Risk Arbitrage Today: 25% Think FTC Will Reject Rite Aid Deal

Here are the results of Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, What will become of the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) merger? More than 360 people responded, with about 62% predicting that the Rite Aid deal will go through without a price cut. A quarter of those responding felt that the deal would not be completed, however. Thanks to everyone who participated.

What will become of the Rite Aid merger?
RAD will be bought for $6.50: 159
RAD will be bought for "more than $6.50": 61
The RAD deal will not close: 88
There will be another price cut: 48

Rite Aid

Speaking of Rite Aid, the company reported quarterly results on Tuesday. They weren't as bad as many expected, with revenue up slightly year over year and the adjusted earnings at break-even. And the numbers could have been better.

Despite our team's continued focus on growing our business, the extended duration of the merger process is having a negative impact on our results - Rite Aid CEO John Standley

The report said that RAD was actively engaged in discussions with the Federal Trade Commission to gain regulatory approval for the merger. The merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was announced a year and a half ago and was repriced three months ago with RAD shareholders set to receive between $6.50 and $7 per share in cash, depending on the number of store divestitures required by the FTC. There have been numerous headlines and an abundant amount of news surrounding the deal which I wrote about on Monday. In addition to the FTC having to approve the tie-up, a new positive shareholder vote is required. That vote has not yet been scheduled.

Syngenta

ChemChina on Tuesday reconfirmed that all regulatory approvals and conditions required for the closing of the offers to acquire Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) have been obtained or satisfied. So the last regulatory box to check, India, has been satisfied. The tender offer will expire on May 4th.

Stillwater Mining

Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) shareholders approved its merger with South African miner Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Sibanye shareholders signed off on the miner's $2.2-billion buyout. Sibanye is buying Stillwater for $18 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close around May 4.

Straight Path Communications

It looks like there's a bidding war in wireless technology. Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) on Tuesday announced that it has received a competing unsolicited offer that it has determined constitutes a superior proposal. The offer is for $104.64 per share in stock. 16 days ago, AT&T (NYSE:T) agreed to acquire Straight Path in an all-stock transaction for $95.63 per share in AT&T stock.

AT&T has the option for the next five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed the higher bidder's offer. On Tuesday, AT&T said it was evaluating the situation.

Reuters has reported that the higher bidder is AT&T's rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Straight Path is highly sought-after because it holds spectrum used in 5G technology. STRP stock traded way above both offers on Tuesday.

STRP data by YCharts

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings

There was a deal in the food sector on Tuesday as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced it was buying AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NYSE:APFH) for $40.25 per share in cash. That works out to a total enterprise value of approximately $4.2 billion including debt. The deal is structured as a tender offer and is expected to close in the third quarter of Tyson's fiscal 2017, which ends in the beginning of July.

Akorn

A deal in the healthcare industry that has been rumored for a few days became reality on Tuesday, as Germany's Fresenius Kabi agreed to purchase Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) for $34 per share in cash.

Akorn is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters located in northern Illinois, nearby to Fresenius Kabi's U.S. headquarters. Location, location, location.

The transaction is subject to approval by Akorn shareholders and regulatory review under the HSR Antitrust Improvements Act and is expected to close by early 2018.

AKRX data by YCharts

Nord Anglia Education

Hong Kong-based Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) is being bought by a consortium led by funds affiliated with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The price tag is approximately $4.3 billion, including repayment of debt or $32.50 per share in cash.

Nord Anglia Education is a premium schools organization with 43 international schools, educating more than 37,000 students.

The merger agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period and is expected to close before the end of August.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each Tuesday we will highlight a stock or two that has been rumored to be bought. Likely it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME)

Time

Time, the publisher of People, Time and Sports Illustrated, has been in the M&A conversation for almost half a year.

In November, it turned down an $18 per share offer from a group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. Shortly after, Time went on the offensive, hiring a banker to help explore its options. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) expressed serious interest in January.

In March, the Bronfman group dropped out of the bidding. Early April brought a Reuters report that Meredith had bid less than the $20-plus Time was looking to receive. And then last Thursday, the New York Post suggested that Verizon may be waiting to see if it can top any deal.

Reportedly, an investment group led by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management LP remains interested in Time as well.

TIME data by YCharts

Time is up 49% off its November low. The process has been deliberate. Is there more share appreciation left?

