SUPERVALU (SVU) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Steven J. Bloomquist - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I want to welcome you to SUPERVALU's fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Mark Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bruce Besanko, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. So that we can accommodate as many of you as possible, I would ask that you limit yourself to one question with one follow-up.

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements, which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-K filing and our interim 10-Q filings.

In addition, certain information presented and discussed today constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Information required to be disclosed about these measures is included in our earnings release and 8-K issued earlier today. A replay of today's call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Steve, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter conference call. I'm pleased the final quarter of fiscal 2017 finished above the outlook we provided on last quarter's conference call.

Sales in our Wholesale segment increased $53 million compared to last year's fourth quarter or about 3%, and operating earnings grew $14 million or about 28%. Identical store sales in our Retail segment were negative 5.8%, similar to the second and third quarters, while operating earnings, excluding an asset impairment charge, were the strongest of the year.

Let me give a business update before Bruce gets into more details around our fourth quarter performance and financial position, which now reflects the sale of Save-A-Lot and use of proceeds from that transaction.

Let me begin with Wholesale where we're executing on our three-pronged strategy, which is not changed from what I've outlined before. First, we're focused on retaining our existing customers. Second, we're finding way to do more business with these existing customers; and third, we're adding new Wholesale customers.

Regarding the first prong of our strategy, I'm pleased with our consumer retention efforts this past year. Other than stores that were closed, we kept approximately 99.5% of our customer sales volume this past fiscal year, a truly significant accomplishment. Earlier this month, we entered into a long-term extension of the supply agreement with our largest customer in the Northeast, whom we have serviced for many years. We're pleased that we have agreed to continue to supply this innovative and growing retailer for many more years and view their decision to extend their agreement with us as recognition of the value and support SUPERVALU brings to their organization.

In fall of 2018, we expect this customer to be our anchor tenant in a new facility we purchased and expect to have operational in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. SUPERVALU and Albertson's currently share a distribution center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania that is owned by New Albertson's, Inc. and operated by SUPERVALU. New Albertson's, Inc. has exercised its termination rights under the operating agreement that governs that facility. As a result, we plan to service our customers in the Northeast from this Harrisburg DC.

The second prong of our strategy is to do more business with existing customers, and we're doing just that. Cases shipped to stores supplied both this year and last, a metric that excludes the impact of deflation, increased in Q4 compared to last year's fourth quarter. This was largely a reflection of the produce business we have won with existing customers where we continue to make the paradigm shift from a wholesaler who sells produce to a produce wholesaler. We're improving the quality of produce going to our customers and retail stores. We're doing a better job on the procurement side, and we're more effectively working with vendors on national contracts. And most importantly, we're changing the culture and mindset towards produce. As a result, our produce sales and profitability have grown.

Regarding the third prong of our strategy, adding new customers, we continue to have discussions with a broad range of potential customers as we emphasize what SUPERVALU can do for them. We're marketing our strong distribution network, our great private brand portfolio, and the diverse value-add services that can help them more efficiently and competitively operate their businesses. The opportunities and pipeline today are robust, and I'm optimistic about the prospects of converting many of the retailers with whom we're having these discussions into new customers.

One new customer that we've now fully on-boarded is The Fresh Market, a process that went largely as we outlined on our last earnings call. We're excited at the opportunity to supply their stores and look forward to working with their team in the years to come.

As we focus on our Wholesale strategy, we're very pleased to have reached the definitive agreement to acquire Unified Grocers, a leading grocery wholesaler on the West Coast. There are a number of compelling reasons for this acquisition, including our shared commitment to customer service and helping our customers be more competitive in an increasingly demanding grocery environment. We look forward to the opportunity to bring Unified's expertise and comprehensive specialty and ethnic offerings to our customer base while providing Unified customers the opportunity to benefit from SUPERVALU's extensive professional services portfolio. We believe this is consistent with our objectives of growing our Wholesale business and helping our customers compete. We're looking forward to closing on the transaction in mid to late summer 2017 and welcoming the Unified employees to SUPERVALU.

Moving to our Retail business, the challenging operating environment in our markets remains largely unchanged from what we talked about on the last call. Our identical store sales this quarter were negative 5.8%. Customer counts declined by 4.3%, and average basket fell by 1.5%. Deflation ran around 1% in that quarter. We continue to feel the impact of competitive new store openings against over half of our Retail stores, and we have yet to cycle the decline in SNAP benefits that started in last year's first quarter. However, adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales has improved in the fourth quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, we announced that Anne Dament will join the company to oversee our Retail operations as well as our marketing and merchandising functions. Her deep knowledge and enthusiasm should accelerate work around improving operations, and her merchandising talent should truly enhance our assortment work and the overall customer experience.

Consequently, for fiscal 2018, we plan to expedite our category management and segmentation efforts with a more acute focus on matching our offerings with the latest in consumer preferences. We plan to offer more customized assortments, tailored to each individual store, making sure we carry the items most relevant to the customers in the stores and communities in which they shop and ensuring that we're in stock and priced right.

