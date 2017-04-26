The Domino's Pizza Short - Excerpt From The Amvona Fund, LP 2016 Annual Report

Listen to the CIO of Lemelson Capital discussing the firm's short position in Domino's at the First Annual Stowe Conference for Charity.



"As it relates to an increase in shareholder value, the price of the Company's common stock has increased from $12.29 per share to $187.45 per share, or 1,425%, during Mr. Doyle's seven-year tenure as CEO." - Source: Domino's Pizza Definitive Proxy - DEF 14A - March 16, 2017

At year-end 2016, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) was the fund's largest short position with 41,677 shares sold short. Management is confident in its short thesis on Domino's, and accordingly, has continued to short the stock in the first quarter of 2017. If the price remains high or climbs, management intends to significantly increase the size of its short stake.

There are two primary reasons why management is short Domino's:

The reckless borrowing and wild stock promotion1 of the current leadership at the firm is 100 percent unsustainable; and The company's current share price is vastly overvalued, reflecting the worst of a stubborn bull market that has resulted generally in equity prices far exceeding the country's real economic output (see "Getting Our Pants On" below).

The following are three key things that Domino's current CEO J. Patrick Doyle has done between taking over as CEO in March 2010 and February 28, 2017 (a period of seven years):

Further leveraged the company's balance sheet by dramatically increasing long-term debt and total liabilities (total liabilities increased by 51.34 percent to $2.59 billion). Further destroyed shareholder value by dramatically increasing the shareholder deficit by about $600 million to minus $1.88 billion. Increased the stock price by 1,390 percent, while increasing TTM Revenue by just 68.97 percent, or a ratio of stock price increase to TTM revenue increase of a whopping 20+ fold.

Stock Price % Increase / TTM Revenue % Increase = >20X

Fig. 6: Domino's Pizza Stock Price, Total Liabilities and Shareholder Deficit: March 1, 2010-February 28, 2017

Source: YCharts

Interestingly, the increase in Domino's total liabilities mirrors almost exactly the expansion of the shareholder deficit entry, creating an almost 1:1 inverse relationship (see Figure 6 above).

Between FYE 2010 and FYE 2016, Net Income at Domino's rose just $127 million2 and free cash flow just $126 million3. During the same time frame, however, the market capitalization of the company grew from $958 million to $7.67 billion, and currently sits at an eye-popping $8.85 billion - an increase of roughly $7.9 billion. Put another way, for every extra dollar of net income the firm earned between 2010 and late March 2017, the company's market capitalization increased by roughly $62.

Fig. 7: Domino's Pizza Market Cap. % Change vs. Net Income % Change: January 1, 2010-February 28, 2017

Source: YCharts

Since Domino's is using "Technology" as the rationalization for its stock price performance, it seemed reasonable to look at how a few other well-known technology stocks performed (stock price % change) between January 1, 2010, and February 28, 2017.

Fig. 8: Domino's Stock Price % Change vs. Major Technology Companies and Indexes: January 1, 2010-February 28, 2017

On January 1, 2017, Domino's had roughly $43 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The following is a summary of the company's significant contractual obligations as of January 1, 2017.

Fig. 9: Domino's Pizza's Significant Contractual Obligations

(in millions) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Thereafter Total LT debt: Principal $ 38.6 $ 38.6 $ 878.5 $ 488.0 $ 8.0 $ 752.0 $2,203.7 Interest 99.2 97.6 54.3 48.3 33.7 125.6 458.7 Capital leases 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 5.2 9.3 Op. leases 45.3 40.6 34.8 29.1 25.4 55.9 231.1 Total: $183.9 $177.6 $968.4 $566.2 $67.9 $938.7

Source: Domino's 2016 Form 10-K

Perhaps most notable is the $879 million principal payment due in 2019 and the $488 million due the following year.

Between 2014 and 2016 alone, Doyle received compensation of approximately $25 million as shown in the table below.

Fig. 10: Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle's Compensation 2014-2016

Source: Domino's Pizza Definitive Proxy - DEF 14A - March 16, 2017

For 2016, the stock option grant value is based on a Black-Scholes value on February 24, 2016, of $25.142 per share, and the performance share grant value is based on the closing stock price on February 24, 2016, of just $117.61 per share. (Domino's share price has risen as high as $192 per share recently.)

But that was small potatoes compared to Doyle's overall option exercises and stock vesting during 2016.

Fig. 11: Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle's option exercises and stock vesting during 2016

(1) Equals the closing price of Domino's Pizza, Inc. common stock on the NYSE on exercise date minus the option exercise price multiplied by the number of shares acquired on exercise.

