're getting from the accounting standard change that came into effect last year for the excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. From a year-on-year basis, that's about a $0.04 benefit versus what we had a year ago.

And, Jeff, I'd say that's the wildcard. Other things are going very much as we had planned, to get to the 27% tax rate by 2020. But with the added variability from what happens with this excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation, there will be some quarters that's a benefit, and some quarters we won't see any benefit at all. All in, we're well on track for hitting the 27% in 2020, possibly even lower than that. But when we have better clarity on that, we'll give a revised number of, can that go even lower than the 27%.

To the second point on the strategic investments, the $136 million, of the growth-related investments, you're correct. Health Care had the majority of that. There were small amounts, single digits of millions of dollars, low to mid-single digits in millions of dollars, in the other four business groups. And then, from a portfolio and supply chain footprint optimization, the vast majority of that is impacting the Electronics & Energy business, with a little of that hitting the consumer and office business, the Consumer business group.

Jeffrey T. Sprague - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Great, thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Rob McCarthy with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Can you hear me?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Yes.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Yes.

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. So this is more of a longer-term question. Obviously, listen, you're a global company, you've been making investments with the perspective of a multi-year view, which is obviously wise and prudent, but you are dealing with geopolitical headwinds, across-the-border volatility. How do you think about the investments you've made, particularly in global excellence, particularly in the Eurozone? If we see an increased risk of a breakup there, is there actions you're going to have to take? How are you going to react to some of these black swans with respect to perhaps increased nationalism?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

First of all, as you know, we have done business in international for many, many years, so we have a good understanding of the ins and outs relative to different parts of the world. And I will say that the way that 3M emerged and developed itself over years have been country by country, and starting with a sales office, then becoming a subsidiary, adding in technical capabilities and then manufacturing, et cetera. And I think, the last 10 years or so, we have start more to regionalize and be more efficient, specifically around supply chain and manufacturing, where we still have continued to execute commercially in every country because, as you know, this is – in most cases, different languages and in some cases, different currency.

I don't think there will be much of a change as we move forward, to be honest, and if so, we have to adjust to that. So I think we have had experiences in the past where we need to change the business model geographically, based on what is happening in that specific area from time to time. And we can go back as early 1990s where the European Union was formed, and the way we changed the structure at that point in time, in order to serve the European market with free goods flowing, people able to move in-between countries, and there will be one currency for all countries in Europe. Now, that didn't really play out the way that that was laid out and that was figured out, not last year, not two years ago. That was figured out 10 years ago. And we adjusted again to that, and have been successful ever since in those geographical areas.

So, it's difficult to talk about specifics here today, because we don't know what will happen, but I can guarantee you one thing, that we are diverse enough in our management, and we have experience enough, both in United States and overseas, in order to adjust our business model at any point in time in order to serve our customers.

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Just as a follow-up to that, I think one thing about the ERP investment, the global excellence investments, is ultimately looking at SKU rationalization around the company. But if you have this countercyclical trend of increased nationalism and perhaps higher trade barriers and less regionalization, doesn't that cap the upside from SKU rationalization?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Not necessarily. I think that the business transformation we put in place will serve us very well for the future, despite what will happen in terms of things in Asia and Europe, et cetera. I think we will see – people are rational relative to growth. So people will understand and see that fewer distribution centers are better because, by definition, you can serve the customers in a more efficient way, to a lower cost. So reality is, when everything is – all cards is putting down in place, people understand that is the most effective way to do business, and it will enhance growth of the economies around the world and Europe specifically, as you talk about it.

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Just a last follow-up. Has there been any change in your outlook, in terms of CapEx or investment, with respect to automation in your facilities for the last 18 to 24 months?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Rob, as far as the automation portion of our CapEx spending, a year ago at our investor meeting, we laid out that we expected that to be a noticeable part of our CapEx investments. What we're seeing is, that's playing out exactly as we laid out a year ago, that we're seeing continued opportunities for automation investments within our CapEx plans. And I wouldn't call it an uptick, but I'd say it's playing out exactly as we laid out.

Robert McCarthy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for your time.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Davis with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, guys.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Inge, I can't remember a time where we had 5% core growth in Western Europe, and I'm trying to figure out whether this is just a weak euro and most of that is just export markets. Or is it really broad-based, both internal consumption plus export, given your experience in running Europe for so many years? Maybe you can give us a little bit of color around what you see in Europe, and what you think the outlook is for the rest of the year more specifically?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

So first of all, it was broad-based, where we saw – if you first talk about business groups, all business groups, except one, had growth of – we had one that grew 5%, which was Industrial, so you have 5% in Industrial for the whole of West Europe. You have 6% for Safety & Graphics. You take those two businesses together, which is into the industrial sector very much, we'll say, you looked upon 5% to 6% there, and it was broad-based. Electronic was up to 7%, and then it was slow in Health Care and Consumer. In fact, Consumer, that is a very small business for us in Europe, was actually flat. So you look upon that, it was broad-based, with growth of I will say 4% to 6% in the most important business for us.