Our customers have told us they need more solutions and services, specifically around meals. To satisfy these needs, we plan to introduce more grab-and-go items, healthier products, expanded meal solutions, and greater variety in both produce and deli. Another key focus will be deliberately bringing our retail brands into their communities, leveraging the loyalty that has been developed in some markets for over 50 years. This includes offering more local products and solutions that we expect to further strengthen ties to the community.

We'll also put a greater emphasis on our private brands where we're currently introducing on average one new item every day. This pace of innovation continues to differentiate our private brand portfolio, including our award-winning Culinary Circle and Wild Harvest labels. Our private brands team will continue to identify food trends across all categories, adding items to our already best-in-class portfolio.

Both our Retail and Wholesale businesses are beginning to see benefits from the changes we've implemented toward inventory and working capital management, and our innovation team continues to look for further opportunities to bring incremental gross profit dollars to the company. Along these lines, we're also beginning to see benefits from the organizational changes I talked about last quarter in our merchandise planning function. This team is leveraging our collective volume and scale to bring greater efficiencies across our operations, including procurement and marketing.

Our remodels and capital investment plans align with these initiatives and banner strategies. Under Anne's leadership, we'll continue to allocate a greater proportion of our Retail capital at Cub and Hornbacher's. As part of this philosophy, we'll continue, as we have always done, to review and optimize our store portfolio.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bruce. Bruce?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. As outlined in this morning's press release, for the 12-week fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we reported net earnings from continuing operations of $6 million, which included $32 million in after-tax charges comprised of an asset impairment charge of $25 million and unamortized financing cost charges of $7 million.

After adjusting for these items, net earnings from continuing operations were $38 million, and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.13. You'll note net income from discontinued operations amounted to $594 million, which reflects the after-tax gain from the sale of Save-A-Lot and the resolution of certain state tax matters.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as outlined in table five and six of our release, was $124 million. Full year pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $507 million, which includes a net $24 million pro forma adjustment, primarily related to revenue that would have been received from the professional services agreement with Save-A-Lot had the sale of Save-A-Lot occurred at the beginning of our fiscal year.

Consolidated net sales in the quarter were $2.9 billion, an increase of $16 million or approximately 50 basis points compared to last year's fourth quarter. We were pleased that sales in our Wholesale segment were 3% higher this quarter than they were in last year's fourth quarter as we've now cycled a good portion of the volume loss in fiscal 2016 and began to ship to several new customers, including Marsh, America's Food Basket, and The Fresh Market.

Moving down the P&L, consolidated gross profit was 15.0% of net sales, higher than last year by approximately 10 basis points. Within Wholesale, gross margins and vendor funds were strong compared to last year as we were able to leverage increased volume to create efficiencies and improved margins. Also, we've largely stabilized the logistics challenges that adversely impacted third quarter margins.

In Retail, our gross profit rate was up about 30 basis points with the single biggest driver being lower levels of shrink, which has been one area of focus of ours for several quarters. Consolidated SG&A expense, excluding the $41 million asset impairment charge I mentioned earlier and a $1 million pension settlement charge, was 12.3% of net sales for the fourth quarter compared to 12.1% in last year's fourth quarter, excluding $6 million of store closure charges and costs.

Wholesale SG&A expense as a percentage of sales was 20 basis points lower than last year, including the benefit of approximately $2 million in lower bad debt expense. Retail's SG&A rate increased by approximately 170 basis points, reflecting the 22 former Food Lion stores now operating under the Shop 'n Save name, where we continue to build volume and sales deleverage from negative identical store sales across our other banners. Corporate expense dollars in the quarter were essentially flat to last year's fourth quarter.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter, excluding $12 million in unamortized finance cost charges was $28 million compared to $37 million last year, after excluding $10 million of debt refinancing costs and unamortized financing cost charges, reflecting the approximate $1.1 billion reduction in debt following the sale of Save-A-Lot early in the fourth quarter.

Finally, our tax benefit from continuing operations was $9 million compared to virtually no tax benefit or expense in last year's fourth quarter. The fourth quarter both this year and last year included a number of discrete items, which impacted the effective tax rate, which is accentuated following the removal of Save-A-Lot from continuing operations and the resulting lower earnings base.

Moving from our consolidated P&L to the segment results, Wholesale operating earnings were $64 million compared to $50 million in last year's fourth quarter. As a percent of sales, this year's operating earnings were 3.6% of sales compared to last year's 2.9% of sales with the higher rate being driven by the stronger year-over-year gross margins I mentioned earlier.

For our Retail segment, excluding $41 million in asset impairment charges, operating earnings were $14 million or 1.2% of sales compared to operating earnings of $30 million last year or 2.7% of sales. Although still not where we'd like to be, Retail operating margins were up for the second consecutive quarter after hitting a low within the year in the second quarter. Driving the variance was the negative 5.8% identical store sales and the deleveraging impact that that had on expenses.

Finally, corporate operating loss was $1 million for the quarter, excluding $1 million of pension settlement charges compared to operating income of $1 million last year after excluding $6 million of store closure charges and costs related to properties assumed from the Save-A-Lot sale. Higher employee-related costs were nearly offset by favorability in pension both compared to last year's fourth quarter.

