Tactical Asset Allocation Update

By Jeffrey L. Knight, Global Head of Investment Solutions and Co-Head of Global Asset Allocation A retreat toward more neutral views is timely and appropriate.

Throughout the first quarter, we took a pro-risk stance through both a mild tolerance for overweight equity beta as well as an explicit underweight to duration risk and a corresponding overweight to spread risk. At our late March meeting, we reviewed evidence that a retreat toward more neutral allocations is timely and appropriate.

Most significantly, our duration tools moved from a stubbornly negative view to a neutral view. While some of our indicators, like the equity scorecard and the investment clock, argue for continued positioning for a higher nominal growth trajectory, the overall message from our work can be summarized as a high conviction neutral view.



Equity: To the extent that our portfolios are positioned for above-average equity beta, we should ensure that this risk is not dominant in our active positioning and even reduce the size of an equity overweight to suit a neutral view.

Fixed income: Duration tools moved to neutral, and our inflation forecasts show the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) having peaked with the most recent release. Adding duration is appropriate across the portfolios, with some tolerance for lingering underweights.

Alternatives: Overall, the concept of expanding our diversifying components remains irresistible, and alternatives have provided a benefit versus rates as a diversifier since the election. Commodities remain attractive, despite a disappointing first quarter. We expect factor efficacy to continue to be positive as markets move beyond a strict dependence on monetary policy in the months ahead.

Within equity allocation: Our work continues to favor non-U.S. equity markets in general and emerging market equities in particular. While 'stocks over bonds' has defined U.S. markets of late, we think that trend has yet to materialize in earnest overseas. Our pairwise models continue to favor emerging markets and Japan, and we are observing a cyclical upswing in economic activity in the eurozone as well. From a size perspective, we retain a neutral stance for small cap versus large cap, following massive outperformance and a change in model readings.

Within fixed-income allocation: A much more neutral profile has emerged with respect to fixed-income strategy. Our fixed-income risk profile for the time being should emerge primarily from regional allocations, with duration and spread risks converging back to neutral. Spreads are tight but we do not detect an impulse for widening. Japanese government bonds have not sold off alongside other government bonds and so remain a funding source for relative positioning.

Within alternatives allocation: Commodities remain mild overweight. Momentum remains favorable, except for natural gas, and commodities offer a potential for tactical catch-up within our risk asset holdings. Roll yield dynamics have worsened recently, and combined with momentum, some sector preferences may emerge from this dynamic. Efficacy has been much improved since the U.S. presidential election for factor-based strategies in equities and commodities. We retain our preference for using these strategies as diversifiers alongside fixed-income holdings. We also return REITs to neutral, in light of our more benign rate view.

Currency: An underweight in the yen amplifies our overweight to Japanese stocks. Across other currencies, only the Norwegian krone has emerged as especially attractive. These low conviction views ought not to command too much risk budget.

© 2017 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

With respect to mutual funds and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value