(2) Equals the closing price of Domino's Pizza, Inc. common stock on the NYSE on vesting date multiplied by the number of shares acquired on vesting, and an accrued cash dividend for each quarterly dividend paid prior to vesting.

Source: Domino's Pizza Definitive Proxy - DEF 14A - March 16, 2017

In the event of termination of Doyle's employment, he is poised to receive a staggering $23,649,554 in payment.

Curiously, the proxy statement reports:

"Awards under the Company's EIP in the form of stock options and performance shares are designed to reward demonstrated leadership, motivate future superior performance, align the interests of the CEO with the shareholders and to retain the CEO." - Source: Domino's Pizza Definitive Proxy - DEF 14A - March 16, 2017

This statement left management wondering which shareholders were being referred to and how share price (which affected management compensation) could be so casually interchanged with "shareholder value"? The 2016 proxy statement has no less than twelve references to "stock price" but just two to "shareholder value," the second of which mistakenly equates the former with the latter.

The results of such a failure in corporate governance are inevitably the use of senseless leverage and a CEO geared not to creating enduring, tangible shareholder value but rather pumping his own stock, which almost always results in disaster for common shareholders over the long run. For example, if Doyle was terminated, he would leave with an enormous golden parachute and no consequences of the debt-fueled stock price bonanza he ran up through tireless stock promotion and excessive borrowing. Shareholders, on the other hand, would be left saddled with and responsible for the full $2.6 billion in debt used to drive the share price higher and a gaping multi-billion dollar shareholder deficit.

If ever a CEO was rewarded for levering up a balance sheet to drive the price of his own stock up, shareholder equity be damned, this must be it. But this shining example of board-sanctioned gravy train wealth transfer doesn't stop there. As part of his compensation plan, Doyle also has been given the keys to Domino's Dassault Falcon 2000EX ($34 million price tag), which Robb Report characterized as "Best of the Best 2011" for personal use.4

The company's 2016 proxy statement proclaims, "As it relates to an increase in shareholder value, the price of the Company's common stock has increased from $12.29 per share to $187.45 per share, or 1,425%, during Mr. Doyle's seven-year tenure as CEO." This statement, of course, omits the fact that Doyle took over very near the nadir of the stock market crash that was the defining aspect of the Great Recession of 2007-09 and enjoyed some of longest-running, easiest and lowest-cost borrowing rates in U.S. history in the seven years that followed as part of the ensuing great bull run that is the U.S. stock market today. Nor is there any mention of the shareholder deficit or the enormous leverage Doyle has used to drive the stock price higher.

Boxed in

The two financial dynamics advancing market sentiment on Domino's are share repurchases, which boost earnings per share (EPS), and increasing dividends, which attract income-seeking investors. The company has used tremendous debt to fund both. However, because of the increasing shareholder deficit at Domino's, it is likely the company will not be able to continue to borrow to fund these activities at the same rate it has in the past or at all, which will likely result in an eventual decrease in EPS growth and a suspension of dividend increases and/or the dividend altogether. Either or both events will likely serve as a catalyst for a change in investor sentiment.

Had the company not spent over $1.12 billion on stock repurchases in the last three years, percentage growth in EPS would have mirrored percentage growth in net income, which averaged approximately 14.5 percent over the last three years, or roughly 12.5 percent net of inflation. During the same time, the stock price increased by an average of 32.2%, or roughly 30.2 percent net of inflation, nearly tripling the rate of growth of Domino's overall nominal earnings over the last three years.

Normally, a stock repurchase is a positive for common shareholders, assuming the aggregate purchase price of the shares is in the interest of the shareholders and the company is adequately capitalized to execute such a program. However, the price Domino's has been repurchasing stock at in the last few years has been dear5, especially given the fact that the company is vastly and dangerously undercapitalized.

Further, the repurchase program is indicative of an inherent conflict of interest between Domino's senior management and long-term shareholders. Consider the following:

The company must continue to borrow in an environment of increasing interest rates if it is to extend the repurchase program and continue to fund dividend increases. Doyle is richly rewarded by a high stock price (that directly affects his compensation), driven in part by high-priced, debt-fueled stock repurchases made at ever-increasing and unfavorable prices that skew EPS growth figures but leave long-term shareholders6 saddled with enormous high-risk debt.

The following are a few key financial metrics from the company's financial statements.

Fig. 12: Key Statistic: Domino's Financial Statements

The Strategy: Technology

Doyle has created fantastic but wholly unjustified excitement around the stock with all the talk of the prospective impact of technological advances at the company, including everything from apps to order food, to drone and autonomous vehicles for delivery, to the use of voice through artificial intelligence to increase efficiency in the order process (think Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa, Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Home and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri).