Moving to the balance sheet, at the end of the year, our outstanding debt and capital lease obligations totaled $1.48 billion. The approximate $1.1 billion reduction during the quarter, as we indicated in our last earnings call, was predominantly the result of closing on the sale of Save-A-Lot and applying a majority of the proceeds to our term loan and ABL.

The year-end balance on our term loan was $524 million. The balance sheet also reflects over $330 million in cash, of which $60 million will go toward taxes resulting from the Save-A-Lot sale and approximately $175 million will go toward the purchase of Unified Grocers.

We ended the quarter with no ABL borrowings and over $1 billion of available liquidity from the ABL facility and our surplus cash balance. Along these lines, there have been a number of research reports on the company that discuss potential sale-leasebacks on our 18 owned Wholesale distribution centers. We continually analyze our capital structure and asset base, including how to best preserve operational and strategic flexibility. As a reminder, our term loan currently limits us to $200 million on the amount of sale-leasebacks we're permitted to do although we would look to increase that amount in any future amendment.

Moving to our corporate-defined benefit pension plans, as you'll see in our 10-K, the funded status has improved significantly this year. The underfunded status as of the end of fiscal 2016 was approximately $545 million. That number has been reduced by about $250 million, bringing the underfunded status at the end of fiscal 2017 to just under $300 million, the lowest it's been in over eight years. This improvement was driven by favorable return on plan assets and a favorable change to the mortality table assumption combined with our cash contributions to the plan and the favorable results from our lump-sum settlement project we executed in the third quarter.

We're also pleased the shareholders' equity line on our balance sheet is now positive, an increase of approximately $820 million from the prior year.

Turning to cash flow, cash generated from continuing operations in fiscal 2017 was $308 million. Of this amount, approximately $200 million was reinvested in the business during the year. Turning to the new fiscal year and excluding any impact from our pending purchase of Unified Grocers, we expect total sales to increase, driven by our Wholesale segment where we have now on-boarded all The Fresh Market stores.

We'll also get the benefit from annualizing the new business brought on throughout fiscal 2017. ID sales from our retail stores where we anticipate the level of competitive openings to continue are expected to be negative. Lastly, in our corporate unit, we expect to see a revenue decline of approximately $40 million from the Albertson's TSAs as that company continues its transition to its own systems, which will be partially offset by the incremental revenue from the Save-A-Lot services agreement.

Our expectation is that full-year adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $440 million to $460 million with the decline from the F 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA attributable to several factors including first, fiscal 2018 will be the first year of meaningful pressure from the wind-down of the Albertson's TSA where the revenue, as I just stated, is expected to decrease by approximately $40 million. We expect this will translate into an adjusted EBITDA impact in F 2018 equal to approximately three-quarters of the revenue decline.

As we've said for the past couple of years, we've pursued a number of initiatives to mitigate the lost revenue from the TSA and in the last year, announced that we're looking at our business more holistically. Since the sale of the Albertson's banners in 2013, we've removed approximately $200 million in aggregate cost across the organization, some of which were directly attributable to rightsizing our administrative functions shortly after the 2013 sale.

Other cost reductions have come over the past four years, some of which were driven by changes in the TSA and others related to our continued focus on simply being a more efficient organization. However, the fact that we've already achieved these meaningful cost reductions as well as completed a number of margin-enhancing initiatives makes it more challenging to remove additional costs or improve our profitability commensurate with further declines in TSA revenue.

For F 2018, this paradox of cost takeouts before TSA revenue declines is contributing to the adjusted EBITDA impact of the lost TSA revenue. We're not providing longer-term guidance on the impact of the TSA wind-down, and going forward, we expect to continue to view our business more holistically, including managing costs, leveraging our infrastructure, and focusing on growth.

That said, we currently don't expect the ratio of lost adjusted EBITDA compared to lost TSA revenue for the balance of the expected approximately two to three-year wind-down to exceed what we've just provided for F 2018, and indeed, this ratio could even improve.

Second, fiscal 2017 included a number of nonrecurring favorable items that we don't expect to repeat in F 2018. To start, the company did not achieve many of its incentive compensation targets in fiscal 2017, meaning our planned level of incentive compensation expense in fiscal 2018 are higher than in fiscal 2017 actual expense.

Additionally, a number of other individually small nonrecurring items that benefited fiscal 2017 such as stock compensation forfeitures attributable to several former executives and a bad debt reversal are not expected to repeat in fiscal 2018, which also puts pressure on year-over-year comparisons. Collectively, these items total more than $35 million, an amount that will be partially offset by more than $20 million in year-over-year pension favorability.

Third, our Retail segment continues to face a challenging environment as it looks to reverse traffic and sales declines. As I said earlier, ID sales are expected to be negative, which is also expected to contribute to a decline in adjusted EBITDA. We're excited about our new leader, Anne Dament, and the ideas and energy she's bringing to the company, but the challenges from new competitive openings and continued deflation are expected to continue in fiscal 2018 and are contributing to our negative ID sales expectation for the year.

