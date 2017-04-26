4 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds To Consider

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) offers financial services, including investment and advisory solutions and risk management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world's leading financial management companies. GSAM prides itself in having more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you four top-rated Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Equity Growth Strategy Portfolio A (MUTF:GAPAX) seeks growth of capital for the long run. GAPAX invests heavily in underlying funds, which invest in equity securities and in money market and fixed income securities. Goldman Sachs Equity Growth Strategy Portfolio Class A returned 11.7% over the last one-year period.

GAPAX has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared with the category average of 1.27%.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund A (MUTF:GCMAX) invests the lion's share of its assets in a portfolio of equities of mid-cap companies, which are included in the Russell Midcap Value Index. GCMAX may also invest in non-US securities, including securities of issuers based in emerging markets. GCMAX seeks long-term growth of capital. Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value A returned 13.8% over the last one-year period.

Timothy Ryan is one of the fund managers of GCMAX since 2015.

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund A (MUTF:GERAX) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. GERAX invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio, which includes companies that are based in emerging markets. Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights A returned 15.6% over the last one-year period.

As of January 2017, GERAXheld 156 issues, with 5.11% of its assets invested in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF).

Goldman Sachs High Yield Municipal Fund A (MUTF:GHYAX) invests the bulk of its assets in fixed income securities, whose interest is exempted from regular federal income tax. The fixed income securities are issued on behalf of territories and states of the United States. Goldman Sachs High Yield Muni A returned 4.8% over the last one-year period.

Scott Diamond is one of the fund managers of GHYAX since 2002.

Original Post