Sears: The Pain Is Real

On April 21st, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) announced that it had stepped up its cost-cutting program and gave an update on its progress so far. In response to the news, the firm's share price closed down 7% on April 24th, and that's on top of the 1.8% decline they saw the trading day leading up to that. Seeing as how I have covered some recent developments concerning the retailer, I figured it would make for a good idea for me to look over these and give my thoughts on what it all means for investors in the business moving forward.

Management's updates

Earlier this year, Sears announced that it would be cutting costs during 2017 by around $1 billion. This would be driven by a series of changes, such as supply chain optimization, changes in product mix, and shuttering bad-performing locations. So far, to-date (according to management), savings have already come in at $700 million on an annualized basis. This has been driven by (among other things), 150 store closings of non-profitable locations, the closure of 92 underperforming pharmacies located within certain Kmart stores, and the decision to shut down 50 Sears Auto Centers. Some members of management have been removed from the company and the firm said that they have also benefited from changes in their supply chain too.

If this is accurate, it's quite fascinating in such a short time. Surely, closing down non-profitable locations is a wise idea but the difference drawn there between non-profitable ones and the underperforming operations shuttered piques my interest. This is because I could guarantee that any money-losing company with many billions in sales can cut costs. All I need to do is let their sales fall by 80% or 90% of what I want their costs to drop by. Forgive my tongue-in-cheek, but the fear that this illustrates is whether management is closing things down that do still make money for the sake of reaching their cost-cutting targets.

Having said all that, and with the progress management has alleged, Sears said that they now intend to increase their cost-cutting target for the year, raising it from $1 billion to $1.25 billion. It will be interesting to dig into its financials and see exactly how this is happening but if management can cut costs by more than sales are declining by, then that's a positive. Moving on that train of thought, the company did also say that comparable store sales so far this year have fallen hard, dropping 11.9% on a combined basis. This goes to show not only Sears' poor business model but the pain the brick-and-mortar retail industry as a whole is contending with.

Even though sales have fallen hard year-over-year, net income for the quarter, before factoring in impairments or anything else that is irregular, should be between $185 million and $285 million. EBITDA, on the other hand, should still be negative, likely to the tune of between $190 million and $230 million. This compares to negative EBITDA of $181 million in the first quarter of 2016, which leads me to reiterate my concern that their cost-cutting might actually be driven more by sales decreases than anything. If so, it's nothing special.

The last piece of relevant data that I saw in their release was management's statement that they had achieved, so far, over $700 million worth of non-overlapping bids on over 60 different properties that they are looking to divest themselves of this year. It's hard to tell what the end result will be here, but my guess is that this number will grow over the next several months as management winds down what assets they've identified as problem areas and focus that cash on debt reduction.

What's the end game for Sears?

Generally when I write about a company, I refrain from saying, definitively, where I think it's heading. This is because I truly don't know. Instead, I take the stance of writing about a firm's merits or weaknesses, and then I state whether I own it, am considering buying it, or am staying away. In rare cases, however, I will make a call about the fate of a business and this is one of those instances. Based on everything I know about Sears, I do not have faith that it will survive for the long haul. While survival for the next 12 months is possible, I would be shocked if, absent a sale to Lampert and/or Fairholme, or some other major event, the company is still around in 24 months.

The retail space is already getting slammed, with recent estimates suggesting that up to 8,600 locations in this space could close this year alone. No company, over an extended period of time, has been devastated as much as Sears but the reason is more than just the industry; it has to do with poor management too. Tales of underinvestment and a Darwinian survival strategy adopted by upper management within the firm are likely true and, despite management's insistence that they are doing what they can for the firm (they seem to be trying now at least), their entire approach to running a retailer has been flawed from the start.

Takeaway

In the end, I don't know exactly how Sears will play out. In a prior article, I said that it's possible the firm could have attractive asset values that aren't priced into its books and this could provide upside for shareholders but the end result, with sales continuing to fall, will probably be more of an enrichment for its debtholders like Lampert and Fairholme.