Partially offsetting these three items is expected adjusted EBITDA growth from our Wholesale business driven largely by the higher sales we anticipate. We expect full year Wholesale operating margin rate to be more or less in line with fiscal 2017.

Mark and the team continue to pursue new business opportunities, and we remain optimistic toward our prospects in this segment. From a capital perspective, we plan to invest between $240 million and $265 million in fiscal 2018, which includes nearly $90 million toward a distribution center in the Northeast and approximately $95 million of maintenance-related spending.

As Mark mentioned, New Albertson's, Inc. has exercised its termination right under the operating agreement that governs the Lancaster distribution facility. As a result, we expect to have a distribution center operational by the fall of calendar 2018 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania that will then service our customers in that region.

With that, let me turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Bruce. As Bruce stated, we have a mixed situation in fiscal 2018, having made great progress in our Wholesale business this past year. However, Wholesale's expected performance, excluding any benefit from the Unified transaction, will not be able to fully cover the declines we expect in Retail and from the TSA wind-down nor cover the favorable items we benefited from in F 2017. As a result, we expect adjusted EBITDA this year to be lower than pro forma adjusted EBITDA was in fiscal 2017.

In Wholesale, we've added a meaningful amount of new business during my first year, and I continue to believe we have the opportunity and ability for further growth. I'm also looking forward to closing on our purchase of Unified Grocers and assisting this diverse and talented group of retailers become more competitive in the markets in which they operate. The sale and earnings trajectory at Retail over the past two years is not acceptable, and we acknowledge the questions posed by the performance of our Retail banners over the past two years.

At the same time, we also recognize the interconnectedness between our Retail and Wholesale businesses where our Retail stores provide significant leverage to our distribution and procurement networks. We're taking a number of actions to stabilize this part of the business, including the recent reorganization of management teams at two banners that will reduce costs. Our innovation team continues to evaluate and implement initiatives that we expect will contribute toward profitability, and we're in the process of marketing a number of underperforming stores where disposition would allow us to focus on a core base of stronger stores.

The other challenge we face is the wind-down of the Albertson's TSA, which is now planned to be complete in about two years. The team has done a good job of managing costs following the Albertson's sale, which adds to the go-forward challenge we face. Despite this challenge, I continue to believe in the value of the infrastructure that supports our work on the TSA and the benefits we can bring to other companies.

We're aggressively pursuing service arrangements similar to what we have in place with both Albertson's and Save-A-Lot, but the decision to outsource these functions has deep organizational implications for a potential customer. Simply put, successful selling these types of services takes time.

At the beginning of the year, we laid out a growth strategy where SUPERVALU's unique position in the wholesale grocery industry could help us grow in a meaningful way over the coming years. In this first year since my arrival, we have begun to do just that with the addition of significant new business and through the recently announced pending acquisition of Unified Grocers.

We also successfully completed the sale of Save-A-Lot, which improved our balance sheet and increased our flexibility to evaluate further growth opportunities. Plenty of work still to do, but a good start. I look forward to the new fiscal year and updating you again next quarter.

And Bruce and I are now ready to answer your questions.

Your first question is from Edward Kelly from Credit Suisse.

Edward J. Kelly - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Hi, guys. Good morning. I just want to start with just some clarification around the TSA. So, TSA revenue last year I think $178 million. It sounds like it's going to $138 million in fiscal 2018. I'm not sure how much of that you were saying that you could offset with cost-outs. And then by the end of fiscal 2019, I guess, by the fourth quarter or the end of that year, it's gone. And then how much cost-out are we thinking about sort of looking from here going forward? Just help us understand how we should be modeling this.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. So, Ed, thanks for the questions. So, let me take some time here and be as colorful in response to those questions as I can. So, as we said in the prepared remarks, this is the first year of meaningful TSA revenue loss that's impacting our adjusted EBITDA line. The prior years' any other revenue loss didn't have a material EBITDA impact or it was otherwise, in some ways, neutralized.

We expect we'll decline the TSA revenue by about $40 million in F 2018, so consistent with the math that you suggested, and remember, the revenue figure is the only figure that actually appears on the general ledger as a TSA item. The other items that comprise, the COGS and SG&A, those items are rough, really rough estimates only as they really run through multiple cost centers as what I would call ordinary course costs. So, the revenue will decline by about $40 million this year, and we expect that, that will translate into an adjusted EBITDA impact in F 2018 that's equal to about three-quarters of that revenue decline. So, that simple math should work for F 2018.

I don't want to provide long-term outlook guidance on the TSA because what we want to do is we have sort of flipped the model here and view the business more holistically, which would include managing our cost, growing our services and particularly, being able to leverage this back-office infrastructure that Mark has talked about. And so, that's our strategy going forward, but I do recognize that folks need to model out the TSA impact. And so, I'll repeat what I said in sort of the prepared remarks, which was we do not expect the ratio of lost adjusted EBITDA associated with that lost TSA revenue. Over the two to three years of this wind-down, we don't expect to exceed that ratio over the wind-down, and I hope we might even be able to slightly improve on it.

