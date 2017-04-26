Under Armour: Bearish Into Earnings

I've written a number of bearish articles on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) since it traded in the mid-$40s last year, arguing that a growth slowdown was imminent based on several factors. Shares now trade at around $19, which have caused some to wonder whether the company is set to stage a turnaround.

The company is set to release its Q1 2017 earnings report tomorrow (4/27) before market open, which will provide insight as to whether the company will be able to maintain growth and regain share price value.

Despite the beating shares have taken over the past several months, I remain bearish on the company and will detail why I don't believe earnings tomorrow will impress.

Tough Comparisons

Under Armour's Q1 2016 earnings were fantastic: the company reported 30% revenue growth and 64% growth in footwear, led primarily by the success of Stephen Curry's shoe line. The company raised FY revenue guidance, and North American sales growth was impressive at 26%.

The company is in a much different situation now: it has lowered guidance for the past two consecutive quarters; profitability and operating margins are on a sharp downtrend; Stephen Curry is not garnering nearly the same amount of hype and media attention as he was at this time last year; and footwear and apparel growth continue to decline.

As a result, earnings estimates for this quarter are quite low. Consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters call for revenues of $1.11 billion (5.7% increase YoY) and a net loss per share of 4 cents. While international growth is likely to be strong, it's unlikely that this will make a difference since expectations for overseas sales growth are already high.

Competition

I believe profitability and margins are likely to continue to erode. Adidas has made a strong comeback in the United States and its share price has increased by 70 percent in less than a year. This has caused a ripple effect in the sportswear industry as all other companies in the industry besides Adidas have struggled as of late, including Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) and Nike (NYSE: NKE).

Nike in particular has mounted a pointed effort to regain lost market share from Adidas. The company has lowered prices, as seen from its declining gross margins, and has aggressively marketed new, lower-priced basketball shoes, such as the $120 Kyrie 3. Nike's renewed push in basketball should negatively impact Curry's shoe line, which is a big reason for Under Armour's footwear growth.

Footwear is especially important to monitor because Under Armour's apparel growth, as per its last earnings report, has slowed to the single digits on a percentage basis. Footwear, which grew by 36% last quarter, is the main reason why management forecasted sales growth in the low teens for 2017.

If footwear growth slows drastically as apparel growth did, it's very likely that management will be forced yet again to lower guidance. I do believe that footwear growth will continue to slow and have described why in detail in my previous articles on the company.

The company's shoes, in my opinion, do not provide any particular advantage over those of Adidas or Nike in terms of performance, cost, or aesthetics, which is why I don't believe footwear will be able to continue growing at a rapid clip. This was one result from a survey of college students I took a couple of months ago, which provides evidence for my thesis:

Basketball Weakness

Performance basketball is not popular at the moment. The trend towards athleisure and casual apparel/footwear has contributed in part to basketball's weakness. Nike Basketball continues to struggle, and Under Armour has also been unable to avoid the negative effects of this trend.

While a bit dated, Foot Locker management's comments about weak Curry sales should still hold true. The same reasons for slowing sales then should hold true now: less media attention on Curry, overall weakness in the performance basketball market, etc.

Basketball is a key component of Under Armour's plans to continue growing its footwear division, and as such I would listen closely to the company's earnings call tomorrow to gauge how well basketball and footwear as a whole is doing.

Valuation

Under Armour remains expensive on a valuation basis compared to its peers:

Under Armour has a PE multiple of 43.7 on expectations of growth in the low teens, which is the highest among its four main competitors. Its price-sales ratio of 1.7 is more reasonable, but still high when considering the headwinds and uncertainties surrounding the company.

I would also like to remind investors that this sharp disparity between the company's high PE multiple and relatively low price-sales ratio is a direct result of the company's declining margins and profitability, as per the table below:

As you can see, Under Armour has fallen victim to a worrying trend in which operating profit margins are steadily declining, along with sales growth. This is an indicator of weakening pricing power and a sign that the company has had to rely on promotions and lower prices in order to maintain revenue growth. Despite this, revenue growth has also slowed drastically and management forecasted 2017 sales growth in the low teens.

Conclusion

Under Armour is still expensive on a fundamental basis: growth is slowing rapidly while profitability continues to erode, and the continued growth of its footwear segment is highly uncertain. As such, I believe the stock has further room to the downside and is not a good long-term investment for the time being.

I also remain skeptical that the company will be able to maintain growth in the low teens as it forecasted, which may cause a selloff if the company lowers guidance on Thursday (whether or not the company will revise guidance lower again so soon after doing it last quarter remains uncertain).

I purchased puts prior to the last two earnings reports and may do so again, or I may initiate a short position by selling calls (I typically post my trades on my StockTwits page).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UAA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.