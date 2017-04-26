Gazprom Gets Help On Nordstream Expansion

Just a couple of weeks after the European Union admitted it cannot legally block the expansion of the Nordstream pipeline, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) announced a work around to the financing of the project.

The five companies who were blocked by Poland - Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY), Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF), Wintershall Holding GmbH and OMV AG (OMJVF) -- earlier in the year from owning a 50% stake in the joint venture with Gazprom agreed instead to each loan the Russian state gas company EUR950 million ($1.04 Billion) to complete the project.

This is roughly half the cost of the pipeline which is due to be completed by 2019. The new pipeline will follow the same route as the existing one and double the capacity of the entire system which will supply another 55 billion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany or about 14% of Germany's annual consumption.

Gazprom's shares jumped on the news on the Russian exchange, closing Tuesday at RUB130.20 per share. Gazprom's price has been under pressure since the ruling came from the Polish competition council blocking the formation of the joint venture between Gazprom and the five companies mentioned above.

From the beginning this proposal has been a political football. The U.S. is adamantly opposed to any further expansion of Russia's energy supply to Europe. From our involvement in the Ukrainian uprising in 2014 which overthrew President Viktor Yanukovich to pressuring Bulgaria to cancel the South Stream pipeline which would have connected Russia with the Balkans across the Black Sea, this has been the main driver of geopolitical maneuvering over the past three years.

And that's why the Nordstream expansion was such a brilliant move by Putin and Gazprom. By bypassing the eastern European countries that have strong anti-Russian political blocs and can be easily pressured by the U.S. and major EU members, Gazprom can drive a wedge between the U.S. and Germany over Germany's energy future.

In my article last month, I explained how President Trump's rebuke of German Chancellor Angela Merkel would have the effect of pushing her and Germany closer to Russia. And I was right. For right after that article came out the Governor of the powerful state of Bavaria, Horst Seehofer, visited Putin in Moscow with especially warm greetings from Mrs. Merkel herself.

Two weeks later the EU suddenly can find no reason to block the Nordstream expansion. And then on Monday a suitable work-around to the blocked joint venture materializes with all the same players involved.

Gazprom's shares have been under heavy pressure on the MICEX since the ruling from Poland and the firm announced it would go ahead with the project regardless. Shelving the Nordstream expansion puts Gazprom back at risk with Russia's now abysmal relationship with Ukraine.

This pipeline bypasses that mess completely. And the EU's admission that there are no legal grounds to stop it is a signal that something is about to change in Ukraine as well. The Baltics and Poland will lose considerable leverage over EU policy if Germany is reselling them Russian gas as opposed to getting it from Ukraine.

Gazprom's shares had been threatening the top of a volatile, yet well-defined trading range between RUB120 and RUB 170 per share that has been in place for three years now.

Since the Polish decision, the price has collapsed to the bottom of the range. Gazprom is 15% of the MICEX index and it has been a drag on it for a long time because of its centrality to the big geopolitical picture.

And while that picture hasn't cleared completely, it is beginning to in Europe. There is the possibility of sanctions removal later this year or early in 2018, especially if Mrs. Merkel thinks it will win her re-election this fall. The vote to extend the sanctions comes up in September, before the German elections.

The more the EU fractures over the real concerns with its sovereign debt the more it will look to one of its largest trading partners, Russia, to help change its economic future. As much as foreign policy wonks in the U.S. are loathe to admit it, Russia is a more natural trading ally with Europe than the U.S. is.

A formal realignment of Germany with Russia economically will inevitably mean the same thing politically. This is why the fights over Gazprom's market share in Europe are so intense and why Gazprom's stock has languished as a result of this political risk.

Given how important it is to the MICEX 50 (Gazprom carries a 15% index weighting) this tells you just how well the other sub-indexes have performed in the past five quarters and how much traders are anticipating a new boom in Russia.

The latest news clears the air around Nordstream 2. It doesn't de-risk the project completely, but it ensures that Gazprom's original partners still have some skin in the game. Shell, in particular, is interesting here after selling off most of its North Sea assets, it immediately turned some of them over into a recurring revenue stream via Nordstream.

Between these things along with the current price tells me that Gazprom has moved into deep value territory for someone looking for a long-term dividend play that has very little downside risk.

The political risks are still there and that's why Gazprom above the midline of RUB 145 is not good value, but under that price it is a bargain relative to other oil and gas majors. Between the Nordstream expansion and the Turkish Stream project which will replace South Stream, Gazprom will very likely increase its market share in Europe's highly sought after natural gas market.

But until those projects are clear of political risk, I would recommend only buying dips in Gazprom and wait for a new trend to emerge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.