As for the timing, right now, you might remember that the way that this contract operates is that the Albertson's folks notify us typically in the fall that they want to re-up for a year. So, right now, last September, they re-upped for services through September of 2018, so not quite a little over a year out. So, we anticipate, based on our discussions with them that this TSA will wind down over the next two to three years, approximately two years, maybe going out a little longer than that. So, we're saying approximately two to three years.

And so, as we model through this revenue decline, you can use the math I provided to sort of represent how it may flow. But again, we want to take this opportunity, and we want to look at the business more holistically because these costs that we've taken out, the margins that we've managed upwards, those are throughout the entire organization. They're not necessarily related specifically to costs associated with the TSA, and so this management of the business more holistically, including the leveraging and the opportunity to leverage that infrastructure is the direction we want to go.

Edward J. Kelly - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Great. That's very helpful. The second question I wanted to ask is just related to the Wholesale business. Can you talk about the competitive environment for new business, message that you're going to market with from a SUPERVALU standpoint, how that differs from competitors and how ultimately, over time, you end up winning business on more than just pricing?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Right. It's Mark. So, I think it starts with what's our offering and how does it compare in the market. They're the fundamentals of where is the warehouse, how close is it to the opportunity. But between transportation networks, you can cover a lot of miles. So, it's not about who is the closest.

The piece comes down to what are those product differentiators. So, for us, in a world that becomes ever increasingly competitive and where you can get almost the same products from multiple sources, having a higher level and a broader base of a private brand offering is a differentiator, and I believe that our private brand is the best offering available of any distributor.

Secondly, in this world of ever-increasing complexity, technological competitiveness, the back-office services that we offer are another way for merchants to be able to sit and say, I'm going to focus on what I do best, which is running my store and trying to figure out the latest technological innovation and every piece of that, and running that infrastructure is not the best use of my time or my talents or my treasure and look to SUPERVALU to supply those things. And those are the two things that, yeah, it's a competitive industry, but those are the places that make us different and helping to win business.

The other part is culture, and I think when we look at the accomplishments of this past year, one has been a total reinvigoration of the sales process and team that you have out there, going out and getting business and being able to articulate these different product offerings and how they can make the customer successful.

Edward J. Kelly - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

You're welcome.

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

Hi, everyone. This is actually Cody on for Scott today. How are you, guys?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Good, Cody (36:16).

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

We just had a question. Can you walk us through your expectations for the Unified Grocers business over the next year? How should we think about the trajectory of sales and profitability? And do you guys anticipate sales growth? And are there opportunities for margin improvement?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Hi, Cody. This is Bruce. Let me start, and then Mark can jump in. So, we expect that, that transaction, which we are very excited about, that we expect that transaction to close sometime in mid to late summer. So, that's the timing that we're looking at, and we have in place a rather robust governance process that will help us between now and then to work toward having a fairly seamless process of integration. So, we're looking forward to working through these early weeks and then hopefully, close in the mid to late summer.

So, when we think about the business – I'll let Mark talk more about the specifics on the operations, but let me just comment on the synergies. We expect that the synergies will be an obvious area of focus. We expect that there will be about, from a cost basis, cost synergy perspective, about $60 million of run rate for these synergies. And we'll derive those through a number of means, but things like cost structures that overlap, distribution centers, and supply chain where we can share best practices, and then, of course, we'll be a larger company. And so, as a consequence, we expect there may be some economies of scale with some of our suppliers. So, we do expect that there'll be some costs associated with earning those synergies. We talked about that a few weeks ago. I think it's about $60 million over two years associated with transition and integration costs.

So, that's sort of the broad-brush as to what we expect with Unified. I just want to repeat. We couldn't be more excited about the integration. It is a complementary – strategically it's complementary to our business, and it's sort of in the sweet spot of what we do best, which is being a grocer wholesale.

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

Thank you.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Cody, it's Mark. I'll just add to Bruce's comments when we think about this opportunity and some of our prior conversations on this. And this goes to the conversation I was also just having with Edward of if you look at that private offering, and let's take those two examples of both services and private brands, so there is now a much larger, expanded universe of potential customers for our services offering. And secondly, Unified, too, had some very interesting services that are complementary and additional to our lineup. And so, one of the very exciting things is taking the best of both worlds, of all those different service pieces, and putting it into a combined offering for both their customers and ours.

On the product side, in addition to being able to offer some of our piece into that universe is the ability to take their expertise, particularly on Market Centre, where the specialty, the gourmet, the natural, organic, and the ethnic offering, particularly but not limited to Hispanic, and be able to take that expertise and roll that across the country for our other customers is part of the great win of this opportunity.

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. Thank you. And before I ask my follow-up, I just want to clarify. The cost synergies of $60 million run rate, when will you achieve that by?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

By the end of the third year, Cody.

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

End of third year. Okay. Great. And then my follow-up question was just going to be given the negative comps in Retail, can you walk us through the long-term plan for turning that business around? Thanks.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, let me start, and then maybe, Mark, if you want to add some color, too. So, Mark talked about our newest executive, Anne Dament. Anne comes from a deep retail and deep retail grocery background. And we're delighted to have her on board. She's an excellent addition to the management team, and she's been to all five of our banners and already has thoughts around initiatives to help spark our Retail business.

