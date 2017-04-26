Why India ETFs Are Soaring In 2017

Emerging market ETFs are surging in 2017, and within that space, India ETFs are the best performers. Foreign investors continue to pour money into Indian stocks as optimism about economic growth and structural reforms continues to rise.

Since his election in 2014, Prime Minister Modi's government has pushed through a lot of reforms in India. Foreign investors continue to believe he will be able to take necessary actions to promote foreign investments, revamp the tax system, promote infrastructure and reduce corruption.

Modi's party recently had a big victory in an important state election, which suggests he'll most likely win a second term in office in the next general elections.

Per the IMF, the Indian economy will grow at 7.2% in 2017 and 7.7% in 2018, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

For US tech giants, India is a very important market, and they're betting big on growth prospects in the country.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to start manufacturing iPhones in India within the next 1-2 months. It is an important market for the company, since sales in China are slowing down. India is now the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is investing $5 billion in India.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google-Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) compete with each other to provide connectivity to those Indians who have no internet access as of now. With a population exceeding 1.2 billion, India has the potential to become the largest open internet market in the world.

Uber (Private:UBER) is aggressively expanding in India, after retreating from China last year.

To learn more about three popular India ETFs - the iShares MSCI India Index ETF (BATS:INDA), the WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (NYSEARCA:EPI) and the VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) - please watch the short video above.