The problem, however, is that none of the technologies Doyle is plugging as part of Domino's blistering hot ~1400 percent stock price pump - which is making him a very rich man - creates any sort of durable competitive advantage for the company itself. In fact, it is little more than a rehashing of the broader technological shifts taking place in society at large that are being developed and driven not by Domino's, but by real technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple, Uber (Private:UBER), etc. It is those companies, not Domino's, that will be the eventual beneficiaries of this new technological shift. Domino's will be, in the end - as it is today - a customer of those companies' products, paying a toll in one way or another for the use of the technology, the same way it pays for labor costs today.

Doyle recently discussed the company's prospective use of delivery "platforms" and voice technologies in a CNBC interview.7 Autonomous driving cars and drones already exist, and it is basically a foregone conclusion, for example, that they will replace virtually all new car sales sometime in the next decade. This will take place in parallel with the rise of fleet vehicles, which will increase the utilization of automobiles, and parenthetically costs, dramatically and largely diminish personal ownership. Autonomous vehicles will create tectonic shifts in our society, vehicle ownership and the way civic maps are drawn. How, then, is the enterprising investor to convince himself or herself that this society-wide shift will uniquely benefit Domino's over competitors Pizza Hut (NYSE: YUM), Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA) or Chipotle (NYSE: CMG)? Fast food kingpin McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), among others, has also recently expressed an interest in expanding its delivery business, which is already massive in China and other non-U.S. markets. Perhaps even more important, it will enable local pizza players, who often have a superior product to Domino's, to utilize the same technology platforms for efficient ordering and delivery, eliminating one of the core advantages Domino's has maintained over competitors.

Is the prospective Domino's investor to imagine that the company alone will have its pizza being ordered and delivered via AI voice commands and autonomous vehicles and all the related efficiencies and cost savings at a time when virtually every other vehicle on the road and in the air is also fully autonomous? Are they to believe that Papa John's, Pizza Hut and other competitors will somehow still be utilizing vintage cars driven by high-cost human labor to deliver food that was perhaps called in on a rotary phone?

If anything, low-cost, autonomous driving vehicles and related technologies, such as drones and voice commands powered by increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence, are not going to be to Domino's advantage over the long run. Rather, they represent one of the greatest existential threats, eliminating the one core competency the company still clings to: delivery8. The rise of artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles will open the flood gates to every restaurant chain to execute low-cost, dependable, safe delivery - from Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) to the local Chinese food restaurant. Large (real) technology companies whose cut of the pie in this technology shift will depend on broad utilization will ensure that these technologies are as widely and evenly available as possible.

In the end, at least stock promotion at the company hasn't gotten so bad that it's got the New York Stock Exchange posting pictures on its Twitter account with brokers posing with Domino's pizza on the floor of the stock exchange and suggestively giving a "thumbs-up."9

The story of Domino's and its CEO is emblematic of the worst of corporate governance at the board level. When the CEO's compensation is tied to stock price performance rather than creation of enduring shareholder value, management is willing to bet, the story - like all the analogues to come before it - will not end well for common shareholders.

[1] Aside from the CEO's repeated appearance in financial media promotion for the company, Domino's has gone further by introducing the idea of stock ownership directly its customers. For example, in December 2016, the company announced that members of Domino's "Piece of the Pie Rewards" program were eligible for a chance to win 10 free shares of Domino's stock. The release suggested that pizza lovers who were "lucky" enough to win the shares could use the shares to start a stock portfolio. This highly suggestive and broadly syndicated message is a powerful marketing trifecta linking in the minds of average consumers epicureanism, good fortune and investment.

[2] From $88 million at FYE 2010 to $215 million at FYE 2016.

[3] From $103 million at FYE 2010 to $229 million at FYE 2016. In 2016, for example, the company had $287 million in cash flow from operations, but used $300 million for the repurchase of stock, $59 million for net issuance of debt (which was offset by $58 million in other financing) and $74 million for dividends. This resulted in minus $376 million in cash flow from financing and a net change in cash of minus $91 million.

[4] Domino's Pizza Definitive Proxy - DEF 14A - March 16, 2017

[5] Amvona would not purchase Domino's at any price, given the company's precarious capitalization.

[6] Total insider stock ownership is just .67 percent.

[7] "After betting big on digital, Domino's Pizza is now eyeing voice technology," CNBC, March 16, 2017

[8] In fact, the company regularly refers to itself as "recognized world leader in pizza delivery," and interestingly, not as "world leader in pizza taste" or "world leader in pizza quality."

[9] https://twitter.com/NYSE/status/841663519082893312