Mark talked about some of those in his prepared remarks, but I would also just make sure folks realize we continue to have headwinds in this retail organization. We have headwinds from competitive openings that continue. We also have deflation, which we've experienced now in the low-single digits, and that does not seem, at this point, to be abating too much, maybe a little bit but not a lot. We have a tender type from food stamps that continues to be under pressure. And so, these headwinds continue to face our Retail business. All of those said, these initiatives that Anne has rolled out, things like more prepared foods and grab-and-go and things like that, things our customers want, I think we're being laser-focused on, making sure that our stores have those offerings and that they are doing a great job operationally.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, it's interesting, Cody. You look at a world that has, I'll call it, some structural competitive pieces to it. But then there's also that part that's your own execution. And I don't think we've been shy in stating that we saw a significant opportunity for improving how we operate. Now part of that also comes to, are you giving people the right tools to compete. So one of our real focuses has been to ramp up the training of new team members and refresh the training of existing team members to help them not just what they need to do but give them the right tools in how to coach their associates. We have the privilege in this industry that, in many cases, we are people's first shop, and we can really teach our colleagues of the best ways of customer service, but we have to give all of the leaders in that organization the right teaching tools to deliver that message.

I think with that, you start to see an improvement in the fundamentals of execution. And then you lead into, all right, well, what is the customer need, and that goes into the conversation that Bruce had about the offering, both the greater specificity to the community and also greater availability of basically ready-to-eat and meal solutions. The days of simply running a big box of ingredients are long gone, and the industry recognizes that, but we are going fast in delivering these solutions. Thanks.

Cody T. Ross - Wolfe Research LLC

Great. Understood and best of luck.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Cody. Appreciate that.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Good morning, everyone. I want to also focus on the Retail operations, and a couple of things you mentioned on the call, gentlemen. I'd like you to maybe put together – and looking forward on Retail, one was it sounded like you were moving or favoring the Cub and Hornbacher's banners with the CapEx devoted to that segment. Also, how significant would be the number of stores you might close? And then finally, how do the former Food Lion stores fit into this? And are they profitable now? Are they meeting expectations?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

All right. Let me start with the CapEx, Chuck, and then the last part of that was Food Lion, which we can comment on. I've already – on the second part of your question or I think it was...

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Closures.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

It's about closures, yeah. Okay. So, we'll get to all three of those pieces, and then let me start, then, Mark, (45:37).

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

So, from a CapEx perspective, what you heard Mark say around Cub and Hornbacher's and leaning in from a capital perspective and investment perspective is right. That is the right takeaway. We expect that those two banners, which are market-leading banners in their market, that we will continue to defend those markets. And part of that leaning in from a CapEx perspective and then an investment perspective is the fact that we want to continue to open new stores in those markets, which we've done now for the past couple of years. So, your takeaway on investment for those two banners is right.

In terms of store closures, we are always looking at closing, and what I would call pruning our Retail store base, that continues. I think what Mark is suggesting in his prepared remarks is that we're going to be sure that we are using every available tool to look at these stores that are underperforming and figuring out ways to appropriately move on those things. So, that process is going to continue.

And then the last comment was in regards to Food Lion stores. So, those Food Lion stores are in our Retail segment, and they are now being operated under what we're referring to as our Retail East area, which includes the Shoppers banner, also our Farm Fresh banner, and now these Shop 'n Save stores. So, those are all being out in the mid-Atlantic region. Those are all being operated by the Retail segment, and I would say that their performance is probably a little below where we expected it to be, particularly on the sales line. And so, I have to give a strong call-out though to the folks that are on our teams that have done such an amazing job working through the operations and integrating those stores and moving that project forward. So, Bob Gleeson is our President out of Shoppers, and his team have been instrumental in helping to integrate those stores, and so we thank Bob and his team for that.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Well said, Bruce.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Do you still intend to flip the Shop 'n Save stores to wholesale customers?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, I think the idea is that we would like to market them to our wholesale customers. That has been our intent all along, and so at the appropriate time, we'll begin a process to engage in that outcome.

Charles Cerankosky - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

All right. Thank you.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you, Chuck.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I want to go back to the Wholesale business. You've had some nice customer wins there. Would you be able to quantify them, the wins for us in terms of fiscal 2018 over fiscal 2017?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Well, let me start and then Mark can maybe jump in, too. So, there's the three customers that Mark called on in his prepared remarks or maybe it was me, Marsh, America's Food Basket, and then The Fresh Market. Obviously, one or two of those had started in the back half of fiscal 2017. And so, when we think about revenue growth, we're going to annualize the effects of at least Marsh and then a little of one of the other ones.

Fresh Market essentially began in earnest in this fiscal year, and so we would expect a ramp-up of those stores here very rapidly, and then we'll get the effects of those. So, we'll have an annualization effect of a couple of them, and then a full-year effect of The Fresh Market. That's our expectation. And then, of course, the teams have modeled, as you might expect, we asked the teams to, of course, fulfill on the strategies that Mark outlined, those three prongs. And so, we would expect that there continues to be good momentum on the other dimensions of the strategy in Wholesale.

