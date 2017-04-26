Chipotle's Management Has Delivered The Q1 Icing; Now It Is President Trump's Turn With His Tax Cuts

2017 Q1 Results

You might have read from the useful news alert from Seeking Alpha by now that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced "comparable sales increased 17.8% in Q1 vs. +15.5% consensus". Restaurant-level operating margin more than doubled to 17.7% compared with last year's 6.8%. Fears of further ingredient cost escalation have been assuaged with the food, beverage, and packaging expenses growth lagging revenue growth, falling 150 bps year-on-year to 33.8 percent of revenue. In the third quarter of 2016, the shortage in the supply of avocados due to unfavorable weather in the beginning of the year resulted in the subsequent price spike leading to concerns that Chipotle would see severe margin squeeze. However, the avocado supply tightness abated from late October even though prices remained elevated for some time. Chipotle's management indicated that the drop in Q1 comps is attributable to lower food waste and testing costs. Preparing lettuce and bell peppers in the restaurants itself apparently also resulted in lower costs. Unfortunately, the management stated that avocados, a key component of the food cost, remained a drag. Nevertheless, this should be taken as a positive as when the avocado prices reflect the improvement in supply, the drop in costs would provide another boost to Chipotle's bottom line. Other line items - labor, rental, general and administrative, pre-opening, etc - also constituted a smaller percentage of revenue on a year-on-year basis. What's impressive about the revenue growth is that it was achieved on the back of lower spending in marketing and promotions.

Spoiler from Data Breach

The shares moved above $500 in after-hours trading. I expressed the possibility of that happening in my previous article on Chipotle due to the still high short interest and apparently conservative estimates. Unfortunately, a development unrelated to the quarterly results diminished the exuberance before the market reopens. Chipotle disclosed the detection of "unauthorized activity on a network that supports payment processing for purchases" that occurred at its restaurants. The company declared that it believes it has taken the necessary steps to prevent recurrence. For the market to punish this "data breach", shaving around 3 percent from the after-hour trading high, the about $400 million reduction from its market valuation seems excessive for the level of information that Chipotle has on hand that could be leaked. Comparatively, the 2013 and 2014 massive security breaches at Yahoo, which has much more information of its users with its multiple services such as emails, had apparently less of an impact.

With the short interest in Chipotle still at a high level and some analysts' EPS estimates for the current quarter still far lower than consensus (see the table from Yahoo Finance below), there is potential for positive surprises. When that happen, the tendency is for the share price to skyrocket to above the $500 psychological level. - ALT Perspective (April 18, 2017)

Boost from Proposed Tax Cuts

With regards to the full year 2017 guidance, the management has set the target of comparable restaurant sales increases in the high-single digits and between 195 to 210 new restaurant openings. The company is also expecting an estimated effective full year tax rate of approximately 39.0 percent. This is very close to the combined federal and state statutory corporate tax rate for the United States at 39.1 percent based on 2014 data from the OECD. This is not surprising as the U.S. is still the predominant source of revenue for Chipotle. Nevertheless, this should be taken as another positive given the proposed substantial reduction to corporate rate taxes by President Donald Trump. The President would be providing more details on the plan tomorrow, based on what he announced at the Treasury Department last Friday. Reuters expects the President to cut public companies' income tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent. Based on this assumption, and the latest quarter tax payable at $28.24 million, the tax savings could be as much as $16.14 million. That would bump the net income (after income taxes) by 35 percent. If we take the three months ending September 2015, which was just before the food-borne illness outbreak incidents, $91.4 million in income taxes were payable. That is three times the amount to be paid for the latest quarter. If Chipotle could recover to the same level, the EPS achievable after factoring the 15% income tax would be about $6.83 cents (28.85 million outstanding shares). Annualizing that would give $27.32 and using a P/E of 20 (McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) P/E is 24.77 as of closing yesterday), the share price could hit $546.40 or an upside of 16%. I used a conservative P/E ratio as it might take several more quarters for the earnings to recover back to 2015 Q3's level. More upside is likely as the tax cut proposal would also benefit the other restaurant stocks which similarly have relatively high income tax rates, and the subsequent valuation boost across the board would raise the sector P/E. Chipotle has an outsized benefit from the tax cuts if materialized due to its higher-than-peer tax rate. Yum Brands' (NYSE:YUM) tax rate is the lowest (24.58 percent) among the five restaurants I compared due to its substantial overseas presence and operations.

We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago, but it really formally begins on Wednesday. - President Donald Trump (April 21, 2017)

Conclusion

The management of Chipotle has already delivered the "icing on the burrito", with results better than consensus estimates on many fronts. Market sentiment appears to be still bearish on the company with the majority of the recent articles both on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere on a cautious note. While I acknowledge that the price appreciation of Chipotle since bottoming is substantial, it appears to be more or less in line with the restaurant sector performance (see comparison chart below) rather than just blind confidence with Chipotle's recovery. The data breach has unfortunately taken the wind out of the sails of Chipotle's Q1 revenue and EPS beat. Avocado prices remained a drag. The proposed tax cuts plan is still uncertain if it would proceed, and if so, what would be the magnitude of reduction? As a result, sentiment towards the company might stay cautious and the share price might not see a significant jump in the coming trading sessions. Nevertheless, the mid-term outlook seems much brighter and once the next couple of quarters show a consistency in the recovery of earnings, the share price would be able to stay firmly above the psychological $500 level, even before the benefit of income tax reduction.