There was no big change on the country side, but you can see countries that have been slow in the past like Spain – it will now be called Iberia – are coming up, but that's very much due to comparison for them. But I will say there's positive momentum, driven very much out from Germany, I will say, and that's broad-based and it's of course starting in Industrial and Safety & Graphics. So it was very good and it was not one-time shot as I see it.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, so there's some sustainability to it?

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Yes.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. So I know there's been a half dozen questions on this, but I'm not sure I got the answer or the answer was clear. If core growth positively surprises – I think you're being reasonably conservative the rest of the year. Will your growth investments need to accelerate from these levels, or are these new levels that you've stated the new line in the sand for 2017?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Scott, the increase in the strategic investments from what we originally guided is really around supply chain and portfolio optimization and much less around growth. If we see growth even higher than what we're currently expecting, could our growth investments tick up some? I think the short answer is yes. It could tick up some, but I don't think on a material basis. I think we're now talking single digits of pennies at that point.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

As you remember, Scott, we laid out for the year, actually I think it was $100 million to $105 million in those investments that we call core surge, core platforms. And $36 million was there the first quarter, and we started already last year to load into those opportunities. And we see the result coming, so that's the positive thing.

So the growth coming this quarter, I will say that there's been a lot of work there that is in my view both the microscope and a telescope. The microscope is to make the investment and get growth going. And then you saw some of that investment we did in strategic investment is a type of a telescope. This will create very good value for 3M and for the shareholders as we go ahead. So if you think about what we did here this quarter, I think if you look upon it as a playbook, this is right what you would like to do in order to build both short term that most of us are focused on, but also for the mid to long term for shareholders for 3M. So I think it was the right thing to do.

Scott R. Davis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, good color. Thank you, guys, and good luck.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Tusa with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Good morning, Steve.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Good morning, Steve.

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Can you just remind us what exactly when you talk about supply chain rationalization, what exactly that is? Is this just a fancy way to talk about restructuring? Or just remind us in I guess the most brief way, since we're coming to the end of the call, what exactly some of those actions are.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Steve, thanks for the question. Part of what we talked about a little over a year ago at our outlook meeting, for the five-year outlook meeting, is the number of manufacturing sites we have around the world and looking at the productivity in those sites and the opportunity we have through rationalizing the number of those sites, increasing capital into some of our more productive sites, the opportunity to reduce the total footprint of our manufacturing and supply chain sites over the course of the next four years. So that's what we mean when we talk about it when we laid out a $500 million to $600 million investment that we expect to take, the resulting productivity from that, that by the time we get to 2020 we think that will add another $125 million to $175 million of added operating income through that productivity we can get through rationalizing our supply chain footprint.

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right, okay. That makes a ton of sense, and one last question just on price/cost. Outside of Electronics, was there anywhere where price was negative? I know it was 0.1% or whatever, so there probably – maybe outside of Electronics it wasn't. I'm not sure. Just maybe a little bit of color on where, if there is any, there was price pressure outside of Electronics.

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

If I look at this globally, Steve, we had positive though very small price in all businesses except for Health Care, where we were flat.

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Laurence Alexander with Jefferies and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Good morning, guys, just two very quick ones. First on the restructuring costs in Q2, any segments in particular where margins would be noticeably distorted?

And secondly, as you think about the cadence from 2017 to 2018, do you now think your growth investments and restructuring costs will be flat year over year, or do you think they'll be a bit of a tailwind into 2018?

Nicholas C. Gangestad - 3M Co.

Laurence, to the first question on business, and I'll go further in geography, we expect that this action that we're taking in the second quarter and in the third and fourth quarter will impact all businesses and all geographies, that it will be broad. As far as the specific details of each business, we're still working through those details. We're not ready to be sharing that yet, Laurence.

And then as far as 2017 to 2018, some of these actions will have a tail into 2018, where there will be residual cost impacts hitting us in 2018, though I expect it will not – I very much expect it will be a decline from the level that we're projecting now for 2017.

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Inge G. Thulin - 3M Co.

Thank you. To wrap up, this was a very strong quarter for 3M in terms of healthy broad-based growth, increased earnings per share, and good execution across each of our business groups and functions. Equally important, we made additional investment to support growth and productivity for the remainder of 2017 and well into the future. Thank you for joining us this morning and have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a great day, everyone.