And let me just add, the net effect of all of that, the boil it down, comes to the guidance that provided which we expect that for Wholesale, that there's a revenue increase this year, and then there will be an EBITDA increase in that segment as well.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And on the TSA guidance, what does that guidance assume for any possible arrangements with Save-A-Lot? Is there a TSA opportunity with Save-A-Lot?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Well, we have in place a PSA. We call it a Professional Services Agreement. That PSA began at the time of the transaction in early December. And so, in the fourth quarter, there is revenue that runs through our corporate segment associated with that PSA, and that will continue into fiscal 2018.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Does it have an impact on the adjusted EBITDA number or...

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. And so, the way to think about it, the way I said it in my prepared remarks is there's going to be a revenue decline associated with the Albertson's TSA and will be partially offset by the high single-digit millions of dollars that we'll receive in the quarter, each quarter for the Save-A-Lot PSA.

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, you bet (51:36).

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Yeah, hi. I actually wanted to follow up on Bill's question just to get a bigger-picture update on the Wholesale business and all the customers that you announced last year. And it sounds like, Mark, you've been able to retain close to 100% of the existing Wholesale business. And if you've also been able to onboard successfully Fresh Market, then that might imply that revenue should be up by more than 3% in the latest quarter. So, I also just want to confirm when you feel like you'll be at a run rate level of revenue with Marsh and Fresh Market and AFB, when do you think you'll get to that annualized effect that Bruce talked about? What's the timeframe for that? And what percentage of the run rate are you at right now?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Well, this is Bruce, Ajay. We'll get to a full run rate on all three of those – I guess, I'd have to on – I would imagine by the third quarter, and I'd ask Steve to go back and double check this, but I believe by the third quarter, we will be up and running on all three of those from an annualized perspective. It might be a little earlier than that. But broad strokes, that's about midway to third quarter period of time.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. And relative to that run rate, where are you at right now?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Where are we at right now, I'm not sure I know how to answer that question. What I would say is that The Fresh Market is probably the one where we still have some more ramps to go. So, that customer is in the process of ramping up fully. I don't...

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, so you really – it's interesting and maybe it will be best for Steve to lay out. We announced these deals and when they really are in full-blown shipping, but someone like The Fresh Market, although there were test work done in F 2017, that work really only begins F 2018. So, it will take all of F 2018 to have that fully in there. I know that's a little confusing in how we sit there saying when stuff really begins, but maybe we should come back, Ajay, with some better detail on that.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Fair enough. With Marsh specifically, I'm sure you're not going to want to comment a whole lot, but there have been some reports that they're under an enormous amount of financial pressure and closing a lot of stores right now. And I think, Bruce, you mentioned that, that expense overall, it's down. But I think since there is a Chapter 11 speculation out there for Marsh and reports that they're having trouble paying vendors, can you comment at all on how that situation might impact you near term?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah. It's Mark. I'd say the following. As to that last comment about paying their bills, Marsh is paying our bills on time. I don't think it's really fair for us to comment on a customer's financial condition beyond that. But I think what you see in our business is robust growth. And whatever is the result there, we'll be able to work through it. One of the interesting aspects of that particular customer is it was incremental volume into an existing warehouse where we ramped up a degree of labor to handle the additional volume. If in the worst circumstance, that would be the worst circumstance, something were to happen to that volume, we can ramp down that labor. It would be unfortunate, but those problems are not the hardest to solve.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. If I could just sneak in one final question, can you just talk about your current plans for dealing with the notes that mature in June?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Which ones are you referring to? We don't have any notes due in June. We have two sets of notes, Ajay. We got one that's due in 2021 and one that's due in 2022. We have a term loan that comes due in I think a couple of years. So, that's what the capital structure looks like right now. Of course, we have an ABL. I think we extended that out last year. That's got a zero balance on it. But I think our focus will be on financing the Unified transaction in the short run, and we'll use both a combination of cash and then one of the credit facilities either to the ABL or the term loan. But there is nothing in the short run that's maturing.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Yeah. No. Forgive me if I heard you wrong. I was talking about like would you consider prefunding the 2021 notes or are there anything...

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

...any plans along those lines?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I don't want to ever say never, but I think we've got a plan that we've outlined with Mark and the board as to our capital structure. And I think we're going to operate against that in the short term. As I said, the most important thing right now is to be sure that we have financing lined up for the Unified transaction. I think we've got a great plan there. So, I'll leave my comments to that.

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to follow up on Wholesale and the trends there. So, I guess, if I look at kind of revenue per store, I had expected to see maybe a little more of a ramp kind of thinking about The Fresh Market stores maybe being a bit higher in volume than some maybe your others. Can you comment on that or should that trend really change in that kind of a metric, or do you think it will be pretty stable going forward?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Hi, Stephen. It's Mark. It's an interesting question. I mean, The Fresh Market are actually smaller than usual stores. So, the addition of a large number of smaller, more specialty-focused stores would lead me to actually that exact trend that you're observing. I would think that sales per store would be consistent from year-to-year.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. That's helpful.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

I usually, for what it's worth in the logistics world, I mean, it does have to do with sales per store because that can mean stops per load. But there's so much more on the productivity of how many cases are getting on that truck and how you're routing that truck and what you do with your delivery cycle to it.

But what we're not seeing, there's a part of the metric that would say on sales per store where if you thought your sales to each store were declining would suggest to you that there was something in your – you're going to the location, but for some reason, the customer is increasingly looking to other sources of supply. And the flip side is, in general, that we discussed in my prepared remarks is we are doing more business with our existing customers than we were doing before, and that's the piece of actually making sure that the offering that we have is being well presented and then received by the customer base.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. That's helpful. I guess, we have a firm understanding on kind of your average store versus Fresh Market, so that helps. Now thinking about the margin rate in that segment, how much of the margin gains came from vendor funding? And how do you think that will trend in the coming quarters? And related to that, have you sort of invested what you need at this point and getting the new contracts ramped up?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Well, let me take a stab at that question, Steve. And so, in the quarter, on a consolidated basis, we benefited from both the Retail business where we had improvements in shrink, which has been an area of focus for us as well as what I would call base margin, including vendor funds on the Wholesale side. So, that was a benefit on the Wholesale side.

We had some offsets though, too, as we did in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, from a logistics perspective, we had increased over time year-on-year, though sequentially, that improved from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. And then we had some transportation costs year-on-year in the fourth quarter that were also up. Again, that was consistent with what we saw in the third quarter as well.

So, when you net that out, we had about a 10 basis point improvement. So, then focusing specifically on Wholesale going forward, what I would tell you is that in the long run, we've been fairly consistent on a gross margin basis for the Wholesale business, and we don't anticipate that changing. We have, to the extent that there will be any sort of pressures that we have in place, the ability to manage through those in the intermediate to long run through all sorts of initiatives that we have been applying and we'll continue to apply to ensure that the margin rate holds there.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. And are there any sort of start-up costs that are upcoming in the segment related to Fresh Market or any other contracts?

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, it's interesting. We had some start-up costs in third quarter of last year, and it felt a bit of an overreaction by some to what's the normal flow of those things, and I think we've made great progress in those warehouses in addressing those expenses. Then you have another set of new business. You have start-up expenses in the warehouses that have new business.

The nature of things you're bringing into a warehouse, people who haven't done that job before and the people training them are in many ways, you give up some productivity as new people are in your aisles selecting and doing the work. That said, I think we managed through it in this quarter. Yes, we'll have some start-up expenses. But overall, for the year, we think this margin should be stable because in addition to having those start-up expenses, we continue to drive efficiencies in other warehouses and in the work that we're doing with the vendor community.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Helpful. Thank you.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

You're welcome.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Let me go back to the Wholesale. You mentioned some negotiations with new customers or lots of potential new customers. And not to reveal too much, I guess, but is there anything you can share about the process, like could you handicap like we feel really good like we're going to get this one big one or a regional player or a national player or where things might stand without maybe naming names but just curious.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, Joe. I don't think we can. It's one of those great questions. But listen, I think the market has come to appreciate – this goes back to Edward's first question about what's differentiating us and what's helping drive the sales success. And I think the market has come to appreciate what is different about this offering, and we're open for business and people want to have these conversations about how they can be supplied. But just like my comments about services piece, large-scale changes to supply networks take time, and there's a lot of stuff to work through. But the good news is the number of people who want to actively engage in those conversations, and we're encouraged by that.

We look at this past year and it's that piece of I think this sales team and the organization are totally reinvigorated. We made some small changes but not radical changes to teams, and the result has been substantial new business. And now our focus is on Unified and the work that needs to be done there as we work through to close that deal, and we look forward to adding an amazing group of new customers there to our universe of the people that we serve. In addition to that are people outside of those markets who we'd like to invite as customers, which you've got to focus on the work in front of you and make sure that this Unified deal go smoothly for those people, too.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Got it. That's helpful. And then if I could follow up, with regard to the Retail side of the business, can you share what you guys are thinking about just technology within the stores and whether it's in-store pickup or all the different things that are going on within the space right now?

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Yeah, it's an exciting period in figuring out what does the customer want, and it's not like one customer wants just one thing. It's what does the customer want in different times of the week to service different needs that they have. So, one of the big benefits that we get from our retail stores is it becomes this test lab that we're able to try out a whole series of different technologies, whether it's on click and collect or other pieces and then show those findings to our larger Wholesale base, and it's not a one-way stream of information. We also have a number of our customers in an active dialogue on things that they're experimenting with to try to create in that SUPERVALU world a massive share group where we're able to trade this intellectual information back and forth, but there's (01:08:04) question, yeah, there is some exciting stuff going on there. It's the piece of implementation and then making sure that it's profitable.

Joseph Isaac Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Got you. Got you. Thanks so much and good luck this quarter, guys.

Bruce H. Besanko - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thank you.

Mark Gross - SUPERVALU, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. Thanks, Ginger. That will conclude our call. If anybody has any follow-ups, I will be at my office later today. Thanks, everyone.

